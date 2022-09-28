News
Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
The Heartland family has lost one of its stars.
Actor Robert Cormierwho played Finn Cotter in the Canadian family drama, died at age 33 on September 23. A cause of death not yet revealed.
“Robert was an athlete, an actor and a big brother,” read his obituary. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to do more.”
“He enjoyed movie nights with his family and greatly admired his father,” he continues. “He impacted many people throughout his life, be it his family, teammates and friends.”
The obituary addressed how Cormier’s legacy will be commemorated.
He adds: “Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film, as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
12 stocks that underline the carnage in the IPO market
CNBC’s Jim Cramer presented his list of “dirty dozen” companies on Tuesday that illustrate the losses suffered by investors who funneled their money into initial public offerings and other risky stocks.
“Some of the most egregious offenders were the dirty dozen who hit you with repeated unsportsmanlike conduct…and ultimately hoarded your wallet,” he said.
Here’s the dirty dozen:
- Reached
- GoodRx
- To affirm
- Curevac
- Speed of light
- Asana
- oatly
- Unit Software
- Compass
- RLX Technology
- TuSimple
- Coinbase
Cramer made his list by running a screen on the 2020 and 2021 initial public offerings which are now down 50% or more from their 52-week highs.
This year’s market slowdown, spurred by persistent inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has hit the IPO market hard, with investors turning away risky growth stocks for more stable stocks.
US-listed companies raised just $4.8 billion from IPOs in the first half of this year, compared to more than $155 billion in 2021, according to EY and Dealogic.
Cramer added that the decline of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is reminiscent of the collapse of dotcoms.
“Just like in the dotcom era, Wall Street has brought a new group of investors into the pool – millions of them – and they’re collapsing because the pool is now poisoned,” he said. declared.
Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, with some residents fleeing to Illinois – NBC Chicago
Hurricane Ian hit Cuba on Tuesday, leaving the island nation without power, and is now targeting the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds of over 120 miles per hour.
The hurricane, slowly heading north, is expected to make landfall Wednesday and could strike just south of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The path of the storm has left Florida residents with tough decisions about whether to stay or flee, and for Catherine and Ellie Bergerson, who are linked to NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, the decision was taken to come to Chicago.
“We live two and a half miles from the water,” Catherine said. “So, as the saying goes: you prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
The Bergersons fled Naples and traveled to Miami to catch a flight to Chicago. The hurricane could potentially bring storm surges of up to 12 feet to some coastal areas, and more than a foot of rain could fall in the hardest hit areas.
Even areas far from the storm, including Miami, could be buffeted by tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain, leaving residents to seek inland areas.
“It’s really a relief that we’ve gone further inland and away from water and flooding, but you also don’t know why you’re coming home,” said Ellie Bergerson-Knupp.
Teri Jacobs was one of the last people to leave Sarasota before the storm hit.
“I’m very happy to be home,” she said.
The Velazquez family also left Orlando before the storm arrived. There, theme parks including SeaWorld and Disney World have made the decision to close.
“We were like the last ones out,” Melvin Velazquez said.
“Schools are already closed in Orlando, and you see them in grocery stores getting water and all the necessities,” Jenny Velazquez added.
Life-threatening storm surges are expected along Florida’s west coast, with the worst of the storm expected to hit between Naples and Sarasota, according to the National Hurricane Center. If the storm makes landfall in the southern part of this area, it could make it as a Category 3 hurricane, but wind shear could reduce its ferocity a bit if it drifts north, NWS officials said.
Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit starting Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected to arrive before dawn.
Heavy rain is likely to continue through Thursday, causing “catastrophic flooding” in central Florida. Some places may see 15 inches or more of rain.
Severe flooding is expected in the rest of the peninsula.
Later in the week, the storm will affect Georgia and other parts of the Southeast this weekend. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to hit his state on Friday.
Affordable housing debate heats up in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) — Drive along the quiet streets of Hillsborough and you may never know a battle was brewing.
Thanks to state law, every city and town in California will soon be required to build a certain amount of affordable housing.
While many places are building multiple forms of housing, Hillsborough wants to meet most of its needs with secondary suites, or ADUs.
ADUs are typically small spaces built on private property.
“We don’t want to put the lives of our citizens at risk for what I would call misguided high-density housing,” Hillsborough Mayor Al Royse said.
RELATED: Woodside Says Mountain Lions Are Exempting Wealthy Town From Building Affordable Housing
Royse says the city’s hilly landscape and lack of land available for development make it difficult to build other types of housing.
Royse tells ABC7 News that in addition to these concerns, many people in Hillsborough also want to preserve the town’s unique character.
That view appeared to be echoed by many who showed up for public comment at a town meeting on Monday evening.
“Please don’t give in to pressure to have a gun held to your head by the state or by activists,” a man in attendance said.
But not everyone agrees with Hillsborough’s proposal. Some housing advocates say they don’t think it will be approved by state regulators.
RELATED: In one of the Bay Area’s wealthiest towns, residents push back on mixed-income housing proposal
“To my knowledge, no municipality in California has yet had a plan that is so overwhelmingly comprised of state-approved ADUs,” Jordan Grimes said.
Grimes is a housing advocate on the peninsula.
He thinks that, as it stands, the Hillsborough proposal does little to solve the housing crisis in the area and says most homes are likely to be difficult to rent.
“There’s no way to guarantee their affordability. Unfortunately, it’s really just a way to try to get around those state requirements,” Grimes said.
Hillsborough has until January 30 to submit its proposals and make any changes required by the state.
If they don’t meet that deadline, the city could face fines of thousands of dollars every day.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Tyson Jost scores pair of goals to lead Wild past Avalanche
Wild winger Tyson Jost is making the most of his opportunity in an elevated role. He’s been filling in for the injured Jordan Greenway and it seems likely he’ll start the regular season alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Marcus Foligno.
Though he wasn’t playing with those linemates in Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver, Jost still found a way to stand out, netting a pair of goals to lead the Wild to a 5-2 win over the rival Colorado Avalanche. He set the tone early with both of his goals in the opening frame.
Meanwhile, goaltender Filip Gustavsson played half the game for the Wild, keeping them in it early on with some solid play between the pipes. It was a good first impression from Gustavsson as he establishes himself as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup.
Aside from Jost, the Wild got goals from winger Nic Petan, winger Vladislav Firstov, and winger Brandon Duhaime. That was more than enough for goaltender Zane McIntyre, who did not allow a goal after relieving Gustavsson midway through the game.
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus continues to tweet from the team’s Twitter account
A familiar face took over the Chicago Bears’ Twitter account on Tuesday night. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus went on a tweeting spree that is pure gold.
The Bears legend enjoyed his time with the team’s account keys. What started as a simple “helloThe tweet turned into polls, videos and ‘accidental’ photos posted to the Bears’ 1.9 million followers.
In one of the videos posted by Butkus, he talks about his favorite game, which was against the San Francisco 49ers on December 12, 1965. It was the day his teammate and future Hall of Famer Gale Sayers scored a record the NFL with six touchdowns. in a muddy Wrigley Field. He also found head coach Matt Eberflus and took a picture with him.
Here is a story. pic.twitter.com/cDWykYMfvQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
I found it. pic.twitter.com/0HBwWgCXjy
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Butkus is no stranger to Twitter. He joined the platform in September 2020 and has over 203,000 subscribers. He often tweets his support for the Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini, his alma mater.
Butkus played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL First Team six times during his career and made eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.
Here are some other highlights from Butkus’ night on Bears Twitter:
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Look at this photo of me. pic.twitter.com/hnn59ZLdCQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
What’s the trend?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
How did you get this photo of me?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Well they just asked me to do a TickTock so I’m leaving.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Orioles tally 15 hits but can’t keep up with Red Sox in 13-9 loss as playoff chances take a hit with 8 to play
To look away from the diamond Tuesday night was to shirk the ridiculous, overlook the ludicrous and ignore the constant cracks of the bat that prefaced the cheers or groans around Fenway Park. It was an endless cycle, leaving pitchers shaking their heads as runners whirled around the basepaths at a breakneck pace.
In just the first four innings between the Red Sox and Orioles — an affair that took as long as some nine-inning games do — there were team records set, a major league record tied and a total of 21 runs scored. There was Anthony Santander clobbering his sixth home run in his last four games and fourth in two nights. There was Kyle Bradish and Jake Reed plunking batters with the bases loaded.
Take a baseball bingo board and prepare to yell out, the board utterly completed. The 13-9 win for the Red Sox over the Orioles had it all — all except the much-needed win for the Orioles to keep pace with the Seattle Mariners in a race for the final American League wild-card place with just eight games to play.
The offensive outpouring from both sides continued Monday’s theme, in which Baltimore beat Boston, 14-8, to get the final road trip of the season off on a positive note. Despite all the runs scored, the Orioles only needed three pitchers, saving arms for what turned into a wild second game of the four-game set.
It started with Bradish, who was coming off 8 2/3 dominant innings against the Houston Astros on Thursday. But the command he displayed last week abandoned him in his 2 1/3 innings Tuesday, hurling the lowest strike percentage of his career thus far (51.8%) with four walks, a hit batter and seven runs again him.
While his curveball and slider were his two best pitches against the Astros, he leaned on his four-seam fastball more frequently because Bradish threw first-pitch strikes to just seven of the 18 batters he faced.
And the flow of runs didn’t end there, with right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Reed combining to give up six runs over the next two innings as a second error by second baseman Rougned Odor proved costly. Rookie left-hander DL Hall stemmed that flow with two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and Bryan Baker, Cionel Perez and Dillon Tate each added a scoreless frame to keep the Red Sox within striking distance.
The Orioles had the offensive firepower necessary to pull out a win, but the unsteadiness of Baltimore’s pitching staff in those first four innings left it far behind. Adley Rutschman snuck a long ball around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third and Santander continued a strong stretch at the plate with two more home runs. With those two blasts, Santander became the first player to hit homers from both sides of the plate in the same game four times in a season since San Diego’s Ken Caminiti in 1996.
Ramón Urías, back in the lineup and playing third base after missing the last two games as he dealt with a spasm between his neck and right shoulder, was a double away from the cycle. But Urías didn’t have a chance to reach that milestone, leaving in the fifth inning with right knee discomfort. He left the field limping in the second inning after an awkward slide into home plate, then needed help to limp off the field in the fifth.
Before the sixth inning, the Orioles had at least one baserunner on in each of the first 14 innings of the series. They jumped on right-hander Michael Wacha, hitting at least three triples and three homers in the same game for the first time in franchise history. Wacha was doomed to the shortest start of his season, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 frames. But that dent on Wacha’s season was overshadowed by the crunch taken by Baltimore’s pitching staff.
The Orioles threatened one last time, loading the bases in the ninth inning. But a double play from Austin Hays ended that opportunity — and ended the game, dropping Baltimore’s magic number for elimination to six.
Marking the Green Monster
With wide eyes, Kyle Stowers and Gunnar Henderson poked their heads into the Green Monster, then searched for a place to sign their names. There’s tradition here — for new players who visit Camden Yards, they have the chance to leave their mark.
And while Stowers already did that in a way Monday with an RBI triple off the giant wall, he and Henderson wielded markers instead of bats Tuesday afternoon. They found a spot on the low concrete ceiling, where Henderson signed just his first name: Gunnar.
“That’s how you know you’re big time,” Stowers joked. “You can sign just your first name.”
Hall and Reed also signed the wall, making their first trip to the historic venue. As they looked around, they commented on some names they saw, including former Orioles infielder Pat Valaika. Reed signed his name next to Orioles pitchers Dean Kremer and Nick Vespi.
Around the horn
- Manager Brandon Hyde said right-hander Mike Baumann will start for the Orioles in Thursday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Baumann earns his second consecutive start after right-hander Tyler Wells’ season ended on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Last time out, Baumann allowed two runs in four innings against the Astros.
- Infielder Terrin Vavra said he felt a “zinger” in his left hamstring as he ran out a double play Sunday, holding him out of the lineup for the second straight game. He said he was available off the bench if required, but so close to the end of the season, Vavra said he doesn’t “want to do anything that’s too aggressive” to cause a larger issue.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
