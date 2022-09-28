Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms

London, United Kingdom, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire

After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;

Babylons

BalthazarDAO

DareNFT

ScottyBeam

FantomStarter

DAOLauncher

Liquidifty

GameStation

Synapse Network

Land in the Kitsumon metaverse is a key element for the MMORPG: Professions gameplay due to release in 2023.

Professions will allow players to explore a massively multiplayer world where players can use their land to level up their character in 6 different roles, such as farming, cooking, fishing, mining, crafting and alchemy. A full overview of professions can be found here.

Become a master of one or a jack of all trades. Be a genius of agriculture and turn your harvest to cash, cook up amazing dishes to supercharge your Kitsus for battle, or relax by the sea to catch some fish. Everything players grow and craft in the Kitsumon world is represented as NFT assets that provide utilities to other gameplay modes such as breeding which was released last week .

How it works

Land in the Kitsumon World comes in the form of 13 types of biomes such as forest, oasis, snow or the cursed forbidden forest. Different biomes affect players’ professions, mining in the badlands might yield more gemstones, but players can only grow the mythical space mushrooms in the moon-touched biome! Find out more about the variety of biomes here.

In total 25,000 plots of land will be created, split into the 3 categories of Standard, Special and Premium. The different tiers of land type will unlock additional gameplay functionality, items and quests.

Special Land unlocks;

– Kitsu breeding station to lower the cooldown between breeds

– Additional crafting, alchemy and cooking quests

– Special potions and cooking recipes

– Increased storage sizes

Premium Land has all the benefits of special including

– Additional quests for all professions

– Premium potions and cooking recipes

– Triple size storage

Premium land plots will also be the only land type that can build the exclusive “Kitsu Battle Arena” MOBA building, allowing players to host their own MOBA tournaments when the third game title MOBA: Battle is released next year.

How to get Land

To participate in the seed please see our launchpad partners for details on how to signup. Launchpad dates will be held .on the 26th and 27th of October.

For private and public rounds purchases will be held exclusively in $KMC on the Kitsumon Maketplace on the 3rd of November. The public auction date will be confirmed in the coming weeks

For the Private Round and to get in early, players can join the whitelist for land here

Key dates

Private Sale Whitelisting Starts – Tuesday 27th September 2022 14:00pm UTC

Launchpads Sale – Wednesday 26/27th October 2022

Private Sale Whitelisting Ends – Monday 31st October 2022

Private Sale Mint – Wednesday 3rd November 2022

Public Auction – TBC

Key information relating to the Land Sale can be found here in this article

About Kitsumon

Kitsumon is an NFT game about collecting, breeding, and caring for adorable Kitsu pets. From play to earn professions like farming, fishing, cooking and an in-depth NFT breeding system, all the way to MOBA PvP modes and land acquisition.

To find out more about Kitsumon, please follow and keep up to date on these platforms:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | YouTube

Contact

Head of Marketing