Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY

In a new feature, Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Fresh off Baltimore’s 37-26 Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, plenty of questions remain with the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, coming to town Sunday.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity)
Can we just write off now Ronnie Stanley playing this year?
— Robert Scheerer
Mike Preston: It’s way too early to write Stanley off, but he is definitely needed after Ja’Wuan James went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 and Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. Mekari’s replacement, rookie Daniel Faalele, started slowly against New England on Sunday but got better as the game went on to turn in a solid effort. However, Faalele, a fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, will struggle most of the season with speed rushers if he isn’t given help, and that hurts the passing game.
Sunday’s game against Buffalo is the ideal time for Stanley to return, not just because of Mekari’s injury, but also because the Bills have a strong, aggressive defensive line.
Coming out of Notre Dame, Stanley was criticized for not having a strong work ethic and there have been times in his seven seasons in Baltimore when he didn’t practice even though he should have been on the field. There are some within the organization who believe he didn’t work hard enough during rehabilitation last offseason, which led to him only playing one game in 2021.
With all that said, he’s reportedly had multiple surgeries on his ankle. Because of his weight (315 pounds) and the nature of his position, which puts a lot of pressure on the ankles, it’s going to take him longer to return to the field than most players at other positions.
But the perfect time is now with the Bills coming to town.
How does [Eric DeCosta] escape criticism for the team’s glaring roster weaknesses? Ronnie Stanley has been injured since 2020 and they haven’t brought anyone in to fill his spot through the draft, trades or free agency. They’ve had no pass rush since 2019 and EDC’s [outside linebacker] draft picks have been [Odafe] Oweh, who doesn’t register sacks, [Daelin] Hayes, who was injured and is now gone, and [David] Ojabo, who won’t play until 2023. As for his No. 1 picks, [Marquise] “Hollywood” Brown wasn’t great and is now gone, [Patrick] Queen can’t shed blocks, tackle in the open field, or cover, [Rashod] Bateman looks like an average NFL receiver. The jury is still out on [Kyle] Hamilton and [Tyler] Linderbaum, but the last Pro Bowl-caliber player the Ravens drafted in the first round was Lamar, and that was Ozzie [Newsome]’s call. What other GM could get away with this?
— Jesse D. Marr
Preston: Wow, Jesse, that really isn’t a question but a statement and your opinion. But I wrote about this being a key year for DeCosta back in February and that he needed to add some impact players.
Since becoming general manager four years ago, DeCosta’s drafts have been average at best, with some of the notable disappointments you mentioned. But at the same time, I am giving him ample time to improve, just like the players he selects in the draft who get three to four years, and in some cases five (see outside linebacker Tyus Bowser).
DeCosta’s critics will say he doesn’t deserve that amount of time because he worked under former general manager Ozzie Newsome since the team moved here from Cleveland in 1996, but it’s one thing to provide input on players and another to be the guy who makes the decisions.
Of course, there have been some things that I would have done differently, like select a pass rusher in the first round, a problem area for this team the last four years. I would have beefed up the interior of the offensive and defensive lines in the draft, because that’s where games are won and lost in the NFL, and certainly added more “tough guys,” which this team lacks.
But this year’s draft class appears promising with Linderbaum, Hamilton, defensive tackle Travis Jones, tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams.
DeCosta deserves some criticism but the Ravens have been to the playoffs every year but one since he became general manager. So, to put it in perspective, consider him a draft pick who deserves another year or two before some try to run him out of town.
Should the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023 be a left tackle or middle linebacker? Also, do you think Lamar is the front-runner for MVP right now?
— @Royce90246855 on Twitter
Preston: It’s way too early to speculate about the draft, but the Ravens have a lot of glaring needs on defense, particularly at edge rusher and inside linebacker. As far as left tackle, it remains to be seen when or if Stanley plays and how effective he is on the field. Ask me that same question about two months from now.
As far as Jackson, the front-runner for the MVP changes week to week, but it really doesn’t matter because Jackson is always in that class.
All the talking eggheads on these 24/7 sports channels hype up this MVP race after every game. It’s almost as bad as someone stating every week that Jackson can win a game with his arm, or that he can spark a comeback win.
Really.
One of the things I like best about Jackson is that he doesn’t talk about the accolades or awards. He just keeps focusing on winning a Super Bowl.
In Year 5, Jackson is a proven talent. The only questions that remain about him are, can he lead the Ravens deep into the playoffs, and can he win a Super Bowl?
Front-runner for MVP? It depends on the week and which teams won and lost.
My question is: do you think the past three games, defensively speaking, is cause for concern over the Ravens’ hire of Mike Macdonald? A follow-up question is do you believe Odafe Oweh is being properly utilized in this scheme?
— William Kang
Preston: I would not point the finger at Macdonald, but the lack of success means the Ravens are still adjusting their philosophy, scheme and personnel.
That’s normal under these trying circumstances after the team invested so much money and brought in top talent during the offseason. One problem was that the majority of the starters never got on the field together during preseason games because coach John Harbaugh feared injuries.
If you combine that with a new defensive coordinator and several new defensive assistants, there is going to be an adjustment period, especially with communication.
Harbaugh was a defensive backs coach when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, so I assume he has been huddling with Macdonald and secondary coach Chris Hewitt to work some things out.
I don’t think the Ravens are concerned about Macdonald at this point, but that might change if they keep allowing receivers like the New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker to put up big numbers like he’s Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.
As far as Oweh, what else can the Ravens do with him? He’s been on the strong side and weak side and still can’t get pressure, and he’s had problems holding the edge against the run. Oweh had a strong training camp, which led a lot of us to believe he would have a strong season. But in retrospect, the second-year player was considered a project when the Ravens drafted him in the first round.
What do you make of Jerry Rosburg now coaching with the Broncos? Surprised to see him unretire and not come back to Ravens?
— David Jacob
Preston: No David, not really. I’ve seen a lot of assistant coaches come back from retirement, such as former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who is now in that same capacity with the Atlanta Falcons. These guys are passionate, and they miss that competition on Sunday afternoons. Rosburg was well-liked and respected here in Baltimore. If he wanted to return, some team was going to find a position for him, which Denver did as its senior assistant this season.
With the potential of getting pass rush help back at some point this season with the return of Bowser and Ojabo, if you were DeCosta, would you put a higher priority on acquiring some middle linebacker help? Or bring in more pass rushing help? I was a little surprised they didn’t sign Blake Martinez when he visited.
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: It’s all based on need. The return of Bowser and Ojabo would be an upgrade, but probably not significant since both are returning from Achilles tendon injuries.
In the words of Newsome, it all depends on right player, right price. For instance, the Ravens recently signed Jason Pierre-Paul. At age 33, his best years are behind him, but the Ravens need pass rushers. If Pierre-Paul were that good, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, respected for putting together top defenses, certainly would have signed him to a new deal. Instead, the Ravens are willing to take a chance with Pierre-Paul, hoping he has enough left in the tank.
It’s a gamble, but I like the move. If a veteran linebacker similar to Martinez becomes available, I assume the Ravens will not hesitate in signing him.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
Q: What is Kyle Lowry’s contract status after this year? After hearing his comments regarding him getting in better shape as per Pat Riley’s directive, do the Heat have to renew him next year if his 2022-23 season is similar to last year’s? – Bob, Davie.
A: First, until the hamstring injury in the playoffs, Kyle Lowry had a solid first season with the Heat, especially in light of the time that a family matter took him away from the team. When he was on the court in 2021-22, he was good and the Heat were good. As for his contract, it is for $28.3 million this season and $29.7 million in 2023-24 in the final year of his three-year, $85 million deal. And as for Kyle downplaying Pat Riley’s conditioning questions, that is nothing more than pride. It is similar to how Tim Hardaway bristled at such Riley concerns when Riley included a weight clause in Tim’s contract. Comments don’t matter; actions do. And Kyle clearly has arrived at Heat camp in season-ready shape.
Q: I’m very optimistic for this Heat season, but I think it’s reasonable to expect a little bit of a dropoff from Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. The Heat always find a way to mine undrafted talent, but it seems those same players take a step back once they hit the scouting report. – John, Ocala.
A: I’m not sure if it is a case of taking a step back or the challenge increasing. With great expectations come greater responsibilities. Ultimately, that becomes too great a challenge for some, with that now a concern with Duncan Robinson, after the Heat perhaps assumed too much about what he could sustain on his plate. One thing about Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent is they all are well-grounded, appreciative of what it took to get here and what it will take to make the next step. I do not see any of those three regressing. What I cannot be as certain about is how much further they can raise their games. That’s what will make this season, particularly the early stages, intriguing.
Q: My “Ask Ira” question today: In the upcoming season, do you see the Miami Heat getting Bam Adebayo out more in the open court on the fastbreak? Tape from last season shows he is really hard to stop when he is running. – Stuart.
A: A couple of things there. First, the best way to bust out in transition for a big man is to secure the rebound. So Bam Adebayo’s transition opportunities could well be a factor of his defensive rebounding. But you also have to be careful of carrying too much of such a mindset. Too many players get so caught up in going end to end that they get lost, so to speak, in the red zone. That sort of was the case with KZ Okpala, who would get into the paint and then all bets were off. Going further back, Billy Owens was so caught up in pushing the ball as a bigger man that the defense would set up at midcourt to pick his pocket off the dribble, knowing he was headed there with his head down. So even if Bam picks up his pace, it also has to be done in moderation and with purpose.
Bruins
The first cuts are fast approaching and the Boston Bruins’ season opener is slowly taking shape.
Tuesday’s preseason home opener against the New York Rangers marked Anton Stralman’s first appearance in game action after the veteran defenseman came on a power take-off late in the game. last week. Other notable early exhibits include Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Craig Smith, Hampus Lindholm, Mike Reilly, Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Swayman, to name a few.
It also caused another preseason tilt for Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka. Both young forwards provided the Providence Bruins with timely offensive production in their first seasons of professional hockey. However, neither was able to get a full-time job in Boston after his stints with the big club.
Yet as Tuesday’s tilt with Rangers reached its final act, an unheralded name found itself center stage with a decisive exit.
A two-goal performance from veteran forward AJ Greer, capped by its overtime winner, further bolstered his case for one of the fourth-line vacancies.
From Greer to Steen and Studnicka, here’s what we learned from the Bruins’ 3-2 triumph over the Rangers.
The Montreal-born Greer came in as one of the more low-key candidates for a potential fourth-line job.
The former Boston University product spent his first five seasons in the league between the Avalanche and Devils organizations. At this point, he has just 47 career NHL games under his belt.
He fits every description for a fourth-line role: forceful, uncompromising and authoritarian. An opportunistic Greer showed those traits on Tuesday and added an offensive touch with his second-period equalizer and overtime winner, both with help from Studnicka.
“I always saw myself playing the type of hockey the Bruins play,” Greer said after the game. “Being here is a dream come true. I’m lucky to be in the position I’m in and I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities.
Greer’s performance throughout camp made a competitive battle for the final six spots all the more intriguing. He finds himself in the mix with Studnicka, Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno and Marc McLaughlin. Another solid week could take Greer from a dark horse candidate to a favorite to appear on Boston’s line of control in two weeks.
Like Greer, Studnicka and Steen will have to approve the waivers if general manager Don Sweeney decides to send them to Providence. Unlike Greer, Studnicka and Steen don’t necessarily have definitive roles in the final six. According to Montgomery’s staff, they could appear on the third or fourth lines and possibly add secondary special teams minutes.
Either way, they need a solid run of pre-season performances to establish themselves as potential contenders.
“It’s something I’m fully aware of,” Studnicka said. “I just don’t try to dwell on assumptions and show up every day hoping things will go well.”
After a top-to-bottom preseason debut on Saturday in Philadelphia, Studnicka maintained his solid forecheck, generating several quality looks on the fourth line with Greer and Marc McLaughlin.
Steen had a relatively comparable night…until the third period.
The Bruins found themselves shorthanded with a 2-1 deficit early in the final stanza. It didn’t take long for them to strike shorthanded as Steen converted on Joona Koopanen’s wire in a 2-on-1 to level things at 2-2.
“I think I’m going into this year with more confidence. And I just try to be good every day and fight for the last spots in the team,” Steen said of his pre-season approach. “It’s huge for me to come to the rink every day and do a good job.
More roster decisions await new head coach Jim Montgomery and the coaching staff after the looming first round of cups. Assuming Studnicka and Steen stay on board, they’ll likely stay in the final six similar roles as veterans like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk get more playing reps toward the end of the preseason.
Half of Boston’s best defensive pairing on Tuesday hopes to impress the brass enough to land another NHL contract. The other half will be in high demand at the start of the year with Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy absent.
However, the Lindholm-Stralman couple is not necessarily unique. Ideally, the Bruins could replicate that same duo when they face Alex Ovechkin and company in 14 days.
Against a solid core of Rangers veterans, the Swedes made a solid first impression as a duo, leading the Bruins in transition play while providing a solid defensive hand. The Bruins had a 17-5 advantage on 5-on-5 attempts in 14:43 of the Lindholm-Stralman duo.
“Calm, cool and collective,” Montgomery said of Lindholm and Stralman. “They had some great escapes…they were really good.”
Lindholm will likely skate with McAvoy or Carlo with a perfectly healthy D core. Considering all the other options, a stable veteran like Stralman offers an intriguing right shot option on third pair shots.
The shorthanded Bruins will have their hands full to start the year. Still, they may have landed on a pair of reliable Swedish defenders ahead of their season opener.
The cast changes were far from the only discordant element of HBO The House of the Dragon, episode 6. Sunday’s episode of game of thrones The prequel series ended with a gunshot for one character. It was unexpected and not in a good way for some. Let’s discuss that in the spoiler-filled section below.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Two big choices present themselves at the end of episode 6.
Similar to Aemma Targaryen, Laena Velaryon suffers from a difficult delivery, unable to push the baby. The maester suggests to Laena’s husband, Daemon Targaryen, that he could “open the womb, try to pull the child out using the blade”. But there is no guarantee that the baby or the mother will survive.
Unlike Aemma — who dies after King Viserys allows his surgeon to operate on him — Laena realizes what’s going on soon enough to take matters into her own hands. Before Daemon can have a say, Laena escapes the delivery room and limps outside, begging her dragon Vhagar to breathe fire on her. “Dracaries!” she commands – the High Valyrian (language of the ancient Valyrian Freehold) word for “Dragonfire”. Vhagar hesitates, visibly confused by his rider’s shocking request. But eventually, he seems to understand her pain and helps end it, incinerating her in a mighty inferno.
Unfortunately, before giving birth, Laena was already in bad shape.
We first meet Laena when she was 12 years old, having been transported to King’s Landing as a bride offered to King Viserys. More than three years after Viserys rejected her, Laena is reunited with the king’s younger brother, Daemon. Daemon, childless, had just murdered his wife. He immediately takes a shard from Laena in episode 5.
Ten years later, the couple is married with two daughters. But as House of the Dragon never fails to remind us, threads are what everyone is looking for. In a scene before Laena’s death, she and Daemon talk about the struggles of their marriage. Daemon is restless, unable to sleep. They also discuss Rhaenyra, Daemon’s ex-lover, giving birth to another son. Laena clearly laments that she didn’t produce any for Daemon.
“Perhaps I, too, am not the woman you would have wanted for yourself… It doesn’t bother me. I have made my peace.”
This scene seems to foreshadow what is to come. Even the scene in which Laena talks to her youngest daughter Rhaena seems to provide a needed touch of exposition, making it clear that Laena is related to Vhagar, “the greatest [dragon] in the world.”
In the delivery room, Laena overhears the maester telling Daemon that she won’t survive a C-section to remove the baby. Unable to see Daemon’s reaction or hear what decision he is making, Laena immediately flees. This suggests that she knows Daemon will undergo the operation, sacrificing her for the slightest chance of their child surviving. She thinks Daemon will make the same choice as his brother Viserys.
It seems Laena, stuck in an unhappy marriage, thinks she’s going to die no matter what. Rather than undergo the operation and bleed to death, she has the power to choose her end, one that no prince or king decides for her. Although it suggests she sacrifices any chance, however small, for her son to survive.
Laena’s childbirth scene mirrors the same situation King Viserys encountered with Queen Aemma. However, in this case, the maester does not present Daemon with a strong chance of his son surviving a C-section. After Daemon finds out that his wife would die from such an operation, he seems to shake his head slightly, indicating that he doesn’t wish to go through with it. Unlike Viserys, Daemon does not want to risk his wife’s life.
Hearing about the complications of childbirth, Laena is potentially ashamed of not being able to, once again, make Daemon a male heir. She decides to end her life, after failing to fulfill the purpose for which she was raised from a young age.
Laena also seems to want the best for Daemon. They discuss Daemon who wastes all his time reading tales of “the same dead dragonlords”. Laena says, “But you are more than that Demon. The man I married was more than that.” Laena seems to have accepted the idea that she disappointed Daemon. By stepping out of the picture, she allows Daemon to be free to find a new wife and have another chance to produce the male heir he desires.
In George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, Daemon is not forced to choose to subject Laena to a life-threatening C-section. Instead, Laena endures a difficult birth and delivers a boy who, like Aemma’s son Baelon, dies soon after. Laena falls seriously ill from grief and fever. Daemon orders a renowned maester to save her, but he arrives too late. Laena attempts to fly Vhagar one last time before dying but, tired and sick, she dies before she can reach the dragon.
CNET
Liberty’s Sam Evans is having a phenomenal start to his senior football season. The wide receiver has 19 receptions for 380 yards and six touchdowns through four games, proving to be an integral part of the Lions’ 3-1 start to the season.
Evans, whose Lions are also 2-0 in Carroll County play and will host Winters Mill at 6:30 p.m. Friday, recently spoke to the Carroll County Times about his season and the group of seniors hoping to lead Liberty to a playoff run.
(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity):
Q: You guys have been putting up some big numbers, getting some big wins. What’s been driving the success?
A: Coming off two rough seasons the past two years, we had a lot of sophomores on varsity two years ago, so we have that whole group that are now seniors. We knew Walkersville was going to be a big game to start. We were preparing for that all summer. We came out against Walkersville and got a big win, 34-14 — that was a big win. But then we had Boys’ Latin and fell, 21-20. That was pretty rough. I think we got too high after a big win over Walkersville, but that definitely humbled us. These last two weeks, practices have been much better, all the seniors are together leading the younger guys. We’ve had two great team wins.
Through three weeks you were leading the county in receiving. Is that something you were expecting or knew you were capable of?
I never really like to pay attention to stats that much; they get in your head a lot. But I do have high expectations for myself. But at the end of the day, I’d much rather win games, be top of the county and not be the leading receiver, than be the leading receiver and not lead the county. The individual stuff is great, but the team stuff definitely comes first in my mind.
You and quarterback Jack Pellicciotti seem to have a good connection together. How has that developed?
We’ve been friends forever, going back before we even played football. All summer we’ve been working. We went to camps together, college camps together. We even went on a few college visits together. But it’s not just me, all the receivers, we’re one tight-knit group always working together. We’re all really close.
So that even goes back to the backyard football days after school?
For sure, it goes way back to playing rec soccer and travel soccer before we even played football in elementary school. Even cookouts in the backyard doing everything.
How important is it to have that connection where you know what each other’s going to do?
We each know each other’s tendencies. When a play breaks apart, we know each other’s tendencies. He knows my speed, where I can catch a ball; I know his arm talent, his arm strength.
You said this senior class has been playing varsity together since sophomore year and has been together way before that. Has this always been the year you’ve pointed to?
We thought last year was really going to be the year. We had our senior running back last year, Tommy Nelson. He was extremely talented and we thought that was going to be the year. It didn’t turn out that way. But after last season, that motivated us a lot. Over the summer, we’re looking and saying, “Wow, all these guys are getting much stronger.” Then we thought, “This could be the year. We can make something happen.” We haven’t done it yet, but we have that capability.
Do you play any other sports besides football?
In the past, I played baseball, but this past year instead of baseball I ran track in the spring. And I also play basketball.
How much does track help you?
I definitely think it helped me, just with explosiveness and the power in my legs. It helped my running form. Running routes, I feel stronger in my hips and my hamstrings.
So who’s your Super Bowl pick this year?
I want to say my Ravens, but I got a sleeper team: the Dolphins. I think they can pull something off.
You really think Tua [Tagovailoa] can do it?
Without [Jaylen] Waddle and Tyreek [Hill], I don’t think he could, but with them two, as long they stay healthy, they can do it.
So out of the entire Liberty football roster, who would win a Madden video game tournament?
Luke Collins is a big video game guy, so either Luke Collins or Bryan McLauglin, one of our seniors.
Who on your team you think will make the best coach one day?
Definitely Jack. Jack, just seeing him coach our backup quarterback now, he’s good with teaching mechanics. I think he’ll be a good coach one day.
You said you had these cookouts, if there’s a big team cookout, who do you not want anywhere near the grill?
Ethan Crosby, easy.
What song gets the team fired up? What are you listening to in the locker room before taking the field?
Probably “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. That’s a popular one. Then “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins is a good one. And sometimes Luke Collins will be getting chants ready. He’ll get us hyped without any music.
denverpost sports
After the Ravens’ running game, for the first time all season, finally looked like the Ravens’ running game, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked to explain why.
“I don’t think there were any new plays,” he said after the Ravens’ 37-26 win Sunday in Gillette Stadium. He mentioned the Ravens’ outside rushing concepts and praised their quarterback: “Lamar did a good job.”
Belichick’s diagnosis was simple but correct. The Ravens’ reinvigorated ground game — a season-high 188 yards on 26 carries (7.2 yards per attempt) against a strong defensive front — didn’t necessarily come from a reinvented ground game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman called gap plays, where blockers look to crack open a predetermined hole by dislodging defenders. He called zone plays, where blockers are responsible for covering an area, not necessarily an assigned defender.
Roman’s most important decision Sunday, though, was to involve Jackson more in the Ravens’ running game. Over the team’s first two weeks, Jackson had 12 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown (excluding kneel-downs). According to Sports Info Solutions, however, only five of those attempts came on read-option plays, long the bread-and-butter of the Ravens’ record-breaking rushing attack.
And those five carries were a mixed bag. In the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jackson had a career-long 79-yard touchdown run on an “inverted veer” concept, a play that, by flipping the action in the popular “veer” option, gives the quarterback the choice to run inside or hand the ball off for an outside run. But on the Ravens’ four other option plays, all keepers by Jackson, they ran for a combined 20 yards.
On Sunday, Jackson finished with eight carries for 110 yards and a touchdown (excluding kneel-downs) — and only one of those rushes came on a scramble. By relying more on quarterback-driven running plays, the Ravens changed the Patriots’ math on defense, forcing them to account for another ball carrier in the box.
New England especially had no answers for the Ravens’ “bash” reads, in which the running back next to Jackson in the shotgun formation heads to the back side of the play, away from the pulling action, and the offensive line blocks for Jackson as if he’s keeping the ball. The Ravens ran the concept four times, and Jackson kept it every time, finishing with gains of 5 yards, 17 yards, 20 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run that effectively clinched their win late in the fourth quarter.
Other option plays twisted the Patriots’ run defense into knots, too. Jackson’s game-high 38-yard run came on an inverted-veer play, and running back Justice Hill (six carries for 60 yards) took a pistol formation handoff on an option play for 34 yards.
The read-option made the Ravens’ running game “really tough to defend,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “If I was assessing what they were doing, I think they were going to force Lamar to run a little bit and say, ‘OK, are you really willing to do that? Is he willing to do that? Because they basically took away the sweep lanes. They were playing tough against the running back stuff, especially in the first half and into the third quarter between the tackles, and then they were saying, ‘OK, run Lamar, see how much he’ll do it,’ a little bit.
“They played good defense against him. But Lamar is a tough guy. He made a lot of plays that way and made the running game go.”
Sunday’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills could be a litmus test for Roman, Jackson and the Ravens’ rushing attack. Buffalo has the NFL’s fifth-best run defense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and has mostly handcuffed Jackson in their past two meetings. In Jackson’s first start against the Bills, a 2019 regular-season win, he had nine carries for 43 yards on designed runs. In a playoff loss a year later, he was limited to just six carries for 11 yards.
When the Ravens replaced ultra-aggressive defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale with Mike Macdonald this offseason, their blitz rate was always expected to be a casualty.
In 2019 and 2020, Martindale sent five or more rushers after the quarterback on an NFL-high 54.9% and 44.1% of the Ravens’ plays, respectively, according to Pro Football Reference. Last year, undercut by injuries and poor performance, the defense’s blitz rate crashed to 31.1%, still sixth highest in the league.
Over Macdonald’s first three games as coordinator, the Ravens’ blitz rate has fallen even further, to 28.1%, 10th highest in the NFL. Unfortunately for the defense, so has its pressure rate. The Ravens have pressured opposing quarterbacks on just 19% of their drop-backs, 24th best in the NFL and down from their 23% rate last season.
Injuries have been a factor, especially at outside linebacker, where only Odafe Oweh has played without limitations this season. The low pressure rate is all the more glaring because of the circumstances of the Ravens’ first three games: the New York Jets’ Joe Flacco and Patriots’ Mac Jones weren’t especially quick to get rid of the ball, and the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, more of a quick-strike passer, was playing from behind for most of Week 2.
When the Ravens have collapsed the pocket, good things have typically followed. Three of the Ravens’ four most recent interceptions all came on pressures. In Week 2, Tagovailoa overthrew wide receiver Jaylen Waddle down the left sideline as outside linebacker Justin Houston bore down on Tagovailoa from his blind side. Safety Marcus Williams intercepted the too-long deep shot.
On Sunday, Jones faded to his left as Ravens cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams pressured him on an unblocked blitz. Jones threw off his back foot to the back of the end zone, where cornerback Marlon Humphrey made the easy pick.
Later in the fourth quarter, Jones threw a wobbly pass over wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s head as defensive lineman Calais Campbell freed himself for a quarterback hit. Cornerback Marcus Peters’ interception — Jones’ third overall of the day — ended New England’s final drive of the game.
“Even though the hiccup [against Miami] happened last week, we’re used to seeing that from our defense,” Jackson said of the Ravens’ takeaways Sunday. “We see it all week in practice, so there’s no doubt in my mind that that’s going to happen, and they just showed it today. They were locked in. They were like not letting Mac have his way.”
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bills by 3 1/2
