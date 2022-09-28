News
Kanye West Cries Over Losing Kim Kardashian While Reacting To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Kanye West has been on it since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. From throwing tantrums on social media to bullying Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye after Queen Elizabeth II was buried took to his Instagram and posted that he shares the same level of pain with the people of the United Kingdom as he also lost his queen.
The controversial rapper couldn’t handle his divorce as it is clear the split is unbearable for him but comparing it to The Queen’s death was the height of it all. How bad could things go with Kanye huh?
However, Kanye took to his Instagram to apologize to the mother of his kids, Kim Kardashian, for all the troubles he put her through after their messy divorce.
Via Media Take Out:
Kanye West says he can relate to the death of Queen Elizabeth II after his marriage failed. “London I know how you feel,” Ye posted on IG Story. “I lost my queen too.”
Ye did not want to get a divorce from Kim Kardashian but had no choice. Last week, he apologized to Kim in a television interview.
“This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” he said. “I need this person to be the least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”
Kim has not reacted publicly to the apology.
Well, it looks like Kanye West’s rant on his divorce is not ending anytime soon looking at how he keeps talking about and shading Kim Kardashian and Pimp Mama Kris.
News
Meet Filip Gustavsson, the Wild goaltender behind Marc-Andre Fleury this season
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson can thank his younger brother for launching his career path. Even if neither of them knew it as kids growing up in Sweden.
“Someone had to be goalie when we played street hockey back home,” Gustavsson said. “My younger brother is way more stubborn than I am, so I had to do it.”
Though he wasn’t drawn to the net at first, Gustavsson remembers quickly falling in love with the position, if for no other reason than he could annoy his younger brother by flaunting a save. He switched to goaltender full time by age 12, noting that he enjoyed the fact that he never had to come off the ice.
“You get to play the full 60 minutes,” Gustavsson said. “You’re always the big factor if the team is going to win or if it’s going to lose. I think that was the fun part. You’re one of the most important pieces on the team.”
That statement holds true heading into this season as Gustavsson will be the primary backup to veteran Marc-Andre Fleury. It’s the first time Gustavsson, 24, has been a part of a goaltending tandem in the NHL, and the Wild need him to hold his own this season.
“The coaching staff and everyone expect (a lot) from me,” acknowledged Gustavsson, who the Wild acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators this offseason. “It’s exciting and (nerve wracking) and a little bit of everything.”
The first chance for Gustavsson to get his feet went came on Tuesday night with the Wild set to take on the rival Colorado Avalanche in a preseason game at Ball Arena in Denver. What was Gustavsson hoping to prove heading into the matchup?
“Just stick to my game and I think everything is going to be fine after that,” he said. “I know my game is good enough.”
To this point in his career, Gustavsson’s stats are pretty pedestrian. He has a 10-13-3 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.
It’s worth noting, though, that Gustavsson posted those numbers with the Senators struggling mightily over the past couple of seasons. Those struggles clearly started to wear on him over time.
“It felt like (in Ottawa) I could have a real good game and we would still lose,” he said. “Here (in Minnesota), it feels like if I’m going to have a good game, the team is going to win.”
Maybe he feels that way because he played against the Wild last season. Despite being rather overmatched in the game, Gustavsson battled, making 38 saves before none other than all-star winger Kirill Kaprizov netted the game-winner in overtime.
Needless to say, Gustavsson is happy to be Kaprizov’s teammates now. He’s been getting to know his new teammates over the past week and has impressed everyone with his work ethic.
“I’m getting to know him right now,” defenseman Jonas Brodin said. “He looks good out there.”
The biggest thing coach Dean Evason wants to see out of Gustavsson moving forward is a willingness to compete.
“We don’t want him to think, ‘OK. I’m Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup,’ ” Evason said. “We want to compete. We want him to. We want him to take time in the net. No different than any of our other goaltenders or any of our players. We’re going to have two goaltenders. We want both to compete to be in the net every day. Hopefully he can do that.”
That shouldn’t be a problem for Gustavsson. He’s been doing it since his street hockey days back in Sweden.
News
Ravens release CB Daryl Worley, sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to practice squad
The Ravens’ roster shuffle continued Tuesday, with the team releasing cornerback Daryl Worley and signing outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to its practice squad.
Worley, who was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster on Sept. 17, played five defensive snaps in their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins and was inactive for their win Sunday over the New England Patriots. He started the season on the team’s practice squad.
Attaochu’s addition comes just a day after the Ravens finalized the signing of outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Attaochu, 29, played at Washington’s Archbishop Carroll, was a second-round pick in 2014 and has eight years of NFL experience. He played just five games last season for the Chicago Bears, recording two tackles and no sacks, before tearing his pectoral muscle. He had five sacks in 13 games with the Denver Broncos in 2020.
In other practice squad moves, the Ravens signed guard Zack Johnson, who’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, and released cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Makai Polk.
News
Gophers basketball: Ben Johnson fighting against the ‘woe’ in Minnesota’s sports mind-set
Ben Johnson knows it intimately; that’s why the Gophers men’s basketball coach is fighting so hard against it.
When Minnesota suffered season-ending knee injuries to forwards Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox this summer, Johnson saw what he called a “here we go again” mindset.
“It’s the benefit of me being here for the majority of my life,” the Minneapolis native said. “I think it’s across sports. I don’t care whether you are talking Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers. I’ve lived it. I know what it is. That’s why I can confidently say we all have to get over that.”
While repeat knee injuries to Ihnen and Fox are certainly spooky, Johnson wants to break from the viewpoint that setbacks portend more bad things.
Johnson had a nearly six-minute statement to begin his news conference Tuesday, which was held to coincide with the start of this season’s practices on Monday. Ditching the “woe is us” mindset was laced throughout his opening monologue.
Johnson said he never felt a defeatist mindset creep in his first team at Minnesota, which finished 13-17 overall and 4-16 in Big Ten play last year. They started 10-1, but finished 3-16.
“Never,” Johnson said. “That’s why that group was so important, because they didn’t have that.”
Johnson started off his news conference by thanking U President Joan Gable, Athletics Director Mark Coyle and the school’s Board of Regents for a one-year contract extension in June. His deal now runs through the 2026-27 season.
“I think that’s huge,” Johnson said. “When you’re in the beginning stages in building something worthwhile that we’re trying to do, just that type of backing and confidence not only spreads within our program but through recruiting through the state. (I) can’t thank those guys enough.”
Johnson credited last year’s team for “setting the tone with the brand and the culture of Minnesota basketball.” But the Gophers have another nearly brand-new team this season. After bringing in 10 new players a year ago, mostly older transfers, Minnesota hit the NCAA transfer portal again and Johnson was able to put together a full recruiting class.
While Johnson can’t address it specifically, it’s hard to see how missing out on another in-state recruiting battle doesn’t factor into a resigned macro view. Lakeville North forward Nolan Winter, the son of former Gophers center Trevor Winter, committed to rival Wisconsin last Friday.
Johnson said he’s excited about his team for a lot of reasons. That starts with lone returning starter Jamison Battle, who has lost 17 pounds to improve himself after averaging a team-best 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds a year ago.
Prized addition Dawson Garcia, a transfer from North Carolina, and before that, Marquette, was granted immediately eligibility by the NCAA to play this season. He and Battle will form a one-two scoring punch.
“Dawson is a man on a mission right now,” Johnson said. “… I’m sitting here saying he’s gonna be a double-double guy. I’m strictly talking about his mentality and his leadership. … He brings the juice and that warrior’s mentality in everything he does.”
Johnson, who brought in five freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class, also will count on transfer guards Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State) and Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth).
“I recruited them for a reason,” Johnson said. “I knew they were good players, but their leadership is off the charts. Ta’Lon is a connector.”
News
Pete Burnside, former New Trier coach and MLB pitcher, remembered for promoting student fitness
Pete Burnside was best known for a career in Major League Baseball and then a long run as teacher and coach at New Trier High School. Yet his son, Jim Burnside, remembers the kind of person he was at home.
“He was kind, loyal and gave great advice and he was a person who was soft-spoken but had high expectations to work hard, do your best and have fun and take pride in who you are as a person,” Jim Burnside recalled.
After a substantive career in baseball and then a quarter-century as a teacher and coach at New Trier, Pete Burnside, 92, died of natural causes in late August, according to his son, now New Trier’s assistant athletic director.
Pete Burnside was born at Evanston Hospital and grew up in Wilmette raised by a single mother. He attended New Trier, capitalizing on an interest in athletics. Burnside, 6′4″ played basketball, but his son said by his sophomore year he was getting attention as a left-handed pitcher.
“His claim to fame was he could throw really hard,” Jim Burnside said.
Following his graduation from New Trier, Burnside signed a professional contract at the age of 19 with the New York Giants, but was allowed to attend Dartmouth University and pitch for the Giants organization in the summers in an arrangement cultivated by a family friend.
After graduating from Dartmouth in 1952, Burnside joined the U.S. Army in the 1952, but his athletic career continued as he pitched for a team on a Missouri army base that captured the 1953 National Baseball Congress World Series.
After leaving the military, Burnside, who sold clothes at Winnetka’s iconic Fell Department Store in the off-season, moved up within the Giants organization, making his Major League Baseball debut in 1955, according to baseball-reference.com.
Burnside pitched for the Giants both in New York and then in San Francisco after the franchise moved west following the 1957 season.
He stayed in the majors through 1963, playing with the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators.
“He loved the competition and he loved the physical nature of playing baseball and he loved the mental side of the game as a pitcher,” Jim Burnside said.
During his MLB career, he was teammates with Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Orlando Cepeda and Al Kaline and became close friends with Don Zimmer, remembered locally for his run as Cubs manager from 1988-1991.
Among those who saw Burnside play was Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, who until recently was a longtime Minnesota Twins broadcaster.
“I remember Pete very well. I watched every lefty with great interest. I saw him in action when he was with the Senators in the early ‘60s,” Kaat wrote.
Burnside’s professional career concluded with two seasons in Japan as he decided to focus on his family. He returned to the area and earned a Master’s degree from Northwestern University. After briefly working at an investment house, Burnside started working at New Trier, both as a teacher and coaching baseball, basketball and cross country.
He was particularly interested in physical fitness for students, working on a course titled “Lifeline” where students could decide their own health program, his son said.
“They worked really hard to try and work on the science of how you could stay healthy,” Burnside said. “It was a good step in social emotional learning in the P.E. department and trying to stay healthy. He was extremely proud of that.”
Burnside added many students viewed his father as a mentor.
“His soft-spoken demeanor helped them get through tough times in high school or just helped them enjoy their high school experience as an athlete or a student,” he recalled.
Upon retiring from New Trier in 1994 after 25 years with the school, Burnside moved to Wisconsin, where he could pursue his interest in the outdoors.
“He loved to work the land, he loved to cut wood and just be in the natural environment. It was a passion for him to be around nature,” Burnside said.
Burnside is survived by wife of 56 years, Suzette; two sons, Jim and John, a New Trier science teacher and a daughter, Beth, along with eight grandchildren.
A private family service is planned for the future.
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelance reporter with Pioneer Press.
News
Brittany Renner Hoping To Grab An NFL Player As She Showed Up At MetLife Stadium In A Provocative Outfit
Brittany Renner, the ex-girlfriend of NBA player PJ Washington is in the headlines once again, and this time for wearing ridiculous clothing to the MetLife stadium and claiming she was there to scout for players.
Brittany Renner, a known attention seeker once again made her mark at the just-ended New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game where she appeared in tight leggings with one leg covered and the other exposed. The leggings fit perfectly and exposed her butt while she wore a rather covered top.
Via Total Pro Sports:
Brittany Renner seems to be on the prowl once again.
The baby mother of Charlott Hornets star PJ Washington was front and center for the Monday Night game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Renner seemed to be sporting her Dallas Cowboys gear with some tights that had one leg covered and the other one exposed as it fits nice and tight around her butt.
In May of 2021, the internet personality and PJ Washington welcomed their son. The pair decided to end their relationship not long after their baby boy was born. Following their breakup, the Instagram model faced accusations that she was only with the professional ball player for money.
During a recent interview on the “Tonight’s Conversation” podcast, the hosts asked Renner whether most women can live off of child support. She revealed that PJ Washington only pays $2,500 per month in child support and that’s hardly enough money to “get rich,” especially with a baby in this economy.
“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support and I don’t have to work and I don’t have to do all this stuff. But it’s like, I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the d*mn thing. I’m doing my best.”
If she plays her cards right, she might get herself an NFL baller.
Looking at Brittany’s appearance at the MetLife stadium, I’m convinced she aims to land herself one of the NFL players after her failed relationship with PJ Washington. But which NFL star would want to be with a drama queen?
Here is Brittany Renner’s picture she took at the MetLife stadium:
News
Khloe Kardashian And “365 Days” Actor, Michelle Morrone, Spark Dating Rumor
Khloe Kardashian and the 365 Days actor have been seen in some cozy pictures lately which has sparked wild dating rumors. But are the two intimate? Well, considering how fast the Kardashians are in getting partners, we can’t be blamed for suspecting a romance.
The relationship rumor went viral after the two appeared in pictures that suggest intimacy at the just-ended Dolce & Gabbana’s Fashion Week Show. In the picture, Michelle Morrone wrapped his hand around Khloe Kardashian and appeared to whisper something sweet into her ears. A video that was shared also showed the two dancing closely at a party.
However, the actor’s rep, said, even though Michelle thinks Khloe is very attractive but they are not involved romantically. He added that D&G asked him to take pictures of the actor and Khloe Kardashian which he later posted. So the images have no romantic explanations.
Via TMZ:
Khloe Kardashian is not romantically involved with Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone … despite her fans’ reaction to a photo of them together at Milan Fashion Week.
A rep for the ‘365 Days’ star tells TMZ Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian’s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana.
The internet went crazy when Michele posted a photo of him and Khloe over the weekend on his Instagram story with tons of fan theories about a possible romance based on Michele … but Michele’s rep says D&G asked him and Khloe to take a picture together, and they obliged.
With the Kardashians, everything is bound to happen and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Khloe Kardashian and Michelle Morrone are banging already.
Here is the picture that sparked dating rumors between Khloe Kardashian and Michelle Morrone:
