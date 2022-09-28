News
New St. Paul mural represents hope, rebirth for supportive housing community
On a once nondescript building in St. Paul’s Frogtown, a blue sky with brightly colored flowers, polka dots and smiling people hugging one another are now what catch one’s eye on the corner of Dale Street and Sherburne Avenue.
The new mural, named “Family ties,” was spray painted on two sides of the supportive housing building owned by the nonprofit Model Cities, and was completed last Wednesday. While intended to prevent vandalism on two large white walls, the effort quickly became about more as the artists sought residents’ voices in the mural’s design process.
Model Cities hosted a barbecue near the building to hear community ideas for elements to include in the mural and sent out a survey on Facebook for more input. Last week, they held an event to recruit everyone from residents to people walking down the street to spray paint parts of the wall themselves.
“We’re stepping into other people’s spaces that they work in everyday, they live in every day,” said Thomasina Topbear, one of the two lead muralists on the project. “So we want to create something that makes them smile.”
Topbear has been creating art since she was 14 years old, and helped found City Mischief Murals, a collective of people of color who paint murals around the Twin Cities, in 2014. Originally from a Dakota reservation in Nebraska, she said including Indigenous language and imagery are crucial to her art.
“I always feel like it’s really important to have the Dakota language kind of out in the forefront,” Topbear said. “I think that there’s a disconnect between the people and the land they were stewards of originally. When we start using those words in that language again, it really creates that connection.”
The mural in Frogtown showcases words that community members indicated they wanted represented in four languages, which Topbear said were chosen to represent the diversity of the neighborhood. “Thiwáhe,” which is “family” in Dakota, is placed front and center on the side of the mural facing Dale Street. The other languages were Spanish, Hmong and English.
To Melanie Williams, a mother of five who has lived at the Model Cities building for 11 years, the mural makes the neighborhood feel more welcoming and warm.
“It brings a lot of light to the community,” Williams said. “It’s something positive to look at. Going down University Avenue, there ain’t much to look at beyond that, so this is beautiful.”
Williams has a view of the mural from her apartment and said specific images speak to her, such as the butterflies, which she believes signal “new beginnings” for the neighborhood and its residents. In addition, she said the depiction of a girl sitting on her dad’s shoulders, embracing him from behind, feels empowering to her.
“A lot of us Black females don’t have the fathers in the home for their child, so that’s a good symbol to see that on a mural, that our black fathers can be dads,” Williams said. “You just gotta take the time to stand there and look at it, see what it means to you.”
Steve Nash says relationship with Kevin Durant is fine: ‘Families have issues’
Nets’ forward Markieff Morris likened Kevin Durant’s drama in Brooklyn this offseason to a broken relationship that needs fixing — and head coach Steve Nash said the fixing has been done.
Morris, the veteran forward and soon-to-be center who said the Nets were his No. 1 phone call as a free agent this offseason, said Durant’s offseason standoff with team management is the nature of the NBA.
“You breakup with a girlfriend, you get back with her,” Morris said as training camp kicked off at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Tuesday. “Same s—t. You air your differences until you figure it out.”
In this instance, Durant found the Nets guilty of lacking both accountability and the culture needed to win a championship. In his second request for a trade, he reportedly told Nets governor Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks.
Nash, now, says the air has been cleared and, for the second day in a row, called Durant “family” while leaning on his “long history” with the two-time MVP to smooth things over.
“We’re fine, we’re good. Ever since we talked, it’s been like nothing’s changed,” Nash said on Tuesday. “I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment, and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.”
Nash suggested the report about Durant wanting him out in the first place wasn’t completely accurate. He said the reports weren’t all the way true even though shortly after they surfaced, Tsai issued a tweet in support of both his coaching staff and his front office.
“I never thought that was a hundred percent [accurate]. It’s not black-and-white like that,” the coach said. “There’s a lot of factors, a lot of things behind the scenes. Lot of things reported are not accurate. Lot of things that are reported are not 100 percent accurate. So you get fragmented bits of truth. You get things that are flat-out not true. It’s the nature of the media these days.
“I never really get caught up in all that stuff. I’m going to hear it from Kevin when the time is right. I’m going to talk to Sean. I’m going to talk to all the parties involved. You just work through it step by step. You don’t overreact. You stay calm and work on communication and facts and here we are.”
Nash also said he wasn’t “overly concerned” when reports surfaced that Durant wanted him fired.
“It was something I thought we would address in time and we did and here we are and we’re looking forward,” said Nash. “There’s something in this we can all grow from as well. Sometimes when things like that happen the outside world makes a big deal of it. From the inside, we take it as an opportunity for growth. I think we’re in a really good position to start the season.”
Nash did admit that some air-clearing needed to occur, especially after a second season with championship expectations came to an end via a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
The Nets started as one of the most promising teams in all of basketball last season, even claiming the East’s No. 1 seed with an early 27-15 record. Then Durant suffered an MCL sprain that sidelined him for a month and a half. At the time, Joe Harris was already out for the season with an ankle injury, and with Kyrie Irving’s limited availability due to the pre-existing vaccine mandate for professional athletes, the Nets went into a tailspin and lost 11 straight games while James Harden orchestrated his way out of Brooklyn in the midseason trade for Ben Simmons.
Durant used that 11-game losing streak as one of the reasons why he requested a trade, suggesting the team relied on him too much and didn’t hold players accountable during his absence.
Nash said there wasn’t any more “kicking and screaming” he could do to change the course of events during that streak. He pointed to the depleted roster and the landscape of the NBA when the Nets went on the losing streak that unraveled their season.
“Oh, I did plenty of that [kicking and screaming]. I think the biggest thing was we had a group of guys that were playing way outside of what their roles should be,” Nash said. “So we knew going into that period, we’re not going to win many games here. … When you’re playing three or four non-shooters in the NBA, most teams have none or one on the floor. There’s challenges and we knew that we could see that coming.”
Now with a roster touting a mostly clean bill of health, with clean air wafting about the franchise, and with Irving projecting to be full-time with no vaccine mandate keeping him off the court, Nash doesn’t foresee the same amount of adversity his team faced last season. And he doesn’t foresee any hiccups with Durant, because no one wins when the family feuds.
Morris believes Durant and the Nets will work things out because he can speak from personal experience with his own relationship.
“Yeah, I mean, broke up with my wife a couple [of] times. We’re still married,” he said. “S—t works. Sometimes you need space to figure some things out. S—t works. It is what it is.”
Why Casinos and Gambling Are So Addictive
Gambling has existed since the dawn of civilization, from the cast of bones to spinning wheels and rolling dice. But what exactly is casinos and gambling? And why do we find it so addictive? The answer lies in our brain chemistry. Within each of us, there are chemical messengers called neurotransmitters that help relay messages between neurons and regulate most of our body’s functions. Including thought, mood, and movement. Neurotransmitters has two categories. Inhibitory and Excitatory. Which determine whether they send messages that slow or speed up activity within the brain, respectively.
Also Read: Hospitality Industry: How to Start Your Career
Reasons Why Casinos and Gambling Are So Addictive
1. The adrenaline rush
Casinos made to elicit a fight or flight response. The lights, the noise, the quick action – it’s all about getting your heart rate up and pumping more adrenaline. This is what makes casinos so addictive, but you can resist the temptation by staying on your toes.
2. Triggered Memories in Casinos and Gambling
A study by researchers at the University of British Columbia, Harvard Medical School, and Massachusetts General Hospital has found that the brains of problem gamblers react differently to rewards than non-gamblers. They also found that problem gamblers are more sensitive to losses than non-gamblers. This is likely due to increased dopamine release in response to a reward among gamblers, with a corresponding decrease in dopamine during a loss.
3. They take care of you from the moment you walk in
Casinos designed to make you feel comfortable. They take care of you from the moment you walk in, with free drinks, food, and slot machines so you can have a little fun while you’re there. It’s no wonder that many people who gamble for the first time end up gambling for hours on end.
4. Other people’s money is involved in Casinos and Gambling
The main reason that casinos are so addictive is that people are always using other people’s money. This can be everything from credit cards to personal loans. Persons who is gambling has no stake in the game, but they will put as much of their own money into it as possible. Because there is no risk for the gambler, they will continue with their addiction until they run out of money or hit a jackpot.
5. The distraction from everyday life
For many people, the reason they gamble is that they are trying to escape from their daily lives. The allure of the sound of coins dropping into a slot machine or roulette wheel is just too much to resist for someone who’s feeling lonely or stressed. People will often go to casinos for a break from their problems, but find themselves coming back again and again.
6. The novelty factor in Casinos and Gambling
Casinos designed to appeal to all your senses. They’re designed to be exciting places with lots of lights, sounds, colors, and other sensory stimuli. When you enter a casino for the first time, it’s likely that you’ll experience a heightened level of excitement because you don’t know what will happen next. You might see people hitting jackpots or winning lotteries which can make the whole experience seem like one big party.
7. The consequences are unknown until it’s too late
There is a reason why people who gamble at casinos hooked, even if it means going into debt. The consequences of gambling addiction can be dire, but many people don’t know that until they’re in too deep. If you’re struggling with addiction to gambling or just want to stay on the right side of things, here are some ways to avoid getting caught up in the moment
It’s not just the lights, the sounds, the slot machines, and the games. This is not just the free drinks or all-you-can-eat buffets. It’s not even just that casinos are designed to make you lose money. The problem is that people who gamble often become addicted to it because it changes their brain chemistry in a way that reinforces addictive behaviors.
Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling — just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
Instead of throwing away or composting the bottoms (or tops) of vegetables when preparing them, you can grow them into leafy greens and other tasty tidbits right on your windowsill.
Before I go any further, it’s important to point out that these methods aren’t likely to produce plants that will grow well in your garden, so I don’t recommend replacing your seedlings in this manner. But they are likely to yield a side dish or two, and you can never underestimate the value of a fun project.
General tips:
- Scraps will grow best in a sunny spot.
- Use lukewarm water, and replace it every day or two to avoid the growth of bacteria.
- Don’t worry if the submerged portion of your cuttings becomes a bit slimy, but if the whole thing starts to turn brown, toss it in the compost pile and start over.
BEETS
My favorite thing about beets is that one plant provides two sides dishes – the tuberous root and the tasty greens. Although you can’t regrow a beetroot indoors from a cutting, you can certainly generate more leafy greens: Cut off the top 1 1/2 inches from a beetroot and place it cut-side down in a dish that contains just enough water to keep the sliced end submerged. New leaves will sprout from the top within a few days, and you can start harvesting them in a couple of weeks. (This method also works with parsnips and turnips).
CELERY
Cut 3 inches off the bottom of a head of celery, then slice a sliver off the very bottom of the 3-inch segment. Place it right-side up in a shallow container and pour in 2 inches of water. New growth will sprout from the center in just a few days.
SCALLIONS AND LEEKS
Trim the entire white portion off the bottom of a leek or scallion stalk, then place it root-side-down in a jar or glass holding an inch of water. If the stalk outgrows the jar, move it to a larger one. New growth will be harvestable in a couple of weeks.
ROMAINE LETTUCE
Cut 3 inches off the bottom of a head of romaine lettuce, then remove its outermost leaves. Place the 3-inch “heart” in a shallow container to which you’ve added one-half inch of water. Within a week, a sprout will emerge from its center. As it grows, it’s normal for some of the heart’s outer leaves to turn brown. Remove them. When the center growth is large enough for a salad (or sandwich), trim it off and enjoy – then wait for more to grow.
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery. ‘Even the doctors are a little surprised,’ the Chicago Bulls point guard says.
As Lonzo Ball undergoes his second procedure Wednesday to address a lingering meniscus injury, the source of the pain sidelining the Chicago Bulls point guard remains a mystery.
Nearly nine months after Ball first injured his meniscus in a Jan. 14 game against the Golden State Warriors, Bulls medical specialists are still uncertain as to why Ball’s knee isn’t responding to surgery and rehabilitation. Ball hasn’t been able to run or play basketball since, remaining on the sidelines as the team opened training camp Tuesday in preparation for the 2022-23 season.
Knee pain hangs over Ball’s life, twinging every time he attempts to climb the stairs at home.
“It’s something that I’ve never dealt with,” Ball said. “Even the doctors are a little surprised about it. We’re all working together to figure this thing out.’
Wednesday’s debridement procedure is another attempt to identify the source of the pain. Ball said the issue hasn’t been clear in MRI scans, so the surgery will allow doctors to analyze the area around his meniscus while removing debris such as cartilage and tissue.
The main concern is a limited range of mobility created by the pain. Ball said his knee loses strength whenever it bends between 30 and 60 degrees, inhibiting his ability to catch himself in motion or explode in a new direction.
He spent every day of the offseason with a specialist: trainers, Bulls medical staff, rehabilitation specialists in both Los Angeles and Chicago. Although Ball noticed small improvements over the summer, his mobility and power never improved enough to return to the court.
“There was a point where we would warm up and stuff and I would go through certain days and it would be fine,” Ball said. “But then whenever I got to real basketball activities, I just couldn’t do it.”
In the early days of the injury, Ball felt confident he would return by the playoffs.
Knee injury recovery is familiar territory for Ball, who previously injured his meniscus while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. The solution for that was simpler — removing part of his meniscus, followed by a standard rehabilitation period — and Ball made a quick and complete recovery.
But this process was completely different. The Bulls approached his recovery with urgency to attempt a return by the playoffs, but Ball couldn’t get over the hurdle of running without pain.
Nearly nine months later, he said the lack of information surrounding his injury adds to his frustration.
“I’m not going to say we (rushed the recovery) because I’ve torn my meniscus before and I came back and was fine,” Ball said. “I thought I was for sure going to be back for the playoffs. I think we all thought that was going to be the case.
“But something weird obviously happened. I’ve never felt pain like this, so it’s definitely a unique situation.”
At 24, Ball already faces questions about the longevity of his career, which has been defined by injuries: a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb in four seasons with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball has yet to play more than 65% of a season, and that limited playing time dulls the shine of his pinpoint transition passes and tenacious defense.
“I’m not going to say I’m concerned about it, but obviously I wish I didn’t have to have any surgeries,” Ball said. “The plan this whole summer was to stay out of the surgery, but at this point this is all that’s left. So it’s something that has to be done.”
For the Bulls, the more urgent question is when — and if — Ball will be ready to play this season.
He will return to Chicago after Wednesday’s procedure in Los Angeles to begin another rehabilitation attempt. The Bulls announced a recovery timeline of four to six weeks, but their predictions have yet to be accurate.
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas didn’t offer further insight into the Bulls’ hopes for Ball’s return during media day Monday, saying he doesn’t know how long Ball would require to ramp back up to speed whenever the pain subsides.
As Ball’s doctors continue to seek the cause of the pain, the Bulls face an increasing possibility of playing a full season without their starting point guard. But Ball said he can’t consider that possibility as he faces another surgery.
“That’s not in my mind right now, but that would be the worst-case scenario,” he said. “I know I can’t get back out there until I’m comfortable playing and can actually play. Whenever that day comes, that’s when I’ll have the jersey back on.”
USF home football game moved to Boca Raton’s FAU Stadium
The University of South Florida football game against East Carolina, scheduled to be played in Tampa on Saturday night, will instead be played in Boca Raton. The move was made Tuesday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. The game will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. at FAU Stadium.
Florida Atlantic is on the road this weekend, playing at North Texas.
The Bulls are not the only Tampa -area team taking refuge in Sough Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday were relocating their football operations to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
Donald Trump falsely claims media ignored North Dakota teen’s death
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed national media outlets ignored a fatal crash in North Dakota where the driver allegedly said he hit an 18-year-old because the teenager was Republican.
During a Friday night rally in Wilmington, Trump weighed in on the Sept. 18 death of Cayler Ellingson. Shannon Joseph Brandt, 41, of Glenfield, N.D., hit the Grace City, N.D., teenager with a vehicle after a street dance in McHenry, N.D., according to state troopers.
Brandt told the North Dakota Highway Patrol he hit Ellingson that Sunday morning because of a political argument, a criminal complaint said. Specifics of the argument were not disclosed in the complaint, but Brandt reportedly told dispatchers Ellingson was part of a Republican extremist group. Brandt claimed Ellingson called several people to come after him, the complaint said.
Ellingson’s funeral was Monday. A GoFundMe account has raised about $52,000 for expenses.
Brandt’s claims have sparked criticism from well-known Republicans across the country, including questions about why the defendant was charged with criminal vehicular homicide instead of murder. Both are felony charges, but murder carries a life sentence. Criminal vehicular homicide is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Some have also asked why Brandt was released on a $50,000 bond.
The Foster County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on why Brandt was charged with criminal vehicular homicide. A message left for Judge James Hovey, who set Brandt’s bond, was not returned.
Trump pointed at journalists covering his rally in North Carolina, saying they should be ashamed of themselves for not publishing stories about the crash.
“Not one mainstream media network has even mentioned this horrible crime,” Trump claimed. “Think of it the other way. Supposing a MAGA person ran down somebody on the other side. It would be the biggest story you’d ever seen. It’s a disgrace.”
The Forum first reported the crash Sept. 18, and followed up last week with details about the incident after the Foster County State’s Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges Sept. 19. InForum first published details of the complaint Sept. 19.
Several national media outlets, including Fox News, CNN, the Associated Press and the Washington Post, picked up on the story after InForum.
The Forum was also the first to report that state troopers were skeptical that the crash was politically motivated. No evidence supports Brandt’s claims about Ellingson, including that the teenager called people to go after the motorist.
Brandt made the statements when he was allegedly drunk, and it’s not uncommon for people to say things to cover up a crime, said Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind. The patrol said it continues to investigate the case.
