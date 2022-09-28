News
Fitch cites weaker demand for smartphones
Analysis by ratings agency Fitch noting a weaker economy:
- Falling demand hits Asian smartphone sellers and component suppliers
- We now expect shipments to China to fall at a mid-teens pace in 2022
- Says global smartphone shipments are expected to decline at high single-digit rates in 2022
- The influence of chip shortages on the slowdown in smartphone shipments has eased since 2Q22 as supplies have improved
Good news on alleviating chip shortage issues though.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Bo Nickal wins UFC contract with 52-second win over Donovan Beard
LAS VEGAS — Get ready for the Bo Nickal hype.
Three-time NCAA Division I National Collegiate Wrestling Champion Nickal starched another Contender Series opponent from Dana White on Tuesday night, submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke just 52 seconds into their fight. average weight.
It was Nickal’s second victory on the Contender Series in two months, and it earned him an exclusive contract to fight in the UFC less than two years after his transition from amateur wrestling to MMA.
“I literally write notes to remind myself [of the fights]” White said after Nickal’s performance. “The only note on my paper is ‘damn’. I mean, for a kid with almost no experience, he took a guy that’s 6-foot-2, a 7-1 [record], 78-inch reach – the confidence this kid had to ride in the triangle like he did. …
“I and a lot of other people are excited to see this kid’s future. Welcome to the UFC.”
Nickal (3-0) is arguably the hottest prospect in MMA, thanks to his wrestling pedigree and the early work he did under American Top Team trainer Mike Brown. He finished Zack Borrego by rear choke in just 62 seconds in his first Contender Series appearance on September 27.
“That’s what we do, baby. I was born for this and bred for this,” Nickal said. “I train every day so I can be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I’m barely into my career, but I’m heading straight for the top.”
Nickal dropped Beard (7-2) with a left backhand early in the fight and never looked back. He immediately followed Beard to the ground and went full mount. Beard was able to turn it around and get into top position, but Nickal seamlessly transitioned into a triangle choke for the finish.
“I expected to be with him for a punch, because I knew I would let him down,” Nickal said. “I’ve been working on this all camp. I know I have power. Nobody can really stand me, whatever. Wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu – as you can see I’m going to take you out everywhere .”
Following his win, Nickal called up welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and YouTube star Logan Paul for his UFC debut. White indicated that the promotion would build Nickal like any other talented young fighter, rather than book him against a top-tier opponent.
“Let’s not get crazy here,” White said of Nickal’s call to Chimaev, who is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked welterweight and is coming off a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.
espn
News
Bailey Ober shines as Twins beat White Sox
A series that once was expected to have major playoff implications for both teams kicked off on Tuesday with no impact on the playoff race whatsoever. A disappointing September for both teams now leave the Twins and Chicago White Sox tangling for a consolation prize that means little at all: second place.
And in that race — if it can be called that — Bailey Ober turned in the best start of his career to help lift the Twins to a 4-0 win over the White Sox on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Ober’s outing, which lasted 7 1/3 scoreless innings, marked just the third time all season a Twins starter pitched into the eighth inning. In his start, just his third after returning from an extended stay on the injured list, Ober gave up just a pair of hits — one to Yoán Moncada in the fourth inning and one to A.J. Pollock in the eighth — while striking out a career high 10.
He walked one batter to go along with those two hits in an otherwise flawless start.
And he pitched with a lead for most of it, getting some run support in the second inning when the Twins strung together three straight singles. Jose Miranda’s double brought home their second run of the game. And in the sixth, Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner hit his first Target Field home run, which just cleared the right field wall, to double the Twins’ lead.
News
YouTube Shorts adds narration voiceovers, a popular TikTok feature • TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts continues to compete with TikTok by adding many popular new features on the other app. Today, the Google-owned platform is rolling out a narration voice-over feature to iOS, a tool already often used on TikTok.
Creators use narration to add comments on top of already recorded videos. This content can include cooking tutorials with informative voiceovers, live reactions to funny videos, or narrative accompaniment to “day in the life” or “my morning routine” style videos.
To use voiceovers on Shorts after recording a video, tap the checkmark button at the bottom right of the camera screen. Next, tap the voiceover button, select where you want to start your voiceover, tap record, and then adjust the volume afterwards if needed. Users can also undo and redo recordings for easier editing.
YouTube Shorts recently added another iOS feature taken from TikTok: the ability to reply to comments with a new video. TikTok introduced this feature in 2020, while Instagram added its own version in December.
Of course, the biggest news from YouTube lately is the extension of its partnership program to short films. For the first time, short-form video creators will be able to earn advertising revenue from their content. If all goes according to plan, offering creators a share of the revenue could be YouTube’s best hope for catching up with short form TikTok’s dominance.
techcrunch
News
Mets lose to Marlins and fall into tie with Braves atop NL East standings with just seven games to play
Two teams played in two different locations in the Northeast on Tuesday night, both attempting to better their chances of winning this tight NL East race.
One team played like they want the title. The other played like they aren’t ready for it yet.
The Mets entered the day with just a 1.0 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and opened a two-game series against the lowly Miami Marlins at Citi Field. What could go wrong?
Carlos Carrasco’s start went all wrong and the bats went cold against Pablo Lopez. The Mets lost 6-4 while the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit in Washington to stomp on the Nationals 8-2.
The Mets (97-58) have spent all but two days of the season leading the NL East, but their own loss and Atlanta’s win have them tied for first place.
The Mets’ best chance for a comeback came in the fourth inning when Pete Alonso, the co-NL Player of the Week last week, launched a three-run shot off of Lopez (10-10) to cut a 4-0 deficit to just one run. It briefly helped make up for a brutal four-run showing by Carrasco (15-7), but the Marlins (64-90) came back to score two more off of Trevor Williams in the fifth.
After singling with two outs in the eighth, Jeff McNeil scored on a strange series of events. Incredibly, Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier issued three straight balks to hand the Mets a run. Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected after a heated discussion with the umpires and Bleier had to be held back after a groundout by Alonso ended the inning.
Alonso’s earlier contribution was noteworthy given that it was his 40th home run of the season. He became the first player in Mets history to have multiple 40-home run seasons (2019 and 2022) and continued to increase his single-season team RBI record, which now stands at 31.
The Polar Bear has been incredibly impactful for the Mets in recent weeks, with five home runs and 16 RBI over his last seven games. But Alonso couldn’t undo the damage from Carrasco’s three innings all on his own.
Carrasco pitched himself into trouble right away, hitting the second batter of the game, Miguel Rojas, and allowing back-to-back singles to load the bases with one out. A fly ball by Bryan De La Cruz scored Rojas and Brian Anderson later scored on a wild pitch.
The second inning wasn’t much better with two singles and an error by Eduardo Escobar and the inefficiency carried right over into the third when Bleday, who came into the game hitting just .168, squeaked a two-run homer over the right field fence. The long ball wasn’t especially long, traveling only 339 feet, but it was just long enough to give the Fish a 4-0 lead.
Lopez allowed only the home run in six innings of work, striking out five and walking none. He didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning when Brandon Nimmo sliced a leadoff single up the middle.
Williams gave up two earned on three hits in two innings. David Peterson and Tylor Megill fared much better out of the bullpen, with Peterson tossing two scoreless innings. Closer Edwin Diaz, who wasn’t needed all weekend, pitched a scoreless ninth.
Dylan Floro recorded the save for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.
The Mets will soon have to make postseason roster decisions and these outings by Carrasco and Williams weren’t particularly encouraging. It was a must-win game for the Mets and possibly even for Carrasco, and all involved faltered. The pressure to win Wednesday has suddenly increased.
()
News
Series of recent fires along I-580 in Oakland under investigation; 1 linked to arson, according to firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — There have been three fires along a three-mile stretch of Interstate 580 in Oakland in the past two weeks, but the fire department says it’s not a worrying pattern , but with a weird stroke of luck.
The first bushfire on the afternoon of September 16 quickly set off four alarms near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, killing an in-laws and damaging four nearby homes. The investigation into what started this fire is still ongoing, but it is not believed to have been started intentionally.
But the next set of fires, a trio of small fires on September 20, were intentionally started as investigators found fuses and flares near 35th Avenue and Coolidge.
“Our fire investigators working with the OPD have determined that the fire was caused by arson. I am hopeful that this particular suspect will be apprehended and brought to justice,” the Oakland Fire Chief said. , Reginald Freeman.
And then another fire on Monday, a pickup truck caught fire along I-580 near Seminary and Edwards Ave. and quickly backed up the hill as the two occupants escaped the vehicle.
“There was a rapid fire that spread through brush and vegetation and I must say that without the skill, professionalism and competence of our Oakland firefighters, this incident would have been much worse than it was. was,” Chief Freeman said.
So there are no special patrols, but firefighters are following the tracks of people who might have noticed something suspicious over the past few weeks.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Torres leads Yankees to AL East clinching 5-2 win against Blue Jays, Judge stays at 60 HR but draws four walks
TORONTO — There was finally something to celebrate Tuesday night.
While Aaron Judge is still chasing history, he drew four walks and scored twice as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2 to clinch the American League East and the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs.
It’s just the second division title for the Yankees (95-59) in the last 10 seasons. They also won in Aaron Boone’s second season, 2019, when they advanced to the AL Championship Series. The No. 2 seed also comes with a first-round bye under the new MLB playoff structure. The Blue Jays (87-68) are still playing to clinch an AL Wild Card berth.
While the Yankees had to go an impressive 16-7 in September after a brutal 10-18 August, it was still a little anticlimactic with Judge holding on 60 home runs for the seventh straight game. He is one shy of the iconic Yankee and American League regular-season record of 61. Instead of powering the Yankees Tuesday night, Judge passed the baton. Gleyber Torres went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Aaron Hicks doubled in a run and Anthony Rizzo singled in another. Kyle Higashioka also went 3-for-4.
And Jameson Taillon, after giving up a lead-off homer to George Springer, was devastatingly effective, retiring 16 of the next 17 batters he faced. Springer singled off him in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six. For the 13th time in 31 starts, he did not issue a walk.
The Blue Jays pitchers challenged Judge, who finished 1-for-2 Tuesday night. He went to full counts in each of his five at-bats, falling behind 0-1 in his first four.
In his first at-bat on Tuesday night, Judge lined a ball right into the glove of third baseman Matt Chapman. In the third inning, Judge came to bat with Higashioka on base with one out. He fell behind 0-1, but worked an eight-pitch walk as the Yankees began to rally. Rizzo’s ground ball got past second baseman Whit Merrifield to score Higashioka. Then, Judge scored on Torres’ single to center field.
In the fifth, Judge led off with a six-pitch walk and scored on another Torres single. In the top of the sixth, with one out and Hicks on second, the Blue Jays brought in right-hander Zach Pop, who actually got ahead of him 0-2, before Judge worked an eight-pitch walk.
Judge has now gone 31 plate appearances since hitting No. 60 a week ago against the Pirates. He’s had just two streaks of 30-plus plate appearances without a homer this season. There was a 41-plate appearance drought in August and another 30-plate appearance drought in April. It is the second longest game drought of the season for Judge, who went nine games without a homer this season. He’s reached base safely in 15 of those 31 plate appearances with 13 walks.
And with a .314 batting average, Judge still holds a narrow lead over Xander Bogaerts (.313) and Luis Arraez (.313). He is vying to be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012. Judge’s 128 RBI are 11 more than Jose Ramirez’s for 117 for the most in the AL.
Judge has just three homers in 67 at-bats against the Blue Jays this season.
There is a little less pressure on Judge here at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays looking to clinch a playoff spot, the Yankees’ fans who traveled here hoping to see history are outnumbered. Back in the Bronx last week, Judge heard roars every time he went to the plate and the venue went quiet as each pitch was delivered. Fans groaned every time he did not hit a homer — including when he doubled. Monday night, there were boos when he was walked, but it was almost normal when he struck out and Blue Jays fans went crazy.
Judge has been downplaying the intense spotlight on him.
“Well, nothing’s like Yankee Stadium. That’s for sure,” Judge said. “I know the Roger Centre here gets pretty loud and pretty packed, but nothing like Yankee Stadium. But it felt just like a normal game. For me. That’s like the past couple days.”
()
Fitch cites weaker demand for smartphones
Bo Nickal wins UFC contract with 52-second win over Donovan Beard
Bailey Ober shines as Twins beat White Sox
YouTube Shorts adds narration voiceovers, a popular TikTok feature • TechCrunch
Mets lose to Marlins and fall into tie with Braves atop NL East standings with just seven games to play
Series of recent fires along I-580 in Oakland under investigation; 1 linked to arson, according to firefighters
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Dive To New Monthly Low
Torres leads Yankees to AL East clinching 5-2 win against Blue Jays, Judge stays at 60 HR but draws four walks
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
Enough with the TLC for Michael Porter Jr. What he needs from the Nuggets is tough love.
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops