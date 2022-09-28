Connect with us

Blockchain

Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms

London, United Kingdom, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire

After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;

  • Babylons
  • BalthazarDAO
  • DareNFT
  • ScottyBeam
  • FantomStarter
  • DAOLauncher
  • Liquidifty
  • GameStation
  • Synapse Network

Land in the Kitsumon metaverse is a key element for the MMORPG: Professions gameplay due to release in 2023.

Professions will allow players to explore a massively multiplayer world where players can use their land to level up their character in 6 different roles, such as farming, cooking, fishing, mining, crafting and alchemy. A full overview of professions can be found here. 

Become a master of one or a jack of all trades. Be a genius of agriculture and turn your harvest to cash, cook up amazing dishes to supercharge your Kitsus for battle, or relax by the sea to catch some fish. Everything players grow and craft in the Kitsumon world is represented as NFT assets that provide utilities to other gameplay modes such as breeding which was released last week.

How it works 

Land in the Kitsumon World comes in the form of 13 types of biomes such as forest, oasis, snow or the cursed forbidden forest. Different biomes affect players’ professions, mining in the badlands might yield more gemstones, but players can only grow the mythical space mushrooms in the moon-touched biome! Find out more about the variety of biomes here.

1664312372 333 Kitsumon Launches Nft Land Sale In Partnership With Top Nft

In total 25,000 plots of land will be created, split into the 3 categories of Standard, Special and Premium. The different tiers of land type will unlock additional gameplay functionality, items and quests.

Special Land unlocks;

– Kitsu breeding station to lower the cooldown between breeds

– Additional crafting, alchemy and cooking quests

– Special potions and cooking recipes

– Increased storage sizes

Premium Land has all the benefits of special including

– Additional quests for all professions

– Premium potions and cooking recipes

– Triple size storage

Premium land plots will also be the only land type that can build the exclusive “Kitsu Battle Arena” MOBA building, allowing players to host their own MOBA tournaments when the third game title MOBA: Battle is released next year. 

How to get Land

To participate in the seed please see our launchpad partners for details on how to signup. Launchpad dates will be held .on the 26th and 27th of October.

For private and public rounds purchases will be held exclusively in $KMC on the Kitsumon Maketplace on the 3rd of November. The public auction date will be confirmed in the coming weeks

1664312373 390 Kitsumon Launches Nft Land Sale In Partnership With Top Nft

For the Private Round and to get in early, players can join the whitelist for land here

Key dates

Private Sale Whitelisting Starts – Tuesday 27th September 2022 14:00pm UTC

Launchpads Sale – Wednesday 26/27th October 2022

Private Sale Whitelisting Ends – Monday 31st October 2022

Private Sale Mint – Wednesday 3rd November 2022

Public Auction – TBC

Key information relating to the Land Sale can be found here in this article 

About Kitsumon

Kitsumon is an NFT game about collecting, breeding, and caring for adorable Kitsu pets. From play to earn professions like farming, fishing, cooking and an in-depth NFT breeding system, all the way to MOBA PvP modes and land acquisition.

To find out more about Kitsumon, please follow and keep up to date on these platforms:

Website | Twitter  | Discord  | Telegram  | YouTube 

Blockchain

Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down

September 28, 2022

There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets.

The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the $19,000 region without any anchor. The south movement by the entire crypto market became more drastic as the US Federal Reserve released its new rate increase. Also, the equity market was not left out of the trend.

Different Trends For Crypto And Equity Markets

But this new week brings a difference in the trend between the crypto and equity markets. Wall Street initiated a corrective mode for most of the stocks. There was a sudden meltdown for the 3 top US indices as they displayed a 1% correction on Monday, September 26.

Equity stocks and commodities plummeted by over 10%, but the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 index dipped by 1% within the last month.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies defied the price drop in the equity market from the beginning of the week. Instead, prices in the crypto market have followed a bullish trend despite all odds. This created a huge surprise within and outside the space as the correlation link with Wall Street failed.

The price of BTC surged across the $20,000 level. This was after the struggle over the past week as BTC hit $19K. Some analysts expected that Bitcoin would gradually drop to its 2022 low of $17,500. But the token made an impressive move for the crypto space with its reclaims.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading around $19,114, indicating a miner decrease. Its market capitalization is currently over $387.5 billion. With the sudden rise in Bitcoin price, over $14 million of liquidations in short positions have occurred.

Bitcoin slows down after mounting over $20,000 l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

OnChainCollege reported on the Bitcoin Mayer Multiple while citing Glassnode data. It noted that the multiple stalls are at a historically low level. Furthermore, a comparison with its 200-day moving average shows that Bitcoin is undervalued.

The broader crypto market is experiencing a price rally. Besides Bitcoin, the altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL) surged by over 6%. This new bullish trend for BTC and other crypto assets indicated the crypto market’s resilience to volatility, unlike traditional stock.

Bitcoin Could Break Correlation With Equity Stock

This year, the primary crypto asset displayed a higher correlation to the US equity market. Bitcoin’s price trend was similar to that of the S&P 500. However, BTC’s new price spike is breaking the link, though it’s only time that will tell.

Also, there’s a concern with the drop in the Bitcoin whale holdings this year. However, some analysts are neutral despite the uncertainties of the world’s macros.

On Monday, the founder of fairlead Strateies LLC, Katie Stockton, noted that the BTC rebound is suitable for short-term gauges. However, most people may remain neutral as they expect a quick failure in the bounce.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Crashes To $19,000, Stays Strong Against Equities

September 28, 2022

The Bitcoin price has experience volatility over today’s trading session as the cryptocurrency rallied to the $20,000 level. Across social media platforms, some market participants celebrated the bullish price action, but they went silent as BTC stumbled back into its range.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $18,900 with a 1% and 3% loss over the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The benchmark cryptocurrency has been moving sideways trading in a range between its current levels and $19,500.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Price Stuck In A Range As Global Currencies Trend Downwards

Despite this sideways price action and a persistent downside trend across 2022, the Bitcoin price has outperformed other assets in the legacy financial sector. According to a report from the New York Times, the cryptocurrency has been trading “slightly” in the green while major currencies and indexes record losses.

As the Bitcoin price moves back and forth from $20,000, the Nasdaq 100 records a 10% loss in September. Over the past 30 days, the British Pound from the United Kingdom (GBP), the Euro from the European Union (EUR), the Japanese Yen (JPY), and other global currencies have been traded in the red as BTC moves sideways.

In the past year, these currencies record an 18% to 23% loss against the U.S. dollar. The GBP is one of the worst performers over the past few days as the currency approaches parity with its American counterpart, while the Euro tanked and moved south from its parity with the USD.

Bitcoin Price Eurusd Chart 2
EUR losing parity with the U.S. dollar and trading at a multi-decade low on the 4-hour chart. Source: EURUSD Tradingview

In the meantime, the U.S. dollar has moved into levels last seen over 20 years ago as macroeconomic uncertainty, and an increase in interest across the world support a risk-off sentiment across global financial markets. These investors seek refuge in the world’s reserve currency.

On the Bitcoin price performance compared to global currencies and the U.S. dollar, BTC bull Michael Saylor wrote:

Bitcoin Liquidates Leverage Shorts And Longs Positions

As the global economic conditions that are strengthening the U.S. dollar are still in play, Bitcoin seems poised to move sideways away from price discovery. On lower timeframes, a pseudonym trader recorded a spike in Open Interest (OI) over today’s trading session.

As high leverage players got taken out with today’s sudden move to the upside and return to the current levels, the Bitcoin price seems poised to move sideways for the time being. However, as NewsBTC reported, the market might see further volatility during this month’s candle close.

Bitcoin’s short-term trajectory will continue to be determined by the performance of legacy financial markets with the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 playing a critical role. The latter is hanging by a thread with the potential for further downside into the daily close.

Blockchain

ECB President Christine Lagarde Backs CBDC Over Crypto

September 28, 2022

  • She discussed the crypto ecosystem, stressing the need of backing CBDCs.
  • Central bankers are missing a chance if they do not accept CBDCs.

Central bankers are becoming jittery as the use cases for cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based currencies expand. Digital assets are very volatile and risky, yet traditional institutional investors are still adopting them. Also, retail traders and investors are showing a growing interest in the cryptocurrency market. Given this situation, it is more important than ever to meet the growing demand for emerging financial products.

Banks Losing Out to Crypto

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has said that the institution must now adapt to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. At a Tuesday talk hosted by Banque de France, she discussed the crypto ecosystem, stressing the need of backing CBDCs in her remarks. She also said that central bankers are missing a chance if they do not accept central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

According to the head of the European Central Bank, central bankers have been acting as an anchor in terms of monitoring the banks and private capital. According to her, central bankers run the danger of losing their function as a steadying influence on the economy because of crypto assets. According to Christine Lagarde, people need to be actively involved in trying new things and coming up with novel approaches to CBDCs.

Lagarde has posed the possibility that widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies may usher in a new era of “free banking.” According to what she indicated, the last phase of unrestrained banking occurred throughout the 19th century. She went into more detail about the reasons why the response shift is essential for central banks to retain their role as an anchor.

Blockchain

A Possible Trigger For Terra Tokens Price Surge

September 28, 2022

The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem in May 2022 created a massive crisis in the crypto space. Coupled with the extreme crypto winter, the industry witnessed massive losses. As a result, billions of dollars were lost, and many investors lost faith in crypto.

Gradually, the space is experiencing a revival as several crypto assets and firms are picking up their shackles. The rebuilding and consolidation of value are slowly creating hope for some participants. In addition, the emergence of some events and activities in the industry could bring cryptocurrency a more robust atmosphere.

Terra had staged its comeback with the launch of Terra Classic (LUNC) and the recent rollout of Terra (LUNA). However, the LUNA ecosystem is still swinging under the balance as more allegations are piled on Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs. Kwon was accused of being on the run since the fall of the LUNA ecosystem.

Kwon Reacts To The Allegations Of Hiding

However, the Terra chief took to Twitter recently to clarify the allegation of his hiding from the authorities. He said he had not made any effort to hide anywhere, explaining that he had been in public places like malls and on walks in the past weeks but didn’t run into anyone.

Recall that the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a Red Notice officially against Do Kwon. This report caused the previous collapsed prices of Terra Classic (LUNC) and the recently released Terra (LUNA).

Also, there has been a previous report that Do Kwon may return to South Korea. This is because its Foreign Ministry passed the request to scrap his international passport.

According to the report, Kwon will have to be in his country within two weeks once the action is successful. Also, the South Korean Prosecutors disclosed the Interpol request worldwide for law enforcement to arrest Do Kwon on sight.

Reacting to Kwon’s Twitter post, a user asked the Terra Chief his opinion regarding the Interpol Red Notice. Kwon responded that he had searched for it on their website but had not seen such.

Possible Reasons For Terra Token Price Surge

Following Kwon’s statement, the Terra tokens’ performance has been impressive. But that’s the entire reason for the surge. In addition, the global leading crypto exchange, Binance, indicated its support for the Terra burning mechanism.

The exchange will burn a percentage of all trading fees on the spot and margin trading pairs of Terra Classic. LUNC burn address will receive the burnt rates.

In a 24-hour space, Terra Classic (LUNC) made a 61% reclaim of its value. Also, its trading volume spiked by 250% to hit $2.29 billion over the past 24 hours.

LUNA price surges on the chart l LUNAUSDT on Tradingview.com

Similarly, the recently launched Terra (LUNA) recorded a positive trend within 24 hours. The price climbed by 30% as its average trading surged to $2.68. Also, the trading volume is at $730 million, showing a rise of about 204%.

Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinky Resigns Amid Bankruptcy

September 28, 2022

  • The company has been granted authorization to sell Bitcoin it has mined.
  • Celsius Network was silent for weeks before filing for bankruptcy.

The CEO of the defunct crypto lender Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky, has resigned, as reported by a New York law firm in a news release published on Tuesday.

Mashinky stated:

“I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today. Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”

String of Bad Investments

In his resignation letter, Mashinsky expressed his remorse that he had become a “distraction” to the company’s operations.

It is speculated that a string of bad investments made by Mashinsky in early 2022 led to the demise of the crypto lender. When the cryptocurrency markets fell in mid-June, Celsius was one of the first large crypto lenders to halt withdrawals. The company was silent for weeks before filing for bankruptcy and disclosing a $1.2 billion loss.

Mashinky added:

“I am very sorry about the difficult financial circumstances members of our community are facing,”

On-chain data revealed that prior to the bankruptcy filing, Celsius hurriedly repaid money on its numerous DeFi loans to prevent the liquidation of approximately $440 million in collateralized Bitcoin. The company recouped all of the borrowed money by repaying the debt in full.

In order to fund its activities, the company has been granted authorization to sell Bitcoin it has mined. The company reported a loss for the month of July, but a court in New York ruled that the action would benefit shareholders in the long run.

Blockchain

Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Hits All-Time Low, What Does It Say About Market?

September 28, 2022

Data shows the Bitcoin 90-day Coin Days Destroyed metric has hit an all-time low, here’s what it says about investors in the BTC market.

Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Has Recently Plunged To A New All-Time Low

As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, old BTC supply is more dormant right now than it has ever been during the history of the crypto.

A “coin day” is defined as the amount accumulated by 1 BTC after sitting still for 1 day. The total coin days on the network, therefore, is a measure of how many days all the coins on the network combined have been stationary for, or more simply, how dormant the Bitcoin circulating supply has been.

When any of these coins with some accumulated coin days make some movement, their coin days naturally reset back to zero, and are said to have been “destroyed.”

The “Coin Days Destroyed” (CDD) indicator measures how many coin days are being destroyed in this way every day across the entire BTC network.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin CDD over the history of the crypto:

The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 39, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the version of the Bitcoin CDD shown is actually the 90-day one, which measures the total amount of coin days that were destroyed during the last ninety days.

Since the long-term holders accumulate the most number of coin days in the market, spikes in the CDD can mean these older, and generally more resolute holders, have been spending their coins.

The report notes that the 90-day version of the indicator can help us know about periods of high and low selling pressure from these hodlers.

From the graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin CDD has recently set a new all-time low, suggesting that old supply is right now the most dormant it has ever been.

This implies that the latest investor behavior in the BTC market has been that of extreme hodling at levels not observed during any of the previous cycles.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, up 7% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has surged up over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com

