‘House of the Dragon’: Laena Velaryon’s Shocking Decision, Explained
The cast changes were far from the only discordant element of HBO The House of the Dragon, episode 6. Sunday’s episode of game of thrones The prequel series ended with a gunshot for one character. It was unexpected and not in a good way for some. Let’s discuss that in the spoiler-filled section below.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
What decision does Laena make?
Two big choices present themselves at the end of episode 6.
Similar to Aemma Targaryen, Laena Velaryon suffers from a difficult delivery, unable to push the baby. The maester suggests to Laena’s husband, Daemon Targaryen, that he could “open the womb, try to pull the child out using the blade”. But there is no guarantee that the baby or the mother will survive.
Unlike Aemma — who dies after King Viserys allows his surgeon to operate on him — Laena realizes what’s going on soon enough to take matters into her own hands. Before Daemon can have a say, Laena escapes the delivery room and limps outside, begging her dragon Vhagar to breathe fire on her. “Dracaries!” she commands – the High Valyrian (language of the ancient Valyrian Freehold) word for “Dragonfire”. Vhagar hesitates, visibly confused by his rider’s shocking request. But eventually, he seems to understand her pain and helps end it, incinerating her in a mighty inferno.
Why does Laena commit suicide?
Unfortunately, before giving birth, Laena was already in bad shape.
We first meet Laena when she was 12 years old, having been transported to King’s Landing as a bride offered to King Viserys. More than three years after Viserys rejected her, Laena is reunited with the king’s younger brother, Daemon. Daemon, childless, had just murdered his wife. He immediately takes a shard from Laena in episode 5.
Ten years later, the couple is married with two daughters. But as House of the Dragon never fails to remind us, threads are what everyone is looking for. In a scene before Laena’s death, she and Daemon talk about the struggles of their marriage. Daemon is restless, unable to sleep. They also discuss Rhaenyra, Daemon’s ex-lover, giving birth to another son. Laena clearly laments that she didn’t produce any for Daemon.
“Perhaps I, too, am not the woman you would have wanted for yourself… It doesn’t bother me. I have made my peace.”
This scene seems to foreshadow what is to come. Even the scene in which Laena talks to her youngest daughter Rhaena seems to provide a needed touch of exposition, making it clear that Laena is related to Vhagar, “the greatest [dragon] in the world.”
In the delivery room, Laena overhears the maester telling Daemon that she won’t survive a C-section to remove the baby. Unable to see Daemon’s reaction or hear what decision he is making, Laena immediately flees. This suggests that she knows Daemon will undergo the operation, sacrificing her for the slightest chance of their child surviving. She thinks Daemon will make the same choice as his brother Viserys.
It seems Laena, stuck in an unhappy marriage, thinks she’s going to die no matter what. Rather than undergo the operation and bleed to death, she has the power to choose her end, one that no prince or king decides for her. Although it suggests she sacrifices any chance, however small, for her son to survive.
Further reading: Daemon wanted to save Laena
Laena’s childbirth scene mirrors the same situation King Viserys encountered with Queen Aemma. However, in this case, the maester does not present Daemon with a strong chance of his son surviving a C-section. After Daemon finds out that his wife would die from such an operation, he seems to shake his head slightly, indicating that he doesn’t wish to go through with it. Unlike Viserys, Daemon does not want to risk his wife’s life.
Hearing about the complications of childbirth, Laena is potentially ashamed of not being able to, once again, make Daemon a male heir. She decides to end her life, after failing to fulfill the purpose for which she was raised from a young age.
Laena also seems to want the best for Daemon. They discuss Daemon who wastes all his time reading tales of “the same dead dragonlords”. Laena says, “But you are more than that Demon. The man I married was more than that.” Laena seems to have accepted the idea that she disappointed Daemon. By stepping out of the picture, she allows Daemon to be free to find a new wife and have another chance to produce the male heir he desires.
In the book
In George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, Daemon is not forced to choose to subject Laena to a life-threatening C-section. Instead, Laena endures a difficult birth and delivers a boy who, like Aemma’s son Baelon, dies soon after. Laena falls seriously ill from grief and fever. Daemon orders a renowned maester to save her, but he arrives too late. Laena attempts to fly Vhagar one last time before dying but, tired and sick, she dies before she can reach the dragon.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
Varsity Q&A: Liberty’s Sam Evans is racking up the yards — and touchdowns — as Carroll County’s top wideout
Liberty’s Sam Evans is having a phenomenal start to his senior football season. The wide receiver has 19 receptions for 380 yards and six touchdowns through four games, proving to be an integral part of the Lions’ 3-1 start to the season.
Evans, whose Lions are also 2-0 in Carroll County play and will host Winters Mill at 6:30 p.m. Friday, recently spoke to the Carroll County Times about his season and the group of seniors hoping to lead Liberty to a playoff run.
(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity):
Q: You guys have been putting up some big numbers, getting some big wins. What’s been driving the success?
A: Coming off two rough seasons the past two years, we had a lot of sophomores on varsity two years ago, so we have that whole group that are now seniors. We knew Walkersville was going to be a big game to start. We were preparing for that all summer. We came out against Walkersville and got a big win, 34-14 — that was a big win. But then we had Boys’ Latin and fell, 21-20. That was pretty rough. I think we got too high after a big win over Walkersville, but that definitely humbled us. These last two weeks, practices have been much better, all the seniors are together leading the younger guys. We’ve had two great team wins.
Through three weeks you were leading the county in receiving. Is that something you were expecting or knew you were capable of?
I never really like to pay attention to stats that much; they get in your head a lot. But I do have high expectations for myself. But at the end of the day, I’d much rather win games, be top of the county and not be the leading receiver, than be the leading receiver and not lead the county. The individual stuff is great, but the team stuff definitely comes first in my mind.
You and quarterback Jack Pellicciotti seem to have a good connection together. How has that developed?
We’ve been friends forever, going back before we even played football. All summer we’ve been working. We went to camps together, college camps together. We even went on a few college visits together. But it’s not just me, all the receivers, we’re one tight-knit group always working together. We’re all really close.
So that even goes back to the backyard football days after school?
For sure, it goes way back to playing rec soccer and travel soccer before we even played football in elementary school. Even cookouts in the backyard doing everything.
How important is it to have that connection where you know what each other’s going to do?
We each know each other’s tendencies. When a play breaks apart, we know each other’s tendencies. He knows my speed, where I can catch a ball; I know his arm talent, his arm strength.
You said this senior class has been playing varsity together since sophomore year and has been together way before that. Has this always been the year you’ve pointed to?
We thought last year was really going to be the year. We had our senior running back last year, Tommy Nelson. He was extremely talented and we thought that was going to be the year. It didn’t turn out that way. But after last season, that motivated us a lot. Over the summer, we’re looking and saying, “Wow, all these guys are getting much stronger.” Then we thought, “This could be the year. We can make something happen.” We haven’t done it yet, but we have that capability.
Do you play any other sports besides football?
In the past, I played baseball, but this past year instead of baseball I ran track in the spring. And I also play basketball.
How much does track help you?
I definitely think it helped me, just with explosiveness and the power in my legs. It helped my running form. Running routes, I feel stronger in my hips and my hamstrings.
So who’s your Super Bowl pick this year?
I want to say my Ravens, but I got a sleeper team: the Dolphins. I think they can pull something off.
You really think Tua [Tagovailoa] can do it?
Without [Jaylen] Waddle and Tyreek [Hill], I don’t think he could, but with them two, as long they stay healthy, they can do it.
So out of the entire Liberty football roster, who would win a Madden video game tournament?
Luke Collins is a big video game guy, so either Luke Collins or Bryan McLauglin, one of our seniors.
Who on your team you think will make the best coach one day?
Definitely Jack. Jack, just seeing him coach our backup quarterback now, he’s good with teaching mechanics. I think he’ll be a good coach one day.
You said you had these cookouts, if there’s a big team cookout, who do you not want anywhere near the grill?
Ethan Crosby, easy.
What song gets the team fired up? What are you listening to in the locker room before taking the field?
Probably “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. That’s a popular one. Then “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins is a good one. And sometimes Luke Collins will be getting chants ready. He’ll get us hyped without any music.
Ravens film study: How the running game got its groove back vs. Patriots, and why QB pressures are so important
After the Ravens’ running game, for the first time all season, finally looked like the Ravens’ running game, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked to explain why.
“I don’t think there were any new plays,” he said after the Ravens’ 37-26 win Sunday in Gillette Stadium. He mentioned the Ravens’ outside rushing concepts and praised their quarterback: “Lamar did a good job.”
Belichick’s diagnosis was simple but correct. The Ravens’ reinvigorated ground game — a season-high 188 yards on 26 carries (7.2 yards per attempt) against a strong defensive front — didn’t necessarily come from a reinvented ground game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman called gap plays, where blockers look to crack open a predetermined hole by dislodging defenders. He called zone plays, where blockers are responsible for covering an area, not necessarily an assigned defender.
Roman’s most important decision Sunday, though, was to involve Jackson more in the Ravens’ running game. Over the team’s first two weeks, Jackson had 12 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown (excluding kneel-downs). According to Sports Info Solutions, however, only five of those attempts came on read-option plays, long the bread-and-butter of the Ravens’ record-breaking rushing attack.
And those five carries were a mixed bag. In the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jackson had a career-long 79-yard touchdown run on an “inverted veer” concept, a play that, by flipping the action in the popular “veer” option, gives the quarterback the choice to run inside or hand the ball off for an outside run. But on the Ravens’ four other option plays, all keepers by Jackson, they ran for a combined 20 yards.
On Sunday, Jackson finished with eight carries for 110 yards and a touchdown (excluding kneel-downs) — and only one of those rushes came on a scramble. By relying more on quarterback-driven running plays, the Ravens changed the Patriots’ math on defense, forcing them to account for another ball carrier in the box.
New England especially had no answers for the Ravens’ “bash” reads, in which the running back next to Jackson in the shotgun formation heads to the back side of the play, away from the pulling action, and the offensive line blocks for Jackson as if he’s keeping the ball. The Ravens ran the concept four times, and Jackson kept it every time, finishing with gains of 5 yards, 17 yards, 20 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run that effectively clinched their win late in the fourth quarter.
Other option plays twisted the Patriots’ run defense into knots, too. Jackson’s game-high 38-yard run came on an inverted-veer play, and running back Justice Hill (six carries for 60 yards) took a pistol formation handoff on an option play for 34 yards.
The read-option made the Ravens’ running game “really tough to defend,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “If I was assessing what they were doing, I think they were going to force Lamar to run a little bit and say, ‘OK, are you really willing to do that? Is he willing to do that? Because they basically took away the sweep lanes. They were playing tough against the running back stuff, especially in the first half and into the third quarter between the tackles, and then they were saying, ‘OK, run Lamar, see how much he’ll do it,’ a little bit.
“They played good defense against him. But Lamar is a tough guy. He made a lot of plays that way and made the running game go.”
Sunday’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills could be a litmus test for Roman, Jackson and the Ravens’ rushing attack. Buffalo has the NFL’s fifth-best run defense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and has mostly handcuffed Jackson in their past two meetings. In Jackson’s first start against the Bills, a 2019 regular-season win, he had nine carries for 43 yards on designed runs. In a playoff loss a year later, he was limited to just six carries for 11 yards.
Pressure wanted
When the Ravens replaced ultra-aggressive defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale with Mike Macdonald this offseason, their blitz rate was always expected to be a casualty.
In 2019 and 2020, Martindale sent five or more rushers after the quarterback on an NFL-high 54.9% and 44.1% of the Ravens’ plays, respectively, according to Pro Football Reference. Last year, undercut by injuries and poor performance, the defense’s blitz rate crashed to 31.1%, still sixth highest in the league.
Over Macdonald’s first three games as coordinator, the Ravens’ blitz rate has fallen even further, to 28.1%, 10th highest in the NFL. Unfortunately for the defense, so has its pressure rate. The Ravens have pressured opposing quarterbacks on just 19% of their drop-backs, 24th best in the NFL and down from their 23% rate last season.
Injuries have been a factor, especially at outside linebacker, where only Odafe Oweh has played without limitations this season. The low pressure rate is all the more glaring because of the circumstances of the Ravens’ first three games: the New York Jets’ Joe Flacco and Patriots’ Mac Jones weren’t especially quick to get rid of the ball, and the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, more of a quick-strike passer, was playing from behind for most of Week 2.
When the Ravens have collapsed the pocket, good things have typically followed. Three of the Ravens’ four most recent interceptions all came on pressures. In Week 2, Tagovailoa overthrew wide receiver Jaylen Waddle down the left sideline as outside linebacker Justin Houston bore down on Tagovailoa from his blind side. Safety Marcus Williams intercepted the too-long deep shot.
On Sunday, Jones faded to his left as Ravens cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams pressured him on an unblocked blitz. Jones threw off his back foot to the back of the end zone, where cornerback Marlon Humphrey made the easy pick.
Later in the fourth quarter, Jones threw a wobbly pass over wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s head as defensive lineman Calais Campbell freed himself for a quarterback hit. Cornerback Marcus Peters’ interception — Jones’ third overall of the day — ended New England’s final drive of the game.
“Even though the hiccup [against Miami] happened last week, we’re used to seeing that from our defense,” Jackson said of the Ravens’ takeaways Sunday. “We see it all week in practice, so there’s no doubt in my mind that that’s going to happen, and they just showed it today. They were locked in. They were like not letting Mac have his way.”
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bills by 3 1/2
Florida’s population has exploded. It could make Ian more destructive: NPR
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
No state in the eastern United States has grown faster in recent years than Florida, which has added nearly 3 million people since 2010.
Now the state is once again in the path of a major hurricane, with Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. It is now classified as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tampa, Fort Myers and Sarasota — all among the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the state — fall within the range of projected trajectories, the NHC said. Ian could bring “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding to the Florida peninsula,” the hurricane center said in its 5 a.m. ET update.
More people — and more buildings to house them, often in coastal areas — mean a major hurricane could become more costly and destructive.
The population boom in hurricane-prone Florida is an example of the “expanding bullseye effect,” said Villanova University professor Stephen Strader, who studies the vulnerability of human environments to natural disasters.
Imagine an archer aiming at a target, he explained. If the center of the target is very small, the chances of the archer hitting it are low. But as the target grows, the archer’s chances improve.
“Instead of an arrow, we have dangerous events like hurricanes and tornadoes. Instead of having targets, we are the targets – our cities, our developed areas. And nowhere is that more easily seen than along our coasts,” Strader said.
Florida’s population boom
At a time when population growth has slowed to a breakneck pace in most of the United States, Florida has bucked the trend.
Among the nation’s major metropolitan areas, only Austin and Raleigh have grown faster than Orlando since 2010. Jacksonville and Tampa are 10th and 12th, respectively.
Small towns across the state are also popping up. Since 2010, no city in the eastern United States with a population of at least 50,000 has grown faster than Fort Myers, the seat of the largest metropolitan area between Tampa and the Everglades, which has added nearly 40% more inhabitants during this period. Other areas like Port St. Lucie, Lakeland and the Villages also grew rapidly.
Most of the state’s recent population growth has come from internal migration. In the year ending July 2021, nearly 221,000 Americans moved to Florida, an average of more than 600 people per day, more than any other state.
People move to Florida for all sorts of reasons: warm year-round weather, relatively inexpensive housing, no personal income taxes, and large communities of other retirees or immigrants, for example.
“People are able to look beyond the long-term risk and ask themselves, ‘Where do I want to be for the next 10 years of my life?’” Strader said. “But there’s also a game aspect to it, and unfortunately a lot of people are still willing to sit down at the table.”
More population means more damage
Officials have warned that Hurricane Ian could bring a storm surge of 10 feet or more, along with 6 to 18 inches of rain. The geography of Tampa-St. The St. Petersburg region makes it particularly vulnerable to storm surges, experts said, and heavy rains could cause flooding even in inland areas.
With so many people living in areas that could be affected, damage estimates are staggering. Hurricanes are already the costliest natural disasters, and billion-dollar storms are happening more frequently than ever.
More than a million homes were within potential reach of Hurricane Ian, according to an estimate released this week by CoreLogic, a real estate analytics firm. In the worst-case scenario, the estimated value of reconstruction could total more than $258 billion.
The actual number is likely lower. And since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Florida building codes require new homes to be more storm-resistant.
Still, a Category 3 storm in such a populated area could cause more than $100 billion in damage, enough to place it among the four costliest storms in US history.
“Hurricanes set the stage for disasters, but the severity and impact are going to be determined by societal elements – things like poverty and exposure, like the number of people and the number of houses exposed, like the quality construction,” Strader said.
Newcomers require officials to communicate effectively
Newcomers should learn that hurricanes “are a part of life in Florida,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.
“People who come to our state need to understand that when a storm like this hits and you’re in an evacuation zone, you need to have a plan and you need to move when told to do so,” said said Welch in an interview with NPR. .
The influx of newcomers means public communication about evacuation and shelter is vitally important, said Eren Erman Ozguven, director of the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center at Florida State University and Florida A&M University. .
“There are Floridians who have seen so many hurricanes over the past few decades who have muscle memory, and there are those who have moved to Florida over the past decade. Many of them have not not seen a hurricane,” he said.
To add to the challenge, many of the newcomers are retirees. “They may or may not have a smartphone, and they can still rely on traditional communication like radio or television,” Ozguven said.
The last major hurricane to hit West Florida was in 2017, when Hurricane Irma hit the eastern portion of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral metro area; tens of thousands of people have settled in the area since then. In Tampa, no hurricane has hit the city directly in decades.
Kwarteng reportedly asked financiers not to bet against the pound
This guy is just on another level, isn’t he? To say that he is the finance minister of the sixth largest economy in the world.
I mean, if you ask nicely, what could go wrong? Am I right? Definitely.
Update: A UK Treasury source dismissed the report, but I guess only he would know. Considering what’s happened since last week, I wouldn’t have been surprised if the story above was their original plan.
This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.
The Power Of Education: Why Learning Can Change Your Life
Education has been proven to have a strong correlation with income and overall happiness, but why is that? Is it just because people with higher education are smarter and have more life experience? Or does education itself change the way we think and approach problems? Regardless of the answer, it’s an indisputable fact that more education increases your earning potential and contributes to your overall well-being in ways that no amount of money can. This guide on the power of education shows you how to maximize your learning experience, whether you’re in grade school or graduate school, to create a bright future full of success and fulfillment.
Also, Read 8 Best Movies on Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
1. Productivity From Education
In the modern world, there is a constant barrage of distractions both in and out of the workplace. One way to combat this is by investing in your education. Being educated will give you a competitive edge in the workforce, it will help you advance your career, and it can ultimately lead to higher earnings. By learning new skills, exploring new careers, or taking on some extra classes at night school or online, you’ll be able to find more creative solutions and work smarter instead of harder.
2. Increased Self-Confidence
Self-confidence is a vital part of a healthy, happy life. It can make you feel more successful, and it can help you achieve your dreams. The good news is that self-confidence can be learned!
Here are just a few ways that education can help build your self-esteem and confidence. Think about how well you know yourself How often do you change things up to try something new? Do people often ask for your opinion? When faced with a difficult situation, how do you react? These are all questions to ask yourself in order to get an idea of where some areas where self-confidence may need improvement. If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that having a strong sense of oneself makes all the difference in the world!
3. Positive Attitude From Education
Education can change your life. It doesn’t matter what your background is, where you live, or how much money you have. With education comes the opportunity to create a better life for yourself and a better future for your children. In order to do this, it is important to be educated on not only your present situation but also what opportunities are available to you. In some situations, people don’t feel like they are in control of their destiny but that they are victims of circumstances out of their control. The difference between someone who feels victimized by circumstance and someone who makes changes in their lives based on their circumstances starts with education.
4. Healthier Lifestyle
It’s no secret that education is powerful. It can change your life and help you to accomplish anything you set your mind to. But what many people don’t know is that a healthy lifestyle also has the power to change a person’s lif. Improve their health and well-being, and make them feel better in every aspect of their lives.
5. New Connections Through Education
Education has the power to change your life. It can provide you with knowledge, skills, and opportunities that you would never have otherwise been exposed to. You may not know it now, but some of the things you learn in school will be important for your future career or even personal life.
6. Personal Development
Learning is one of the most important things that a person can do in their life. It allows us to explore and expand our knowledge, and it’s also something that we never stop doing. The more you learn, the more capable you are of achieving the goals you have for your life.
7. Better Relationships Through Education
You may not be able to control everything that happens in your life, but you can control how you react to it. The better you are at communicating with people, the better your relationships will be. If a person is able to articulate and express their thoughts, feelings, and desires openly, then they have power over themselves. When someone knows what they want from themselves and others in a relationship, then they are more likely to achieve these goals.
Education is the most powerful tool to change lives. It can eliminate poverty, promote peace, and save the environment. The world would be a better place if everyone had access to education. This is why it’s important to make sure that we are educating people in a way that they can learn how to think critically and solve problems in their community and beyond.
The post The Power Of Education: Why Learning Can Change Your Life appeared first on MEWS.
