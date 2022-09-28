Leading NFT Marketplace OpenSea Now Supports Optimism

- The marketplace currently supports six other networks, including Ethereum.
- The platform offers creators a 10% cut of any sales made of their works.
On Tuesday, NFT marketplace OpenSea made the announcement that it will now support projects based on Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. Further, the marketplace currently supports six other networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Klatyn, and most recently Arbitrum, yet another Ethereum scaler.
Since introducing interoperability with the blockchain earlier today, OpenSea has had over a hundred Optimism-native NFT collections listed on its marketplace. OpenSea announced a relationship with Optimism and emphasized the incorporation of many Optimism-backed projects in its announcement.
Leverage For Optimism
The firm has revealed that in order to create a unique creator fee for sales on the marketplace, each collection’s author must access their project on OpenSea. The site offers creators a 10% cut of any sales made of their works.
Until this past Tuesday, the Optimism NFT marketplace Quix had the biggest chunk of trade traffic. Quix’s daily trading volume is far less than that of OpenSea, the premier NFT marketplace across all blockchains. For comparison, Dune Analytics reports that OpenSea transacted over $9.9 million in value on Monday, whereas Quix only witnessed around $26,000 in transactions.
Early Optimists, Apetimism, OptiChads, OptiPunks, and Optimism Quests are the five Optimism NFT initiatives with the highest trade volumes to date. With just $1,450 in sales today, Early Optimists is at the top of the leaderboard; throughout the course of its lifespan, the project has earned about $700,000. This is more than double the total volume of any other Optimism NFT project yet. The crypto market including the NFT sector has been sluggish over the past few months now.
Recommended For You:
OpenSea Integrates Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum