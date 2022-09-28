Fitch cites weaker demand for smartphones

LAS VEGAS — Get ready for the Bo Nickal hype.

Three-time NCAA Division I National Collegiate Wrestling Champion Nickal starched another Contender Series opponent from Dana White on Tuesday night, submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke just 52 seconds into their fight. average weight.

It was Nickal’s second victory on the Contender Series in two months, and it earned him an exclusive contract to fight in the UFC less than two years after his transition from amateur wrestling to MMA.

“I literally write notes to remind myself [of the fights]” White said after Nickal’s performance. “The only note on my paper is ‘damn’. I mean, for a kid with almost no experience, he took a guy that’s 6-foot-2, a 7-1 [record], 78-inch reach – the confidence this kid had to ride in the triangle like he did. …

“I and a lot of other people are excited to see this kid’s future. Welcome to the UFC.”

Bo Nickal dropped Donovan Beard with an overhand left and eventually landed a triangle choke to secure the submission victory just 52 seconds into their middleweight bout. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nickal (3-0) is arguably the hottest prospect in MMA, thanks to his wrestling pedigree and the early work he did under American Top Team trainer Mike Brown. He finished Zack Borrego by rear choke in just 62 seconds in his first Contender Series appearance on September 27.

“That’s what we do, baby. I was born for this and bred for this,” Nickal said. “I train every day so I can be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I’m barely into my career, but I’m heading straight for the top.”

Nickal dropped Beard (7-2) with a left backhand early in the fight and never looked back. He immediately followed Beard to the ground and went full mount. Beard was able to turn it around and get into top position, but Nickal seamlessly transitioned into a triangle choke for the finish.

“I expected to be with him for a punch, because I knew I would let him down,” Nickal said. “I’ve been working on this all camp. I know I have power. Nobody can really stand me, whatever. Wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu – as you can see I’m going to take you out everywhere .”

Following his win, Nickal called up welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and YouTube star Logan Paul for his UFC debut. White indicated that the promotion would build Nickal like any other talented young fighter, rather than book him against a top-tier opponent.

“Let’s not get crazy here,” White said of Nickal’s call to Chimaev, who is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked welterweight and is coming off a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.