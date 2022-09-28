News
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery. ‘Even the doctors are a little surprised,’ the Chicago Bulls point guard says.
As Lonzo Ball undergoes his second procedure Wednesday to address a lingering meniscus injury, the source of the pain sidelining the Chicago Bulls point guard remains a mystery.
Nearly nine months after Ball first injured his meniscus in a Jan. 14 game against the Golden State Warriors, Bulls medical specialists are still uncertain as to why Ball’s knee isn’t responding to surgery and rehabilitation. Ball hasn’t been able to run or play basketball since, remaining on the sidelines as the team opened training camp Tuesday in preparation for the 2022-23 season.
Knee pain hangs over Ball’s life, twinging every time he attempts to climb the stairs at home.
“It’s something that I’ve never dealt with,” Ball said. “Even the doctors are a little surprised about it. We’re all working together to figure this thing out.’
Wednesday’s debridement procedure is another attempt to identify the source of the pain. Ball said the issue hasn’t been clear in MRI scans, so the surgery will allow doctors to analyze the area around his meniscus while removing debris such as cartilage and tissue.
The main concern is a limited range of mobility created by the pain. Ball said his knee loses strength whenever it bends between 30 and 60 degrees, inhibiting his ability to catch himself in motion or explode in a new direction.
He spent every day of the offseason with a specialist: trainers, Bulls medical staff, rehabilitation specialists in both Los Angeles and Chicago. Although Ball noticed small improvements over the summer, his mobility and power never improved enough to return to the court.
“There was a point where we would warm up and stuff and I would go through certain days and it would be fine,” Ball said. “But then whenever I got to real basketball activities, I just couldn’t do it.”
In the early days of the injury, Ball felt confident he would return by the playoffs.
Knee injury recovery is familiar territory for Ball, who previously injured his meniscus while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. The solution for that was simpler — removing part of his meniscus, followed by a standard rehabilitation period — and Ball made a quick and complete recovery.
But this process was completely different. The Bulls approached his recovery with urgency to attempt a return by the playoffs, but Ball couldn’t get over the hurdle of running without pain.
Nearly nine months later, he said the lack of information surrounding his injury adds to his frustration.
“I’m not going to say we (rushed the recovery) because I’ve torn my meniscus before and I came back and was fine,” Ball said. “I thought I was for sure going to be back for the playoffs. I think we all thought that was going to be the case.
“But something weird obviously happened. I’ve never felt pain like this, so it’s definitely a unique situation.”
At 24, Ball already faces questions about the longevity of his career, which has been defined by injuries: a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb in four seasons with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball has yet to play more than 65% of a season, and that limited playing time dulls the shine of his pinpoint transition passes and tenacious defense.
“I’m not going to say I’m concerned about it, but obviously I wish I didn’t have to have any surgeries,” Ball said. “The plan this whole summer was to stay out of the surgery, but at this point this is all that’s left. So it’s something that has to be done.”
For the Bulls, the more urgent question is when — and if — Ball will be ready to play this season.
He will return to Chicago after Wednesday’s procedure in Los Angeles to begin another rehabilitation attempt. The Bulls announced a recovery timeline of four to six weeks, but their predictions have yet to be accurate.
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas didn’t offer further insight into the Bulls’ hopes for Ball’s return during media day Monday, saying he doesn’t know how long Ball would require to ramp back up to speed whenever the pain subsides.
As Ball’s doctors continue to seek the cause of the pain, the Bulls face an increasing possibility of playing a full season without their starting point guard. But Ball said he can’t consider that possibility as he faces another surgery.
“That’s not in my mind right now, but that would be the worst-case scenario,” he said. “I know I can’t get back out there until I’m comfortable playing and can actually play. Whenever that day comes, that’s when I’ll have the jersey back on.”
USF home football game moved to Boca Raton’s FAU Stadium
The University of South Florida football game against East Carolina, scheduled to be played in Tampa on Saturday night, will instead be played in Boca Raton. The move was made Tuesday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. The game will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. at FAU Stadium.
Florida Atlantic is on the road this weekend, playing at North Texas.
The Bulls are not the only Tampa -area team taking refuge in Sough Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday were relocating their football operations to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
Donald Trump falsely claims media ignored North Dakota teen’s death
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed national media outlets ignored a fatal crash in North Dakota where the driver allegedly said he hit an 18-year-old because the teenager was Republican.
During a Friday night rally in Wilmington, Trump weighed in on the Sept. 18 death of Cayler Ellingson. Shannon Joseph Brandt, 41, of Glenfield, N.D., hit the Grace City, N.D., teenager with a vehicle after a street dance in McHenry, N.D., according to state troopers.
Brandt told the North Dakota Highway Patrol he hit Ellingson that Sunday morning because of a political argument, a criminal complaint said. Specifics of the argument were not disclosed in the complaint, but Brandt reportedly told dispatchers Ellingson was part of a Republican extremist group. Brandt claimed Ellingson called several people to come after him, the complaint said.
Ellingson’s funeral was Monday. A GoFundMe account has raised about $52,000 for expenses.
Brandt’s claims have sparked criticism from well-known Republicans across the country, including questions about why the defendant was charged with criminal vehicular homicide instead of murder. Both are felony charges, but murder carries a life sentence. Criminal vehicular homicide is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Some have also asked why Brandt was released on a $50,000 bond.
The Foster County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on why Brandt was charged with criminal vehicular homicide. A message left for Judge James Hovey, who set Brandt’s bond, was not returned.
Trump pointed at journalists covering his rally in North Carolina, saying they should be ashamed of themselves for not publishing stories about the crash.
“Not one mainstream media network has even mentioned this horrible crime,” Trump claimed. “Think of it the other way. Supposing a MAGA person ran down somebody on the other side. It would be the biggest story you’d ever seen. It’s a disgrace.”
The Forum first reported the crash Sept. 18, and followed up last week with details about the incident after the Foster County State’s Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges Sept. 19. InForum first published details of the complaint Sept. 19.
Several national media outlets, including Fox News, CNN, the Associated Press and the Washington Post, picked up on the story after InForum.
The Forum was also the first to report that state troopers were skeptical that the crash was politically motivated. No evidence supports Brandt’s claims about Ellingson, including that the teenager called people to go after the motorist.
Brandt made the statements when he was allegedly drunk, and it’s not uncommon for people to say things to cover up a crime, said Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind. The patrol said it continues to investigate the case.
Five years after last visit, Vikings ready to ‘get it going’ in return to London
In 2017, the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. And one of their stops along the way was in London.
In Week 8 that season, Minnesota walloped the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium.
On Sunday, the Vikings will be back in London, facing the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Four players remain from the 2017 team who will play again in England: edge rusher Danielle Hunter, linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen. (Running back Dalvin Cook was a rookie in 2017 but was sideline for that season in Week 4 with a knee injury).
“I feel great about it, man,” Hunter said. “I enjoyed it the last time. We’ve been anticipating this. It’s been five years since we’ve been over there. I’m excited about it.”
Since playing in London in 2017, Hunter has made several trips back to England. He has some cousins originally from his native Jamaica and some friends from his college days at LSU who live in Manchester, which is four hours northwest of London.
“They know more about football over there than you think,” Hunter said. “I was just over there in the summer time and (fans) were all talking about the plays.”
Kendricks also is excited to play again in London. He said he has a developed a special relationship with international fans.
“I love my people in the U.K. (United Kingdom), so let’s get it going,” Kendricks said. “I feel like on my social media, people from the U.K. and Germany and Brazil, they always try to reach out to me, so I get love from my people internationally.”
Smith is in line for his third appearance in London, having also played there in 2013, when the Vikings defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in their first international regular-season game. He sat out last Sunday’s 28-24 win over Detroit due to a concussion, but head coach Kevin O’Connell expects him to return to face the Saints.
Thielen also was in London for the 2013 game, but was then on the practice squad and watched from the sidelines. He made his London debut in 2017 and was named Man of the Match by catching five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. After his 18-yard TD grab in the second quarter from Case Keenum, he did a soccer slide in the end zone to celebrate.
“(It’s) another great opportunity in a different country in front of different fans, which I think is pretty special,” Thielen said of Sunday’s game.’
For the Vikings’ previous two Sunday games in London, in 2013 they left on Monday night and arrived on Tuesday morning and in 2017 they left on Wednesday night and arrived on Thursday morning. When it was announced May 4 that the Vikings would be heading overseas once again, Thielen told the NFL Network he hoped the team would leave earlier than in 2017 because he “felt like I was like in a different world because we flew in and flew out” and he had a “little bit of jet lag.”
As it turns out, the Vikings will leave later this time, flying out Thursday night. They will arrive in London on Friday morning, four days after the Saints, who left Sunday night from Charlotte, N.C., after their 22-14 loss there to Carolina and got in Monday morning.
O’Connell said the Vikings conducted research and talked to a number of players who have made the trip before making this year’s travel decisions. He said the team “wants to stay on Central Time” and have a “a good week of practice” Wednesday and Thursday in Minnesota before adjusting to the six-hour time difference and conducting a practice Friday in London.
“It was a completely different situation before,” Thielen said of the Vikings having a bye week after the 2017 game in London but not one after this Sunday’s game. “We didn’t play the next week, so I believe that’s why we’re kind of going over there a little later. I don’t question a thing that this organization is doing right now because they’re trying to put us in the best position to win.”
Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard played in London last season with Atlanta against the New York Jets and called it a “cool experience.” The Falcons left on Thursday night and arrived on Friday morning, and Bullard said he didn’t have jet lag after the eight-hour flight because he has the ability to “sleep pretty well on planes.”
However, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t expecting to feel great after getting off the plane Friday. Cousins played for Washington in a 27-27 tie with Cincinnati in 2016 in London. He still holds the London record for most passing yards in a game with 458.
“You get off the plane Friday morning in the U.K. and you’re a zombie and you go to your Friday practice and fight through that,” Cousins said. “It takes toughness to say, ‘I don’t care how I feel, I have to block that out. I got to dial in.’ … By Saturday, you feel like you’re starting to get settled and you go play.”
Cousins, though, did call it a “unique opportunity” to play again in London. And Hunter agreed.
“I know we’ve got fans from all over the world, and I know it’s a plus to be able to go to a different country and play in front of them,” Hunter said.
With new MedStar Health pitching lab, Orioles hoping to find ‘best version’ of organization’s arms
Austin Voth’s time with the Orioles has taught him a great deal about who he is as a pitcher. Last week, he headed to Bel Air to see if the organization could help to answer another question.
“Am I being the best version of myself,” Voth wondered, “or is there another version of me that I can be?”
On the third floor of MedStar Health’s Bel Air campus, he took the first steps toward finding out. Instead of performing his between-starts bullpen session at Camden Yards, Voth worked through each of his pitches off the mound at the Orioles’ new pitching lab. Opened this summer in partnership with MedStar Health, the lab will help the team optimize its pitchers’ deliveries, for both performance and injury prevention, through the use of motion capture video and other tools.
“It’s something that is becoming standard practice for sort of modern development of players in general, the usage of this type of technology,” Orioles director of player development Matt Blood said. “The key though is, yes, being able to collect the data, but then being able to accurately and effectively use it. The other piece of this puzzle is you have the equipment, you have the information, and then what do you do with it once you have it? And I think that’s where their competitive advantage lies in regards to player development.”
At the major league level, the Orioles have enjoyed a historic turnaround from their pitching staff, with Voth’s 2.77 ERA after posting a 10.13 mark with the Washington Nationals a shining example. The hope is the lab will allow them to continue maximizing pitchers’ abilities throughout the organization while keeping them healthy and on the field. By throwing 15 to 20 pitches in the lab, the players are supplying the Orioles with enough data to find ways to help them further improve.
Located within about an hour’s drive of Camden Yards and two of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates, numerous pitchers in the organization have been able to throw a bullpen session at the lab, offering insights that their pitching coaches, strength and conditioning coaches and trainers have been able to apply to their subsequent work.
Inside a white-walled room, a pitcher’s mound and home plate sit 60 feet, 6 inches apart, as they would in a standard bullpen and ballpark. But 10 cameras surround the mound to offer a 360-degree view of the pitcher’s motion, each angled such that his entire body is in the frame as he goes through his delivery. The mound itself features three force plates — one near the rubber and two down the mound — to measure the pressure the pitcher applies with his feet and where he lands as he throws. The system is markerless, meaning a calibration process allows the cameras alone to be enough to trace the pitcher’s body movements without any kind of on-person trackers required.
Information from each pitch, including various angles and measurements of body position, is recorded, with footage from each of the cameras and an all-encompassing skeletal replay able to be shown. The Orioles then work to condense that information into a form where it’s understandable and applicable for the player and his coaches.
“It’s just an area that’s gotten so technical because of all the technology that’s available that you really need to have a team of experts working on it,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “It’s not something that just being a good baseball person is enough to understand how pitchers develop these days.”
‘Half percent better’
Before opening their own, the Orioles had sent pitchers to Wake Forest’s pitching lab in North Carolina to undergo these screenings. Joey Mylott, then a graduate student there, had the chance to work with some of the team’s data. Now, he’s in his first year as the Orioles’ biomechanist, helping to run the club’s lab.
He’s not alone in making these insights valuable. Alongside director of pitching and major league pitching coach Chris Holt and assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes, Mitch Plassmeyer, hired earlier this year as minor league pitching coordinator, and Adam Schuck, a player development analyst for pitching, focus on the development of deliveries and pitch design, respectively, in the minors. Justin Ramsey, Triple-A Norfolk’s pitching coach, also serves as upper-level pitching coordinator.
The organization prides itself on collaboration, one of its three tentpoles for its hires along with growth, mindset and humility. Using the data the pitching lab supplies is an example of that in effect, with Mylott’s work and cohesion between strength and pitching coaches allowing the Orioles to give their players a simple but effective message of how to improve.
“You can have a biomechanist, but if your strength coaches and pitching coaches aren’t interested, then the data just stops there,” Blood said. “Then you just have data and you’re not actually doing anything with it. It really takes the whole group communicating regularly for this to be worthwhile.”
Blood said the lab has been in the organization’s plans since he was hired near the end of the 2019 season. It first opened to pitchers in July, though the final strips of artificial turf weren’t placed on the mound until last week. Blood said he got emotional when he visited earlier this month, knowing how much time and organizational investment went into it. The Orioles, who co-sponsored the lab with MedStar Health, declined to say how much the lab cost.
They are far from the first team to offer an in-house lab to their players. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles, the first member of the major league pitching staff to visit the lab, said the Texas Rangers, who he played for the previous two seasons, had their pitching lab across the street from their spring training facility. But in joining those ranks, the Orioles are also saving their players the hassle of spending time and money in the offseason to get a motion capture performed and interpreted if they want one.
“To take that process and put it in-house with the organization who knows them, knows the direction for their development and can then make a plan according to what we have,” Holt said, “I think it’s a tremendous step forward.”
When Lyles visited the Orioles’ lab in July, he did so seeking a way to increase his velocity and improve his efficiency in his lower half, particularly his hip-shoulder separation. He believed seeing the motion capture program’s reenactment on screen would be beneficial, and he came away from the session with cues he plans to apply to his offseason training, saying the changes he learned he needs would be difficult to enact midseason.
“It was easy for me to give my morning away to go see if there’s something that can click,” Lyles said, “or something that I can walk away with that makes me a half percent better.”
Links in the chain
The Orioles have gotten far more than that out of many of the pitchers who have visited, Blood said. The organization has the advantage of three of its four full-season affiliates being in Maryland, with High-A Aberdeen playing about 20 minutes away from MedStar Health’s Bel Air campus. The Triple-A team is not too far, either, in Norfolk, Virginia, allowing the team to cycle many of its pitchers through the site.
“You’re seeing guys either increase velocity or feel better or improve their stuff based on something that was flagged from their assessment,” Blood said. “[They’re] immediately being able to take it into their daily work with the pitching coach and the strength coach at the affiliate and immediately attack it.”
That the Orioles are able to provide specialized plans for each pitcher is among the most significant parts of these insights.
“In my opinion, it’s the only way,” Holt said. “There are things that all pitchers need to do to be successful, such as working ahead, putting guys away, taking advantage of their basic skill set. That said, individualization in terms of how each pitcher is able to maximize their own game, I think it’s the only way.”
The lab will not only benefit the Orioles and their minor leaguers, but also other teams throughout the region. MedStar Health’s Dr. Sean Curtin, who also serves as the Orioles’ head team physician, said the lab is a “shared space” between the team and the medical system, though the Orioles will have priority use.
“We’re happy to assist the Orioles in player development,” Curtin said, “but from our standpoint, it’s a tremendous opportunity to basically bring this incredible technology to our population.”
Last week, players from Towson’s baseball team used the lab, and Curtin noted that patients rehabbing arm injuries will be able to throw there to periodically measure their progression and ensure they’re healing properly. The technology can also help with gait analysis for those recovering from injuries that affected how they walk.
The motion capture gives the Orioles insight into every link of what Holmes and Curtin called “the kinetic chain.” Curtin said the team can identify exactly where in that chain an issue lies, allowing them to see that it’s actually a back problem, for example, that’s causing unneeded stress on a pitcher’s elbow or shoulder. Perhaps, Elias said, they can spot something preventing a player from properly pronating his wrist on his changeup or getting his fingers on top of his fastball.
The sequence, Holmes noted, starts at the feet, and the information from the force plates provides the Orioles with information on what the pitchers do — and the impact that has on their ankles, knees and the rest of the way up — throughout their motion.
“A lot of times,” Holmes said, “big things happen in small places.”
And the Orioles hope a lot of big things will come out of their new pitching lab, tucked away on the third floor of a building about 45 minutes from Camden Yards.
“This is something that elite development departments do,” Blood said. “We knew it was something that we had to be capable of doing, as well.”
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA and CURT ANDERSON
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with sustained top winds of 125 mph (205 kmh).
Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) as it approaches the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.
Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the hurricane’s eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 115 miles (185 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
There was still uncertainty over precisely where Ian would crash onshore, and its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.
Gil Gonzalez boarded his windows with plywood Tuesday and had sandbags ready to protect his Tampa home from flooding. He and his wife had stocked up on bottled water and packed flashlights, battery packs for their cellphones and a camp stove with a large propane burner as they got ready to evacuate.
“All the prized possessions, we’ve put them upstairs in a friend’s house and nearby, and we’ve got the car loaded,” Gonzalez said. He added: “I think we’re ready.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to prepare for extended power outages, and to get out of the storm’s potential path.
“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” DeSantis told a news conference in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 that could be hit. “And you’re going to end up with really significant storm surge and you’re going to end up with really significant flood events. And this is the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”
To prepare, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals were also moving some patients. Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West closed. Busch Gardens in Tampa closed at least through Tuesday, while Disney World in Orlando closed four hotels but held off any decision to shut down its theme parks.
NASA rolled its moon rocket from the launch pad to its Kennedy Space Center hangar, adding weeks of delay to the test flight.
Ian’s forward movement was expected to slow over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger before it brings punishing wind and water to Florida’s west coast. The hurricane warning covers roughly 180 miles (290 kilometers) of Florida’s west coast. The area includes Fort Myers as well as Tampa and St. Petersburg, which could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Forecasters said the surge of ocean water could reach 10 feet (3 meters) if it peaks at high tide. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 16 inches (41 centimeters).
“It’s a monster and then there’s the confusion of the path,” said Renee Correa, who fled the Tampa area with her daughter and Chihuahua and headed inland Tuesday to Orlando to ride out the storm. “Tampa has been lucky for 100 years, but it’s a little scary now.”
As winds picked up Tuesday, Kelly Johnson was planning to hunker down at her home two blocks from the beach in Dunedin, just west of Tampa. She said she would escape to her home’s second floor if sea water surges inland, and had a generator ready in case she loses power.
“I’m a Floridian, and we know how to deal with hurricanes,” Johnson said. “This is part of living in paradise — knowing that once in a while these storms come at you.”
Forecasters warned the hurricane will be felt across a large area as it plows across Florida with an anticipated turn northward. Flash floods were possible across the whole state, and portions of its east coast faced a potential storm surge threat as Ian’s bands approach the Atlantic ocean. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains into the weekend.
As the storm’s center moved into the Gulf, scenes of destruction emerged in Cuba’s world-famous tobacco belt. The owner of the premier Finca Robaina cigar producer posted photos on social media showing wood-and-thatch roofs smashed to the ground, greenhouses in rubble and wagons overturned.
“It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” wrote Hirochi Robaina, grandson of the operation’s founder.
State media published photos showing broad floodwaters flowing through the town of San Juan y Martinez and more than 1 million Cubans were without power Tuesday morning, including all of the western provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. There were no reports of deaths.
___
Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida, Freida Frisaro in Miami, Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida, Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, Seth Borenstein in Washington and Bobby Caina Calvan and Julie Walker in New York.
$11M offer for Wilder Forest land to save Stillwater-area school comes too late, Wilder officials say
An $11 million offer that would have allowed River Grove elementary school to remain at Wilder Forest in northern Washington County appears to have come too late.
A White Bear Lake-based foundation submitted the $11 million purchase agreement to Wilder Foundation officials on Friday, with terms that included five days closing and an immediate extension of lease agreements with River Grove, known officially as Marine Area Community School, and Big River Farms, a land-based education program for immigrant and refugee organic farmers and farmers of color, run by The Food Group.
The Manitou Fund owns the adjacent former Warner Nature Center land, which also is in May Township.
But Amherst H. Wilder Foundation officials said Monday that they plan to continue to negotiate in good faith with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership toward the execution of a purchase agreement for the 600 acres of land.
“Should our efforts with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership not result in a successful closing, we would be open to discussions with Manitou Fund and others who may be interested in purchasing the property,” Wilder Board Chairwoman Judy Kishel wrote in a letter to school officials sent Monday.
Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership plans to open an overnight summer camp and winter retreat center on the site, hosting up to 200 middle-school campers a week during the summer.
Manitou Fund Trustee Greg McNeely said Tuesday that the $11 million offer for the land was the Wilder Foundation’s asking price.
The Manitou Fund was created by McNeely’s father, Minnesota business magnate Donald McNeely, who died in 2009 at age 94. Donald McNeely also created the Lee and Rose Warner Nature Center in 1964 to honor his aunt and uncle and promote environmental education. Donald McNeely, who lived on Manitou Island in White Bear Lake, created the Manitou Fund to finance many of his family’s charitable interests. In 2009, the Lee and Rose Warner Foundation, another foundation started by McNeely, was merged into the Manitou Fund.
Wilder officials said Tuesday that they expect their deal with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership to close in nine to 12 months.
The lease for River Grove, which has been located at Wilder Forest since it opened in 2017, expires at the end of June. The K-6 school has 225 students and is housed in several cottages that used to be leased by Concordia Language Villages.
