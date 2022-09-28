On Monday, Snowden officially became a Russian citizen.

U.S. cyberattacks and abroad surveillance operations have continued for over a decade after whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the US government’s extensive surveillance infrastructure to spy on Americans and individuals throughout the world.

On Monday, Snowden officially became a Russian citizen. After releasing classified information in the United States, he has been hiding out in Russia since 2013. The disclosure spurred renewed debate about US-led cyberattacks and data theft both domestically and internationally.

Superior Cyber Capability Misused

When Snowden revealed the US government’s dirty laundry in 2013, he caused a sensation throughout the globe and exposed Washington’s rogue conduct. Contrary to its public statements in the international arena, the US government has violated the privacy of American citizens and the security, dignity, and interests of other sovereign countries, dealing a heavy blow to the US government’s image of self-proclaimed democracy, freedom, and defense of human rights. In addition, Washington shows no signs of ceasing its worldwide hacking and spying efforts.

Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) in China released a statement in June saying that its systems had been targeted by hackers from outside of China. Meanwhile, in September, researchers found evidence linking the hack to the US NSA’s Office of Tailored Access Operations (TAO), which collects data on cyber-warfare operations.

The United States has long used its superior cyber capability to launch relative assaults on other nations, doing so while disregarding the fundamental values of a civilized society for the sake of maintaining order and so inflicting the suffering of other countries. Snowden has been an advocate of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Moreover, he has been involved in the development of Zcash, a privacy coin.

