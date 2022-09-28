Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes On Bidding For Celsius Assets

Celsius Network is a cryptocurrency lending firm headquartered in New Jersey. Though it maintained its offices in four countries, the company’s operation was global.
Celsius allowed users to deposit different crypto assets while offering a percentage yield as a reward. Also, customers could get loans from the platform through a pledge of some digital assets as securities.
Many crypto-related firms were affected during the severe crypto winter in the first half of 2022. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem magnified the crisis in the crypto space. Celsius was one of the struggling firms that experienced a more significant impact from the situation.
The company could not survive the heat of the prolonged bearish trend. According to some industry participants, the lending firm had to struggle more due to its outrageous rates on yields.
Subsequently, it became bankrupt, stopped all withdrawals on its platform, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
SBF To Bid For Celsius Assets
Following insolvency, a reporting source disclosed that Celsius assets are up for bidding. According to the report, the founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, plans to participate in bidding for the assets.
Despite the overall crypto market decline today, the native token of Celsius, CEL, surged by 10% following the SBF statement. However, the token dipped after a few trading hours. At the time of press, CEL is trading around $1.51 depicting an increase of 1.22% over the past 24 hours.
The recent move from the SBF synchronizes with the vision of his companies, Alameda and FTX. Through the bearish crypto trend in the first half of the year, the firms have been making several purchases in the crypto industry.
SBF had a deal with BlockFi, one of the struggling crypto lending companies. Also, there are reports of SBF’s possible acquisition of Robinhood. However, the authenticity is still doubtful as it could all be part of rumors.
In the latest development, FTX just won its bid for the assets of the insolvent Voyager Digital. The assets have an estimated value of about $1.4 billion. The company came out at the top after an auction that took two weeks with Binance and others as bidders. FTX will use West Realm Shires Inc., its US subsidiary, to acquire the assets.
Alex Mashinsky, CEO Of Celsius Network Resigns
Recently, Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of the Celsius Network, tendered his resignation letter. The executive announcement was on Tuesday, September 27, to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Celsius Network.
Mashinsky’s resignation cuts across all his positions in the firm. These include his position as the CEO and other positions and directorships at various company subsidiaries.
Waves Tech is taking the next step in its journey through the launch of their own Crypto Training Academy, Waves School, completely free of charge!
Waves School, founded by the Waves Tech blockchain, is set to launch their online Crypto Training Academy, available in more 20 different languages including Mandarin, German, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, and more, on September 28 2022. The initiative is set to shake up the world of crypto education, giving students globally, the opportunity to join the Waves School academy program, completely free of charge, which will break down the barriers of entry into the world of crypto.
The Waves blockchain is a decentralised, secure, accessible and transparent blockchain platform, whose cryptocurrency WAVES is listed in the top 50 cryptocurrencies worldwide, with a market cap of $2 billion. It’s simple and user-friendly interface places communities within the centre of its ecosystem, surrounded by DAO’s, DeFi protocols, launchpads, and flagship NFT markets. Through this technology, Waves School will be able to anchor itself and take the next step in being the first democratic, completely free crypto training program.
“We at Waves School understand and see the impact that poor education, pandemics and economic crises have had on communities across the globe. With our passion lying in the crypto industry, we have come to realize that the majority of the population have very minimal understanding of how Web3 actually works, and how it can bring in potentially massive returns. With this being said, our mission at Waves School is to give our global students free education on Web3 and blockchain, which will allow them to be independent as well as share their knowledge of cryptocurrency across the world.” stated Sasha Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Waves School Academy.
Waves School’s training program is suitable for all levels of learners, even those with no knowledge around crypto. The general training structure will cover the basics of cryptocurrency, DeFI, NFTs, blockchain, trading strategies, and much more. Through a series of informative lessons as well as games, Waves School aims to give students the autonomous power to earn as they learn. Once students complete the full course with Waves School, they will be able to open a crypto wallet and make their first cryptocurrency investment in an independent and responsible manner. The learning will not stop there – all students will also have exclusive access to the official Waves School Discord channel which will be continuously updated, giving students ongoing support as they embark on their new journey within the crypto industry.
About Waves Academy:
Waves is the blockchain for the people. With Waves School in more than 20 languages (English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, Turkish, French, Hindi, Swahili, Dutch, Italian, German, Arabic, Portuguese…) they aim to bring more people into the crypto space, helping the mass adoption movement and building the largest crypto community in the world.
The Cardano price has followed the general sentiment across the market and traded to the downside over the past week. The cryptocurrency lost its spot as one of the valuables in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization and could be poised to see further losses.
At the time of writing, the Cardano price trades at $0.43 with a 6% loss and 2% loss over the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. As ADA trades to the downside, some major cryptocurrencies have been able to score profits and are showing strength against the general market sentiment.
Charles Hoskinson Celebrates, While The Cardano Price Stalls
The Cardano price weakness is more evident as the cryptocurrency failed to react to recent events that were prompting bullish expectations for market participants. First, is the Ethereum “Merge”, the event that completed its transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
“The Merge” failed to provide bullish momentum for PoS cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano. In step, Proof-of-Work (PoW), such as Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), benefited from the anticipated post-Merge rally.
In addition, the Cardano network was preparing to deploy a major update on its mainnet via a Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event called “Vasil”. One of its most important milestones since the implementation of smart contract capabilities with HFC “Alonzo”, the recent upgrade was overlooked by market participants.
Across social media, the Cardano community celebrated the network’s fifth birthday. Its inventor Charles Hoskinson posted a celebration video via Twitter, but again this event failed to provide bullish momentum for ADA’s price action. Hoskinson said the following on the network’s growth since its inception:
There are over 3,228 smart contracts to our knowledge that have been deployed on Cardano, and as of September 15, 2022, 50 million transactions. Where we regularly are in the top three to top five of transaction volume on a daily basis and usually are number one for GitHub commits (…)
Who Is Contributing With The Selling Pressure For The Cardano Price?
The Cardano price has been stuck in its current levels forming a channel with a bottom at $0.43 and a top at $0.51. This channel was created in late August, and if bulls can defend these levels, ADA’s price might enjoy a late birthday rally and aim for $0.51 or beyond if the momentum allows it.
However, with the crypto market showing weakness and with current macro conditions proving unfavorable for risk-on assets, ADA might break out of this channel and trend lower. In order to prevent this scenario, the Cardano price must stay above $0.41.
Data from Material Indicators shows that investors with selling orders of $1,000 to $10,000 have been dumping ADA over the past weeks. In addition, the Cardano price has seen low buying pressure from other investors. This status quo must change to support the price and aim for $0.51.
Crypto.com has been registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider by the AMF in France.
Customers in France will be able to access a range of goods and services from the exchange.
Crypto.com, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform has recently announced that it has been registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com stated:
The European market is central to the long-term growth and success of Crypto.com and we are tremendously proud to now receive registration in France from the AMF. We look forward to continuing to work with the AMF and the ACPR as we introduce our products and services in France, offering users a comprehensive, safe, and secure crypto platform.
With this registration, the platform will offer a range of goods and services for customers in France, in compliance with regional regulatory laws.
Crypto.com Keeps Expanding
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently approved the registration of Crypto.com. The platform previously announced that it has obtained an Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea. Also, the exchange received regulatory approval from Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in July.
The Singapore-based exchange firm, Crypto.com is continuously adopting multiple strategies to expand its services across the globe. The platform has more than 50 million users globally.
Is Dr. Ruja Ignatova the cryptocurrency world’s biggest scammer? The competition is fierce, there are so many faces and stories fighting for that spot, but none of them is on the FBI Most Wanted List. Dr. Ruja is. Great, but, why is NewsBTC revisiting the 2019 true crime podcast “The Missing Cryptoqueen”? Because Jamie Bartlett, the journalist behind the project, just released a new episode.
Episode 10 of The Missing Cryptoqueen is now out.
The hunt it back on: Israel, Dubai, Luxembourg, The Eurovision Song Contest & Krispy Kremes.
Is there new information? Did they FIND Dr. Ruja Ignatova? The only thing we know for sure is that there’ll be a few new episodes, and that’s all we needed to hear. A BBC production, “The Missing Cryptoqueen” features various music and sound design, witness testimonies, interviews, and sound bites. There’s even original music in this podcast extravaganza.
NewsBTC will produce companion pieces for each of “The Missing Cryptoqueen.” With summaries, quotes from the episode, and extra material from all over the web, this is the feature people didn’t know they needed. Have this window open as you listen to each episode, it’ll enhance the already phenomenal experience.
You can download episodes directly at the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About Episode One – Dr. Ruja
This is the introductory episode, it presents Dr. Ruja Ignatova and the OneCoin world. We feel the size of the scam, we hear the people that fell for it and the true believers. It begins with Bitcoin and Satoshi Nakamoto’s story, goes to a OneCoin seminar in Mbarara, a town in Western Uganda, and ends with Dr. Ruja’s disappearance in October 2017.
In “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” first episode also shows us what a charismatic leader could do with bitcoin’s story and narrative. If Dr. Ruja Ignatova didn’t plagiarize, she at least was heavily inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto’s mystique and discourse. Using quotes from her speeches, we hear Dr. Ruja speaking about a rotten financial system and corrupt banking institutions. About the possibility of banking the unbanked and what that would do for the world. About bitcoin’s pizza day story and how that could happen to them.
However, Dr. Ruja’s OneCoin was better than bitcoin. It was here to replace it, in fact.
Whenever you hear that, run. That should’ve been the witnesses’ first warning. In episode one, we hear about the OneLife network. The social part of the scam. We hear from a UK victim who assisted to the webinars, from a OneLife employee and insider, and we listen to an African song about OneCoin. There’s emotion in all of their voices. And an open wound.
Near the end, we hear about 2017 and Dr. Ruja’s disappearance from people that were there at the scene. What happened? So far, there are nine more episodes of BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen.” Let’s cover them all.
Quotes From Ep. 01 – “Dr. Ruja”
“Then, in late 2017, Dr. Ruja disappeared. One of Europe’s richest women, a woman who seemed destined to change the world had vanished.”
“It was impossible not to be impressed by Dr. Ruja. She appeared on the front cover of prestigious business magazines, she has degrees from Oxford and Konstanz University and is fluent in several languages.”
“Thousands of people were filling stadiums to hear Dr. Ruja talk, to buy OneCoin and join this financial revolution.”
“But in October 2017, there was a big OneCoin event in Lisbon, Portugal and Dr. Ruja was scheduled to speak.”
Extra Material And Episode Credits
This guide’s extra material comes courtesy of the podcast series’s IMDB page. In the description, IMDB gives us a good overview of what to expect from “The Missing Cryptoqueen.”
“Dr Ruja Ignatova called herself the Cryptoqueen. She told people she had invented a cryptocurrency to rival Bitcoin, and persuaded millions to join her financial revolution, investing billions. Then she disappeared. Why? Jamie Bartlett spent months investigating how she did it for the Missing Cryptoqueen podcast, and trying to figure out where she’s hiding.”
This 2019 clip with producer Georgia Catt also qualifies as a trailer for what’s to come:
“She created this vision of herself using a bit of truth and a bit of fabrication, to create a convincing business genius…”
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
You’re part of NewsBTC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” listening group by just reading these guides. Let’s explore Dr. Ruja Ignatova’s world together.
Fantom (FTM) bounces back with a 5% rally in over 24 hours after it hit a massive low yesterday. On-chain metrics hint at a bull run. Still, buyers are still advised to be extra cautious.
FTM rallied 5% in the past 24 hours
Fantom’s on-chain metrics hinting a bullish movement
FTM experiencing strong selling pressure
FTM bulls are still trying to push through the resistance. Evidently, the downward movement in the past couple of weeks highlights that the lower timeframe is generally bearish.
Fantom Down Since August
Judging by the 12-hour chart, FTM is seen to spiral downward which has been in progress since August when Fantom breached below $0.38 as it retests the $0.33 resistance zone and key support at $0.286.
A higher timeframe range was also spotted on the charts from $0.31 to $.53. Notably, the $0.412 range has been the resistance and support level as seen since May.
The two-hour chart for FTM reveals that another range may be formed. One was able to reach the range of $0.242 to 0.217.
According toCoinMarketCap, FTM price has slumped by 5.41% or trading at $0.2221 as of this writing.
While there is a possibility of a breach, the positioning of FTM sets it for a downtrend, especially with the increase in selling opportunities.
FTM RSI At 64, Hinting At A Bullish Movement
The crypto’s relative strength index peaking at 64 shows an obvious bullish movement with the OBV moving sideways as seen in the past week. With that in mind, even with FTM bouncing back from its low, both the price action and OBV aren’t hinting at any breakout at this point.
The resistance zone which worked as the key support in September could make significant strides again in the next couple of hours.
While buying FTM is a tempting feat it will only be an advantage when you do so under certain circumstances like a bullish market. However, Fantom is not shooting for a long-term range and is in fact even leaning towards a long-term downtrend.
A low-risk short may be apparent in the $0.244 range. An hourly session that closes above the $0. 251 zone will invalidate the bearish momentum. The bearish targets are spotted right at the middle of the range and include their lows.
