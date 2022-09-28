News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
DOLPHINS (3-0) at BENGALS (1-2)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Thursday, Paycor Stadium
TV: Prime Video, WSFL-TV (Ch. 39 in Miami-Dade, Broward); RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-0 in his first season as a head coach; Zac Taylor, including playoffs, is 20-35 in his fourth head coaching season overall and leading the Bengals.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bengals, 18-7, including playoffs, and have won five of the last seven.
Weather: 59 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 1 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 4 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 47.
Injuries: Dolphins —Out: TE Cethan Carter (concussion); ; Questionable: QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle); Not practicing: TE Hunter Long (ankle),OT Terron Armstead (toe); Limited: CB Xavien Howard (groin/glute), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin), S Brandon Jones (chest), OL Robert Hunt (shin), DT Zach Sieler (hand), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Kader Kohou (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Bengals — Not practicing: OT La’el Collins (back), DT DJ Reader (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee);Injured reserve: Seven players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins are one of two remaining unbeaten teams entering Week 4 (Philadelphia Eagles). Miami has done it through a difficult early-season stretch vs. the New England Patriots, at the Baltimore Ravens and vs. the Buffalo Bills before Thursday’s game in Cincinnati. …
If Tagovailoa is able to play, it would be his first professional matchup against Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks were selected fifth and first, respectively, in the 2020 draft. Burrow was injured when their two teams met in their rookie seasons. …
The upstart Bengals, coming off a surprise run to the Super Bowl in 2021, lost their first two games of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys before bouncing back in Week 3 against the New York Jets. …
With a win, the Dolphins would get off to their seventh 4-0 start and first since 1995. It would make Mike McDaniel Miami’s first head coach to start 4-0 and would be the franchise’s 500th victory, including playoffs. …
The Dolphins enter with a four-game winning streak in prime-time games — 2020 at Jacksonville (Thursday) and at Las Vegas (Saturday), 2021 vs. Baltimore (Thursday) and at New Orleans (Monday). Miami is 5-6 all-time in Thursday night games since the package began in 2006. …
The Bengals will debut their new white-on-white uniforms for the prime-time game.
Andre Drummond embraces his new role as a rotational leader — ‘be the best teammate possible’ — with the Chicago Bulls
Andre Drummond carved his entire NBA career out of his prowess around the rim. But as the center finds his footing in Chicago, he hopes to bring something else to the Bulls roster — veteran experience.
The average Bulls player boasts only 4.6 years experience in the NBA. There are a few outliers: DeMar DeRozan is the veteran leader of the team at 33, Nikola Vučević has played 11 seasons at 31 and new signing Goran Dragić will bring additional experience at 36. But the majority of the roster is full of young players still establishing themselves.
Drummond is only 29, but his decade in the NBA makes him a seasoned vet in the Bulls locker room.
“This is a team that is very young and hungry,” Drummond said. “We’re in a position to do something very special. I wanted to be part of that.”
Between Drummond’s signing and the return of forward Patrick Williams, the Bulls will bring a larger look this season while still cornering their play on the quick pace set by the guards.
Rim protection and rebounding were two of the most glaring weak points last season for the Bulls, who finished third-to-last in overall rebounding and second-to-last on the offensive boards. Drummond’s acquisition was a clear move to address this problem.
“He’s been an unbelievable rebounder and rim protector for the majority of his career,” coach Billy Donovan said.
Drummond is one of the most consistent rebounders, leading the league in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. While last season saw a major dip in Drummond’s playing time, he still wrangled 9.3 rebounds per game off the bench.
As a former Detroit Piston, it’s easy to draw parallels between Drummond and former Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, who Drummond cited as one of the players who most influenced his game.
“That’s something I hung my hat on from my rookie year,” Drummond said. “I wanted to be known as being the best rebounder to play this game.”
Drummond’s grueling commitment to rebounds could serve as a complement to Vučević, who operates as a stretch four or five to pop out for shots outside the three-point line. Both players voiced interest in playing at the same time in a larger lineup.
The Bulls unsuccessfully attempted this two-big approach with Tristan Thompson last year, but Drummond’s agility could fit more effectively alongside Vučević.
“I think it would be very useful,” Drummond said. “It’s something that will come along the way. I’m not sure if it will happen right away, but I’m sure it’ll happen throughout the year.”
Drummond’s new home will likely continue a shift away from a starting position for the center. Although he quickly became a centerpiece of the starting lineup during seven seasons with the Pistons at the start of his career, Drummond became a rotational piece last season during short stints with the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
Drummond deflected questions about whether he aspires to push Vučević out of his starting job. But the competition can only help both players — and the Bulls, who will benefit from the flexibility provided by two centers with markedly different skill sets.
“If they need me to be a spark off the bench, that’s what I’m going to do,” Drummond said. “My ego is not something that’s driven in this game. My job here is to be the best teammate possible, to help this team in every way possible. Whatever role that may be, I have to accept that.”
Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers
After weeks of waiting, Gang Green’s starting quarterback has returned.
On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Zach Wilson has been cleared by his doctors and is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any setbacks in practice. He will practice fully Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
Wilson suffered a meniscus and bone bruise injury during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. Wilson had surgery to trim his meniscus four days later as Joe Flacco has been starting in his place.
The Jets (1-2) offense certainly could use a spark after Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Bengals. Flacco passed for 285 yards, but he turned the ball over four times, including two interceptions.
Coming into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the Jets are ranked ninth in total offense. However, the team is averaging just 17.3 points per game, which is 21st in the NFL.
Wilson will try to improve on his rookie season where he passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’
By ASHRAF KHALIL and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration’s goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it.
“I know we can do this,” Biden told an auditorium full of public health officials, private companies and Americans who have experienced hunger. They were gathered for the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969.
It was the president at his most optimistic, sketching out a future where no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces.
“That’s why we’re here today, to harness our greatest resource: Our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Everyone, everyone has an important role to play.”
The 1969 conference, hosted President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced the U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years. It led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.
And yet, 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families because they lacked money or resources for food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Scientific advances have helped Americans better understand how the foods they eat contribute to disease. One of the administration’s goals is to decrease obesity and diet-related disease like diabetes and hypertension through better promotion of healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity.
Some of the conference attendees have known hunger. Jimmieka Mills, co-founder of Equitable Spaces, a nonprofit that connects those working on hunger solutions with people who have experienced hunger, said it was “an historic opportunity for us to learn directly from those impacted.”
She spoke of growing up and experiencing first-hand the impact of poverty, hunger and homelessness.
“I know what it’s like to not know where your next meal will come from,” she said, adding she wanted solutions so that no one in the “country with the most abundant food system in the world ever goes hungry again.”
Before the kickoff, the administration released a list of more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups. They range from outright donations to in-kind contributions of services and include:
—A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.
—A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.
—$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.”
—A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10% discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.
While Biden is touting the successful buy-in campaign from the private sector, some of the strongest potential obstacles to his proposals lie in the increasingly partisan Congress.
Proposed policy changes include an expansion of SNAP eligibility, expanding access to free meals in schools and extending summer meal benefits to more schoolchildren. All of those changes would require congressional approval.
The president called on Congress, too, to revive and make permanent the expanded child tax credit that has expired. The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payment.
“Meeting our bold goals requires a whole of government approach … And a whole of society effort,” he said.
Laying out the options for a hurricane-impacted Mets-Braves series
All eyes will be on the Mets and Braves this weekend with the NL East title on the line.
But at the moment, eyes are fixated on Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the gulf coast. The potential Category 3 hurricane is expected to make landfall this week and its path is somewhat unclear, but it could bring heavy rain and wind to parts of Georgia over the weekend — Atlanta included.
MLB has been monitoring the situation and uses a weather service to be able to determine where and when to play during natural disasters. League officials discussed the situation Tuesday but a decision has not yet been made.
“I’m on double-secret probation,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve talked, but [general manager Billy Eppler] does most of that. Billy is great at keeping me up to speed on what I need to know, what I don’t need to know and I’m perfectly confident that he’s got all of this wired.”
Showalter did acknowledge that the club has discussed pitching plans for various scenarios. The Mets have Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer currently lined up.
“We’re making sure that we position ourselves to go in as many directions as we can,” he said.
In recent years, the league has been proactive about moving weather-impacted series. In 2017, the Houston Astros were relocated to Tampa to play a series after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. The Mets were expected to play their series against the Astros at Tropicana Field as well, but the league allowed a return to Houston with recovery underway.
MLB could choose to do the same this time and move the series to a neutral site. The Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals are all out of town this weekend. Of course, so are the Philadelphia Phillies but moving a series so close to New York would create an unfair advantage. A neutral site is unfavorable enough for the Braves, who will likely pack their park in anticipation of a series with postseason implications.
Both teams are off on Thursday so the league could opt to move the start of the series up. The Mets are already expected to travel Wednesday night after their game against the Marlins. That would also mean the starting pitchers from the first game would be available on regular rest for the start of a wild card series.
Or, they could play a doubleheader on Sunday if Saturday brings unsafe playing conditions. However, that would leave one pitcher unavailable to start a potential wild card game, plus it leaves open the possibility of a rainout Friday.
Does that leave a tripleheader on Sunday?
“I think I did play one somewhere,” Showalter joked before the Mets fell 6-4 to the Marlins at Citi Field on Tuesday night.
Look, there are only two options that are not on the table, and a tripleheader is obviously one of them. The other one is postponing the series to make up at a later date because in this case, there is no later date. The 2022 regular season comes to a close on Oct. 5, and the playoffs begin Oct. 7.
Though Ian has already changed paths a few times, a decision is expected soon. The teams will need to plan out rotations and make travel plans.
“When they tell us to play, we play. That’s what we do,” Showalter said. “If they say we’re playing three on Thursday, line them up.”
RHOSLC recap: Everything you need to know ahead of Season 3
But before Lisa and Meredith exchanged harsh words on the trip to Zion, there was the hot mic moment to end all hot mic moments. “Meredith can fuck off,” Lisa said behind closed doors. “I’m done with her because I’m not a fucking whore and I’m not cheating on my husband.”
The rant continued as Lisa continued to make allegations about Meredith’s family. “Her and her fucking family posing,” she added. “Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait, you can’t, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes. Fake Meredith is a piece of s–t… f–k you! That f– I hate her. She’s a whore. She fucked half of New York! She can go fuck herself.”
Meredith responded to comments on WWHLdenying the charges and telling the host Andy Cohen she was still trying to “decipher” what exactly Lisa meant, especially in regards to the “the screwed up half of New York” allegation.
“Maybe it projects?” Meredith said. “I do not really know.”
“I say Seth and I was very honest. We’ve had times where we’ve dated other people,” she continued, referring to her split from her husband in 2019. “We haven’t dated a lot of other people. I couldn’t even have 10 boyfriends because I’ve never slept with 10 people in my life.”
High school sports notebook: Lakeville North, Wayzata maintain state-wide cross country dominance at Roy Griak Invitational
The Lakeville North boys cross country team upheld its top ranking in the Class 3A rankings by finishing first among Minnesota teams in the Roy Griak Invitational’s gold division over the weekend.
The Panthers finished second overall, behind Iowa’s Dowling Catholic High School. Lakeville North was led by Andrew Casey, who finished seventh overall to move up to No. 3 in the Class 3A individual ranks. Como Park’s Charlie Power-Theisen finished 12th in the race. Nova Classical Academy’s Henry Karelitz, the top-ranked individual in Class A, finished 16th.
The individual winner was Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker, who cemented his spot atop the state’s Class 3A rankings.
Speaking of cementing rankings, The Wayzata girls did that on the team and individual fronts, with the Trojans winning the team title and Trojans senior Abbey Nechanicky continuing her dominance by winning the individual race by 31 seconds. Wayzata and Nechanicky are No. 1 in Class 3A in the team and individual ranks, respectively.
Highland Park placed fifth in the team competition, led by Luna Scorzelli’s ninth-place individual finish. Both Scorzelli and the Scots continue to be ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
— Minnehaha Academy girls soccer scored a big win Tuesday as the top-ranked team in Class A downed Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-2. The Red Knights are ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Greta Carlson and Berit Parten each scored twice in the win. Parten now has 28 goals and 15 assists in 11 matches.
— It finally happened: Hill-Murray’s boys soccer team surrendered a goal. Hastings’ Brenner Caturia-Peine found the back of the net on Sept. 22 to end the Pioneers’ season-long shutout streak.
Hill-Murray still won that game 7-1 and entered its contest Wednesday against Mahtomedi with a perfect 12-0 record.
— Cretin-Derham Hall announced the hiring of 1994 Raiders grad Buzz Hanahan as the school’s new head baseball coach.
