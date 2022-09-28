How to remove unwanted hair with a pumice stone

Pin 0 Shares

Many of us have hair in areas we wish we didn’t have hair, whether that be your face, arms, legs, pubic area, or anywhere else.

Likely you’ve tried everything from plucking those unwanted hairs to shaving them or even spending money on electrolysis procedures. But did you know you could remove unwanted hair with a pumice stone?

Pumice hair removal review

Pumice stones are igneous rock created when hot lava cools. It is full of a large amount of water and gas, looks rather foamy and doesn’t weight much at all.

Some people have used pumice stones for getting rid of dry skin, but few realize it could also help you get rid of unwanted hairs.

How to get rid of unwanted hair with pumice stone

So, how does one use a pumice stone to get rid of unwanted hairs?

Step 1: Firstly, you will need the pumice stone, as well as a towel, moisturizer, and a brush with bristles. Next, be sure the area you need to work with is totally clean and dry.

Step 2: Then, soak the area you need to get rid of the hair in some warm water for several minutes, as this softens the skin in that region. If desired, you can also add some moisturizer, soap or oil to the area.

While you are doing this, the pumice stone also needs to be soaking in some warm water, as this lessens the possibility of the stone having sharp edges that could harm your skin.

Step 3: Then, dry the area using your towel and patting it dry. Then, take the stone and begin rubbing in onto the area you wish to get rid of hair and move it in a circular pattern all over that area.

Keep the abrasive portion of the pumice stone away from your skin so you won’t get hurt. Be sure to not put too much pressure on you skin from the pumice stone, as this too could cause injury to the skin.

If you see any abrasions or tears in the skin, stop using the pumice stone or check to see if you used too much pressure.

Step 4: You can keep doing the above until all the hair you want removed is gone. Then, just rinse the are off with water. You can do these steps are many times as needed to get rid of the hair.

Step 5: After using a pumice stone on your skin, you should use moisturizer or some oil so your skin stays moist and soft. Then, clean your pumice stone with a brush with bristles.

Precaution using pumice stone on your body

One thing for certain, don’t use the pumice stone on tender parts of the body to get rid of hair, such as your pubic area, face, under the arms, or the inner thighs. Be careful as irritated skin could cause an infection.

Choosing alternative permanent hair removal

If you don’t want to use a pumice stone, there are more efficient method of getting rid of unwanted hair.

If you don't want to use a pumice stone, there are more efficient method of getting rid of unwanted hair.

It is even approved by many dermatologists, so you know it must be safe for the skin.

The IPL Hair Removal device only has to be used around ten minutes to get rid of hair and unlike the pumice stone you CAN use it on tender areas like pubic area, under the arms, the face, etc.

Why use IPL device instead of Pumice stone

Another great thing about IPL Hair Removal Device is it keeps the hair from growing back for six whole months and after four or five uses, your skin will be glowing and healthy unlike you ever had before.

Benefits of using IPL hair removal?

Other benefits include:

No razor cuts

No shaving bumps

No pain from waxing, and of course

Nice smooth hairless areas of skin where you want it.

Conclusion: choosing Pumice stone or IPL hair removal device?

All in all, you can choose whether to use a pumice stone or the Homiley Handset, but you should weigh the differences and the advantages of each prior to choosing the best one for you, as well as speak to your dermatologist for added advice.

Frequently Ask Question

Is pumice stone hair removal permanent?

Pumice is not a permanent hair removal method; it can be used temporarily as an alternative when other conventional methods are unavailable.

Does pumice stone remove hair from the root?

A pumice stone cannot remove hair from the root; it can only remove the surface hair and temporal way to get rid of unwanted hair from our body.

How long does it take for a pumice stone to remove hair?

Removing hair with a pumice stone is gradual, and you may not see the result immediately. You will see the significant changes after 2 – 3 days, or it may take up to a week to see your hair shedding off.

Does pumice store for facial hair removal works?

Yes, pumice stone works for removing hair from your face and other parts of your body like arms, legs, thighs, etc. Follow the steps described above and gently massage your face with soap for 5 – 10 minutes.