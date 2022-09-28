News
From his high turnover position, Tom Thibodeau says he’s unburdened by pressure: ‘NO ONE studies this team harder than I do’
Rotating basketball coaches is a normal occurrence at Madison Square Garden. By making it to training camp, Tom Thibodeau became the first Knicks coach since Mike Woodson to get to his third season. If he makes it to next year’s camp, he’d be the first since Mike D’Antoni.
Add in the stench of last season’s collapse and there are reasons to believe Tom Thibodeau is under pressure to keep his job entering Year 3.
On Tuesday, with his first comments in over five months, Thibodeau launched into a passionate defense of his work while swatting away the idea that he’s burdened by job insecurity.
“I’ve never felt pressure. Ever,” Thibodeau said. “When you put everything you have into your job, that’s all you can do. So I’ve never felt pressure. Others can say this or that. That ain’t’ happening here. Just get ready. I’ve been at this a long time. I approach it the same way. I put everything I have into each and every day. I’m willing to live with that result. There’s no one — NO ONE — who studies this team harder than I do.”
It’d be unfair to criticize Thibodeau’s work ethic, which is renowned as maniacal enough to rob him of a healthy social life. The concerns are mostly about Thibodeau’s patience for a rebuild. Complaints last season centered around his reliance on veterans over prospects, with Obi Toppin’s skimpy playing time drawing the most attention. But after the front office did little to change the roster dynamics in the offseason, it’s unlikely the Knicks, with or without Thibodeau, could undergo the type of youth overhaul that fans have clamored about.
Asked specifically about maximizing Toppin’s impact as Julius Randle’s backup, Thibodeau indicated that optics are unrelated to his coaching decisions.
“It’s based on performance — who fits better,” the coach said. “It’s not fantasy basketball, it’s what makes the group work best. So that’s what we’ll do. I like the way he’s growing. We’ve got to get the best out of everyone.”
The expectation is Thibodeau keeps four of his starters from last season — Randle, Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett — while adding newly-signed Jalen Brunson at point guard. That group accounts for 66% of the team’s salary this season.
It leaves questions about how Toppin and Immanuel Quickley can find the court and continue the developments that showed signs of strong promise toward the end of last season.
Team president Leon Rose, who drafted both Toppin and Quickley, said he’s not meddling in Thibodeau’s rotations.
“There’s no edicts,” Rose told MSG Network. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Part of the Thibodeau conundrum is that he’s wired to win, makes decisions to win, but it’s unclear if the Knicks are built to win. On one hand, they committed hundreds of millions in total contracts to the starting lineup. On the other hand, they’ve accumulated an excess of future draft picks and declined to give up enough of them to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
According to a league source, Thibodeau supported trading for Mitchell and believed a backcourt with Brunson would succeed. Now he’s coaching Year 3 in a historically tenuous position.
“That would be a Leon question,” Thibodeau said about the team’s boatload of future draft picks. “Positioning yourself to get opportunities, that’s what you want to do. We love our young guys. There’s a lot of work to be done. I don’t want to lead you to a place that we aren’t. But if we continue to put the work in, we will get better.”
News
Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffers torn left ACL, season is over: ‘freaky accident’
It’s as bad as the Giants initially feared: Sterling Shepard tore the ACL in his left knee. His season is over, if not his Giants career.
The veteran wide receiver dropped to the MetLife Stadium turf in agony and grabbed his left leg after suffering a non-contact injury late in Monday night’s fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
“He worked so diligently to get back, and I feel terrible for him that he had that injury,” head coach Brian Daboll said in Tuesday’s conference call. “He’s a big part of our team, and we’ll miss him out on the field.”
The Giants’ only healthy receivers are Richie James, David Sills, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. Daboll didn’t sound confident that Kadarius Toney (hamstring) or Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee) would be back for Sunday’s Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears.
“They’re getting closer,” Daboll said of Toney and Robinson. “Will they be ready this week? I can’t answer that yet. After the meeting I had just now with the doctors, they’re getting closer, but we’re not out of the blue yet with it.”
Daboll’s mantra is that he wants players who are “smart, tough and dependable.” He was asked if a player needs to be available in order to be dependable.
“Absolutely,” Daboll said.
This reinforces why Toney didn’t play a lot to start the season and why there’s no guarantee he will soon.
Daboll said the Giants would have to proceed with “the guys that we have” at receiver. Marcus Johnson and Kalil Pimpleton are the receivers on their practice squad.
“Those guys are gonna have to continue to work hard,” the coach said. “They’ll trust the quarterback. They’ll be practicing. And hopefully we’ll make some strides in that area.”
GM Joe Schoen clearly was busy Monday clearing some room on the roster, whether it’s for practice squad signings or cheap free agent moves.
He waived running back Antonio Williams, who’s played 33 special teams snaps the past two weeks, and cut linebacker Charles Wiley from the practice squad.
Shepard’s loss is almost unquantifiable in the context of this thin, unreliable receiving corps. In the wake of his injury, it’s fair to wonder if Shepard, 29, should have been on the field at all.
He made a fast return from last December’s torn left Achilles. That was also a non-contact injury sustained on the MetLife Stadium turf, on Dec. 19 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shepard rehabbed all offseason. He didn’t practice until Aug. 24. Then he logged 80% of the offensive snaps through three games (165 of 205) before his left leg gave out again.
He is on a one-year contract after accepting an offseason paycut to stay with the team. This is probably it as a Giant for the former 2016 second-round pick.
“It could have happened — I’m not saying it happened — you see a couple of plays before where he turns when he’s running an in-cut and he’s extended,” Daboll said, speculating. “He went out there on the next play and did something. Again, it kind of looked like a freaky accident there.”
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr., Shepard’s close friend and former Giants teammate, tweeted in frustration that players should be playing on grass, not turf.
“Just get rid of it all …,” OBJ wrote. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That s—t is rough. Prayers up for my brother. S—t just hurt my heart.”
Daboll acknowledged that’s a topic the Giants will probably continue to discuss.
“I know there’s been a lot of studies,” he said. “Not just here but probably in every stadium. I think, again, you look at Shep’s injury it’s — he was jogging. I’m sure that throughout the season and the offseason that we’ll sit down and discuss those type of things.”
NOT ENOUGH MEN
Film review revealed that the Giants defense only had 10 men on the field for Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run in Monday night’s third quarter.
Daboll put the blame on an unnamed player.
“I mean look, on that play on the goal line [defensive coordinator] Wink [Martindale] called for a personnel group, and there was one player that didn’t go in,” Daboll said. “So we need to do a good job of listening to the play caller’s instructions and go in and be ready to go.”
The head coach also had Shepard race off the Giants’ sideline to defend Daniel Jones after a late hit, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that negated a Cowboys late hit.
Daboll’s operation needs to be cleaner against the Bears.
News
Woodbury woman sentenced for crash that killed former Lakeland Shores mayor
A Woodbury woman who fatally struck a former Lakeland Shores mayor along Interstate 94 in 2019 has been sentenced to jail for three segments of about 80 days each.
Brenda Hafemann, 54, who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in May, was ordered to serve the jail time between September and November this year, next year and in 2024. The months fall within the dates of Randy Kopesky’s birth and death.
Hafemann was headed west on I-94 on Nov. 3, 2019, when her Kia Sorrento struck Randy Kopesky on the shoulder of the highway near the St. Croix rest area, just west of the Wisconsin border. Kopesky, the 65-year-old Lakeland Shores city council member and former mayor, had stopped to adjust a strap on a snowmobile trailer he was towing with his Chevrolet.
In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Douglas Meslow sentenced Hafemann to five years of probation and four years in prison. The prison sentence was set aside as long as she does not violate the terms of probation, which include making restitution and not driving.
Hafemann has a lengthy history of traffic infractions, including speeding, driving after suspension and careless driving, according to court records in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Her vehicle was involved in more than 30 driving-related complaints or traffic stops between 2015 and 2019, including three non-fatal crashes in 2018, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.
News
Orlando Magic monitoring Hurricane Ian as training camp kicks off
The first day of training camp after media day— especially for teams that didn’t make the playoffs the prior season, like the Orlando Magic — typically brings a lot of excitement, energy and eagerness to get back on the practice floor after a five-month offseason.
All of those emotions were palpable from Magic players and coaches once reporters were able to watch the Magic’s first practice ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
But in the backdrop were concerns about what’ll come next in light of Hurricane Ian likely making landfall in Florida between Naples and Tampa late Wednesday.
Chris Newton, the team’s director of security, and Regan Harris, the assistant director of team services, were among Magic personnel who addressed the team about the hurricane once practice ended.
“We just talked about it,” big man Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe.”
Added Jalen Suggs: “They’re giving us a couple of things, food and water, to take home. Start to charge everything. Gas in the car. Obviously preparing for the worst and keep the mind here and on getting better. If we come in, great. If not, stay safe.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Weiglich said the Orlando area should prepare for a greater chance of hurricane-force wind gusts.
The Magic had a second practice scheduled for Tuesday evening and a morning and evening practice scheduled for Wednesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the practices had been canceled, but there was a sense that Wednesday’s sessions could be.
“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families.
“We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
Most Magic players haven’t experienced the threat of a hurricane, making the need for education and preparation for the situation even greater.
“We had the Polar Vortex up in Minnesota,” Suggs said. “That’s kind of the craziest thing I got, but nothing like this. Just praying for everybody’s health and safety. I hope everybody gets everything they need, stay safe during this time and understand we’ll get through this.”
Suggs quipped that he brought up the idea of waiting out the hurricane inside the team’s new $70-million, 130,000-square-foot training facility so he could continue to get work in.
“I brought up that suggestion,” Suggs said. “I said I’ll have a lock-in in the facility, but I guess I’ll go home. It’s all right.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Several Orioles prospects evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches; Ed Smith Stadium used for sandbag distribution
Several Orioles prospects attending a minicamp in Sarasota, Florida, have been evacuated as areas on the coast of Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Ian struck Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, which includes Sarasota, home of the Orioles’ spring training complex. Several prospects had been training in the area.
“Our players have been safely evacuated and will return when it’s completely safe,” the Orioles said in a statement Tuesday.
Sarasota County authorities mandated some residents who live on the coast to evacuate, and public schools were closed Tuesday. The City of Sarasota has declared a state of emergency and local authorities distributed sandbags this week, which can be used to prevent flooding and divert water away from doors and foundations.
Residents were able to pick up the sandbags from three locations in the city, one of which was Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles’ spring training home. Cars lined up for the sandbags and by 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, supplies at the ballpark had run out.
Dylan Beavers, an outfielder selected 33rd overall in the 2022 MLB draft by the Orioles, evacuated Monday, flying from Florida to Chicago to Oakland, in his native California, his father Scott Beavers said Tuesday.
“The team got him out right away,” he said.
More than a dozen prospects, including Beavers, had been participating in the minicamp, which was scheduled through Oct. 12. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, 42nd overall pick Max Wagner and 67th pick Jud Fabian were also there.
“[Dylan’s] never seen anything like that,” Scott Beavers said of the approaching hurricane. “We don’t get much rain here in California.”
()
News
Former tight end Visanthe Shiancoe remains only Vikings player ever born in England
Pro Football Reference lists 32 players in NFL history who were born in England. Only one ever played for the Vikings.
Visanthe Shiancoe was born in Birmingham in 1980, but didn’t stay in England for long. He moved with his family when he was two months old, growing up to be a top-notch tight end for Minnesota from 2007-11.
“I’m very proud of that,” Shiancoe said of being the only England native to suit up for the Vikings. “It’s a different twist. It’s a fun twist.”
Shiancoe hasn’t been back to England since he left but wants someday to see where he was born. In fact, he flirted with flying over to see the Vikings play New Orleans on Sunday in London, which is about two hours southeast of Birmingham.
“I’m going to go back,” said Shiancoe, who played in the NFL from 2003-13, and had a Vikings-high 11 touchdown receptions in 2009. “I always said I would go back when I retired.”
Shiancoe hasn’t returned yet because he has been busy since his retirement running Gavvai Nutrition, a business he owns in the Washington, D.C., area that produces nutritional supplements. In the meantime, he continues to have fun with being born in England.
“You can mess with people and fake a little accent,” said Shiancoe, 42. “It’s just random. When it’s a perfect situation, I’ll slip it in.”
Shiancoe is half-Liberian and half-Ghanaian. Before he was born, his father Jonathan was a seafood export executive in Monrovia, Liberia, but the family fled when civil war broke out in the African nation.
“My mother (Ethel) had to throw my brother (Jon), who was then 2 years old, over a fence into the U.S. Embassy to protect him from the rebels and soldiers who would have basically killed him,” Shiancoe said.
His mother and brother Jon, now 45, fled to London, where they lived for more than a year. After Shiancoe was born, he moved with his mother and brother to New York.
Not long after that, the family settled in the Washington area, where Shiancoe mostly grew up. His father lives in Ghana.
Shiancoe caught 240 passes for 2,424 yards and 24 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Vikings. He wished he could have played a game with the Vikings in London. They went there for games in 2013 and 2017 prior to this season.
“It would have been cool to do that,” he said. “But I might have gotten fined or suspended if I had gone up to Birmingham and then missed curfew.”
Shiancoe remains involved with the Vikings. Being 50 percent Ghanaian, he wants to meet first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is of Ghanaian heritage.
Shiancoe did meet Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, nose tackle Harrison Phillips and tight end Irv Smith Jr. when they journeyed with students from the Minnesota youth organization Project Success to Washington in June. The group toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Shiancoe and a pair of former Vikings Pro Bowl players, tight end Steve Jordan and fullback Tony Richardson.
News
Mike McDaniel deems Tua Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals; Dolphins QB more optimistic
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, as of Tuesday afternoon, is deeming quarterback Tua Tagovailoa questionable for the Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins held a walkthrough on Tuesday at team facilities, and with Tagovailoa listed as having back and ankle injuries on the team’s injury report, McDaniel offered his best estimation of Tagovailoa’s status two days before facing the defending AFC-champion Bengals.
“If this were an actual, real practice, Tua would be limited and he would be questionable for the game,” McDaniel said. “He is literally going to do everything he can and in his power. If he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible.”
On Tagovailoa’s end, he sounded more optimistic Tuesday about his availability.
“That’s the plan,” he responded, to a question asking if he expects to play. “Doing everything I can to get back out there, so hopefully I can get out there and play.”
McDaniel said he hopes to make a decision on Wednesday so the team can travel to Cincinnati knowing who will be the team’s starting signal-caller on Thursday but cautioned it could come down to game day.
Should Tagovailoa be unable to play, backup Teddy Bridgewater will get the start against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury in Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared for concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with as the play that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
McDaniel noted the functionality for Tagovailoa will be an issue with the ailing back, along with simply dealing with the pain.
This story will be updated.
