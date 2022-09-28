Blockchain
Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
Investors Increase Exposure
When the ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF first debuted earlier in 2022, it came out with a lot of support from investors. These investors were already used to longing bitcoin through the offered ETFs but had finally gotten the ability to short the digital asset in a bear market. It was one of the largest crypto ETF launches, reaching more than 3,000 BTC in exposure in less than a month.
Since then, there has been a somewhat steady increase in exposure to this ETF. By the end of August 2022, it had touched a new all-time high of 5,335 BTC. This followed the decline of the price of BTC below $19,000, creating a trend of increased exposure each time the price dipped.
This trend has also continued into the month of September, which has been a brutal month for the digital asset. The Short BTC ETF exposure had declined at the start of September as investors took profit, but it had begun to grow once more, nearing all-time high values.
ProShares’ BITI touches 5,270 BTC in exposure on September 23rd, the 3rd-largest so far since launch. This increase had, once again, coincided with the drop in the price of bitcoin to the low $18,000s before staging a recovery.
Bitcoin Short Squeeze Coming?
The increased exposure to short bitcoin ETFs could very well be leading to another short squeeze. Investors had already begun taking profits from their position, leading to more than $5 million in outflows last week, but they continue to hold strong in shorting the digital asset.
Now, investors putting in more money during local bottoms could mean that they were trading in a bad way, but it is also important to note that the market has continued to trend lower with each recent dip. This has also had an impact on spot trading as there is less buying and more selling going on.
BTC price recovers above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If the demand for short BTC continues to rise and reach a new high, a resulting short squeeze could see the price of bitcoin plunge to $17,000 once more. A slight change in the current investing trend, which is more money flowing into the short BTC ETF even when the price of bitcoin is in recovery, can easily lead to this.
Bitcoin’s price is still showing a weak recovery, which gives credence to the short positions being assumed by investors. It is weakly holding on to the $19,000 level. So further decline could push Short BTC exposure to a new high.
Featured image from BeInCrypto, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem
Paris, France, 28th September, 2022, Chainwire
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR
DFract is a new kind of crypto index designed for multichain ecosystems. It allows its users to be exposed to a basket of tokens that represent the Cosmos Ecosystem.
With more than 250 apps built in the Cosmos ecosystem and +$61 billion in assets (1), Cosmos is a fast growing blockchain ecosystem.
But, it’s not an easy task for users to make the best decisions regarding the projects they want to support. Managing multiple projects on the Cosmos ecosystem requires monitoring hundreds of operations on a monthly basis, discouraging retail investors.
With DFract, you are automatically exposed to the Cosmos projects that have the best mix of innovation, community and performance.
“The Cosmos ecosystem is a true gem composed by amazing builders. At Lum, we are hard working on its adoption with this new product with a simple interface and user experience” said today the Lum Network founder Sarah-Diane Eck at Cøsmoverse, the main Cosmos event taking place in Medellin, Colombia.
How does DFract work? DFract protocol is the first Protocol Owned Liquidity (POL) built on Cosmos. It means that the treasury belongs to the protocol and the holders of the protocol’s tokens. The role of the POL is to grow the treasury so that every stakeholder can benefit from it.
In addition to the diversification, users earn infrastructure revenue from the protocol. On top of this exposure, staking $DFR also gives users a share of the revenues made by the protocol and also make them eligible for Cosmos airdrops.
It is a low cost and convenient way for an investor to gain broader exposure to the Cosmos ecosystem in a single token.
The first projects included in DFract launch are Cosmos Hub ($ATOM), Osmosis ($OSMO), Juno ($JUNO), Evmos ($EVMOS), Comdex ($CMDX), Lum Network ($LUM), Akash ($AKT), Sentinel ($DVPN), Crescent ($CRE), Ki ($XKI), Stargaze ($STARS).
More will come as the project grows.
Embracing the philosophy of the Cosmos ecosystem, DFract will provide a network of nodes and will work for decentralization in every chain it will invest in. DFract will provide IBC relaying services to participate in the well operating system of Cosmos.
DFract is already supported by some of the best actors of the ecosystem such as the Interchain Foundation and the validator Imperator that operates 36 networks, has +48M total staked assets and more than 90 000 customers worldwide (2)
About Lum Network
Lum Network is building applications for web3 and Cosmos mass adoption on top of its blockchain based on Tendermint and the Cosmos SDK. Lum uses the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol and is actively collaborating with the Cosmos ecosystem as a member of the Interchain Foundation program.
Lum, in partnership with Skeepers, has built an on-chain review system that enables businesses to provide trusted reviews by timestamping them and immutably storing them on the Lum Network blockchain: It is the first decentralized protocol for businesses to build authentic trust with their customers.
Website: https://dfract.lum.network/
Follow Lum Network:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lum_network
Medium: https://medium.com/lum-network
Telegram: https://t.me/lum_network
Discord: http://discord.gg/KwyVvnBcXF
- Source : https://cosmos.network/
- Source : https://imperator.co/
Contact
- Tal Dotan
- [email protected]
Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes On Bidding For Celsius Assets
Celsius Network is a cryptocurrency lending firm headquartered in New Jersey. Though it maintained its offices in four countries, the company’s operation was global.
Celsius allowed users to deposit different crypto assets while offering a percentage yield as a reward. Also, customers could get loans from the platform through a pledge of some digital assets as securities.
Many crypto-related firms were affected during the severe crypto winter in the first half of 2022. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem magnified the crisis in the crypto space. Celsius was one of the struggling firms that experienced a more significant impact from the situation.
The company could not survive the heat of the prolonged bearish trend. According to some industry participants, the lending firm had to struggle more due to its outrageous rates on yields.
Subsequently, it became bankrupt, stopped all withdrawals on its platform, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
SBF To Bid For Celsius Assets
Following insolvency, a reporting source disclosed that Celsius assets are up for bidding. According to the report, the founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, plans to participate in bidding for the assets.
Despite the overall crypto market decline today, the native token of Celsius, CEL, surged by 10% following the SBF statement. However, the token dipped after a few trading hours. At the time of press, CEL is trading around $1.51 depicting an increase of 1.22% over the past 24 hours.
The recent move from the SBF synchronizes with the vision of his companies, Alameda and FTX. Through the bearish crypto trend in the first half of the year, the firms have been making several purchases in the crypto industry.
SBF had a deal with BlockFi, one of the struggling crypto lending companies. Also, there are reports of SBF’s possible acquisition of Robinhood. However, the authenticity is still doubtful as it could all be part of rumors.
In the latest development, FTX just won its bid for the assets of the insolvent Voyager Digital. The assets have an estimated value of about $1.4 billion. The company came out at the top after an auction that took two weeks with Binance and others as bidders. FTX will use West Realm Shires Inc., its US subsidiary, to acquire the assets.
Alex Mashinsky, CEO Of Celsius Network Resigns
Recently, Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of the Celsius Network, tendered his resignation letter. The executive announcement was on Tuesday, September 27, to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Celsius Network.
Mashinsky’s resignation cuts across all his positions in the firm. These include his position as the CEO and other positions and directorships at various company subsidiaries.
Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com
Learn To Earn Platform Waves School Aims To Educate the Masses About Blockchain and Web3
Waves Tech is taking the next step in its journey through the launch of their own Crypto Training Academy, Waves School, completely free of charge!
Waves School, founded by the Waves Tech blockchain, is set to launch their online Crypto Training Academy, available in more 20 different languages including Mandarin, German, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, and more, on September 28 2022. The initiative is set to shake up the world of crypto education, giving students globally, the opportunity to join the Waves School academy program, completely free of charge, which will break down the barriers of entry into the world of crypto.
The Waves blockchain is a decentralised, secure, accessible and transparent blockchain platform, whose cryptocurrency WAVES is listed in the top 50 cryptocurrencies worldwide, with a market cap of $2 billion. It’s simple and user-friendly interface places communities within the centre of its ecosystem, surrounded by DAO’s, DeFi protocols, launchpads, and flagship NFT markets. Through this technology, Waves School will be able to anchor itself and take the next step in being the first democratic, completely free crypto training program.
“We at Waves School understand and see the impact that poor education, pandemics and economic crises have had on communities across the globe. With our passion lying in the crypto industry, we have come to realize that the majority of the population have very minimal understanding of how Web3 actually works, and how it can bring in potentially massive returns. With this being said, our mission at Waves School is to give our global students free education on Web3 and blockchain, which will allow them to be independent as well as share their knowledge of cryptocurrency across the world.” stated Sasha Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Waves School Academy.
Waves School’s training program is suitable for all levels of learners, even those with no knowledge around crypto. The general training structure will cover the basics of cryptocurrency, DeFI, NFTs, blockchain, trading strategies, and much more. Through a series of informative lessons as well as games, Waves School aims to give students the autonomous power to earn as they learn. Once students complete the full course with Waves School, they will be able to open a crypto wallet and make their first cryptocurrency investment in an independent and responsible manner. The learning will not stop there – all students will also have exclusive access to the official Waves School Discord channel which will be continuously updated, giving students ongoing support as they embark on their new journey within the crypto industry.
About Waves Academy:
Waves is the blockchain for the people. With Waves School in more than 20 languages (English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, Turkish, French, Hindi, Swahili, Dutch, Italian, German, Arabic, Portuguese…) they aim to bring more people into the crypto space, helping the mass adoption movement and building the largest crypto community in the world.
Welcome to Waves School, time to go Global!
How to Make Highest Yield Safely on Binance Smart Chain
As the cryptocurrency market grows, the demand for products offered by digital technologies rises too. Thanks to the emergence of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the existing financial system is changing and there are many new opportunities that were not there before. This is the reason for such a rapid growth of digital assets.
Thanks to the decentralization of cryptocurrencies, DeFi projects appeared and Yield farming began to develop. The opportunity to receive passive income on Yield farming has attracted many users to cryptocurrencies. Yield farming and the possibility of getting passive income are becoming popular and attracting many users, increasing the liquidity of DeFi projects.
BUSDVerse.com , using all the advantages of DeFi and Yield farming, eliminates the existing disadvantages, making investing stable and profitable.
Binance Smart Chain is a fast, secure, cheap blockchain, which expands its widespread use cases. That is why BUSDVerse.com offers its users the most profitable earning opportunities and the best conditions for getting passive income.
Working in the most progressive, rapidly developing industry, we give others the opportunity to earn. The higher the working capital is, the higher is our income and the income of our investors. Marketing presents plans lasting from 14 to 28 days.
There are 6 types of investment: regular investment, random investment and locked investment.
- Plan 1 – 8% daily for 14 days. Total profit 112%
- Plan 2 – 7% daily for 28 days. Auto compounding. Total profit 564%
- Plan 3 – 12% daily for 14 days. Withdraw at the end. Total profit 168%
- Plan 4 – 4-12% daily for 14 days. Random plan. Total profit 56-168%
- Plan 5 – 4-9% daily for 28 days. Auto compounding. Total profit 200-1016%
- Plan 6 – 8-16% daily for 10-18 days. Withdraw at the end. Total profit 80-288%
- Profit growths +0.5% daily, only for new deposits
- Minimal deposit: 5 BUSD
- RESTAKE FUNCTION: User can choose a plan to restake withdrawable balance and get +0.2% daily profit bonusBonuses if user does it:
- RANDOM RESTAKE FUNCTION:User can click special button, contract randomly chooses plan and restakes withdrawable balance.
For those who wish to promote the benefits of BUSDVerse.com worldwide, a referral program is provided. The referral program consists of 3 levels – 5%-3%-1
BUSDVerse Features
Simple User Interface
There are a lot of platforms using Yield farming. However, in most cases, they are very difficult to use. Because of this, they are not available to most users. BUSDVerse.com offers a simple and easy-to-use user interface, which makes the platform very user-friendly and intuitive.
High Profit
The high return of 525% in a random investment plan attracts many investors to BUSDVerse . Dapp offers from 4% to 16% per day depending on the investment period.
Easy Deposit
BUSDVerse.com provides a simple deposit function. You don’t need to be a DApp expert. The presence of a crypto wallet is the main requirement.
Safe Investment
As mentioned earlier, DeFi protocols carry increased risks. However, the BUSDVerse protocol and smart contract are protected from any vulnerabilities, fraud, and errors. BUSDVerse.com is fully transparent and secure. BUSDVerse successfully passed an audit from SOLIDproof.io . No vulnerabilities, backdoors, or any scam scripts were found in this project.
Around-the-Clock Support
BUSDVerse.com has a 24-hour customer support service, ready to answer any questions and solve all problems. Users can contact the support service of BUSDVerse in Telegram group and other social media accounts.
Why it is necessary to invest in BUSDVerse
Yield farming offers many opportunities and has excellent prospects. We created BUSDVerse to contribute to the development of blockchain technology and take advantage of all the opportunities that this technology offers.
There are many good reasons why you should choose Yield farming from BUSDVerse.com . But the biggest reason is that it safely provides the highest returns in the Binance Smart Chain. It is a safe and reliable application with a guaranteed high return on investment.
Cardano Price Misses Fireworks On Its Birthday, Will ADA Fall?
The Cardano price has followed the general sentiment across the market and traded to the downside over the past week. The cryptocurrency lost its spot as one of the valuables in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization and could be poised to see further losses.
At the time of writing, the Cardano price trades at $0.43 with a 6% loss and 2% loss over the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. As ADA trades to the downside, some major cryptocurrencies have been able to score profits and are showing strength against the general market sentiment.
Charles Hoskinson Celebrates, While The Cardano Price Stalls
The Cardano price weakness is more evident as the cryptocurrency failed to react to recent events that were prompting bullish expectations for market participants. First, is the Ethereum “Merge”, the event that completed its transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
“The Merge” failed to provide bullish momentum for PoS cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano. In step, Proof-of-Work (PoW), such as Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), benefited from the anticipated post-Merge rally.
In addition, the Cardano network was preparing to deploy a major update on its mainnet via a Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event called “Vasil”. One of its most important milestones since the implementation of smart contract capabilities with HFC “Alonzo”, the recent upgrade was overlooked by market participants.
Across social media, the Cardano community celebrated the network’s fifth birthday. Its inventor Charles Hoskinson posted a celebration video via Twitter, but again this event failed to provide bullish momentum for ADA’s price action. Hoskinson said the following on the network’s growth since its inception:
There are over 3,228 smart contracts to our knowledge that have been deployed on Cardano, and as of September 15, 2022, 50 million transactions. Where we regularly are in the top three to top five of transaction volume on a daily basis and usually are number one for GitHub commits (…)
Who Is Contributing With The Selling Pressure For The Cardano Price?
The Cardano price has been stuck in its current levels forming a channel with a bottom at $0.43 and a top at $0.51. This channel was created in late August, and if bulls can defend these levels, ADA’s price might enjoy a late birthday rally and aim for $0.51 or beyond if the momentum allows it.
However, with the crypto market showing weakness and with current macro conditions proving unfavorable for risk-on assets, ADA might break out of this channel and trend lower. In order to prevent this scenario, the Cardano price must stay above $0.41.
Data from Material Indicators shows that investors with selling orders of $1,000 to $10,000 have been dumping ADA over the past weeks. In addition, the Cardano price has seen low buying pressure from other investors. This status quo must change to support the price and aim for $0.51.
