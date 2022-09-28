How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals

Pin 0 Shares

These Tips Can Help You Save Money on Hotel Reservations

Planning your next vacation and looking for a truly luxe place to stay? Then you should check out a luxury hotel!

But what if you don’t want to pay full price for a room?

That’s no problem, either. You can find luxury hotel deals through a variety of means, so that you never overpay for a good night’s sleep.

What Is a Luxury Hotel?

A hotel is considered a luxury hotel when it provides upscale accommodations to guests. Many self-proclaimed luxury hotels are four- or five-star hotels that offer many desirable amenities, like:

Upscale furnishings in guest rooms

Private pool with cabanas

Concierge services and valet parking

In-hotel fine dining restaurant and bar, with room service

Fitness center

Day spa

And more

Are Luxury Hotels Expensive?

Whether a hotel is expensive is completely subjective, but in general, you can expect to pay more than average per night for accommodations in a luxury hotel.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t secure deals on nightly rates or discounts on special amenities. Although luxury hotels cater to a financially well-off audience, hoteliers know that even they love getting a good deal.

Shop Discount Travel Websites

Consult the multitude of discount travel websites online, like Priceline or Hotels.com, to check the latest nightly rates for your favorite hotels before you travel.



These sites collaborate with hotels to help market available rooms, particularly at the last minute. They can offer discounted rates because the hotel knows they won’t likely book the room on their own, especially outside peak travel seasons.



The downside to booking through a discount website is that cancellation may be difficult or even impossible. Always check the website’s cancellation policy, and when in doubt, pay extra to book the hotel. Additionally, the pricing on discount websites is subject to change, even as you work through the checkout process. So if you spot a great deal on a luxury hotel you want to stay at, book quickly to get the lowest rate possible.

Join the Hotel Chain’s Rewards Program

Most hotel chains offer their own version of a rewards program that doesn’t require you to sign up for a special credit card. Even luxury hotel chains have their own programs.



Rewards program members receive exclusive emails about room rate deals in various locations. You’ll get a heads-up before the general public does, so you can take advantage of lower pricing for your upcoming trips.



Rewards program members also tend to earn points for each stay. As you earn more and more points, you can exchange them for a free night or access to other special amenities, like a meal in the hotel restaurant or free drinks at the swim-up bar.

Watch for Promotions Directly from the Hotel

If your favorite luxury hotel chain doesn’t offer a rewards program, you can still learn about their offers via email newsletters.

All you have to do is sign up on their website and then watch their emails roll into your inbox. These emails will contain the latest news about your favorite hotels, but also often include special deals you won’t want to pass up.



The hotel chain may also list special promotions on their website, so be sure to familiarize yourself with how your favorite luxury hotel shares their special offers.

Use Your Credit Card Rewards Points

Most frequent travelers have a credit card that accumulates reward points for every dollar spent. You can often use these credit card rewards points to book travel, including luxury hotel reservations, once you’ve saved up enough.



You’ll need to make your reservations through your credit card’s rewards website, not directly with the hotel. However, it’s a very simple process that secures you a room for your next trip without paying money out of your own pocket.

Check Your Employer’s Discount Program

Many major employers have a negotiated rate with luxury hotel chains that employees can access by providing a special code when they make reservations.



Generally, these negotiated discounts cut off about 10 percent of the total nightly rate, but that can be a reasonably good sized chunk of change if you’re staying for multiple nights.

Check with your company’s benefits coordinator in the human resources department to find out if they participate in such employee discount programs.

Ask Your Friends and Family How They Save Big on Luxury Hotel Stays

If you know your close friends and acquaintances often stay in luxury hotels, ask them for their secret to saving money on their accommodations. They may know of a resource not mentioned here that can save you big on your next vacation.