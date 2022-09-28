News
Chris Perkins: The reasons Dolphins offer for their offensive success might surprise you
Offensive diversity is a good thing. You want your offense to have multiple ways to score and gain yards. You want the deep passing game involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the run game, the red-zone offense, the goal-line offense, the third-down offense, the whole package.
Having options, and having multiple ways to attack, makes you tougher to defend.
The Dolphins have offensive diversity. They’ve scored on deep passes, short passes, in the red zone, on runs, a variety of ways. Statistically, they’re not dominant as a unit — eighth in points per game (27.7) and 13th in yards per game (355.3) — but they find ways to win.
Set all of that aside.
The Dolphins say what really makes the offense hum, and they’ve said this about other facets of the team, are the abstract characteristics, the things that can’t be measured statistically.
Coach Mike McDaniel, who already has been called a “new age” or “new era” type of NFL coach because of his player-empowering mentality, said he likes how players are “straining through plays longer” and “you’re starting to see guys play for each other.”
Tight end Mike Gesicki agreed, saying he likes how guys pull for each other.
Tagovailoa said he likes how McDaniel tailors the offense to players’ strengths.
Those aren’t necessarily on-field characteristics that you acquire from time on the practice field or watching film, but the Dolphins say those characteristics lead to on-field success.
“I’m really liking how we’ve developed our standard with which we go about our business, how we run off the ball, how we finish plays, the things that aren’t result-oriented,” McDaniel said, “but more big picture and how you look.”
Through three games, and three victories, it’s still hard to put a finger on exactly why the Dolphins offense has managed to succeed, meaning it’s not just because of, say, Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, the offensive line, scheme, play-calling or anything else along those lines.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he likes the effectiveness of the red-zone offense, the Dolphins’ ball security, and recently, the third-down offense.
Those things all contribute, but the Dolphins continue saying their offensive success is more esoteric. It’s largely based on guys coming through for each other. They maintain it’s a real, tangible quality.
“You see it on Sundays,” Gesicki said. “Guys are flying around, everybody’s being positive, everybody’s excited. And then when you feel good, you start playing good, momentum swings.
“It’s all part of the confidence, and it all plays a role in guys making plays.”
Usually I’m not a big believer in guys pulling for each other as being the big difference-maker in on-field results. Every team pulls for each other. Usually, I point to talent, then coaching, and then everything else falls into place.
But there seems to be something to what the Dolphins are saying.
Yeah, it’s a lot easier to rattle off these metaphysical reasons behind offensive success when you have Hill and Waddle running wild through an opposing defense.
However, this esprit de corps, or feeling of shared ownership/responsibility for the success of the offense and each other, seems to have taken over among offensive players.
They say it emanates from liking each other and wanting to see each other do well.
Again, every offense could say the same thing, but every offense doesn’t turn those qualities into a 3-0 start.
The Dolphins have, and they say the reason isn’t necessarily concrete.
“I think it just speaks volumes to the team’s character,” Gesicki said.
News
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
WASHINGTON — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care.
The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people.
“That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “That can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars.”
The 2023 decrease in monthly Medicare premiums comes after millions of beneficiaries endured a tough year of high inflation and a dramatic increase to premiums this year. Most people on Medicare will pay $164.90 a month for Part B coverage starting next year, a savings of $5.20..
The decrease helps to offset last year’s $21.60 spike, which was driven in large part by a new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, administered intravenously in doctors’ offices and introduced to the market last year with a $56,000 price tag. Medicare set strict limitations on the drug’s use earlier this year and the drugmaker has since cut the medication’s cost in half.
Medicare paid less for that drug than it expected this year, helping shore up reserves that allowed the agency to set the Part B premiums lower for 2023, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare said in a statement Tuesday. Other Medicare services and items were lower than expected, too, but Medicare officials did not respond to The Associated Press’ questions for details on those savings.
President Joe Biden lauded the lower Medicare premiums during a Rose Garden speech Tuesday.
As the midterm elections near and Biden’s administration struggles to contain the painful side effects of inflation, the White House has increasingly trumpeted its work around curtailing health care costs.
“(To) millions of seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare, that means more money in their pockets while still getting the care they need,” Biden said.
Biden pointed to more cost savings on the way for some Medicare recipients starting next year thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which will require Medicare to cover the cost of recommended vaccines for older Americans and will cap monthly insulin copayments at $35 per month. Other provisions in the legislation, including a rule that allows Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies on the price of some medications, will take a few years to kick in.
The bill received no support from congressional Republicans, a talking point the White House has frequently pushed in speeches and across its social media accounts in recent weeks.
Republicans have a different slant on the subject.
“Desperation is setting in at the White House,” the Republican National Committee said in response to Biden’s speech Tuesday. “Voters have a clear choice in the midterms as they know Biden and the Democrats sent costs for groceries soaring, created a recession and increased taxes.”
The lower Medicare premiums were announced as 66 million Americans await the announcement of next year’s Social Security cost-of-living increase for 2023. Analysts estimate that it could be historic, roughly between 9% and 10%. The exact amount will be announced next month.
News
Charges: Gunman told police he shot Inver Grove Heights man who refused to pay for erotic massage
The gunman in Saturday’s killing of an Inver Grove Heights man told police he shot the 43-year-old after he refused to pay for an erotic massage a woman gave him at his home, according to charges.
Dakota County prosecutors on Tuesday charged alleged shooter Logan David Slack and Fotini Anest West with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Michael Chang-Beom Lee. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to his torso.
Slack and West, who are both 25 and from Minneapolis, made first appearances in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday and remain jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.
According to the criminal complaints:
Officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 78th Court East and Barbara Avenue just after 2 a.m. on an “open line” 911 call in which the dispatcher could hear a male yelling “help me” and “they are trying to get into my house.”
The dispatcher later aired that the male had gone silent and that it sounded as if the phone was outside in the wind. The dispatcher then discovered the phone was pinging west of Barbara Avenue.
The first officers on scene saw glass of a back door had been shattered and went inside, where they saw bloody footprints on the carpet. Lee was found dead in the basement bathroom.
Two people in car near the home said they had seen a dark-colored, older SUV drive away from Lee’s home just before officers arrived on scene.
An officer aired the description of the SUV and soon another officer saw an older, black Toyota SUV at the intersection of 80th Street and Barbara Avenue. The officer stopped the SUV, which was occupied by West, Slack and another man.
West had cuts on her arms and blood on her hands and chest. When asked what happened, West said she went to a man’s house and that he assaulted her when she tried to leave. She said she called Slack and the next thing she remembered he was carrying her out of the home.
Slack was taken to the Dakota County jail for an interview. He told investigators he had dropped West off at Lee’s home to give him an erotic massage in exchange for money. He said West left the home and told him Lee assaulted her and was canceling payment for the services they had agreed upon.
Slack said he grabbed a revolver from the SUV, broke the glass of the back door with the butt of his gun and went inside with West. Lee retreated to the basement bathroom and locked the door. Slack and West ran after Lee to confront him.
Slack said he made a large hole in the bathroom door, and that Lee called 911 during the confrontation. He said when Lee tried to grab him through the hole in the door, he raised his revolver and pulled the trigger. He said the revolver was set on an empty chamber, so he pulled the trigger a second time, shooting Lee in the back.
Slack said he shot Lee to stop him from calling 911 and so he could get his phone to ensure electronic payment for the erotic massage. He said he took Lee’s phone and he and West fled.
During a search of the SUV, officers found the revolver under the driver’s seat and Lee’s phone under the front passenger seat.
The Dakota County attorney’s office said Tuesday that the man in Slack’s SUV is not being charged in connection with Lee’s killing.
Minnesota court records show that neither Slack nor West have had a criminal conviction, other than misdemeanor traffic violations.
News
From his high turnover position, Tom Thibodeau says he’s unburdened by pressure: ‘NO ONE studies this team harder than I do’
Rotating basketball coaches is a normal occurrence at Madison Square Garden. By making it to training camp, Tom Thibodeau became the first Knicks coach since Mike Woodson to get to his third season. If he makes it to next year’s camp, he’d be the first since Mike D’Antoni.
Add in the stench of last season’s collapse and there are reasons to believe Tom Thibodeau is under pressure to keep his job entering Year 3.
On Tuesday, with his first comments in over five months, Thibodeau launched into a passionate defense of his work while swatting away the idea that he’s burdened by job insecurity.
“I’ve never felt pressure. Ever,” Thibodeau said. “When you put everything you have into your job, that’s all you can do. So I’ve never felt pressure. Others can say this or that. That ain’t’ happening here. Just get ready. I’ve been at this a long time. I approach it the same way. I put everything I have into each and every day. I’m willing to live with that result. There’s no one — NO ONE — who studies this team harder than I do.”
It’d be unfair to criticize Thibodeau’s work ethic, which is renowned as maniacal enough to rob him of a healthy social life. The concerns are mostly about Thibodeau’s patience for a rebuild. Complaints last season centered around his reliance on veterans over prospects, with Obi Toppin’s skimpy playing time drawing the most attention. But after the front office did little to change the roster dynamics in the offseason, it’s unlikely the Knicks, with or without Thibodeau, could undergo the type of youth overhaul that fans have clamored about.
Asked specifically about maximizing Toppin’s impact as Julius Randle’s backup, Thibodeau indicated that optics are unrelated to his coaching decisions.
“It’s based on performance — who fits better,” the coach said. “It’s not fantasy basketball, it’s what makes the group work best. So that’s what we’ll do. I like the way he’s growing. We’ve got to get the best out of everyone.”
The expectation is Thibodeau keeps four of his starters from last season — Randle, Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett — while adding newly-signed Jalen Brunson at point guard. That group accounts for 66% of the team’s salary this season.
It leaves questions about how Toppin and Immanuel Quickley can find the court and continue the developments that showed signs of strong promise toward the end of last season.
Team president Leon Rose, who drafted both Toppin and Quickley, said he’s not meddling in Thibodeau’s rotations.
“There’s no edicts,” Rose told MSG Network. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Part of the Thibodeau conundrum is that he’s wired to win, makes decisions to win, but it’s unclear if the Knicks are built to win. On one hand, they committed hundreds of millions in total contracts to the starting lineup. On the other hand, they’ve accumulated an excess of future draft picks and declined to give up enough of them to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
According to a league source, Thibodeau supported trading for Mitchell and believed a backcourt with Brunson would succeed. Now he’s coaching Year 3 in a historically tenuous position.
“That would be a Leon question,” Thibodeau said about the team’s boatload of future draft picks. “Positioning yourself to get opportunities, that’s what you want to do. We love our young guys. There’s a lot of work to be done. I don’t want to lead you to a place that we aren’t. But if we continue to put the work in, we will get better.”
News
Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffers torn left ACL, season is over: ‘freaky accident’
It’s as bad as the Giants initially feared: Sterling Shepard tore the ACL in his left knee. His season is over, if not his Giants career.
The veteran wide receiver dropped to the MetLife Stadium turf in agony and grabbed his left leg after suffering a non-contact injury late in Monday night’s fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
“He worked so diligently to get back, and I feel terrible for him that he had that injury,” head coach Brian Daboll said in Tuesday’s conference call. “He’s a big part of our team, and we’ll miss him out on the field.”
The Giants’ only healthy receivers are Richie James, David Sills, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. Daboll didn’t sound confident that Kadarius Toney (hamstring) or Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee) would be back for Sunday’s Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears.
“They’re getting closer,” Daboll said of Toney and Robinson. “Will they be ready this week? I can’t answer that yet. After the meeting I had just now with the doctors, they’re getting closer, but we’re not out of the blue yet with it.”
Daboll’s mantra is that he wants players who are “smart, tough and dependable.” He was asked if a player needs to be available in order to be dependable.
“Absolutely,” Daboll said.
This reinforces why Toney didn’t play a lot to start the season and why there’s no guarantee he will soon.
Daboll said the Giants would have to proceed with “the guys that we have” at receiver. Marcus Johnson and Kalil Pimpleton are the receivers on their practice squad.
“Those guys are gonna have to continue to work hard,” the coach said. “They’ll trust the quarterback. They’ll be practicing. And hopefully we’ll make some strides in that area.”
GM Joe Schoen clearly was busy Monday clearing some room on the roster, whether it’s for practice squad signings or cheap free agent moves.
He waived running back Antonio Williams, who’s played 33 special teams snaps the past two weeks, and cut linebacker Charles Wiley from the practice squad.
Shepard’s loss is almost unquantifiable in the context of this thin, unreliable receiving corps. In the wake of his injury, it’s fair to wonder if Shepard, 29, should have been on the field at all.
He made a fast return from last December’s torn left Achilles. That was also a non-contact injury sustained on the MetLife Stadium turf, on Dec. 19 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shepard rehabbed all offseason. He didn’t practice until Aug. 24. Then he logged 80% of the offensive snaps through three games (165 of 205) before his left leg gave out again.
He is on a one-year contract after accepting an offseason paycut to stay with the team. This is probably it as a Giant for the former 2016 second-round pick.
“It could have happened — I’m not saying it happened — you see a couple of plays before where he turns when he’s running an in-cut and he’s extended,” Daboll said, speculating. “He went out there on the next play and did something. Again, it kind of looked like a freaky accident there.”
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr., Shepard’s close friend and former Giants teammate, tweeted in frustration that players should be playing on grass, not turf.
“Just get rid of it all …,” OBJ wrote. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That s—t is rough. Prayers up for my brother. S—t just hurt my heart.”
Daboll acknowledged that’s a topic the Giants will probably continue to discuss.
“I know there’s been a lot of studies,” he said. “Not just here but probably in every stadium. I think, again, you look at Shep’s injury it’s — he was jogging. I’m sure that throughout the season and the offseason that we’ll sit down and discuss those type of things.”
NOT ENOUGH MEN
Film review revealed that the Giants defense only had 10 men on the field for Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run in Monday night’s third quarter.
Daboll put the blame on an unnamed player.
“I mean look, on that play on the goal line [defensive coordinator] Wink [Martindale] called for a personnel group, and there was one player that didn’t go in,” Daboll said. “So we need to do a good job of listening to the play caller’s instructions and go in and be ready to go.”
The head coach also had Shepard race off the Giants’ sideline to defend Daniel Jones after a late hit, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that negated a Cowboys late hit.
Daboll’s operation needs to be cleaner against the Bears.
News
Woodbury woman sentenced for crash that killed former Lakeland Shores mayor
A Woodbury woman who fatally struck a former Lakeland Shores mayor along Interstate 94 in 2019 has been sentenced to jail for three segments of about 80 days each.
Brenda Hafemann, 54, who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in May, was ordered to serve the jail time between September and November this year, next year and in 2024. The months fall within the dates of Randy Kopesky’s birth and death.
Hafemann was headed west on I-94 on Nov. 3, 2019, when her Kia Sorrento struck Randy Kopesky on the shoulder of the highway near the St. Croix rest area, just west of the Wisconsin border. Kopesky, the 65-year-old Lakeland Shores city council member and former mayor, had stopped to adjust a strap on a snowmobile trailer he was towing with his Chevrolet.
In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Douglas Meslow sentenced Hafemann to five years of probation and four years in prison. The prison sentence was set aside as long as she does not violate the terms of probation, which include making restitution and not driving.
Hafemann has a lengthy history of traffic infractions, including speeding, driving after suspension and careless driving, according to court records in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Her vehicle was involved in more than 30 driving-related complaints or traffic stops between 2015 and 2019, including three non-fatal crashes in 2018, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.
News
Orlando Magic monitoring Hurricane Ian as training camp kicks off
The first day of training camp after media day— especially for teams that didn’t make the playoffs the prior season, like the Orlando Magic — typically brings a lot of excitement, energy and eagerness to get back on the practice floor after a five-month offseason.
All of those emotions were palpable from Magic players and coaches once reporters were able to watch the Magic’s first practice ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
But in the backdrop were concerns about what’ll come next in light of Hurricane Ian likely making landfall in Florida between Naples and Tampa late Wednesday.
Chris Newton, the team’s director of security, and Regan Harris, the assistant director of team services, were among Magic personnel who addressed the team about the hurricane once practice ended.
“We just talked about it,” big man Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe.”
Added Jalen Suggs: “They’re giving us a couple of things, food and water, to take home. Start to charge everything. Gas in the car. Obviously preparing for the worst and keep the mind here and on getting better. If we come in, great. If not, stay safe.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Weiglich said the Orlando area should prepare for a greater chance of hurricane-force wind gusts.
The Magic had a second practice scheduled for Tuesday evening and a morning and evening practice scheduled for Wednesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the practices had been canceled, but there was a sense that Wednesday’s sessions could be.
“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families.
“We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
Most Magic players haven’t experienced the threat of a hurricane, making the need for education and preparation for the situation even greater.
“We had the Polar Vortex up in Minnesota,” Suggs said. “That’s kind of the craziest thing I got, but nothing like this. Just praying for everybody’s health and safety. I hope everybody gets everything they need, stay safe during this time and understand we’ll get through this.”
Suggs quipped that he brought up the idea of waiting out the hurricane inside the team’s new $70-million, 130,000-square-foot training facility so he could continue to get work in.
“I brought up that suggestion,” Suggs said. “I said I’ll have a lock-in in the facility, but I guess I’ll go home. It’s all right.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
