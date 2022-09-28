News
Iowa Democrat Mike Franken disrespects women
Following allegations that Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate from Iowa, made unwanted advances to women from his former campaign manager – which he continues to deny while not letting the free of an NDA she allegedly signed – the Hawkeye State Democrat appears to have a troubling history of disrespecting women.
Last week, Franken – who is 64, married and has two children – was accused by his former campaign manager, Kimberley Strope-Boggus, in an unearthed police report, of “seizing[ing] the collar of the waistcoat she was wearing and kissed her on the mouth” before she could “retreat” when they met for a drink at a bar in March.
Even though Franken repeatedly denied the allegations, Strope-Boggus – in the police report – described Franken as “old school” and having “1950s interactions with women”, which was “something he did to several other women.
Shortly after the allegations became public, incumbent Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley’s campaign released a campaign ad. showing Franken’s derogatory comments toward Iowa women, including Governor Kim Reynolds, whom he implied was a witch.
“We have to beat the governor…. she has to get on her broomstick and fly away,” Franken said in a music video. “Instead of flying on a broom, I will never say that again. I will never tell.
“[Iowa woman] just stare into the void,” the Democrat also says.
Mike Franken claims to bring civility to politics. Hear what he says about our governor @KimReynoldsIA.
The people of Iowa deserve a leader who works for them, not talks them down. #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/eMwYbJieOi
—Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 22, 2022
Nor was Strope-Boggus the only person to allege Democrat Hawkeye has acted this way in the past. Jaylen Cavil, a far-left activist in Des Moines, Iowa, said, “I had heard things like that about [Mike Franken] for a certain time.”
“Now…a police report alleging that Micheal Franken sexually assaulted his former campaign manager,” Cavil added.
Here’s the DMPD (pigs) report where Franken’s former staffer accuses him of assault. pic.twitter.com/Mo5Ko9tKmz
— Jaylen Cavil (@jaylencavil) September 19, 2022
Additionally, on the same day the initial police report story broke, the Iowa Democrat was touting his endorsement of the disgraced ex-Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who resigned from his post after receiving a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct from women.
Talk about a poorly timed fundraising email…@alfranken on @FrankenforIowa“But we have a lot of other things in common.”#IASen pic.twitter.com/ty99j4HvoJ
— Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) September 19, 2022
In fact, Laura Belin, a liberal blogger from Iowa, posted screenshots she captured of Mike Franken paying for and running an Al Franken Twitter ad on her blog.
And in a since-deleted tweet obtained by Breitbart News, Mike Franken also responded to a tweet from Al Franken on April 5, 2019, where he said, “I wonder why you left your seat. Run again, please.
Additionally, at an event in Denison, Iowa, Franken suggested that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should control his wife and dictate what she is or is not allowed to say and do.
“When you look at Judge Thomas and Ginni’s issues, you really have to ask yourself, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?’” Franken said. and you acted like that, you let your wife act like that…?”
Additionally, EMILY’s List, a leading Democratic political action committee that focuses on electing women, said, “Iowa Democrats shouldn’t trust…Michael Franken. Franken is a former Republican, who registered as a Democrat last year to run for the Senate.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News.
The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer Drama, Explained
If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve no doubt seen tweets and posts about the drama surrounding YouTube group The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer. The former BuzzFeed group has nearly 8 million subscribers on YouTube, but you might not know what they are and who Ned Fulmer is.
Let’s start at the beginning.
Who are the Try Guys?
The Try Guys, a group made up of Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned Fulmer, are YouTubers who basically “try” things. Strange things, from eating strange foods to trying to fake labor pain.
Some of their most popular videos focus on topics like trying on nail extensions, eating every food at Taco Bell, or wearing a corset for 72 hours.
The Try Guys was originally a Buzzfeed series when it launched in 2014, but they eventually went independent. A YouTube channel created in 2018 has become extremely popular and currently has 7.8 million subscribers.
Who is Ned Fulmer?
Fulmer is a member of The Try Guys, well known for being a “wife guy” in that he regularly spoke about his wife, Ariel Fulmer, in Try Guys videos and other media. He and his wife co-wrote a cookbook together and both appeared regularly on the You Can Sit With Us podcast. That’s important for what’s next.
So what happened?
In short, Fulmer was caught cheating on his wife online. He is no longer a member of The Try Guys.
After some old-fashioned online research on Reddit, a now-deleted video of Fulmer cheating on his wife has surfaced online. This very detailed twitter feed does a great job of explaining the details if you want to get into it. Essentially, the band’s fans noticed that Fulmer was absent from recent Try Guys content and began to dig deeper into the ramifications of that. The end result, a video of Fulmer kissing another woman, was found and shared on the internet.
Why is this important? This follows multiple public cheating incidents that have surfaced online and gone viral, most recently involving singer Adam Levine. In this case, the schadenfreude of a “wife guy” — an online term for someone who constantly speaks publicly about their love for their wife — being caught cheating caught fire online.
Amid the drama, The Try Guys released an official statement saying they had parted ways with Fulmer.
“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the statement read. “Following a thorough internal review, we do not see a way forward together.”
Fulmer himself also released a statement online.
“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual working relationship,” he said. “I’m sorry for any pain my actions may have caused the guys and the fans, but especially Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my kids, and that’s where I’m going. focus my attention.”
Ariel Fulmer also released a statement.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me – it means a lot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we ask at this time is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”
US Vice President Harris says it will continue to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
- The United States does not seek conflict with China
- China undermines key elements of rules-based international order
More or less the usual stuff, at least as far as US-China relations go these days. Don’t expect this tension to go away any time soon and it will again play a role in market sentiment when the time and attention is right – as it did during Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
“I can’t wait to partner with such an iconic brand”
Top flyweight contender Maryna Moroz has become the first-ever UFC fighter to be featured in iconic men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine Playboy.
The 31-year-old MMA fighter took to Instagram to announce her partnership with Playboy after posing for a series of cheeky snaps for the publication she hopes will help take her modeling career to the next level.
“Excited to announce that I will be the first UFC fighter on Playboy Centerfold! I look forward to partnering with such an iconic brand with apparel, activations and now the platform that contains all of my exclusive content,” said writes Moroz on social networks.
Moroz is one of many current and former UFC stars who supplement their income with a part-time modeling career.
Former strawweight contender Paige VanZant recently joined Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Rachael Ostovich, Felice Herrig and Jessica Eye in creating an OnlyFans account.
Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold modeled for Ralph Lauren and retired welterweight fighter Alan Jouban once worked with Versace.
While some may think that someone like Moroz going into modeling is suggesting that her MMA career isn’t going as planned, that couldn’t be further from the truth as she is a bona fide UFC contender at this point. stadium.
The Ukrainian is currently riding a three-fight UFC winning streak after defeating Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and former teammate turned foe Mariya Agapova.
Moroz has only lost to top opponents inside the Octagon, such as current strawweight champion Carla Esparza, longtime contender Angela Hill and MMA trailblazer Valerie Létourneau.
After increasing his weight and putting together a healthy winning streak, Moroz was booked to face former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia.
The Brazilian gave longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko a decent run for her money in November 2020 and is now trying to fight her way to another title.
Moroz and Maia will face off in a clash between two top contenders at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Nov. 5, with the winner one step closer to the coveted 125-pound belt.
Dot-com crash course, CAC reduction, product-driven sales • TechCrunch
In a recent Twitter Space, M13 partner Anna Barber and I looked back on the dot-com crash for lessons operators can use to avoid the missteps the founders made. during past downturns.
In our conversation, Barber discussed how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly, and the economic, social, and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at the same time.
Many entrepreneurs have been nurtured to believe that smooth storytelling and good social skills are enough to convince investors that things are going as planned. They are wrong.
TechCrunch+ full articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUROUNDUP to save 20% on a one or two year subscription
Instead of instinctively going into survival mode, she said founders should ask themselves existential questions like, “Why did you start this company? What are the fundamentals? Who are your clients ? What problem are you solving? »
“At a time like this, trust is more important than ever,” Barber said, adding that she tells entrepreneurs to stay in close contact, “especially around bad news.”
Before problems arise and between regular meetings, entrepreneurs should feel comfortable asking for help and advice. Reaching out to share an update or ask questions sends a strong signal that you’re not waiting for someone to give you instructions.
“Tell them what you need. That’s what we’re here for: to roll up our sleeves and help solve problems with you. Nobody expects all of this to go well,” Barber said.
Thank you very much for reading TC+. Have a good week!
Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist
Use predictive marketing to reduce CAC in your PLG B2B startup
Startups that cater to business customers are in an uncomfortable position: new users won’t convert to paying customers for weeks.
Therefore, marketers tend to make reflexive decisions about advertising campaigns too soon, as they lack sufficient data.
Instead of using “early CAC or return on ad spend (ROAS) metrics that are based on historical averages,” contributor Ido Wiesenberg created a simulator that allows teams “to estimate the likelihood of ability of a campaign to generate high ROAS over time just by entering a few numbers.”
3 Ways to Implement a Product Driven Sales Movement to Unleash PLG’s Revenue Potential
Robust product-driven growth strategies rely on customers to fuel growth and acquisition, but “the traditional top-down enterprise sales model simply doesn’t work with the self-service, freemium user bases of PLG,” writes Stephen Moock, head of sales. and success on the GTM Calixa platform.
Sharing consolidated user data with product and sales teams will reveal patterns and insights that will help identify product-qualified leads who are more likely to convert.
To take advantage of this, sales teams must “recalibrate” their approach.
According to Moock, “Your free offering and the features customers get when they upgrade to paid plans should both create a natural conversion path to your enterprise offering.”
Here are the industries ripe for innovation under the Cut Inflation Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the most comprehensive climate legislation the United States has ever passed, and according to climate journalist Tim De Chant, entrepreneurs are already expressing “optimism and confidence”.
Looking at sectors as far-reaching as electric vehicles, real estate technology and CRM software, Tim spoke to the founders about the potential impacts and benefits of the new law, which includes $433 billion in new investments and $739 billion in offsets. .
“Established businesses and later-stage startups are likely to see the most immediate impact,” he reports.
“Starting this year and next, homeowners will have access to a series of tax credits that will help them electrify buildings and improve their energy efficiency.
The case for the outperformance of US venture capital
A ground war in Europe, cautious measures by the US Federal Reserve, and ongoing supply chain shocks are just a few of the many factors creating instability in global equity markets. But some analysts remain optimistic.
According to John Zik and Shachi Shah of EQUIAM, a late-stage venture capital fund, “the narrative of the technology and innovation supercycle remains unchanged, and many companies are poised for growth.”
Looking ahead to the next 6-12 months, the duo “identified two distinct potential outcomes for the US private tech sector:”
- Scenario 1: additional pain before recovery
- Scenario 2: broad economic recovery
Fast Company hacked to send obscene push alerts on Apple News
Fast Company has taken down its website after the business newspaper’s Apple News channel was used to send a pair of obscene and racist messages, the company announced on Tuesday evening.
Fast Company said a hack into its content management system gave hackers access to its publishing tools, including the ability to send push alerts to Apple News. The posts appeared about a minute apart around 5:18 p.m. PT but were quickly deleted from the page.
“The posts are despicable and inconsistent with Fast Company’s content and philosophy,” the company said in a statement. series of tweets. “We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed and closed FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved.”
The Fast Company website was displaying a 404 error message at the time of this writing.
When asked to comment on the incident, Apple directed CNET to a Tweeter who said he deactivated the account after “an incredibly offensive alert” appeared on Fast Company’s channel.
Ether Cryptocurrency Falls After ‘Merge’ Software Upgrade
The price of the cryptocurrency ether has fallen 19% in the past two weeks as Ethereum miners sell off their holdings following a high-profile software upgrade dubbed “the meltdown.”
On Tuesday night, the price of Ether was $1,324, down less than 0.1% from Monday.
