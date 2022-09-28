News
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast Wednesday night as Category 3 storm, officials said.
“The National Hurricane Center now predicts that Venice will make landfall in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a Category 3 major hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a conference. press Tuesday morning.
Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the likeliest targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. But the latest trajectory projection means that Ian should now hit further south along the coast.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place in eight Florida counties: Charlotte, Hillsborough, Levy, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.
“It’s important to say the Tampa Bay area, you’re not out of the woods yet. There will always be storm surge in the Tampa Bay area,” Guthrie said. “You must continue to heed the warnings in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee, Hillsborough. Do not return yet if you have evacuated.”
Forecasters said Ian was expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday before moving west of the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening. It will then approach the west coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tuesday’s storm battered Cuba with high winds and a potentially deadly storm surge, forecasters said. It made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where authorities set up 55 shelters and evacuated 50,000 people.
Contributor: The Associated Press
NFL, college football schedules scrambled by Hurricane Ian
Several college football games and one NFL game could be affected by Hurricane Ian this weekend as the storm bears down on Florida.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s Sunday Night Football showcase spot.
But Ian is expected to wreck the Tampa area beginning Wednesday. The Bucs have already left town and will practice in Miami all week. Last year, the NFL moved a Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints game to Jacksonville in Week 1 because of Hurricane Ida.
As of Tuesday night, the NFL hasn’t announced any changes to the game plan for Chiefs at Bucs. If any are in store, the league will make a decision by Friday at the latest, according to USA Today.
Three colleges have already made decisions. The Florida Gators were scheduled to host Eastern Washington on Saturday at noon in Gainesville, but pushed the game back 24 hours, to Sunday.
South Carolina was also supposed to play at noon on Saturday, against South Carolina State. Instead, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs will move their in-state rivalry to 7 p.m. Thursday.
And South Florida, which usually plays its home games in the Buccaneers’ stadium, will instead host East Carolina on the opposite side of Florida, in Boca Raton. The ECU-USF game was also moved from 7 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Three more games in the hurricane’s potential path were still on the schedule as of Tuesday night: Wake Forest at Florida State, in Tallahassee; SMU at UCF, in Orlando; and N.C. State at Clemson, in Clemson, S.C.
Florida State and UCF both canceled classes from Wednesday to Friday but planned to reopen Saturday for football. Coaches at all six schools said their universities are monitoring the situation.
“Sounds like it’s going to be wet, but it’s going to be wet for both sides,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at a press conference. “We’ll have to find a way.”
Pete Alonso, NL’s co-Player of the Week, continues to makes life hard on pitchers
Buck Showalter has long been known for some folksy sayings but he always gets to the point. It’s not just with the media either; the Mets’ manager even leaves the players laughing at times.
“Every time you walk by him, he’s got a story,” reliever Seth Lugo said.
When trying to describe the leadership abilities of Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, Showalter needed a few more words to get to his point but he made it — their actions speak louder than their words.
“What’s that expression? Their actions speak so loudly that you can’t hear anyone say anything,” Showalter said Tuesday before the Mets opened a two-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Alonso has been a leader since his rookie season in 2019 with players gravitating toward his gregarious personality and his knack for timely hitting, but it’s the latter that got his name inked in the Mets’ record books over the weekend and earned him a Co-NL Player of the Week award.
The first baseman broke the club’s single-season RBI record with a monster day at the plate Sunday in a win over the Oakland A’s. He went 4-for-4 to drive in five runs and bring his season RBI total to 128, a franchise record. For the week, he hit .333 with nine runs, eight hits, two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI to share the weekly award with St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols.
RBI aren’t exactly a popular statistic these days. It’s a stat that is dependent on other players around him, therefore it isn’t really considered a great indicator of a hitter’s full offensive contribution. But Alonso has always prided himself on being a team-first player so this record is a point of pride for him.
Showalter recognizes that in the two-time All-Star.
“To be able to do that, you have to have the table set. You have to have the pieces to do that. You can tell how he acknowledges that and he’s aware of that,” Showalter said. “But he’s more than just a power hitter, he’s a guy who will take a walk and can run the bases. He wants to be a well-rounded player. It’s happened in the past, but I’m glad everybody gets to see that he’s doing it again.”
Showalter sees the effect Alonso has on opposing pitchers, and while it’s not necessarily something that can always be quantified it’s important nonetheless.
“There’s a lot of anxiety (hitters like Alonso) create in pitchers because they want to twerk their best breaking ball,” Showalter said. “And then they try to do something different, you get it around and they throw it just where they don’t want it to go. They go, ‘Don’t throw it there — I just threw it there.’
“How you stay aggressive sometimes when you’re being pitched so difficult, that’s a challenge for Pete sometimes.”
FAMILIAR FACES
Don Mattingly played for Showalter with the Yankees from 1992-1995, retiring after the conclusion of Showalter’s last season in the Bronx. It’s clear there is a strong mutual respect between them.
Showalter said he could see Mattingly’s managerial mind as a player and that the game is better with him in it.
Mattingly lauded Showalter’s ability to build organizational culture.
“It’s really getting a shot at winning the ring, right?” Mattingly said. “He’s been part of building some teams that have been really, really good. Kind of the year after, they get that ring. When that happens — it’s like I watched Indiana after Bobby Knight left. They were really good the next year and then they fell apart. The next year after he left, still, his influence is there. I think the same thing with Buck from the standpoint of when he left the Yankees, he left it in a really good spot.”
DENTIST’S OFFICE
Pinch-running specialist Terrance Gore has a broken molar but will be available to play this week. The Mets are trying to gauge how they could use him in late-inning postseason situations as they start to make decisions about the postseason roster.
Gophers football: Danny Striggow blends toughness of wrestler with a volunteer’s compassion
Danny Striggow’s interception against Michigan State on Saturday was big on multiple levels.
The Gophers defensive end from Long Lake, Minn., dissected the Spartans’ screen pass and stuck out his left hand to made a pick that helped Minnesota pull away for its first Big Ten win, 34-7.
It further showed the U’s standard hasn’t slipped after uber-athletic rush end Boye Mafe was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in April. Striggow leads the team with two sacks, plus has three hurries and five total tackles across four games.
The big play was also personal and served as a climax for a family reunion. Striggow made the play in front of about 45 family members and friends in East Lansing, Mich. His mother Michelle attended Michigan State; his father Jeff was a gymnast at Western Michigan; and his older brothers Jackson and Bobby have wrested at the University of Michigan.
“It was a bit of a house divided,” Striggow shared Tuesday.
But they obviously rally around their youngest son and brother. When Danny made the big play, “we were thrilled to death,” Jeff said.
The four Striggow kids attended Orono High School, and each left a mark. Jackson, Bobby and Danny all won state wrestling championships and were standouts on the football field. Hannah was an all-conference volleyball player who went on to play at Wisconsin-River Falls.
All four Striggows were involved in Orono’s teams within Special Olympics’ Unified Sports, which bring together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete on the same squads.
“I was able to dip my toe in as a seventh- and eighth-grader, and I never looked back,” Striggow said. “Some of my best friends that I still talk to from Orono are kids with mental disabilities. And there’s something that just puts a smile on your face when you walk over and say what’s up to your buddy that you haven’t seen in a couple of months and their face just lights up.”
While Striggow is currently busy with Gophers football and his studies in the Carlson School of Management, he also serves as a student-athlete brand ambassador and honorary co-chair for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games coming to Minnesota.
Orono’s wresting and football coach Joe McPherson saw Striggow’s kindness come out on the Unified teams. “He’s just unbelievable with those kids,” McPherson said. “It’s awesome to see him.”
As Striggow’s own athletic career blossomed — he won the 2019 Class 2A state wrestling championship at 220 pounds — the high school junior thought he likely would follow in his brothers’ footsteps and become a college wrestler.
The Striggows wrestled so often as growing boys that their father put a wrestling mat in the basement workout room to help keep the boys from grappling in the living room — and impaling themselves on the fireplace mantle. (It doesn’t sound like anything was actually broken.)
“A lot of things get settled on the wrestling mat,” Danny said. “Sometimes we didn’t always make it to the basement. A lot of things, arguments, a lot of disputes, even just friendly discussions ended in wrestling matches.”
Would mom and dad have to break them up?
“When we were younger, a couple times, just so nobody got hurt,” Danny said. “But when we’re older, they kind of let us hash it out. We’d come upstairs, dripping sweat a couple of times. And they’d be like, ‘Are you guys good now?’ ”
As athletes the Striggows were taught that if you start a sport, you finish the season. And if you have a problem on the team or with the coach, don’t come looking for mom and dad to fight your battle.
McPherson sees Orono wrestlers often excel on the football field. “It’s typical that wrestlers are the better football players,” McPherson said. “That’s not necessarily because they have the most athletic talent. They just are gritty, they know how to outwork their opponent.”
As Danny grew to 6-foot-5, he garnered more options to play college football than his brothers.
Danny remembers thinking, “Woah, I guess I really do have this opportunity, and from there, I really started to embrace how it had changed.”
Striggow took recruiting visits to Iowa and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes staff didn’t seem to be on the same page concerning Striggow, and there was an eye-opener with the Cornhuskers.
“We sat down with the recruiting coach and the position coach,” Jeff recalled. “And the position coach explicitly says, ‘Don’t think you’re gonna have a relationship with your head coach, you’re gonna have it with me.’ ”
On their visit to Minnesota, coach P.J. Fleck said just the opposite. “ ‘Don’t you think you’re not going to have a relationship with me.’ ” Jeff recalled Fleck saying. “That sold (Danny) — just that personal relationship.”
Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum was interested in Danny, but the prominent place of heavyweight Gable Steveson kept the recruiting process from advancing. Wolverines wrestling coach Sean Bormet at Michigan tried hard to recruit Danny, but football had his heart.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said they were impressed with Striggow’s performance at a camp. They liked his length, blue-collar toughness, character and wrestling background.
Rossi said his brother was a wrestler and “trust me, wrestlers are pretty tough.” It’s one-on-one and nowhere to turn for help, Rossi said.
Then Rossi mentioned the benefits of wrestlers’ ability to bend and use their hands well in tight spaces — both skills that certainly aid a defensive end. Rossi said Striggow’s sack against New Mexico State as a great “technical” play.
“He’s really growing into what we knew he could be,” Rossi said. “He needs to continue to get better because we need him to be a really good football player for us.”
Stillwater law firm to review death of Beltrami County Jail inmate
BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office has entered into a contract with the Eckberg and Lammers law firm of Stillwater to review the 2018 death of Beltrami County Jail inmate Hardel Sherrell.
The decision to review his death comes after the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office was referred to the case in August, following an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Sherrell died from medical complications while in custody at the Beltrami County Jail in September 2018. The cause of death was initially listed as pneumonia, but an independent autopsy review concluded that the cause of death was untreated Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry of St. Paul, believes her son’s medical problems were ignored by jail staff. In September 2019, Perry filed a lawsuit against the county and several other defendants, including Sanford Health and MEnD Correctional Care in Sartell.
“The death of Mr. Sherrell was truly a tragedy, my heart goes out to his family, who for four years now have sought justice for their loved one’s death,” Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson said about the case. “I, too, want to see justice done for Mr. Sherrell.”
Hanson said he decided to consult with attorneys Imran Ali and Andrew LeFevour of Eckberg and Lammers because their experience makes them “uniquely qualified for this role.”
Ali is a former Washington County prosecutor and a former public defender for the state of Minnesota who was named Minnesota Attorney of the Year in 2016 and 2020. LeFevour is a former Hennepin County prosecutor who has managed and prosecuted thousands of criminal cases, the release said.
“As ministers of justice, we must rely only on evidence, not outside influence from any parties,” a statement from Ali and LeFevour read. “We intend to review the evidence and provide our findings to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office. We will take our time to ensure justice for all.”
Tom Thibodeau on vetting of ass’t coach Rick Brunson: ‘Very comfortable with who he is’
Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks vetted Rick Brunson like any other employee but wouldn’t disclose if the team investigated allegations of harassment and sexual abuse levied against the assistant coach.
“I would say in general — our organization is going to vet everyone,” Thibodeau said Tuesday. “That’s normal protocol now. I’m not exactly sure everything that was done. When they hire anyone, they’re going to vet him. That’s corporate America.”
Thibodeau added that Brunson, who was hired in the offseason, is a longtime friend and, “I’m very comfortable with who he is. …I feel very strongly about him.”
Pressed further about whether the team investigated specific accusations, Thibodeau redirected the question to team president Leon Rose, who wasn’t made available by the Knicks. Rose hasn’t addressed independent media in over a year and wasn’t asked about Brunson’s past in an interview with MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan.
In 2014, Brunson, now 50, was charged with sexual assault of a masseuse in Illinois after allegedly using the name of his former Knicks teammate, Patrick Ewing, to book the appointment. Brunson testified it was a consensual sexual act as part of an ongoing extramarital relationship. He was found not guilty.
Four years later, Brunson resigned as assistant coach of the Timberwolves amid allegations of “improper interactions” toward women while he was on the job, according to The Athletic.
Brunson was then out of the NBA for four years until taking a spot on Thibodeau’s bench. In between, he coached Camden High School to a State championship in New Jersey.
“With all their employees they’re going to do the same thing. That’s part of getting hired here,” Thibodeau said. “You have to remember — he was hired in Minnesota. He was in high school. He’s here. I’m comfortable. I know who he is.”
Brunson’s connections to the Knicks are deep. He played for the franchise as a backup point guard under Jeff Van Gundy. He was the first NBA client of Leon Rose, who was a longtime agent before heading the Knicks front office. Brunson served as an assistant under Thibodeau at two previous spots – Chicago and Minnesota. His son, Jalen, is now the Knicks’ starting point guard after signing a four-year, $104 million deal in free agency.
A Knicks representative said the team has nothing to add about Brunson’s hiring beyond Thibodeau’s statements.
Earlier this week, the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for one season amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee.
Tim Anderson won’t return to the Chicago White Sox in 2022: ‘He needs to get 100% for next year’
Acting manager Miguel Cairo envisioned a Chicago White Sox lineup featuring both Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus.
That won’t happen this season. Cairo said Tuesday the Sox will “shut it down” for the remainder of 2022 with Anderson, who has been recovering from a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger.
“I think it’s the best thing for him,” Cairo said before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “You don’t want him to re-injure that. He’s still doing a lot of work on the treatment and stuff like that. He needs to get 100% for next year.”
The All-Star shortstop hasn’t played since Aug. 6, when he suffered the injury on a checked swing during a ninth-inning at-bat against the Texas Rangers.
Anderson briefly grimaced after checking his swing on the second pitch of the at-bat and looked at his left hand before grounding out to third on the next pitch. He went on the injured list Aug. 9.
He received clearance Sept. 13 to ramp up baseball activities and had been taking batting and fielding practice.
“It’s running out of time and it would be different if we were in the hunt for (the) playoffs, of course,” Cairo said. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
The Sox were eliminated from contention for the American League Central title Sunday, with the Cleveland Guardians clinching the division. They entered Tuesday trailing the Seattle Mariners by 7½ games for the final AL wild-card spot with an elimination number of three.
Anderson slashed .301/.339/.395 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 79 games this season. He made his second All-Star appearance in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after being voted a starter for the first time.
“You see his numbers, he was dealing, he was hitting good, he was playing good defense,” Cairo said. “He was the guy that got us going in the leadoff spot. He really got us going. We miss that.
“It would have been nice to see him (leading off) and Elvis hitting second. Two guys who can run with the big boys in the back. It would’ve been nice.”
Andrus, who signed with the Sox on Aug. 19 after the Oakland Athletics released him, entered Tuesday slashing .292/.329/.465 in 34 games since he began filling in for Anderson.
“Elvis did an excellent job bringing leadership, bringing that energy to the field, to the leadoff spot,” Cairo said. “Something that we’ve been missing since Tim got hurt. It was good to have him.”
Asked about right-hander Michael Kopech possibly making another start this season, Cairo said, “As of right now, I don’t think so.”
Kopech has been on the IL since Sept. 17 with right shoulder inflammation.
“The shoulder is doing well,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Kopech on Saturday. “Everything is progressing nicely. He obviously had an issue with the (right) knee (earlier), which was caused by a baker’s cyst, some sort of cyst in the knee. There has been some discussion about the appropriate time to have that cyst removed so in the future it’s not going to flare up as it did unexpectedly this year.
“That’s where conversations are right now. The shoulder is good. At some point we are probably going to address the knee and send him into the offseason ready for next year without restrictions.”
Kopech is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts as he returned to the rotation this season after spending most of last season as a reliever.
“He pitched well,” Cairo said. “(To) give us five, six innings. He shut down, if you remember the games against the Yankees (allowing three runs on two hits in 13 innings during two May starts). He threw seven (in the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the Yankees) and it was like they couldn’t even touch him.
“If you see Michael like that for a season, the season growth from last year to this year, you can see it next year from Kopech.”
Before Tuesday’s game, the Sox placed catcher Seby Zavala on the seven-day concussion list and recalled catcher Carlos Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte. The Zavala move is retroactive to Monday.
“(Sunday’s) game, right after the game, he was feeling a little dizzy and went to the trainer, did all the protocol,” Cairo said. “We’re better to be safe.”
