Blockchain

Do Kwon Refutes the Claims of Alleged BTC Transfer

Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred $80 Million To Secret Wallets
  • Do Kwon asserts he had no participation in the alleged transfer of 3,310 BTCs to KuCoin and OKX.
  • South Korean authorities recently asked Interpol to issue a red notice on Kwon.

Do Kwon, the founder, and CEO of Terraform Labs rejects controversies regarding the recent cashout allegations. In the latest tweet, Do Kwon claims that there is no involvement in the purported transfer of 3,310 Bitcoins (BTC) to the cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin and OKX, from a wallet owned by Luna Foundation Guard Ltd. 