“I can’t wait to partner with such an iconic brand”
Top flyweight contender Maryna Moroz has become the first-ever UFC fighter to be featured in iconic men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine Playboy.
The 31-year-old MMA fighter took to Instagram to announce her partnership with Playboy after posing for a series of cheeky snaps for the publication she hopes will help take her modeling career to the next level.
“Excited to announce that I will be the first UFC fighter on Playboy Centerfold! I look forward to partnering with such an iconic brand with apparel, activations and now the platform that contains all of my exclusive content,” said writes Moroz on social networks.
Moroz is one of many current and former UFC stars who supplement their income with a part-time modeling career.
Former strawweight contender Paige VanZant recently joined Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Rachael Ostovich, Felice Herrig and Jessica Eye in creating an OnlyFans account.
Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold modeled for Ralph Lauren and retired welterweight fighter Alan Jouban once worked with Versace.
While some may think that someone like Moroz going into modeling is suggesting that her MMA career isn’t going as planned, that couldn’t be further from the truth as she is a bona fide UFC contender at this point. stadium.
The Ukrainian is currently riding a three-fight UFC winning streak after defeating Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and former teammate turned foe Mariya Agapova.
Swollen faced unrecognizable MMA rivals after bloody three-round brawl in Poland
UFC star Conor McGregor highlights Paddy Pimblett’s weight gain during FaceTime call
Conor McGregor releases new fight images as he edges closer to UFC return
Hardy wins gold medals but is beaten by Rogan, Kutcher, Statham and Brand in Jui-Jitsu
‘Special license’ granted to 17-year-old who wants to become UFC’s youngest fighter
Everything you need to know about UFC 280 with two title fights in Abu Dhabi main event
Moroz has only lost to top opponents inside the Octagon, such as current strawweight champion Carla Esparza, longtime contender Angela Hill and MMA trailblazer Valerie Létourneau.
After increasing his weight and putting together a healthy winning streak, Moroz was booked to face former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia.
The Brazilian gave longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko a decent run for her money in November 2020 and is now trying to fight her way to another title.
Moroz and Maia will face off in a clash between two top contenders at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Nov. 5, with the winner one step closer to the coveted 125-pound belt.
Dot-com crash course, CAC reduction, product-driven sales • TechCrunch
In a recent Twitter Space, M13 partner Anna Barber and I looked back on the dot-com crash for lessons operators can use to avoid the missteps the founders made. during past downturns.
In our conversation, Barber discussed how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly, and the economic, social, and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at the same time.
Many entrepreneurs have been nurtured to believe that smooth storytelling and good social skills are enough to convince investors that things are going as planned. They are wrong.
Instead of instinctively going into survival mode, she said founders should ask themselves existential questions like, “Why did you start this company? What are the fundamentals? Who are your clients ? What problem are you solving? »
“At a time like this, trust is more important than ever,” Barber said, adding that she tells entrepreneurs to stay in close contact, “especially around bad news.”
Before problems arise and between regular meetings, entrepreneurs should feel comfortable asking for help and advice. Reaching out to share an update or ask questions sends a strong signal that you’re not waiting for someone to give you instructions.
“Tell them what you need. That’s what we’re here for: to roll up our sleeves and help solve problems with you. Nobody expects all of this to go well,” Barber said.
Thank you very much for reading TC+. Have a good week!
Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist
Use predictive marketing to reduce CAC in your PLG B2B startup
Startups that cater to business customers are in an uncomfortable position: new users won’t convert to paying customers for weeks.
Therefore, marketers tend to make reflexive decisions about advertising campaigns too soon, as they lack sufficient data.
Instead of using “early CAC or return on ad spend (ROAS) metrics that are based on historical averages,” contributor Ido Wiesenberg created a simulator that allows teams “to estimate the likelihood of ability of a campaign to generate high ROAS over time just by entering a few numbers.”
3 Ways to Implement a Product Driven Sales Movement to Unleash PLG’s Revenue Potential
Robust product-driven growth strategies rely on customers to fuel growth and acquisition, but “the traditional top-down enterprise sales model simply doesn’t work with the self-service, freemium user bases of PLG,” writes Stephen Moock, head of sales. and success on the GTM Calixa platform.
Sharing consolidated user data with product and sales teams will reveal patterns and insights that will help identify product-qualified leads who are more likely to convert.
To take advantage of this, sales teams must “recalibrate” their approach.
According to Moock, “Your free offering and the features customers get when they upgrade to paid plans should both create a natural conversion path to your enterprise offering.”
Here are the industries ripe for innovation under the Cut Inflation Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the most comprehensive climate legislation the United States has ever passed, and according to climate journalist Tim De Chant, entrepreneurs are already expressing “optimism and confidence”.
Looking at sectors as far-reaching as electric vehicles, real estate technology and CRM software, Tim spoke to the founders about the potential impacts and benefits of the new law, which includes $433 billion in new investments and $739 billion in offsets. .
“Established businesses and later-stage startups are likely to see the most immediate impact,” he reports.
“Starting this year and next, homeowners will have access to a series of tax credits that will help them electrify buildings and improve their energy efficiency.
The case for the outperformance of US venture capital
A ground war in Europe, cautious measures by the US Federal Reserve, and ongoing supply chain shocks are just a few of the many factors creating instability in global equity markets. But some analysts remain optimistic.
According to John Zik and Shachi Shah of EQUIAM, a late-stage venture capital fund, “the narrative of the technology and innovation supercycle remains unchanged, and many companies are poised for growth.”
Looking ahead to the next 6-12 months, the duo “identified two distinct potential outcomes for the US private tech sector:”
- Scenario 1: additional pain before recovery
- Scenario 2: broad economic recovery
Fast Company hacked to send obscene push alerts on Apple News
Fast Company has taken down its website after the business newspaper’s Apple News channel was used to send a pair of obscene and racist messages, the company announced on Tuesday evening.
Fast Company said a hack into its content management system gave hackers access to its publishing tools, including the ability to send push alerts to Apple News. The posts appeared about a minute apart around 5:18 p.m. PT but were quickly deleted from the page.
“The posts are despicable and inconsistent with Fast Company’s content and philosophy,” the company said in a statement. series of tweets. “We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed and closed FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved.”
The Fast Company website was displaying a 404 error message at the time of this writing.
When asked to comment on the incident, Apple directed CNET to a Tweeter who said he deactivated the account after “an incredibly offensive alert” appeared on Fast Company’s channel.
Ether Cryptocurrency Falls After ‘Merge’ Software Upgrade
The price of the cryptocurrency ether has fallen 19% in the past two weeks as Ethereum miners sell off their holdings following a high-profile software upgrade dubbed “the meltdown.”
On Tuesday night, the price of Ether was $1,324, down less than 0.1% from Monday.
“Dahmer” on Netflix: everything you need to know about the controversial series
by Netflix The latest 10-episode true-crime series is called Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, oddly using the murderer’s last name twice in the title. But some people wish the Milwaukee killer hadn’t been so exposed. Although Dahmer was No. 1 on Netflix on Tuesday, it generated a lot of controversy. Let’s break it down.
Dahmer: the basics
Jeffrey Dahmer was real, sure, but the things he did were so horrifying they seem nearly impossible. Born in Milwaukee in 1960, he had a troubled childhood, with an early interest in dead animals and dissection. Then, for 13 years from 1978, he murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, committing necrophilia and cannibalism, and preserving body parts and bones. he was eventually arrested in 1991 and sentenced to 17 life terms. Another inmate beat Dahmer to death in prison in 1994.
The 10-episode series jumps between Dahmer’s unhappy childhood, his murders, and his eventual arrest. In addition to the horror of Dahmer’s crimes, the series shows how Milwaukee police failed to listen to neighbors who warned them that something was going on at the killer’s apartment. Two officers returned one of Dahmer’s victims to him when the boy, badly injured and drugged, tried to escape from the house of horrors.
The spectacle is disturbing, often bloody and dark. After about a week on Netflix, it has mixed or average reviews from critics on Metacritic, and generally favorable reviews from users.
Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote in his review, “Follow a different editing process, there’s a clever interrogation of Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes, the real people affected, and the consequences here. It’s often lost or obscured.”
Fienberg and other reviewers call episode six, titled Silenced, an outstanding episode in the series. It focuses on one of the men killed by Dahmer, Tony Hughes. “Tony was deaf, and by placing a black, deaf, gay character at the center of the narrative, the show gives voice to someone whose voice has too often been excluded from portraits of stunned serial killers,” Fienberg writes.
But Variety’s Caroline Framke writes that, unfortunately, “Silenced is the exception rather than the rule”, and not all episodes are equally well done.
Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer?
Dahmer is played by Evan Peters, who has held several roles in various seasons of American Horror Story and who plays Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dahmer reunites Peters with director Ryan Murphy, who co-created American Horror Story and Dahmer.
Dahmer features two iconic actors
Michael Learned, famous for his role as rural mother Olivia Walton on The Waltons, plays Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine. Learned is a 1970s icon, but there’s also a 1980s icon on this show. Molly Ringwald, of John Hughes film fame, plays Dahmer’s stepmother, Shari. You will hardly recognize her.
The series also stars Richard Jenkins as Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor at Dahmer’s apartment who does everything she can to get the Milwaukee police to pay attention to the horrible smells and sounds coming from behind her door.
The controversial reaction to Dahmer
In any true crime show, there is the question of whether the show glamorizes the killer at the expense of the victims. Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of the men Dahmer murdered, spoke to Insider about the show. She made an emotional statement about victim impact during Dahmer’s 1992 sentencing, a scene that is recreated on the show.
“I was never contacted about the show,” Isbell told Insider. “I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or how we feel about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”
Others posted on social media asking that the victims be remembered, not the man whose name appears twice in the show’s title.
All 10 episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are now available to stream on Netflix.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams recalls her ‘traumatic’ childhood
Previously, the actress has been open about her mental health journey and how fame at an early age impacted her wellbeing. She started acting in 2011 when she was cast as game of thrones from 12 to 22 years old.
“It’s just a constant stream in your back pocket of what people think of you,” she said in a 2019 podcast episode of happy place. “And I think we’d all love to say we’d close our eyes and not care, but that’s impossible to do.”
Maisie also shared in this episode that she is learning to focus on herself to achieve a sense of happiness.
“It sounds really hippie and like looking within yourself to find peace, but it’s true,” she said at the time. “At the end of your day, you make yourself feel that way for a reason.”
She is currently spinning The new looka television series that will explore the rise of the fashion designer Christian Dior.
Kat Timpf: Fentanyl crackdown would give government an excuse to ‘violate civil liberties’
Fox News personality Kat Timpf says the US government shouldn’t crack down on fentanyl smuggling on “Gutfeld!”
KAT TIMPF: You also don’t have to agree with me on full legalization to understand why the plan to designate cartels or drug dealers as terrorists is a very bad idea. Designating a new terrorist group would only give the government greater surveillance powers, more excuses to violate civil liberties. And anyone who’s been paying attention knows it’s sure to be abused.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SEIZURE OF MORE THAN 10 MILLION FENTANYL PILLS IN MONTH-LONG OPERATION
Just like how the Patriot Act was put in place with the promise to protect us from another september 11 but ended up violating the rights of everyone from American Muslims to parents who criticize their school boards. Also, the more the government tries to crack down on smuggling, the more you push the black market into fentanyl.
