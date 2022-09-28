Payments Provider Strike Raises $80 Million in Funding

Connect with us

  • The round was spearheaded by the bitcoin-focused investing group Ten31.
  • The funds will be used to branch out and form new alliances.

According to a press release, Strike, a major payment provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network has secured $80 million in a series B fundraising round spearheaded by the bitcoin-focused investing group Ten31.

Grant Gilliam, co-founder and managing partner of Ten31 stated:

“We believe Strike is poised to disrupt the financial services and payments landscape, enabling a more efficient, innovative, and inclusive financial experience for everyone.”

Wide Spread Crypto Payments

The University of Wyoming and Washington University in St. Louis also made contributions to the fund, which will be used to further Strike’s drive to change payments for businesses, online marketplaces, and traditional financial institutions.

Jack Mallers, founder and CEO of Strike stated:

“We’re moving full speed ahead not just to integrate Strike’s revolutionary payments with leading merchants, but globally, with a variety of businesses and partners to innovate and deliver on more financial inclusion.”

Strike’s open API was first disclosed at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, where the investment was also announced. Companies like BlackHawk, the biggest worldwide payment provider, may use the API to make it easier for their customers to send and receive both bitcoin and fiat currency over the Lightning Network.

In addition, Shopify, a worldwide e-commerce platform, and the National Cash Register have both begun using Strike’s application programming interface. The money will not be only invested in existing alliances, but also branch out and form new ones.

Mallers added:

“Every company that’s in the business of moving money is interested in superior payments, and we’re in talks with many of them. It doesn’t get any bigger and more exciting than innovating in payments for the betterment of the world.”

