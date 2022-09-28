Governor Ron Desantis Shares What Floridians Should Do As Hurricane Ian Hurtles Towards The State

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Floridians in affected areas should evacuate as Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the state Tuesday on “Hannity.”

RON DESANTIS: We have a saying here in Florida that you hide from the wind, but you run away from the water. And I think in situations like this, even a category four storm, we have great building codes. A lot of our structures in Florida can withstand that and most people’s homes, maybe not a mobile home, but most people’s homes can. The problem with this storm is that it will generate a large amount of water and a surge and there’s really no way to counter that if you’re someone in barrier island and even if you’re in a nice solid house.

If you get 10 feet of storm surge, you know it’s going to be potentially life threatening. What we said is you don’t get a mulligan on this. You can always go back when the storm passes. And go home. We obviously want you to. But it is really very important and yes, there are shelters in all these counties. We also have an agreement with the State of Florida and Expedia.

People can go to Expedia.com/Florida and there’s hotels that offer deals in other parts of the state of Florida. One thing we’ve emphasized when you’re called to evacuate, it doesn’t mean you have to leave the entire state. This does not mean that you have to travel hundreds of kilometers. In a situation like this, where we’re concerned about water, wherever there’s higher ground in a solid structure, you know, you’re going to be able to get in that. What we’re concerned about are those low-lying areas that are very prone to storm surge and flooding.

