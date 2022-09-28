Fantom Surprises With 5% Rally In Last 24 Hours – More Gains Ahead?

After receiving approval from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com, announced today that it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
To acquire regulatory permission, Crypto.com underwent a comprehensive evaluation, with a focus on anti-money laundering and countering the funding of terrorism. With this registration, Crypto.com will offer clients in France a range of goods and services that are compliant with regional laws.
The European market is crucial to Crypto.com’s long-term expansion and success, thus CEO Kris Marszalek expressed his immense pride in the company’s recent AMF registration in France.
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com said:
“The European market is central to the long-term growth and success of Crypto.com and we are tremendously proud to now receive registration in France from the AMF. We look forward to continuing to work with the AMF and the ACPR as we introduce our products and services in France, offering users a comprehensive, safe and secure crypto platform.”
With more than 50 million users globally, Crypto.com actively expands its ecosystem. Today’s approval is another feather in the hat after receiving in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, registration approval as a cryptocurrency business from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea, registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, registration in Cyprus from the Securities and Exchange Commission, regulatory approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, and a pre-registration undertaking with the Ontario Securities Administration in Canada.