News
Enough with the TLC for Michael Porter Jr. What he needs from the Nuggets is tough love.
LA JOLLA, Calif. — The Nuggets made a $179 million bet they can’t afford to lose.
Will Michael Porter Jr. ever justify the money Denver bet on him?
At 24, after undergoing three back operations, MPJ no longer takes a doctor’s word as gospel.
“I don’t really get my insurance from doctors,” Porter said. While grateful for the positive feedback from the team’s medical staff, he relies on religious faith to cope with the uncertainty of what his future may hold.
Entering his fifth NBA season, having been physically able to splash his sweet jump shot in just 40% of the games Denver has played since 2018, there’s a big question about Porter beyond whether his back can hold out.
Is MPJ ready to grow up and make a serious commitment to playing championship basketball?
While I’m not afraid to ask that tough question, only coach Michael Malone can demand better from Porter.
He’s an artist who paints beautiful rainbow sweaters, but doesn’t show as much enthusiasm for getting dirty to rebound or play defense.
Here’s hoping his back is strong enough to handle the weight of a tough love, because critical time can smell weakness, and the Nuggets are paying way too much money to MPJ to hide his defensive shortcomings on the bench with a game on. game in the fourth quarter. .
“We can’t hide guys. When you watch the NBA championship, there is no one on the floor that you have to hide. There are pit bulls out there, tough guys. (Porter) is going to have to show that ‘Hey, I can be on the field at the end of games, in big games,’” Malone said on Tuesday, after his team opened training camp at the University of California-San Diego.
Since health issues knocked Porter out midway through the first round in 2018, he’s been healthy enough to dress for 154 of the Nuggets’ 367 games.
Denver has gone to great lengths to give Porter the best chance to succeed and justify the $30.9 million salary owed to him this season. New general manager Calvin Booth traded for veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to provide defensive cover on the wing for MPJ.
While the Nuggets can’t keep Porter in bubble wrap, given his history of breaking down, it might be worth considering limiting his playing time to 25-28 minutes per game, as well as scheduling regular nights. .
“I don’t think taking the cautious route with the players is the way to go,” Porter said.
“I don’t think skipping games is the way to save your body. You have to respect the game. You should play when you can play and help your team win as many games as possible. »
The main point Malone emphasizes in training camp is defense; he insists the Nuggets need to be among the five hardest-to-score teams in the NBA if they’re going to do more than talk about being champions.
With MVP Nikola Jokic hailing the return of guard Jamal Murray after a long recovery from a knee injury, getting the ball in the basket shouldn’t be a concern for Denver. If Porter is the team’s third-leading scorer, he has to be more than a one-trick pony to justify the Nuggets’ huge outlay on him.
“In Michael’s case, if he’s healthy, is he running as he should? Does it bounce like it should bounce? Does he make efforts in defense? Booth said. “He’s a tough shooter and a tough shooter, but every now and then do you move the ball instead of taking that tough shot? We want Michael to be himself, but there are definitely areas where he can improve.
The Nuggets took care of his back with tenderness. When I asked Malone if there was an action plan to keep MPJ healthy from now until the NBA playoffs, the coach said the team would be flexible and stressed the importance of giving Porter a voice to take care of her body and manage her workload.
But what MPJ needs most now isn’t TLC.
If Denver wants a real shot at a championship, Porter must be held accountable, with a claim that he must be more than one of the nicest shooters on earth.
“Either you’re good enough to be here and help us on both ends of the court, or you’re a situational player,” Malone said. “I know Michael doesn’t want that. I don’t want that for him. I want Michael Porter to be a guy who closes the big games for us. It will be up to him and me to help him get there.
Tough love can be defined: HI’s contract is a rock-solid guarantee of $179 million, but should guarantee nothing to MPJ at the critical moment, when even an artist needs to get dirty.
denverpost sports
News
Alzheimer’s disease drug slowed disease progression in phase 3 trial
Japanese drugmaker Eisai said on Tuesday that its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease has helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the disease.
The company said that in a Phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a press release and have not yet been peer reviewed.
The findings could give hope to Alzheimer’s patients after the failed launch of its drug, Aduhelm, by US drugmaker Biogen last year. Biogen partnered with Eisai for the commercialization of the new drug, although Eisai led its development and the phase 3 trial.
Outside experts, however, urged caution in interpreting the results.
The results are “a first step in the direction of having a meaningful impact on disease,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dr Alberto Espay, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said the benefit was “small” and below the threshold of what would be meaningful for a patient. Still, he said, “patients can view this with cautious optimism.”
The results were based on 1,795 patients, who were randomly assigned to receive either the drug or a placebo every two weeks for 18 months. Cognitive decline was measured using a clinical dementia rating scale that focused on six domains: memory, orientation, judgment and problem solving, community affairs, home and leisure, and personal care.
Eisai said he will present the results at an Alzheimer’s disease conference in late November and plans to submit the trial data to the Food and Drug Administration for approval by March.
Eisai’s drug is a monoclonal antibody designed to target amyloid plaques, clumps of proteins in the brain long thought to be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Biogen’s drug Aduhelm has been shown to reduce amyloid in the brain, but this has not translated into slower disease progression. This leads some scientists to drop amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease and consider other possibilities.
Although the results appear positive, the single trial is unlikely to prove that amyloid is responsible for the decline in mental function often seen in patients, Espay said.
But Petersen of the Mayo Clinic said the trial could show that amyloid is actually one of many components that lead to disease progression.
“It’s really positive for the field,” he said of the trial results. “I think this is going to motivate a lot more beneficial research down the road.”
He also pleaded for more research into the prevention of the disease, noting that the new drug “is by no means a cure”.
Besides Biogen’s drug, all of the other FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease are aimed at relieving symptoms, not slowing the progression of the disease, which is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .
Two similar drugs – from Roche and Eli Lilly – are expected to release results from late-stage clinical trials in the coming months.
Follow BNC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.
nbcnews
News
From Kris Bryant’s lost season to CJ Cron’s market
Proactive? Check. Successful? Not really.
And that helps explain why the Rockies began their final road trip of the season in last place in the National League West and on pace to finish with a 69-93 record.
Since the end of last season, general manager Bill Schmidt has been a busy man, signing free agents or extending contracts worth more than $422 million. But those dollars spent did not translate into diamond wins.
Schmidt said Saturday that a number of Rockies fell short of expectations, especially on defense and in tough road situations.
Schmidt, under the guidance and consent of owner Dick Monfort, caused a stir when he signed free agent outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the biggest free agent deal in league history. franchise. The Rockies have also made a significant investment in starters Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela, as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Here’s an analysis of how the moves have played out for players who have signed multi-year contracts:
— Bryant (seven years, $182 million): Due to a lower back injury early in the season and then the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on his left foot after the All-Star break, the left fielder was limited to 42 games. The Rockies went 20-22 in those games. Bryant last played on July 31.
Bryant, 30, finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road), 14 RBIs and an .851 OPS.
Schmidt said the Rockies planned for Bryant to be the team’s “aircraft carrier.” He could still be – once he’s healthy. But injuries made Bryant’s first season in Colorado a flop.
— LHP Kyle Freeland (six years, $64.5 million): Freeland is the only Rockies starter with an ERA below 5.00, but his 9-11 record, 4.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP fall short of Freeland’s lofty expectations. Prior to his poor showing in Sunday’s Rockies home final against San Diego, the southpaw was on a roll, giving up three or fewer runs in five games while posting a 1.84 ERA. This is the Rockies project starter (I hope) that Freeland will be.
— Third baseman Ryan McMahon (six years, $70 million): The Rockies believe in McMahon and believe that once he has a true breakout season he can be a high impact player.
But they also think McMahon has put too much pressure on his shoulders this season. Hence his .246/.329/.415 slant line and only 19 home runs with nine games to go. He hit 24 home runs in 2019. Additionally, his 17 errors are a career high and the most in the National League.
The good news is that 11 of his 19 homers have come since Aug. 1 and he appears to have regained some confidence at the plate.
RHP Antonio Senzatela (five years, $50.5 million): When he throws well, Colorado considers “Senza” a starter in the middle of the rotation. Unfortunately, he is out until next season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.
The right-hander tore an ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 and while the Rockies say he could return to the majors in six to eight months, that’s an optimistic projection. Senzatela finished the season with a 3-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. Opponents hit .349 against him and that’s a red flag.
“I think he’s a really solid starting pitcher in the major leagues,” manager Bud Black said when asked to rate Senzatela at this point in his career. “He has the ability to keep his team in games, every five days. He’s working on a few things. We talked about the curve ball and the change that comes into play more. I think that’s going to be a priority for him when he comes back.
— Closer Daniel Bard (two years, $19 million): The right-hander is 37, but he’s never thrown better than he does now and he’s the anchor of the bullpen next year. If he can come close to repeating his performance in the next two seasons, his contract will be a godsend.
Several teams contacted the Rockies about a trade for Bard, but Schmidt and Bard reached an agreement just days before the trade deadline.
Going into Tuesday night’s game at San Francisco, Bard’s 32 saves ranked third in the National League and his 1.88 ERA was the second-lowest in a single season in franchise history. behind Rex Brothers in 2013 (1.74 MPM). Bard’s 91.4 save percentage (32 saves, 35 opportunities) ranked third in the majors.
Receiver Elias Diaz (three years, $14.5 million): Diaz was coming out of a career year: 98 games started and 18 homers. Those 18 homers were tied for third most among NL catchers and tied for fourth by a catcher in a single season in franchise history with Chris Iannetta (2008). From June 1 to the end of the 2021 season, Diaz was a dangerous hitter, cutting .283/.346/.550 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. This prompted the new contract.
But his 2022 season was a disappointment: .234/.289/.383 with just nine homers and 50 RBIs overall. His defense hasn’t lived up to 2021 either.
1B CJ Cron (two years, $14.5 million): Talk about a good deal. Colorado’s lone All-Star leads the team in home runs (29), RBIs (101) and OPS (.808). The 32-year-old also hit 28 doubles and was a solid glove at first base.
He’s contracted next season for just $7.5 million, which could make him a potential contender if the Rockies continue to push their youth movement. Then again, the club might need to retain Cron as their most productive hitter.
But Cron, like many of his teammates, struggled on the road, where he hit just .226 with seven homers and just 26 RBIs.
denverpost sports
News
Twins get Ryan Jeffers back after more than two months on injured list
The Twins were hoping to have a number of players returning healthy in September as they pushed for a playoff spot. In the end, most of those players never returned, and the playoff hopes have long since disappeared.
But they did get one contributor back on Tuesday, activating catcher Ryan Jeffers from the injured list, months after he suffered a thumb fracture and underwent surgery. Jeffers was placed on the IL in mid-July and had surgery to repair his thumb over the all-star break.
“He was adamant from the time he got hurt that he was going to be back, and there was no way around that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t think the date he got back mattered. I think in his mind he was firm that he was going to come back and help us.”
Jeffers played in nine rehab games with the Triple-A Saints. His thumb, he said, has been fully healthy, and the last piece of the rehab process was getting his arm back in game shape after two months off.
He hit three home runs in those nine games, and he said he was happy with where he swing was at. Jeffers had been tweaking his swing before he got hurt, and he said he felt confident that those changes would carry over.
“It was good to get back into the games, get into that flow,” he said. “It was kind of a quick-ramp up period. So it was good to get some games under my belt, catch a couple nine-inning games. It feels good, and I’m excited to be back.”
Jeffers’ return coincides with the end of fellow catcher Sandy León’s season. León was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move, and the Twins announced he will have surgery to repair his right meniscus.
León has been dealing with knee pain for some time now and has not played since Sept. 21.
“This was something that continued to hurt him and would swell up,” Baldelli said. “We knew that we got to a point last week where he wasn’t going to be able to continue to play.”
BUXTON UNDERGOES SURGERY
Byron Buxton underwent surgery on Tuesday to clean up his right knee, which has been affecting him all season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Christopher Camp, who Baldelli said, “gave us a very positive update.”
“Just what you would want to hear,” Baldelli said. “He’s home and recovering. I think we’ll see him soon.”
Buxton said before the surgery that he expected the recovery period to be between six to eight weeks.
BRIEFLY
The Twins have shut down their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall near the area overnight. The academy at the complex will be used to house first responders.
News
John Shipley: Carlos Correa waiting for Twins to pop the question
Carlos Correa is ready to settle down, and as the 2022 season winds down over the next two weeks, he’s waiting for the Twins to pop the question.
“I want a long-term relationship with someone,” the two-time all-star shortstop said Tuesday. “I want to get married; I don’t want to just be dating and going on one-night stands. I want to marry an organization.
“If they see me the same way, and see me as the perfect fit, then they’ll make it happen.”
There was always a good chance 2022 would be Correa’s only season in Minnesota. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal in March. But when this season ends, the team’s undeniable MVP will have the option to snip the two remaining seasons off and move on. And if the Twins don’t want to renegotiate a longer deal, it seems clear that’s what he’ll do.
But if this season was a courtship, both sides enjoyed each other’s company.
“This guy has given us everything that someone could give,” manager Rocco Badelli said. “He’s given us the leadership at the highest of levels. He’s given us the performance, which has only gotten better and even more impressive as the year has gone on. He’s given everything you could ask a player to give.”
Correa is, in the parlance of old-fashioned engagement, a catch. And, apparently, ready to be swept off his feet. It’s just going to take more than the two additional years of the current deal – which, let’s face it, everyone knew when it was signed on March 28.
“They have the option …” Correa said before stopping himself. “They got to see what I can bring to the team, not only on the field but off the field in the clubhouse and teaching the young guys how to go about their business. So, a marriage and long-term relationship is what I’m looking for.”
Back up the Brinks truck.
When the Twins appear close to contending – and I know no one wants to hear this right now but they can win the Central next season – president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have been aggressive in the free agent market. After a surprising division title in 2019, they signed former AL MVP Josh Donaldson for a then-franchise record four year, $92 million contract. They traded Donaldson to the New York Yankees, in part, so they could make Correa the highest-paid player, $35 million annually, in team history and the fourth highest in the major leagues this season.
And it was the best money they spent on a team that began losing pieces after the all-star break before the wheels finally fell off this month. Correa has been the team’s rock.
Before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Correa ranked second on the team in batting average (.289), home runs (21), runs batted in (61) and walks (58), and first in OPS (8.34) and WAR (5.0). His defense, if not entirely peerless, is virtually peerless, and Correa’s 129 games played this season are fewer than only Luis Arraez (139) and Gio Urshela (136).
He has been a mentor to a large number of Latin players in the clubhouse, including fellow Puerto Rican Jose Miranda, the rookie revelation of the season who leads the Twins with 64 RBIs and seems to have solved the problem of losing Miguel Sano at first base. And Correa likes it here.
“I love it here,” he said. “No complaints about here except for the first month and the weather. But it’s a great place to be.”
Certainly, the Twins need to bolster their bullpen – again – but the biggest hole this team might have to fill ahead of 2023 would be shortstop, if they let one of the best shortstops in baseball walk for more money.
What else are they going to spend it on?
If the Twins want to give the themselves the best chance to win in 2023, they’ll find the money to sign Correa, who turned 28 last week, to a lucrative, long-term contract. Period.
When your dream date is available, you put a ring on it.
News
Fugitive murder suspect Anthony John Graziano, his teenage daughter killed in shootout with deputies on Hwy 15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. — A 15-year-old abducted girl and her father – a fugitive wanted in the shooting death of the teen’s mother – were killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies on Highway 15 in Hesperia on Tuesday, reports announced the authorities.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told an afternoon news conference that Savannah Graziano was wearing tactical gear as she ran towards deputies as the shooting unfolded.
The teenager was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
Authorities have not said whether the teenager was hit by bullets fired by her father or responding deputies.
Her father, Anthony John Graziano, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. He allegedly killed his ex-wife in a domestic violence incident Monday in the town of Fontana.
WATCH: San Bernardino County sheriff provides update after murder suspect dies in shooting on 15 Fwy
Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano drove off with his daughter, Savannah, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Graziano was described as armed and dangerous.
The sheriff’s department said it received a call Tuesday morning about a vehicle matching the description of the Amber Alert that was issued for the teenager on Monday. The call indicated the vehicle was traveling south on the Barstow Freeway.
Authorities caught up with the vehicle as it exited Main Street in Hesperia and there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and deputies. Witnesses to the shooting reported hearing a massive exchange of gunfire.
The deputies were in pursuit of the father’s van and several shots were fired through the rear window during the pursuit.
The vehicle broke down around Hesperia and the gunfight ensued. Dicus said the girl was wearing tactical gear as she exited the passenger side of a truck and ran towards sheriff’s deputies. Deputies initially didn’t realize it was the girl running towards them, Dicus said, because she was wearing a military-style helmet and vest that could hold armor plates.
Although the only gun found was in the truck with Graziano, detectives say it’s possible his daughter was also shooting.
“There may be information that the passenger was involved in shootings at MPs and we are still trying to confirm that at this stage,” Dicus said.
Tuesday’s crime scene prompted major backups along Interstate 15. Southbound 15 was closed at Main Street.
The search for Graziano began on Monday after his wife was shot and killed near an elementary school in Fontana, sparking panic among nearby parents and school children. At the time, it was believed he was with his daughter.
“The man just came down the street shooting. He started shooting in that direction,” neighborhood resident Andy Davis told Eyewitness News on Monday. “Hit those trees, those houses across the street. They say the bullets were jumping in the street and the woman was trying to save her life, and unfortunately she was hit. Once she was hit , I guess he shot her a few other times.”
An Amber Alert was issued for the teenager shortly after the murder, but according to the California Highway Patrol, the alert has since been deactivated.
Romero said Graziano was a resident of Fontana, but investigators learned he previously lived in Arizona.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Eastbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
Interstate Highway 494 east near Mendota Heights will be fully closed between Minnesota 5 and Interstate 35E this weekend.
All traffic lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday while crews continue to paint the Highway 55 bridge over the interstate.
Drivers in the area should follow the detour using southbound Highway 77 and northbound I-35E or find an alternate route, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Access to all businesses and residences throughout the area will remain open.
Enough with the TLC for Michael Porter Jr. What he needs from the Nuggets is tough love.
Alzheimer’s disease drug slowed disease progression in phase 3 trial
From Kris Bryant’s lost season to CJ Cron’s market
Twins get Ryan Jeffers back after more than two months on injured list
John Shipley: Carlos Correa waiting for Twins to pop the question
Fugitive murder suspect Anthony John Graziano, his teenage daughter killed in shootout with deputies on Hwy 15 in Hesperia
Eastbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
Willson Contreras — back with the Chicago Cubs for what might be his final homestand — says his goal in free agency is ‘to be somewhere that I’m wanted’
Bitcoin Price Rejected $20,000, Have The Bulls Lost Steam Again?
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops