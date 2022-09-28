Iowa Democrat Mike Franken disrespects women

Following allegations that Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate from Iowa, made unwanted advances to women from his former campaign manager – which he continues to deny while not letting the free of an NDA she allegedly signed – the Hawkeye State Democrat appears to have a troubling history of disrespecting women.

Last week, Franken – who is 64, married and has two children – was accused by his former campaign manager, Kimberley Strope-Boggus, in an unearthed police report, of “seizing[ing] the collar of the waistcoat she was wearing and kissed her on the mouth” before she could “retreat” when they met for a drink at a bar in March.

Even though Franken repeatedly denied the allegations, Strope-Boggus – in the police report – described Franken as “old school” and having “1950s interactions with women”, which was “something he did to several other women.

Shortly after the allegations became public, incumbent Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley’s campaign released a campaign ad. showing Franken’s derogatory comments toward Iowa women, including Governor Kim Reynolds, whom he implied was a witch.

“We have to beat the governor…. she has to get on her broomstick and fly away,” Franken said in a music video. “Instead of flying on a broom, I will never say that again. I will never tell.

“[Iowa woman] just stare into the void,” the Democrat also says.

Mike Franken claims to bring civility to politics. Hear what he says about our governor @KimReynoldsIA. The people of Iowa deserve a leader who works for them, not talks them down. #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/eMwYbJieOi —Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 22, 2022

Nor was Strope-Boggus the only person to allege Democrat Hawkeye has acted this way in the past. Jaylen Cavil, a far-left activist in Des Moines, Iowa, said, “I had heard things like that about [Mike Franken] for a certain time.”

“Now…a police report alleging that Micheal Franken sexually assaulted his former campaign manager,” Cavil added.

Here’s the DMPD (pigs) report where Franken’s former staffer accuses him of assault. pic.twitter.com/Mo5Ko9tKmz — Jaylen Cavil (@jaylencavil) September 19, 2022

Additionally, on the same day the initial police report story broke, the Iowa Democrat was touting his endorsement of the disgraced ex-Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who resigned from his post after receiving a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct from women.

Talk about a poorly timed fundraising email…@alfranken on @FrankenforIowa“But we have a lot of other things in common.”#IASen pic.twitter.com/ty99j4HvoJ — Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) September 19, 2022

In fact, Laura Belin, a liberal blogger from Iowa, posted screenshots she captured of Mike Franken paying for and running an Al Franken Twitter ad on her blog.

And in a since-deleted tweet obtained by Breitbart News, Mike Franken also responded to a tweet from Al Franken on April 5, 2019, where he said, “I wonder why you left your seat. Run again, please.

Additionally, at an event in Denison, Iowa, Franken suggested that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should control his wife and dictate what she is or is not allowed to say and do.

“When you look at Judge Thomas and Ginni’s issues, you really have to ask yourself, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?’” Franken said. and you acted like that, you let your wife act like that…?”

Additionally, EMILY’s List, a leading Democratic political action committee that focuses on electing women, said, “Iowa Democrats shouldn’t trust…Michael Franken. Franken is a former Republican, who registered as a Democrat last year to run for the Senate.

