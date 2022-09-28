News
Gophers basketball: Ben Johnson fighting against the ‘woe’ in Minnesota’s sports mind-set
Ben Johnson knows it intimately; that’s why the Gophers men’s basketball coach is fighting so hard against it.
When Minnesota suffered season-ending knee injuries to forwards Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox this summer, Johnson saw what he called a “here we go again” mindset.
“It’s the benefit of me being here for the majority of my life,” the Minneapolis native said. “I think it’s across sports. I don’t care whether you are talking Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers. I’ve lived it. I know what it is. That’s why I can confidently say we all have to get over that.”
While repeat knee injuries to Ihnen and Fox are certainly spooky, Johnson wants to break from the viewpoint that setbacks portend more bad things.
Johnson had a nearly six-minute statement to begin his news conference Tuesday, which was held to coincide with the start of this season’s practices on Monday. Ditching the “woe is us” mindset was laced throughout his opening monologue.
Johnson said he never felt a defeatist mindset creep in his first team at Minnesota, which finished 13-17 overall and 4-16 in Big Ten play last year. They started 10-1, but finished 3-16.
“Never,” Johnson said. “That’s why that group was so important, because they didn’t have that.”
Johnson started off his news conference by thanking U President Joan Gable, Athletics Director Mark Coyle and the school’s Board of Regents for a one-year contract extension in June. His deal now runs through the 2026-27 season.
“I think that’s huge,” Johnson said. “When you’re in the beginning stages in building something worthwhile that we’re trying to do, just that type of backing and confidence not only spreads within our program but through recruiting through the state. (I) can’t thank those guys enough.”
Johnson credited last year’s team for “setting the tone with the brand and the culture of Minnesota basketball.” But the Gophers have another nearly brand-new team this season. After bringing in 10 new players a year ago, mostly older transfers, Minnesota hit the NCAA transfer portal again and Johnson was able to put together a full recruiting class.
While Johnson can’t address it specifically, it’s hard to see how missing out on another in-state recruiting battle doesn’t factor into a resigned macro view. Lakeville North forward Nolan Winter, the son of former Gophers center Trevor Winter, committed to rival Wisconsin last Friday.
Johnson said he’s excited about his team for a lot of reasons. That starts with lone returning starter Jamison Battle, who has lost 17 pounds to improve himself after averaging a team-best 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds a year ago.
Prized addition Dawson Garcia, a transfer from North Carolina, and before that, Marquette, was granted immediately eligibility by the NCAA to play this season. He and Battle will form a one-two scoring punch.
“Dawson is a man on a mission right now,” Johnson said. “… I’m sitting here saying he’s gonna be a double-double guy. I’m strictly talking about his mentality and his leadership. … He brings the juice and that warrior’s mentality in everything he does.”
Johnson, who brought in five freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class, also will count on transfer guards Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State) and Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth).
“I recruited them for a reason,” Johnson said. “I knew they were good players, but their leadership is off the charts. Ta’Lon is a connector.”
Pete Burnside, former New Trier coach and MLB pitcher, remembered for promoting student fitness
Pete Burnside was best known for a career in Major League Baseball and then a long run as teacher and coach at New Trier High School. Yet his son, Jim Burnside, remembers the kind of person he was at home.
“He was kind, loyal and gave great advice and he was a person who was soft-spoken but had high expectations to work hard, do your best and have fun and take pride in who you are as a person,” Jim Burnside recalled.
After a substantive career in baseball and then a quarter-century as a teacher and coach at New Trier, Pete Burnside, 92, died of natural causes in late August, according to his son, now New Trier’s assistant athletic director.
Pete Burnside was born at Evanston Hospital and grew up in Wilmette raised by a single mother. He attended New Trier, capitalizing on an interest in athletics. Burnside, 6′4″ played basketball, but his son said by his sophomore year he was getting attention as a left-handed pitcher.
“His claim to fame was he could throw really hard,” Jim Burnside said.
Following his graduation from New Trier, Burnside signed a professional contract at the age of 19 with the New York Giants, but was allowed to attend Dartmouth University and pitch for the Giants organization in the summers in an arrangement cultivated by a family friend.
After graduating from Dartmouth in 1952, Burnside joined the U.S. Army in the 1952, but his athletic career continued as he pitched for a team on a Missouri army base that captured the 1953 National Baseball Congress World Series.
After leaving the military, Burnside, who sold clothes at Winnetka’s iconic Fell Department Store in the off-season, moved up within the Giants organization, making his Major League Baseball debut in 1955, according to baseball-reference.com.
Burnside pitched for the Giants both in New York and then in San Francisco after the franchise moved west following the 1957 season.
He stayed in the majors through 1963, playing with the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators.
“He loved the competition and he loved the physical nature of playing baseball and he loved the mental side of the game as a pitcher,” Jim Burnside said.
During his MLB career, he was teammates with Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Orlando Cepeda and Al Kaline and became close friends with Don Zimmer, remembered locally for his run as Cubs manager from 1988-1991.
Among those who saw Burnside play was Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, who until recently was a longtime Minnesota Twins broadcaster.
“I remember Pete very well. I watched every lefty with great interest. I saw him in action when he was with the Senators in the early ‘60s,” Kaat wrote.
Burnside’s professional career concluded with two seasons in Japan as he decided to focus on his family. He returned to the area and earned a Master’s degree from Northwestern University. After briefly working at an investment house, Burnside started working at New Trier, both as a teacher and coaching baseball, basketball and cross country.
He was particularly interested in physical fitness for students, working on a course titled “Lifeline” where students could decide their own health program, his son said.
“They worked really hard to try and work on the science of how you could stay healthy,” Burnside said. “It was a good step in social emotional learning in the P.E. department and trying to stay healthy. He was extremely proud of that.”
Burnside added many students viewed his father as a mentor.
“His soft-spoken demeanor helped them get through tough times in high school or just helped them enjoy their high school experience as an athlete or a student,” he recalled.
Upon retiring from New Trier in 1994 after 25 years with the school, Burnside moved to Wisconsin, where he could pursue his interest in the outdoors.
“He loved to work the land, he loved to cut wood and just be in the natural environment. It was a passion for him to be around nature,” Burnside said.
Burnside is survived by wife of 56 years, Suzette; two sons, Jim and John, a New Trier science teacher and a daughter, Beth, along with eight grandchildren.
A private family service is planned for the future.
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelance reporter with Pioneer Press.
Brittany Renner Hoping To Grab An NFL Player As She Showed Up At MetLife Stadium In A Provocative Outfit
Brittany Renner, the ex-girlfriend of NBA player PJ Washington is in the headlines once again, and this time for wearing ridiculous clothing to the MetLife stadium and claiming she was there to scout for players.
Brittany Renner, a known attention seeker once again made her mark at the just-ended New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game where she appeared in tight leggings with one leg covered and the other exposed. The leggings fit perfectly and exposed her butt while she wore a rather covered top.
Via Total Pro Sports:
Brittany Renner seems to be on the prowl once again.
The baby mother of Charlott Hornets star PJ Washington was front and center for the Monday Night game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Renner seemed to be sporting her Dallas Cowboys gear with some tights that had one leg covered and the other one exposed as it fits nice and tight around her butt.
In May of 2021, the internet personality and PJ Washington welcomed their son. The pair decided to end their relationship not long after their baby boy was born. Following their breakup, the Instagram model faced accusations that she was only with the professional ball player for money.
During a recent interview on the “Tonight’s Conversation” podcast, the hosts asked Renner whether most women can live off of child support. She revealed that PJ Washington only pays $2,500 per month in child support and that’s hardly enough money to “get rich,” especially with a baby in this economy.
“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support and I don’t have to work and I don’t have to do all this stuff. But it’s like, I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the d*mn thing. I’m doing my best.”
If she plays her cards right, she might get herself an NFL baller.
Looking at Brittany’s appearance at the MetLife stadium, I’m convinced she aims to land herself one of the NFL players after her failed relationship with PJ Washington. But which NFL star would want to be with a drama queen?
Here is Brittany Renner’s picture she took at the MetLife stadium:
The post Brittany Renner Hoping To Grab An NFL Player As She Showed Up At MetLife Stadium In A Provocative Outfit appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Khloe Kardashian And “365 Days” Actor, Michelle Morrone, Spark Dating Rumor
Khloe Kardashian and the 365 Days actor have been seen in some cozy pictures lately which has sparked wild dating rumors. But are the two intimate? Well, considering how fast the Kardashians are in getting partners, we can’t be blamed for suspecting a romance.
The relationship rumor went viral after the two appeared in pictures that suggest intimacy at the just-ended Dolce & Gabbana’s Fashion Week Show. In the picture, Michelle Morrone wrapped his hand around Khloe Kardashian and appeared to whisper something sweet into her ears. A video that was shared also showed the two dancing closely at a party.
However, the actor’s rep, said, even though Michelle thinks Khloe is very attractive but they are not involved romantically. He added that D&G asked him to take pictures of the actor and Khloe Kardashian which he later posted. So the images have no romantic explanations.
Via TMZ:
Khloe Kardashian is not romantically involved with Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone … despite her fans’ reaction to a photo of them together at Milan Fashion Week.
A rep for the ‘365 Days’ star tells TMZ Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian’s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana.
The internet went crazy when Michele posted a photo of him and Khloe over the weekend on his Instagram story with tons of fan theories about a possible romance based on Michele … but Michele’s rep says D&G asked him and Khloe to take a picture together, and they obliged.
With the Kardashians, everything is bound to happen and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Khloe Kardashian and Michelle Morrone are banging already.
Here is the picture that sparked dating rumors between Khloe Kardashian and Michelle Morrone:
The post Khloe Kardashian And “365 Days” Actor, Michelle Morrone, Spark Dating Rumor appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Vikings sign veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to practice squad, release CB Parry Nickerson
The Vikings signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad Tuesday and released cornerback Parry Nickerson from the squad.
Hollister, in his sixth NFL season, joins the practice squad after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 2. He has played in 57 career regular-season games, with 12 starts, for New England, Seattle and Jacksonville and has caught 83 passes for 707 yards. He caught a career-high 41 passes for 349 yards for the Seahawks in 2019.
The release of Nickerson is an additional indication of the improving health of rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed the past two games due to a quadriceps injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday the hope is to get Booth back on the practice field this week. The Vikings next play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.
Chris Perkins: The reasons Dolphins offer for their offensive success might surprise you
Offensive diversity is a good thing. You want your offense to have multiple ways to score and gain yards. You want the deep passing game involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the run game, the red-zone offense, the goal-line offense, the third-down offense, the whole package.
Having options, and having multiple ways to attack, makes you tougher to defend.
The Dolphins have offensive diversity. They’ve scored on deep passes, short passes, in the red zone, on runs, a variety of ways. Statistically, they’re not dominant as a unit — eighth in points per game (27.7) and 13th in yards per game (355.3) — but they find ways to win.
Set all of that aside.
The Dolphins say what really makes the offense hum, and they’ve said this about other facets of the team, are the abstract characteristics, the things that can’t be measured statistically.
Coach Mike McDaniel, who already has been called a “new age” or “new era” type of NFL coach because of his player-empowering mentality, said he likes how players are “straining through plays longer” and “you’re starting to see guys play for each other.”
Tight end Mike Gesicki agreed, saying he likes how guys pull for each other.
Tagovailoa said he likes how McDaniel tailors the offense to players’ strengths.
Those aren’t necessarily on-field characteristics that you acquire from time on the practice field or watching film, but the Dolphins say those characteristics lead to on-field success.
“I’m really liking how we’ve developed our standard with which we go about our business, how we run off the ball, how we finish plays, the things that aren’t result-oriented,” McDaniel said, “but more big picture and how you look.”
Through three games, and three victories, it’s still hard to put a finger on exactly why the Dolphins offense has managed to succeed, meaning it’s not just because of, say, Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, the offensive line, scheme, play-calling or anything else along those lines.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he likes the effectiveness of the red-zone offense, the Dolphins’ ball security, and recently, the third-down offense.
Those things all contribute, but the Dolphins continue saying their offensive success is more esoteric. It’s largely based on guys coming through for each other. They maintain it’s a real, tangible quality.
“You see it on Sundays,” Gesicki said. “Guys are flying around, everybody’s being positive, everybody’s excited. And then when you feel good, you start playing good, momentum swings.
“It’s all part of the confidence, and it all plays a role in guys making plays.”
Usually I’m not a big believer in guys pulling for each other as being the big difference-maker in on-field results. Every team pulls for each other. Usually, I point to talent, then coaching, and then everything else falls into place.
But there seems to be something to what the Dolphins are saying.
Yeah, it’s a lot easier to rattle off these metaphysical reasons behind offensive success when you have Hill and Waddle running wild through an opposing defense.
However, this esprit de corps, or feeling of shared ownership/responsibility for the success of the offense and each other, seems to have taken over among offensive players.
They say it emanates from liking each other and wanting to see each other do well.
Again, every offense could say the same thing, but every offense doesn’t turn those qualities into a 3-0 start.
The Dolphins have, and they say the reason isn’t necessarily concrete.
“I think it just speaks volumes to the team’s character,” Gesicki said.
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
WASHINGTON — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care.
The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people.
“That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “That can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars.”
The 2023 decrease in monthly Medicare premiums comes after millions of beneficiaries endured a tough year of high inflation and a dramatic increase to premiums this year. Most people on Medicare will pay $164.90 a month for Part B coverage starting next year, a savings of $5.20..
The decrease helps to offset last year’s $21.60 spike, which was driven in large part by a new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, administered intravenously in doctors’ offices and introduced to the market last year with a $56,000 price tag. Medicare set strict limitations on the drug’s use earlier this year and the drugmaker has since cut the medication’s cost in half.
Medicare paid less for that drug than it expected this year, helping shore up reserves that allowed the agency to set the Part B premiums lower for 2023, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare said in a statement Tuesday. Other Medicare services and items were lower than expected, too, but Medicare officials did not respond to The Associated Press’ questions for details on those savings.
President Joe Biden lauded the lower Medicare premiums during a Rose Garden speech Tuesday.
As the midterm elections near and Biden’s administration struggles to contain the painful side effects of inflation, the White House has increasingly trumpeted its work around curtailing health care costs.
“(To) millions of seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare, that means more money in their pockets while still getting the care they need,” Biden said.
Biden pointed to more cost savings on the way for some Medicare recipients starting next year thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which will require Medicare to cover the cost of recommended vaccines for older Americans and will cap monthly insulin copayments at $35 per month. Other provisions in the legislation, including a rule that allows Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies on the price of some medications, will take a few years to kick in.
The bill received no support from congressional Republicans, a talking point the White House has frequently pushed in speeches and across its social media accounts in recent weeks.
Republicans have a different slant on the subject.
“Desperation is setting in at the White House,” the Republican National Committee said in response to Biden’s speech Tuesday. “Voters have a clear choice in the midterms as they know Biden and the Democrats sent costs for groceries soaring, created a recession and increased taxes.”
The lower Medicare premiums were announced as 66 million Americans await the announcement of next year’s Social Security cost-of-living increase for 2023. Analysts estimate that it could be historic, roughly between 9% and 10%. The exact amount will be announced next month.
