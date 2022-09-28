News
From Kris Bryant’s lost season to CJ Cron’s market
Proactive? Check. Successful? Not really.
And that helps explain why the Rockies began their final road trip of the season in last place in the National League West and on pace to finish with a 69-93 record.
Since the end of last season, general manager Bill Schmidt has been a busy man, signing free agents or extending contracts worth more than $422 million. But those dollars spent did not translate into diamond wins.
Schmidt said Saturday that a number of Rockies fell short of expectations, especially on defense and in tough road situations.
Schmidt, under the guidance and consent of owner Dick Monfort, caused a stir when he signed free agent outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the biggest free agent deal in league history. franchise. The Rockies have also made a significant investment in starters Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela, as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Here’s an analysis of how the moves have played out for players who have signed multi-year contracts:
— Bryant (seven years, $182 million): Due to a lower back injury early in the season and then the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on his left foot after the All-Star break, the left fielder was limited to 42 games. The Rockies went 20-22 in those games. Bryant last played on July 31.
Bryant, 30, finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road), 14 RBIs and an .851 OPS.
Schmidt said the Rockies planned for Bryant to be the team’s “aircraft carrier.” He could still be – once he’s healthy. But injuries made Bryant’s first season in Colorado a flop.
— LHP Kyle Freeland (six years, $64.5 million): Freeland is the only Rockies starter with an ERA below 5.00, but his 9-11 record, 4.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP fall short of Freeland’s lofty expectations. Prior to his poor showing in Sunday’s Rockies home final against San Diego, the southpaw was on a roll, giving up three or fewer runs in five games while posting a 1.84 ERA. This is the Rockies project starter (I hope) that Freeland will be.
— Third baseman Ryan McMahon (six years, $70 million): The Rockies believe in McMahon and believe that once he has a true breakout season he can be a high impact player.
But they also think McMahon has put too much pressure on his shoulders this season. Hence his .246/.329/.415 slant line and only 19 home runs with nine games to go. He hit 24 home runs in 2019. Additionally, his 17 errors are a career high and the most in the National League.
The good news is that 11 of his 19 homers have come since Aug. 1 and he appears to have regained some confidence at the plate.
RHP Antonio Senzatela (five years, $50.5 million): When he throws well, Colorado considers “Senza” a starter in the middle of the rotation. Unfortunately, he is out until next season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.
The right-hander tore an ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 and while the Rockies say he could return to the majors in six to eight months, that’s an optimistic projection. Senzatela finished the season with a 3-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. Opponents hit .349 against him and that’s a red flag.
“I think he’s a really solid starting pitcher in the major leagues,” manager Bud Black said when asked to rate Senzatela at this point in his career. “He has the ability to keep his team in games, every five days. He’s working on a few things. We talked about the curve ball and the change that comes into play more. I think that’s going to be a priority for him when he comes back.
— Closer Daniel Bard (two years, $19 million): The right-hander is 37, but he’s never thrown better than he does now and he’s the anchor of the bullpen next year. If he can come close to repeating his performance in the next two seasons, his contract will be a godsend.
Several teams contacted the Rockies about a trade for Bard, but Schmidt and Bard reached an agreement just days before the trade deadline.
Going into Tuesday night’s game at San Francisco, Bard’s 32 saves ranked third in the National League and his 1.88 ERA was the second-lowest in a single season in franchise history. behind Rex Brothers in 2013 (1.74 MPM). Bard’s 91.4 save percentage (32 saves, 35 opportunities) ranked third in the majors.
Receiver Elias Diaz (three years, $14.5 million): Diaz was coming out of a career year: 98 games started and 18 homers. Those 18 homers were tied for third most among NL catchers and tied for fourth by a catcher in a single season in franchise history with Chris Iannetta (2008). From June 1 to the end of the 2021 season, Diaz was a dangerous hitter, cutting .283/.346/.550 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. This prompted the new contract.
But his 2022 season was a disappointment: .234/.289/.383 with just nine homers and 50 RBIs overall. His defense hasn’t lived up to 2021 either.
1B CJ Cron (two years, $14.5 million): Talk about a good deal. Colorado’s lone All-Star leads the team in home runs (29), RBIs (101) and OPS (.808). The 32-year-old also hit 28 doubles and was a solid glove at first base.
He’s contracted next season for just $7.5 million, which could make him a potential contender if the Rockies continue to push their youth movement. Then again, the club might need to retain Cron as their most productive hitter.
But Cron, like many of his teammates, struggled on the road, where he hit just .226 with seven homers and just 26 RBIs.
Twins get Ryan Jeffers back after more than two months on injured list
The Twins were hoping to have a number of players returning healthy in September as they pushed for a playoff spot. In the end, most of those players never returned, and the playoff hopes have long since disappeared.
But they did get one contributor back on Tuesday, activating catcher Ryan Jeffers from the injured list, months after he suffered a thumb fracture and underwent surgery. Jeffers was placed on the IL in mid-July and had surgery to repair his thumb over the all-star break.
“He was adamant from the time he got hurt that he was going to be back, and there was no way around that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t think the date he got back mattered. I think in his mind he was firm that he was going to come back and help us.”
Jeffers played in nine rehab games with the Triple-A Saints. His thumb, he said, has been fully healthy, and the last piece of the rehab process was getting his arm back in game shape after two months off.
He hit three home runs in those nine games, and he said he was happy with where he swing was at. Jeffers had been tweaking his swing before he got hurt, and he said he felt confident that those changes would carry over.
“It was good to get back into the games, get into that flow,” he said. “It was kind of a quick-ramp up period. So it was good to get some games under my belt, catch a couple nine-inning games. It feels good, and I’m excited to be back.”
Jeffers’ return coincides with the end of fellow catcher Sandy León’s season. León was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move, and the Twins announced he will have surgery to repair his right meniscus.
León has been dealing with knee pain for some time now and has not played since Sept. 21.
“This was something that continued to hurt him and would swell up,” Baldelli said. “We knew that we got to a point last week where he wasn’t going to be able to continue to play.”
BUXTON UNDERGOES SURGERY
Byron Buxton underwent surgery on Tuesday to clean up his right knee, which has been affecting him all season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Christopher Camp, who Baldelli said, “gave us a very positive update.”
“Just what you would want to hear,” Baldelli said. “He’s home and recovering. I think we’ll see him soon.”
Buxton said before the surgery that he expected the recovery period to be between six to eight weeks.
BRIEFLY
The Twins have shut down their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall near the area overnight. The academy at the complex will be used to house first responders.
John Shipley: Carlos Correa waiting for Twins to pop the question
Carlos Correa is ready to settle down, and as the 2022 season winds down over the next two weeks, he’s waiting for the Twins to pop the question.
“I want a long-term relationship with someone,” the two-time all-star shortstop said Tuesday. “I want to get married; I don’t want to just be dating and going on one-night stands. I want to marry an organization.
“If they see me the same way, and see me as the perfect fit, then they’ll make it happen.”
There was always a good chance 2022 would be Correa’s only season in Minnesota. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal in March. But when this season ends, the team’s undeniable MVP will have the option to snip the two remaining seasons off and move on. And if the Twins don’t want to renegotiate a longer deal, it seems clear that’s what he’ll do.
But if this season was a courtship, both sides enjoyed each other’s company.
“This guy has given us everything that someone could give,” manager Rocco Badelli said. “He’s given us the leadership at the highest of levels. He’s given us the performance, which has only gotten better and even more impressive as the year has gone on. He’s given everything you could ask a player to give.”
Correa is, in the parlance of old-fashioned engagement, a catch. And, apparently, ready to be swept off his feet. It’s just going to take more than the two additional years of the current deal – which, let’s face it, everyone knew when it was signed on March 28.
“They have the option …” Correa said before stopping himself. “They got to see what I can bring to the team, not only on the field but off the field in the clubhouse and teaching the young guys how to go about their business. So, a marriage and long-term relationship is what I’m looking for.”
Back up the Brinks truck.
When the Twins appear close to contending – and I know no one wants to hear this right now but they can win the Central next season – president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have been aggressive in the free agent market. After a surprising division title in 2019, they signed former AL MVP Josh Donaldson for a then-franchise record four year, $92 million contract. They traded Donaldson to the New York Yankees, in part, so they could make Correa the highest-paid player, $35 million annually, in team history and the fourth highest in the major leagues this season.
And it was the best money they spent on a team that began losing pieces after the all-star break before the wheels finally fell off this month. Correa has been the team’s rock.
Before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Correa ranked second on the team in batting average (.289), home runs (21), runs batted in (61) and walks (58), and first in OPS (8.34) and WAR (5.0). His defense, if not entirely peerless, is virtually peerless, and Correa’s 129 games played this season are fewer than only Luis Arraez (139) and Gio Urshela (136).
He has been a mentor to a large number of Latin players in the clubhouse, including fellow Puerto Rican Jose Miranda, the rookie revelation of the season who leads the Twins with 64 RBIs and seems to have solved the problem of losing Miguel Sano at first base. And Correa likes it here.
“I love it here,” he said. “No complaints about here except for the first month and the weather. But it’s a great place to be.”
Certainly, the Twins need to bolster their bullpen – again – but the biggest hole this team might have to fill ahead of 2023 would be shortstop, if they let one of the best shortstops in baseball walk for more money.
What else are they going to spend it on?
If the Twins want to give the themselves the best chance to win in 2023, they’ll find the money to sign Correa, who turned 28 last week, to a lucrative, long-term contract. Period.
When your dream date is available, you put a ring on it.
Fugitive murder suspect Anthony John Graziano, his teenage daughter killed in shootout with deputies on Hwy 15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. — A 15-year-old abducted girl and her father – a fugitive wanted in the shooting death of the teen’s mother – were killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies on Highway 15 in Hesperia on Tuesday, reports announced the authorities.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told an afternoon news conference that Savannah Graziano was wearing tactical gear as she ran towards deputies as the shooting unfolded.
The teenager was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
Authorities have not said whether the teenager was hit by bullets fired by her father or responding deputies.
Her father, Anthony John Graziano, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. He allegedly killed his ex-wife in a domestic violence incident Monday in the town of Fontana.
WATCH: San Bernardino County sheriff provides update after murder suspect dies in shooting on 15 Fwy
Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano drove off with his daughter, Savannah, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Graziano was described as armed and dangerous.
The sheriff’s department said it received a call Tuesday morning about a vehicle matching the description of the Amber Alert that was issued for the teenager on Monday. The call indicated the vehicle was traveling south on the Barstow Freeway.
Authorities caught up with the vehicle as it exited Main Street in Hesperia and there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and deputies. Witnesses to the shooting reported hearing a massive exchange of gunfire.
The deputies were in pursuit of the father’s van and several shots were fired through the rear window during the pursuit.
The vehicle broke down around Hesperia and the gunfight ensued. Dicus said the girl was wearing tactical gear as she exited the passenger side of a truck and ran towards sheriff’s deputies. Deputies initially didn’t realize it was the girl running towards them, Dicus said, because she was wearing a military-style helmet and vest that could hold armor plates.
Although the only gun found was in the truck with Graziano, detectives say it’s possible his daughter was also shooting.
“There may be information that the passenger was involved in shootings at MPs and we are still trying to confirm that at this stage,” Dicus said.
Tuesday’s crime scene prompted major backups along Interstate 15. Southbound 15 was closed at Main Street.
The search for Graziano began on Monday after his wife was shot and killed near an elementary school in Fontana, sparking panic among nearby parents and school children. At the time, it was believed he was with his daughter.
“The man just came down the street shooting. He started shooting in that direction,” neighborhood resident Andy Davis told Eyewitness News on Monday. “Hit those trees, those houses across the street. They say the bullets were jumping in the street and the woman was trying to save her life, and unfortunately she was hit. Once she was hit , I guess he shot her a few other times.”
An Amber Alert was issued for the teenager shortly after the murder, but according to the California Highway Patrol, the alert has since been deactivated.
Romero said Graziano was a resident of Fontana, but investigators learned he previously lived in Arizona.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Eastbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
Interstate Highway 494 east near Mendota Heights will be fully closed between Minnesota 5 and Interstate 35E this weekend.
All traffic lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday while crews continue to paint the Highway 55 bridge over the interstate.
Drivers in the area should follow the detour using southbound Highway 77 and northbound I-35E or find an alternate route, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Access to all businesses and residences throughout the area will remain open.
Willson Contreras — back with the Chicago Cubs for what might be his final homestand — says his goal in free agency is ‘to be somewhere that I’m wanted’
Willson Contreras already went through his Wrigley Field goodbyes two months ago when a trade felt imminent.
This time, with another looming departure, Contreras merely wants to have fun with his Chicago Cubs teammates.
Contreras came off the injured list Tuesday and was back in the lineup as the designated hitter, his first game since Aug. 30. The series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the final six-game homestand — and the last guaranteed days of Contreras playing in front of the home crowd on the North Side.
Contreras, who had been sidelined by a left ankle sprain, expressed before the game the importance of being able to return for the final homestand.
“We all know I’ve been here for 14 years, and we don’t know if there’s a real goodbye or just a moment for a few months,” he said. “That’s what I can do at this point, have fun and do the best I can.”
As much as Contreras is trying to simplify what might be his final nine games with the Cubs — including a season-ending three-game series in Cincinnati — he admittedly has thought a lot about what comes next in free agency.
“But at the same time, I don’t control the market, so the market will speak for itself,” Contreras said. “We want to just do it and see what happens.”
Questions already surround Contreras’ free-agent outlook. He turns 31 in May and has dealt with lower-body injuries during his career, a concerning combination for a catcher. His power production, however, puts him among the best at his position offensively. Contreras has a 129 OPS+ in 107 games this year, part of a four-year stretch that features a 119 OPS+.
Although he doesn’t grade out highly as a pitch framer, his arm and back-pick ability add value, a notable strength with bases increasing in size next season, which could boost steal attempts.
Without providing specifics, Contreras has an idea of what he is looking for in his next team. Asked whether winning or financial security is more important, he instead cited a big-picture desire.
“For me, it’s more feeling that I want to be somewhere that I’m wanted,” he replied. “I want to feel like they’re going to appreciate what I do on and off the field. They appreciate what I bring to the clubhouse and what I can do.”
The Cubs appear poised to extend a qualifying offer to Contreras by the November deadline. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer indicated at the trade deadline they did not move Contreras because other teams did not offer the appropriate value.
For the Cubs, receiving a compensatory draft pick for Contreras was part of the equation — if he turns down the qualifying offer and signs elsewhere.
Contreras took a diplomatic approach and plans to keep his options open should the Cubs give him a qualifying offer.
“I’m not going to give you an answer,” he said. “I’m going to wait and see what’s next. But we have to consider it.”
()
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast Wednesday night as Category 3 storm, officials said.
“The National Hurricane Center now predicts that Venice will make landfall in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a Category 3 major hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a conference. press Tuesday morning.
Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the likeliest targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. But the latest trajectory projection means that Ian should now hit further south along the coast.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place in eight Florida counties: Charlotte, Hillsborough, Levy, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.
“It’s important to say the Tampa Bay area, you’re not out of the woods yet. There will always be storm surge in the Tampa Bay area,” Guthrie said. “You must continue to heed the warnings in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee, Hillsborough. Do not return yet if you have evacuated.”
Forecasters said Ian was expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday before moving west of the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening. It will then approach the west coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tuesday’s storm battered Cuba with high winds and a potentially deadly storm surge, forecasters said. It made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where authorities set up 55 shelters and evacuated 50,000 people.
Contributor: The Associated Press
