News
Ether Cryptocurrency Falls After ‘Merge’ Software Upgrade
The price of the cryptocurrency ether has fallen 19% in the past two weeks as Ethereum miners sell off their holdings following a high-profile software upgrade dubbed “the meltdown.”
On Tuesday night, the price of Ether was $1,324, down less than 0.1% from Monday.
wsj
News
“Dahmer” on Netflix: everything you need to know about the controversial series
by Netflix The latest 10-episode true-crime series is called Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, oddly using the murderer’s last name twice in the title. But some people wish the Milwaukee killer hadn’t been so exposed. Although Dahmer was No. 1 on Netflix on Tuesday, it generated a lot of controversy. Let’s break it down.
Dahmer: the basics
Jeffrey Dahmer was real, sure, but the things he did were so horrifying they seem nearly impossible. Born in Milwaukee in 1960, he had a troubled childhood, with an early interest in dead animals and dissection. Then, for 13 years from 1978, he murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, committing necrophilia and cannibalism, and preserving body parts and bones. he was eventually arrested in 1991 and sentenced to 17 life terms. Another inmate beat Dahmer to death in prison in 1994.
The 10-episode series jumps between Dahmer’s unhappy childhood, his murders, and his eventual arrest. In addition to the horror of Dahmer’s crimes, the series shows how Milwaukee police failed to listen to neighbors who warned them that something was going on at the killer’s apartment. Two officers returned one of Dahmer’s victims to him when the boy, badly injured and drugged, tried to escape from the house of horrors.
The spectacle is disturbing, often bloody and dark. After about a week on Netflix, it has mixed or average reviews from critics on Metacritic, and generally favorable reviews from users.
Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote in his review, “Follow a different editing process, there’s a clever interrogation of Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes, the real people affected, and the consequences here. It’s often lost or obscured.”
Fienberg and other reviewers call episode six, titled Silenced, an outstanding episode in the series. It focuses on one of the men killed by Dahmer, Tony Hughes. “Tony was deaf, and by placing a black, deaf, gay character at the center of the narrative, the show gives voice to someone whose voice has too often been excluded from portraits of stunned serial killers,” Fienberg writes.
But Variety’s Caroline Framke writes that, unfortunately, “Silenced is the exception rather than the rule”, and not all episodes are equally well done.
Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer?
Dahmer is played by Evan Peters, who has held several roles in various seasons of American Horror Story and who plays Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dahmer reunites Peters with director Ryan Murphy, who co-created American Horror Story and Dahmer.
Dahmer features two iconic actors
Michael Learned, famous for his role as rural mother Olivia Walton on The Waltons, plays Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine. Learned is a 1970s icon, but there’s also a 1980s icon on this show. Molly Ringwald, of John Hughes film fame, plays Dahmer’s stepmother, Shari. You will hardly recognize her.
The series also stars Richard Jenkins as Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor at Dahmer’s apartment who does everything she can to get the Milwaukee police to pay attention to the horrible smells and sounds coming from behind her door.
The controversial reaction to Dahmer
In any true crime show, there is the question of whether the show glamorizes the killer at the expense of the victims. Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of the men Dahmer murdered, spoke to Insider about the show. She made an emotional statement about victim impact during Dahmer’s 1992 sentencing, a scene that is recreated on the show.
“I was never contacted about the show,” Isbell told Insider. “I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or how we feel about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”
Others posted on social media asking that the victims be remembered, not the man whose name appears twice in the show’s title.
All 10 episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are now available to stream on Netflix.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams recalls her ‘traumatic’ childhood
Previously, the actress has been open about her mental health journey and how fame at an early age impacted her wellbeing. She started acting in 2011 when she was cast as game of thrones from 12 to 22 years old.
“It’s just a constant stream in your back pocket of what people think of you,” she said in a 2019 podcast episode of happy place. “And I think we’d all love to say we’d close our eyes and not care, but that’s impossible to do.”
Maisie also shared in this episode that she is learning to focus on herself to achieve a sense of happiness.
“It sounds really hippie and like looking within yourself to find peace, but it’s true,” she said at the time. “At the end of your day, you make yourself feel that way for a reason.”
She is currently spinning The new looka television series that will explore the rise of the fashion designer Christian Dior.
Entertainment
News
Kat Timpf: Fentanyl crackdown would give government an excuse to ‘violate civil liberties’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News personality Kat Timpf says the US government shouldn’t crack down on fentanyl smuggling on “Gutfeld!”
KAT TIMPF: You also don’t have to agree with me on full legalization to understand why the plan to designate cartels or drug dealers as terrorists is a very bad idea. Designating a new terrorist group would only give the government greater surveillance powers, more excuses to violate civil liberties. And anyone who’s been paying attention knows it’s sure to be abused.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SEIZURE OF MORE THAN 10 MILLION FENTANYL PILLS IN MONTH-LONG OPERATION
Just like how the Patriot Act was put in place with the promise to protect us from another september 11 but ended up violating the rights of everyone from American Muslims to parents who criticize their school boards. Also, the more the government tries to crack down on smuggling, the more you push the black market into fentanyl.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:
Fox
News
UN official warns of conflict and more poverty in Afghanistan
THE UNITED NATIONS — A senior UN official warned on Tuesday of possible internal conflict and deepening poverty in Afghanistan if the Taliban do not quickly address the needs of all elements of society, saying their crackdown on girls’ rights and Women signals the indifference of more than 50% of the Afghan population and the willingness to risk international isolation.
Markus Potzel, the UN deputy representative for Afghanistan, told the Security Council that some of the Taliban’s “claimed and acknowledged achievements” are also eroding.
He pointed to a steady increase in armed clashes, criminal activity and high-profile terrorist attacks, particularly by the extremist group Islamic State which has demonstrated in recent months that it can assassinate figures close to the Taliban, attack foreign embassies, fire rockets into neighboring Afghanistan – and continue their long-running campaign against Shia Muslims and ethnic minorities.
Potzel said the economic situation “also remains precarious,” with food security deteriorating and winter approaching.
The UN’s humanitarian appeal for $4.4 billion has only received $1.9 billion, which is “alarming”, he said, urging donors to provide $614 million immediately. dollars to support winter preparations and an additional $154 million to pre-position essential supplies before locations are cut off by winter conditions.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in late August that more than half of Afghanistan’s population – some 24 million people – needed help and nearly 19 million were facing acute levels of illness. food insecurity. And “we fear” the numbers will soon worsen as wintry conditions will send already high fuel and food prices skyrocketing, he said.
While there have been positive developments in Afghanistan in recent months, Potzel said, they have been too few, too slow, “and are outweighed by the negatives,” in particular, the continued ban on secondary education for girls – unique in the world – and growing restrictions on women’s rights.
When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were subject to crushing restrictions – no education, no participation in public life and women were required to wear the burqa universal.
After the ousting of the Taliban by US forces in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and for the next 20 years, Afghan girls were not only enrolled in school, but in university, and many women have become doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and business owners, traveling without face coverings.
After the Taliban invaded the capital on August 15, 2021, as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years, they promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule, in particular by allowing women to continue their studies and work. outside the house.
They initially announced no dress code, although they also vowed to enforce Sharia, or Islamic law. But the Taliban’s hardliners have since backtracked on their harsh former rule, confirming the worst fears of human rights activists and further complicating the Taliban’s relationship with an already wary international community.
Potzel said that in UN talks with Taliban officials, leaders say the decision was made and stands by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, “supported by hardliners around from him, but questioned by most of the other members of the movement who are either unable or unwilling to change course.
The result, he said, is that women and girls are relegated to their homes, disenfranchised, and “Afghanistan as a whole is denied the benefit of the important contributions that women and girls have to offer”.
“If the Taliban fails to meet the needs of all elements of Afghan society and constructively engage in the very limited window of opportunity with the international community, it is unclear what will happen next,” Potzel said.
“Fragmentation, isolation, poverty and internal conflict are scenarios, leading to potential mass migration and a domestic environment conducive to terrorist organizations, as well as greater misery for the Afghan people,” he said. he declared.
ABC News
News
Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
The Heartland family has lost one of its stars.
Actor Robert Cormierwho played Finn Cotter in the Canadian family drama, died at age 33 on September 23. A cause of death not yet revealed.
“Robert was an athlete, an actor and a big brother,” read his obituary. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to do more.”
“He enjoyed movie nights with his family and greatly admired his father,” he continues. “He impacted many people throughout his life, be it his family, teammates and friends.”
The obituary addressed how Cormier’s legacy will be commemorated.
He adds: “Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film, as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Entertainment
News
12 stocks that underline the carnage in the IPO market
CNBC’s Jim Cramer presented his list of “dirty dozen” companies on Tuesday that illustrate the losses suffered by investors who funneled their money into initial public offerings and other risky stocks.
“Some of the most egregious offenders were the dirty dozen who hit you with repeated unsportsmanlike conduct…and ultimately hoarded your wallet,” he said.
Here’s the dirty dozen:
- Reached
- GoodRx
- To affirm
- Curevac
- Speed of light
- Asana
- oatly
- Unit Software
- Compass
- RLX Technology
- TuSimple
- Coinbase
Cramer made his list by running a screen on the 2020 and 2021 initial public offerings which are now down 50% or more from their 52-week highs.
This year’s market slowdown, spurred by persistent inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has hit the IPO market hard, with investors turning away risky growth stocks for more stable stocks.
US-listed companies raised just $4.8 billion from IPOs in the first half of this year, compared to more than $155 billion in 2021, according to EY and Dealogic.
Cramer added that the decline of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is reminiscent of the collapse of dotcoms.
“Just like in the dotcom era, Wall Street has brought a new group of investors into the pool – millions of them – and they’re collapsing because the pool is now poisoned,” he said. declared.
cnbc
Ether Cryptocurrency Falls After ‘Merge’ Software Upgrade
“Dahmer” on Netflix: everything you need to know about the controversial series
Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams recalls her ‘traumatic’ childhood
Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,200 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Kat Timpf: Fentanyl crackdown would give government an excuse to ‘violate civil liberties’
UN official warns of conflict and more poverty in Afghanistan
Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
12 stocks that underline the carnage in the IPO market
Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, with some residents fleeing to Illinois – NBC Chicago
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes