Dot-com crash course, CAC reduction, product-driven sales • TechCrunch

In a recent Twitter Space, M13 partner Anna Barber and I looked back on the dot-com crash for lessons operators can use to avoid the missteps the founders made. during past downturns.

In our conversation, Barber discussed how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly, and the economic, social, and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at the same time.

Many entrepreneurs have been nurtured to believe that smooth storytelling and good social skills are enough to convince investors that things are going as planned. They are wrong.

Instead of instinctively going into survival mode, she said founders should ask themselves existential questions like, “Why did you start this company? What are the fundamentals? Who are your clients ? What problem are you solving? »

“At a time like this, trust is more important than ever,” Barber said, adding that she tells entrepreneurs to stay in close contact, “especially around bad news.”

Before problems arise and between regular meetings, entrepreneurs should feel comfortable asking for help and advice. Reaching out to share an update or ask questions sends a strong signal that you’re not waiting for someone to give you instructions.

“Tell them what you need. That’s what we’re here for: to roll up our sleeves and help solve problems with you. Nobody expects all of this to go well,” Barber said.

Use predictive marketing to reduce CAC in your PLG B2B startup

Startups that cater to business customers are in an uncomfortable position: new users won’t convert to paying customers for weeks.

Therefore, marketers tend to make reflexive decisions about advertising campaigns too soon, as they lack sufficient data.

Instead of using “early CAC or return on ad spend (ROAS) metrics that are based on historical averages,” contributor Ido Wiesenberg created a simulator that allows teams “to estimate the likelihood of ability of a campaign to generate high ROAS over time just by entering a few numbers.”

3 Ways to Implement a Product Driven Sales Movement to Unleash PLG’s Revenue Potential

Robust product-driven growth strategies rely on customers to fuel growth and acquisition, but “the traditional top-down enterprise sales model simply doesn’t work with the self-service, freemium user bases of PLG,” writes Stephen Moock, head of sales. and success on the GTM Calixa platform.

Sharing consolidated user data with product and sales teams will reveal patterns and insights that will help identify product-qualified leads who are more likely to convert.

To take advantage of this, sales teams must “recalibrate” their approach.

According to Moock, “Your free offering and the features customers get when they upgrade to paid plans should both create a natural conversion path to your enterprise offering.”

Here are the industries ripe for innovation under the Cut Inflation Act

The Inflation Reduction Act is the most comprehensive climate legislation the United States has ever passed, and according to climate journalist Tim De Chant, entrepreneurs are already expressing “optimism and confidence”.

Looking at sectors as far-reaching as electric vehicles, real estate technology and CRM software, Tim spoke to the founders about the potential impacts and benefits of the new law, which includes $433 billion in new investments and $739 billion in offsets. .

“Established businesses and later-stage startups are likely to see the most immediate impact,” he reports.

“Starting this year and next, homeowners will have access to a series of tax credits that will help them electrify buildings and improve their energy efficiency.

The case for the outperformance of US venture capital

A ground war in Europe, cautious measures by the US Federal Reserve, and ongoing supply chain shocks are just a few of the many factors creating instability in global equity markets. But some analysts remain optimistic.

According to John Zik and Shachi Shah of EQUIAM, a late-stage venture capital fund, “the narrative of the technology and innovation supercycle remains unchanged, and many companies are poised for growth.”

Looking ahead to the next 6-12 months, the duo “identified two distinct potential outcomes for the US private tech sector:”