Fast Company hacked to send obscene push alerts on Apple News

by Netflix The latest 10-episode true-crime series is called Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, oddly using the murderer’s last name twice in the title. But some people wish the Milwaukee killer hadn’t been so exposed. Although Dahmer was No. 1 on Netflix on Tuesday, it generated a lot of controversy. Let’s break it down.

Dahmer: the basics

Jeffrey Dahmer was real, sure, but the things he did were so horrifying they seem nearly impossible. Born in Milwaukee in 1960, he had a troubled childhood, with an early interest in dead animals and dissection. Then, for 13 years from 1978, he murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, committing necrophilia and cannibalism, and preserving body parts and bones. he was eventually arrested in 1991 and sentenced to 17 life terms. Another inmate beat Dahmer to death in prison in 1994.

The 10-episode series jumps between Dahmer’s unhappy childhood, his murders, and his eventual arrest. In addition to the horror of Dahmer’s crimes, the series shows how Milwaukee police failed to listen to neighbors who warned them that something was going on at the killer’s apartment. Two officers returned one of Dahmer’s victims to him when the boy, badly injured and drugged, tried to escape from the house of horrors.

The spectacle is disturbing, often bloody and dark. After about a week on Netflix, it has mixed or average reviews from critics on Metacritic, and generally favorable reviews from users.

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote in his review, “Follow a different editing process, there’s a clever interrogation of Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes, the real people affected, and the consequences here. It’s often lost or obscured.”

Fienberg and other reviewers call episode six, titled Silenced, an outstanding episode in the series. It focuses on one of the men killed by Dahmer, Tony Hughes. “Tony was deaf, and by placing a black, deaf, gay character at the center of the narrative, the show gives voice to someone whose voice has too often been excluded from portraits of stunned serial killers,” Fienberg writes.

But Variety’s Caroline Framke writes that, unfortunately, “Silenced is the exception rather than the rule”, and not all episodes are equally well done.

Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer?

Dahmer is played by Evan Peters, who has held several roles in various seasons of American Horror Story and who plays Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dahmer reunites Peters with director Ryan Murphy, who co-created American Horror Story and Dahmer.

Dahmer features two iconic actors

Michael Learned, famous for his role as rural mother Olivia Walton on The Waltons, plays Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine. Learned is a 1970s icon, but there’s also a 1980s icon on this show. Molly Ringwald, of John Hughes film fame, plays Dahmer’s stepmother, Shari. You will hardly recognize her.

The series also stars Richard Jenkins as Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor at Dahmer’s apartment who does everything she can to get the Milwaukee police to pay attention to the horrible smells and sounds coming from behind her door.

netflix



The controversial reaction to Dahmer

In any true crime show, there is the question of whether the show glamorizes the killer at the expense of the victims. Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of the men Dahmer murdered, spoke to Insider about the show. She made an emotional statement about victim impact during Dahmer’s 1992 sentencing, a scene that is recreated on the show.

“I was never contacted about the show,” Isbell told Insider. “I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or how we feel about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Others posted on social media asking that the victims be remembered, not the man whose name appears twice in the show’s title.

All 10 episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are now available to stream on Netflix.