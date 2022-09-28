News
Series of recent fires along I-580 in Oakland under investigation; 1 linked to arson, according to firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — There have been three fires along a three-mile stretch of Interstate 580 in Oakland in the past two weeks, but the fire department says it’s not a worrying pattern , but with a weird stroke of luck.
The first bushfire on the afternoon of September 16 quickly set off four alarms near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, killing an in-laws and damaging four nearby homes. The investigation into what started this fire is still ongoing, but it is not believed to have been started intentionally.
But the next set of fires, a trio of small fires on September 20, were intentionally started as investigators found fuses and flares near 35th Avenue and Coolidge.
“Our fire investigators working with the OPD have determined that the fire was caused by arson. I am hopeful that this particular suspect will be apprehended and brought to justice,” the Oakland Fire Chief said. , Reginald Freeman.
And then another fire on Monday, a pickup truck caught fire along I-580 near Seminary and Edwards Ave. and quickly backed up the hill as the two occupants escaped the vehicle.
“There was a rapid fire that spread through brush and vegetation and I must say that without the skill, professionalism and competence of our Oakland firefighters, this incident would have been much worse than it was. was,” Chief Freeman said.
So there are no special patrols, but firefighters are following the tracks of people who might have noticed something suspicious over the past few weeks.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Torres leads Yankees to AL East clinching 5-2 win against Blue Jays, Judge stays at 60 HR but draws four walks
TORONTO — There was finally something to celebrate Tuesday night.
While Aaron Judge is still chasing history, he drew four walks and scored twice as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2 to clinch the American League East and the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs.
It’s just the second division title for the Yankees (95-59) in the last 10 seasons. They also won in Aaron Boone’s second season, 2019, when they advanced to the AL Championship Series. The No. 2 seed also comes with a first-round bye under the new MLB playoff structure. The Blue Jays (87-68) are still playing to clinch an AL Wild Card berth.
While the Yankees had to go an impressive 16-7 in September after a brutal 10-18 August, it was still a little anticlimactic with Judge holding on 60 home runs for the seventh straight game. He is one shy of the iconic Yankee and American League regular-season record of 61. Instead of powering the Yankees Tuesday night, Judge passed the baton. Gleyber Torres went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Aaron Hicks doubled in a run and Anthony Rizzo singled in another. Kyle Higashioka also went 3-for-4.
And Jameson Taillon, after giving up a lead-off homer to George Springer, was devastatingly effective, retiring 16 of the next 17 batters he faced. Springer singled off him in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six. For the 13th time in 31 starts, he did not issue a walk.
The Blue Jays pitchers challenged Judge, who finished 1-for-2 Tuesday night. He went to full counts in each of his five at-bats, falling behind 0-1 in his first four.
In his first at-bat on Tuesday night, Judge lined a ball right into the glove of third baseman Matt Chapman. In the third inning, Judge came to bat with Higashioka on base with one out. He fell behind 0-1, but worked an eight-pitch walk as the Yankees began to rally. Rizzo’s ground ball got past second baseman Whit Merrifield to score Higashioka. Then, Judge scored on Torres’ single to center field.
In the fifth, Judge led off with a six-pitch walk and scored on another Torres single. In the top of the sixth, with one out and Hicks on second, the Blue Jays brought in right-hander Zach Pop, who actually got ahead of him 0-2, before Judge worked an eight-pitch walk.
Judge has now gone 31 plate appearances since hitting No. 60 a week ago against the Pirates. He’s had just two streaks of 30-plus plate appearances without a homer this season. There was a 41-plate appearance drought in August and another 30-plate appearance drought in April. It is the second longest game drought of the season for Judge, who went nine games without a homer this season. He’s reached base safely in 15 of those 31 plate appearances with 13 walks.
And with a .314 batting average, Judge still holds a narrow lead over Xander Bogaerts (.313) and Luis Arraez (.313). He is vying to be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012. Judge’s 128 RBI are 11 more than Jose Ramirez’s for 117 for the most in the AL.
Judge has just three homers in 67 at-bats against the Blue Jays this season.
There is a little less pressure on Judge here at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays looking to clinch a playoff spot, the Yankees’ fans who traveled here hoping to see history are outnumbered. Back in the Bronx last week, Judge heard roars every time he went to the plate and the venue went quiet as each pitch was delivered. Fans groaned every time he did not hit a homer — including when he doubled. Monday night, there were boos when he was walked, but it was almost normal when he struck out and Blue Jays fans went crazy.
Judge has been downplaying the intense spotlight on him.
“Well, nothing’s like Yankee Stadium. That’s for sure,” Judge said. “I know the Roger Centre here gets pretty loud and pretty packed, but nothing like Yankee Stadium. But it felt just like a normal game. For me. That’s like the past couple days.”
()
News
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say.
The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.
In the filing, Ramsey County Elections Manager David Triplett asked the court — which has sole authority to resolve ballot errors — to authorize the county to print and distribute corrected ballots, as well as to approve a process by which voters who have already received an erroneous ballot may request a new one, if they choose.
As of Monday evening, 1,077 erroneous ballots had been issued to voters in 11 St. Paul precincts, Ramsey County officials said in a Tuesday news release.
“Ramsey County sincerely regrets this error and apologizes to both the voters of District 67A and the candidates impacted by this oversight,” county officials said in the release. “Upon learning of this error, we immediately began an internal audit to identify where the error occurred and today formally began the legal process to resolve the issue. Ramsey County elections staff is preparing to implement a resolution as soon as one is identified by the court and is taking steps to update internal procedures to ensure an error does not happen again. It’s imperative that every vote count.”
Under the proposal outlined by Triplett in his filing, District 67A residents who received erroneous ballots and wish to vote for Hesselgrave would need to declare their original ballot spoiled and request a corrected one. Only their corrected ballot would be counted.
Residents who received erroneous ballots and wish to vote for Hesselgrave’s opponent, Democrat Liz Lee, could do so on their erroneous ballot.
Neither Hesselgrave nor Lee’s campaign could be reached for comment Tuesday night.
News
Enough with the TLC for Michael Porter Jr. What he needs from the Nuggets is tough love.
LA JOLLA, Calif. — The Nuggets made a $179 million bet they can’t afford to lose.
Will Michael Porter Jr. ever justify the money Denver bet on him?
At 24, after undergoing three back operations, MPJ no longer takes a doctor’s word as gospel.
“I don’t really get my insurance from doctors,” Porter said. While grateful for the positive feedback from the team’s medical staff, he relies on religious faith to cope with the uncertainty of what his future may hold.
Entering his fifth NBA season, having been physically able to splash his sweet jump shot in just 40% of the games Denver has played since 2018, there’s a big question about Porter beyond whether his back can hold out.
Is MPJ ready to grow up and make a serious commitment to playing championship basketball?
While I’m not afraid to ask that tough question, only coach Michael Malone can demand better from Porter.
He’s an artist who paints beautiful rainbow sweaters, but doesn’t show as much enthusiasm for getting dirty to rebound or play defense.
Here’s hoping his back is strong enough to handle the weight of a tough love, because critical time can smell weakness, and the Nuggets are paying way too much money to MPJ to hide his defensive shortcomings on the bench with a game on. game in the fourth quarter. .
“We can’t hide guys. When you watch the NBA championship, there is no one on the floor that you have to hide. There are pit bulls out there, tough guys. (Porter) is going to have to show that ‘Hey, I can be on the field at the end of games, in big games,’” Malone said on Tuesday, after his team opened training camp at the University of California-San Diego.
Since health issues knocked Porter out midway through the first round in 2018, he’s been healthy enough to dress for 154 of the Nuggets’ 367 games.
Denver has gone to great lengths to give Porter the best chance to succeed and justify the $30.9 million salary owed to him this season. New general manager Calvin Booth traded for veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to provide defensive cover on the wing for MPJ.
While the Nuggets can’t keep Porter in bubble wrap, given his history of breaking down, it might be worth considering limiting his playing time to 25-28 minutes per game, as well as scheduling regular nights. .
“I don’t think taking the cautious route with the players is the way to go,” Porter said.
“I don’t think skipping games is the way to save your body. You have to respect the game. You should play when you can play and help your team win as many games as possible. »
The main point Malone emphasizes in training camp is defense; he insists the Nuggets need to be among the five hardest-to-score teams in the NBA if they’re going to do more than talk about being champions.
With MVP Nikola Jokic hailing the return of guard Jamal Murray after a long recovery from a knee injury, getting the ball in the basket shouldn’t be a concern for Denver. If Porter is the team’s third-leading scorer, he has to be more than a one-trick pony to justify the Nuggets’ huge outlay on him.
“In Michael’s case, if he’s healthy, is he running as he should? Does it bounce like it should bounce? Does he make efforts in defense? Booth said. “He’s a tough shooter and a tough shooter, but every now and then do you move the ball instead of taking that tough shot? We want Michael to be himself, but there are definitely areas where he can improve.
The Nuggets took care of his back with tenderness. When I asked Malone if there was an action plan to keep MPJ healthy from now until the NBA playoffs, the coach said the team would be flexible and stressed the importance of giving Porter a voice to take care of her body and manage her workload.
But what MPJ needs most now isn’t TLC.
If Denver wants a real shot at a championship, Porter must be held accountable, with a claim that he must be more than one of the nicest shooters on earth.
“Either you’re good enough to be here and help us on both ends of the court, or you’re a situational player,” Malone said. “I know Michael doesn’t want that. I don’t want that for him. I want Michael Porter to be a guy who closes the big games for us. It will be up to him and me to help him get there.
Tough love can be defined: HI’s contract is a rock-solid guarantee of $179 million, but should guarantee nothing to MPJ at the critical moment, when even an artist needs to get dirty.
denverpost sports
News
Alzheimer’s disease drug slowed disease progression in phase 3 trial
Japanese drugmaker Eisai said on Tuesday that its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease has helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the disease.
The company said that in a Phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a press release and have not yet been peer reviewed.
The findings could give hope to Alzheimer’s patients after the failed launch of its drug, Aduhelm, by US drugmaker Biogen last year. Biogen partnered with Eisai for the commercialization of the new drug, although Eisai led its development and the phase 3 trial.
Outside experts, however, urged caution in interpreting the results.
The results are “a first step in the direction of having a meaningful impact on disease,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dr Alberto Espay, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said the benefit was “small” and below the threshold of what would be meaningful for a patient. Still, he said, “patients can view this with cautious optimism.”
The results were based on 1,795 patients, who were randomly assigned to receive either the drug or a placebo every two weeks for 18 months. Cognitive decline was measured using a clinical dementia rating scale that focused on six domains: memory, orientation, judgment and problem solving, community affairs, home and leisure, and personal care.
Eisai said he will present the results at an Alzheimer’s disease conference in late November and plans to submit the trial data to the Food and Drug Administration for approval by March.
Eisai’s drug is a monoclonal antibody designed to target amyloid plaques, clumps of proteins in the brain long thought to be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Biogen’s drug Aduhelm has been shown to reduce amyloid in the brain, but this has not translated into slower disease progression. This leads some scientists to drop amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease and consider other possibilities.
Although the results appear positive, the single trial is unlikely to prove that amyloid is responsible for the decline in mental function often seen in patients, Espay said.
But Petersen of the Mayo Clinic said the trial could show that amyloid is actually one of many components that lead to disease progression.
“It’s really positive for the field,” he said of the trial results. “I think this is going to motivate a lot more beneficial research down the road.”
He also pleaded for more research into the prevention of the disease, noting that the new drug “is by no means a cure”.
Besides Biogen’s drug, all of the other FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease are aimed at relieving symptoms, not slowing the progression of the disease, which is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .
Two similar drugs – from Roche and Eli Lilly – are expected to release results from late-stage clinical trials in the coming months.
Follow BNC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.
nbcnews
News
From Kris Bryant’s lost season to CJ Cron’s market
Proactive? Check. Successful? Not really.
And that helps explain why the Rockies began their final road trip of the season in last place in the National League West and on pace to finish with a 69-93 record.
Since the end of last season, general manager Bill Schmidt has been a busy man, signing free agents or extending contracts worth more than $422 million. But those dollars spent did not translate into diamond wins.
Schmidt said Saturday that a number of Rockies fell short of expectations, especially on defense and in tough road situations.
Schmidt, under the guidance and consent of owner Dick Monfort, caused a stir when he signed free agent outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the biggest free agent deal in league history. franchise. The Rockies have also made a significant investment in starters Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela, as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Here’s an analysis of how the moves have played out for players who have signed multi-year contracts:
— Bryant (seven years, $182 million): Due to a lower back injury early in the season and then the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on his left foot after the All-Star break, the left fielder was limited to 42 games. The Rockies went 20-22 in those games. Bryant last played on July 31.
Bryant, 30, finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road), 14 RBIs and an .851 OPS.
Schmidt said the Rockies planned for Bryant to be the team’s “aircraft carrier.” He could still be – once he’s healthy. But injuries made Bryant’s first season in Colorado a flop.
— LHP Kyle Freeland (six years, $64.5 million): Freeland is the only Rockies starter with an ERA below 5.00, but his 9-11 record, 4.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP fall short of Freeland’s lofty expectations. Prior to his poor showing in Sunday’s Rockies home final against San Diego, the southpaw was on a roll, giving up three or fewer runs in five games while posting a 1.84 ERA. This is the Rockies project starter (I hope) that Freeland will be.
— Third baseman Ryan McMahon (six years, $70 million): The Rockies believe in McMahon and believe that once he has a true breakout season he can be a high impact player.
But they also think McMahon has put too much pressure on his shoulders this season. Hence his .246/.329/.415 slant line and only 19 home runs with nine games to go. He hit 24 home runs in 2019. Additionally, his 17 errors are a career high and the most in the National League.
The good news is that 11 of his 19 homers have come since Aug. 1 and he appears to have regained some confidence at the plate.
RHP Antonio Senzatela (five years, $50.5 million): When he throws well, Colorado considers “Senza” a starter in the middle of the rotation. Unfortunately, he is out until next season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.
The right-hander tore an ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 and while the Rockies say he could return to the majors in six to eight months, that’s an optimistic projection. Senzatela finished the season with a 3-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. Opponents hit .349 against him and that’s a red flag.
“I think he’s a really solid starting pitcher in the major leagues,” manager Bud Black said when asked to rate Senzatela at this point in his career. “He has the ability to keep his team in games, every five days. He’s working on a few things. We talked about the curve ball and the change that comes into play more. I think that’s going to be a priority for him when he comes back.
— Closer Daniel Bard (two years, $19 million): The right-hander is 37, but he’s never thrown better than he does now and he’s the anchor of the bullpen next year. If he can come close to repeating his performance in the next two seasons, his contract will be a godsend.
Several teams contacted the Rockies about a trade for Bard, but Schmidt and Bard reached an agreement just days before the trade deadline.
Going into Tuesday night’s game at San Francisco, Bard’s 32 saves ranked third in the National League and his 1.88 ERA was the second-lowest in a single season in franchise history. behind Rex Brothers in 2013 (1.74 MPM). Bard’s 91.4 save percentage (32 saves, 35 opportunities) ranked third in the majors.
Receiver Elias Diaz (three years, $14.5 million): Diaz was coming out of a career year: 98 games started and 18 homers. Those 18 homers were tied for third most among NL catchers and tied for fourth by a catcher in a single season in franchise history with Chris Iannetta (2008). From June 1 to the end of the 2021 season, Diaz was a dangerous hitter, cutting .283/.346/.550 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. This prompted the new contract.
But his 2022 season was a disappointment: .234/.289/.383 with just nine homers and 50 RBIs overall. His defense hasn’t lived up to 2021 either.
1B CJ Cron (two years, $14.5 million): Talk about a good deal. Colorado’s lone All-Star leads the team in home runs (29), RBIs (101) and OPS (.808). The 32-year-old also hit 28 doubles and was a solid glove at first base.
He’s contracted next season for just $7.5 million, which could make him a potential contender if the Rockies continue to push their youth movement. Then again, the club might need to retain Cron as their most productive hitter.
But Cron, like many of his teammates, struggled on the road, where he hit just .226 with seven homers and just 26 RBIs.
denverpost sports
News
Twins get Ryan Jeffers back after more than two months on injured list
The Twins were hoping to have a number of players returning healthy in September as they pushed for a playoff spot. In the end, most of those players never returned, and the playoff hopes have long since disappeared.
But they did get one contributor back on Tuesday, activating catcher Ryan Jeffers from the injured list, months after he suffered a thumb fracture and underwent surgery. Jeffers was placed on the IL in mid-July and had surgery to repair his thumb over the all-star break.
“He was adamant from the time he got hurt that he was going to be back, and there was no way around that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t think the date he got back mattered. I think in his mind he was firm that he was going to come back and help us.”
Jeffers played in nine rehab games with the Triple-A Saints. His thumb, he said, has been fully healthy, and the last piece of the rehab process was getting his arm back in game shape after two months off.
He hit three home runs in those nine games, and he said he was happy with where he swing was at. Jeffers had been tweaking his swing before he got hurt, and he said he felt confident that those changes would carry over.
“It was good to get back into the games, get into that flow,” he said. “It was kind of a quick-ramp up period. So it was good to get some games under my belt, catch a couple nine-inning games. It feels good, and I’m excited to be back.”
Jeffers’ return coincides with the end of fellow catcher Sandy León’s season. León was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move, and the Twins announced he will have surgery to repair his right meniscus.
León has been dealing with knee pain for some time now and has not played since Sept. 21.
“This was something that continued to hurt him and would swell up,” Baldelli said. “We knew that we got to a point last week where he wasn’t going to be able to continue to play.”
BUXTON UNDERGOES SURGERY
Byron Buxton underwent surgery on Tuesday to clean up his right knee, which has been affecting him all season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Christopher Camp, who Baldelli said, “gave us a very positive update.”
“Just what you would want to hear,” Baldelli said. “He’s home and recovering. I think we’ll see him soon.”
Buxton said before the surgery that he expected the recovery period to be between six to eight weeks.
BRIEFLY
The Twins have shut down their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall near the area overnight. The academy at the complex will be used to house first responders.
Series of recent fires along I-580 in Oakland under investigation; 1 linked to arson, according to firefighters
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Dive To New Monthly Low
Torres leads Yankees to AL East clinching 5-2 win against Blue Jays, Judge stays at 60 HR but draws four walks
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
Enough with the TLC for Michael Porter Jr. What he needs from the Nuggets is tough love.
Alzheimer’s disease drug slowed disease progression in phase 3 trial
From Kris Bryant’s lost season to CJ Cron’s market
Twins get Ryan Jeffers back after more than two months on injured list
John Shipley: Carlos Correa waiting for Twins to pop the question
Fugitive murder suspect Anthony John Graziano, his teenage daughter killed in shootout with deputies on Hwy 15 in Hesperia
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops