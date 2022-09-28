News
Several Orioles prospects evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches; Ed Smith Stadium used for sandbag distribution
Several Orioles prospects attending a minicamp in Sarasota, Florida, have been evacuated as areas on the coast of Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Ian struck Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, which includes Sarasota, home of the Orioles’ spring training complex. Several prospects had been training in the area.
“Our players have been safely evacuated and will return when it’s completely safe,” the Orioles said in a statement Tuesday.
Sarasota County authorities mandated some residents who live on the coast to evacuate, and public schools were closed Tuesday. The City of Sarasota has declared a state of emergency and local authorities distributed sandbags this week, which can be used to prevent flooding and divert water away from doors and foundations.
Residents were able to pick up the sandbags from three locations in the city, one of which was Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles’ spring training home. Cars lined up for the sandbags and by 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, supplies at the ballpark had run out.
Dylan Beavers, an outfielder selected 33rd overall in the 2022 MLB draft by the Orioles, evacuated Monday, flying from Florida to Chicago to Oakland, in his native California, his father Scott Beavers said Tuesday.
“The team got him out right away,” he said.
More than a dozen prospects, including Beavers, had been participating in the minicamp, which was scheduled through Oct. 12. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, 42nd overall pick Max Wagner and 67th pick Jud Fabian were also there.
“[Dylan’s] never seen anything like that,” Scott Beavers said of the approaching hurricane. “We don’t get much rain here in California.”
()
News
Former tight end Visanthe Shiancoe remains only Vikings player ever born in England
Pro Football Reference lists 32 players in NFL history who were born in England. Only one ever played for the Vikings.
Visanthe Shiancoe was born in Birmingham in 1980, but didn’t stay in England for long. He moved with his family when he was two months old, growing up to be a top-notch tight end for Minnesota from 2007-11.
“I’m very proud of that,” Shiancoe said of being the only England native to suit up for the Vikings. “It’s a different twist. It’s a fun twist.”
Shiancoe hasn’t been back to England since he left but wants someday to see where he was born. In fact, he flirted with flying over to see the Vikings play New Orleans on Sunday in London, which is about two hours southeast of Birmingham.
“I’m going to go back,” said Shiancoe, who played in the NFL from 2003-13, and had a Vikings-high 11 touchdown receptions in 2009. “I always said I would go back when I retired.”
Shiancoe hasn’t returned yet because he has been busy since his retirement running Gavvai Nutrition, a business he owns in the Washington, D.C., area that produces nutritional supplements. In the meantime, he continues to have fun with being born in England.
“You can mess with people and fake a little accent,” said Shiancoe, 42. “It’s just random. When it’s a perfect situation, I’ll slip it in.”
Shiancoe is half-Liberian and half-Ghanaian. Before he was born, his father Jonathan was a seafood export executive in Monrovia, Liberia, but the family fled when civil war broke out in the African nation.
“My mother (Ethel) had to throw my brother (Jon), who was then 2 years old, over a fence into the U.S. Embassy to protect him from the rebels and soldiers who would have basically killed him,” Shiancoe said.
His mother and brother Jon, now 45, fled to London, where they lived for more than a year. After Shiancoe was born, he moved with his mother and brother to New York.
Not long after that, the family settled in the Washington area, where Shiancoe mostly grew up. His father lives in Ghana.
Shiancoe caught 240 passes for 2,424 yards and 24 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Vikings. He wished he could have played a game with the Vikings in London. They went there for games in 2013 and 2017 prior to this season.
“It would have been cool to do that,” he said. “But I might have gotten fined or suspended if I had gone up to Birmingham and then missed curfew.”
Shiancoe remains involved with the Vikings. Being 50 percent Ghanaian, he wants to meet first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is of Ghanaian heritage.
Shiancoe did meet Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, nose tackle Harrison Phillips and tight end Irv Smith Jr. when they journeyed with students from the Minnesota youth organization Project Success to Washington in June. The group toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Shiancoe and a pair of former Vikings Pro Bowl players, tight end Steve Jordan and fullback Tony Richardson.
News
Mike McDaniel deems Tua Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals; Dolphins QB more optimistic
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, as of Tuesday afternoon, is deeming quarterback Tua Tagovailoa questionable for the Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins held a walkthrough on Tuesday at team facilities, and with Tagovailoa listed as having back and ankle injuries on the team’s injury report, McDaniel offered his best estimation of Tagovailoa’s status two days before facing the defending AFC-champion Bengals.
“If this were an actual, real practice, Tua would be limited and he would be questionable for the game,” McDaniel said. “He is literally going to do everything he can and in his power. If he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible.”
On Tagovailoa’s end, he sounded more optimistic Tuesday about his availability.
“That’s the plan,” he responded, to a question asking if he expects to play. “Doing everything I can to get back out there, so hopefully I can get out there and play.”
McDaniel said he hopes to make a decision on Wednesday so the team can travel to Cincinnati knowing who will be the team’s starting signal-caller on Thursday but cautioned it could come down to game day.
Should Tagovailoa be unable to play, backup Teddy Bridgewater will get the start against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury in Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared for concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with as the play that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
McDaniel noted the functionality for Tagovailoa will be an issue with the ailing back, along with simply dealing with the pain.
This story will be updated.
()
News
New St. Paul mural represents hope, rebirth for supportive housing community
On a once nondescript building in St. Paul’s Frogtown, a blue sky with brightly colored flowers, polka dots and smiling people hugging one another are now what catch one’s eye on the corner of Dale Street and Sherburne Avenue.
The new mural, named “Family ties,” was spray painted on two sides of the supportive housing building owned by the nonprofit Model Cities, and was completed last Wednesday. While intended to prevent vandalism on two large white walls, the effort quickly became about more as the artists sought residents’ voices in the mural’s design process.
Model Cities hosted a barbecue near the building to hear community ideas for elements to include in the mural and sent out a survey on Facebook for more input. Last week, they held an event to recruit everyone from residents to people walking down the street to spray paint parts of the wall themselves.
“We’re stepping into other people’s spaces that they work in everyday, they live in every day,” said Thomasina Topbear, one of the two lead muralists on the project. “So we want to create something that makes them smile.”
Topbear has been creating art since she was 14 years old, and helped found City Mischief Murals, a collective of people of color who paint murals around the Twin Cities, in 2014. Originally from a Dakota reservation in Nebraska, she said including Indigenous language and imagery are crucial to her art.
“I always feel like it’s really important to have the Dakota language kind of out in the forefront,” Topbear said. “I think that there’s a disconnect between the people and the land they were stewards of originally. When we start using those words in that language again, it really creates that connection.”
The mural in Frogtown showcases words that community members indicated they wanted represented in four languages, which Topbear said were chosen to represent the diversity of the neighborhood. “Thiwáhe,” which is “family” in Dakota, is placed front and center on the side of the mural facing Dale Street. The other languages were Spanish, Hmong and English.
To Melanie Williams, a mother of five who has lived at the Model Cities building for 11 years, the mural makes the neighborhood feel more welcoming and warm.
“It brings a lot of light to the community,” Williams said. “It’s something positive to look at. Going down University Avenue, there ain’t much to look at beyond that, so this is beautiful.”
Williams has a view of the mural from her apartment and said specific images speak to her, such as the butterflies, which she believes signal “new beginnings” for the neighborhood and its residents. In addition, she said the depiction of a girl sitting on her dad’s shoulders, embracing him from behind, feels empowering to her.
“A lot of us Black females don’t have the fathers in the home for their child, so that’s a good symbol to see that on a mural, that our black fathers can be dads,” Williams said. “You just gotta take the time to stand there and look at it, see what it means to you.”
News
Steve Nash says relationship with Kevin Durant is fine: ‘Families have issues’
Nets’ forward Markieff Morris likened Kevin Durant’s drama in Brooklyn this offseason to a broken relationship that needs fixing — and head coach Steve Nash said the fixing has been done.
Morris, the veteran forward and soon-to-be center who said the Nets were his No. 1 phone call as a free agent this offseason, said Durant’s offseason standoff with team management is the nature of the NBA.
“You breakup with a girlfriend, you get back with her,” Morris said as training camp kicked off at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Tuesday. “Same s—t. You air your differences until you figure it out.”
In this instance, Durant found the Nets guilty of lacking both accountability and the culture needed to win a championship. In his second request for a trade, he reportedly told Nets governor Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks.
Nash, now, says the air has been cleared and, for the second day in a row, called Durant “family” while leaning on his “long history” with the two-time MVP to smooth things over.
“We’re fine, we’re good. Ever since we talked, it’s been like nothing’s changed,” Nash said on Tuesday. “I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment, and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.”
Nash suggested the report about Durant wanting him out in the first place wasn’t completely accurate. He said the reports weren’t all the way true even though shortly after they surfaced, Tsai issued a tweet in support of both his coaching staff and his front office.
“I never thought that was a hundred percent [accurate]. It’s not black-and-white like that,” the coach said. “There’s a lot of factors, a lot of things behind the scenes. Lot of things reported are not accurate. Lot of things that are reported are not 100 percent accurate. So you get fragmented bits of truth. You get things that are flat-out not true. It’s the nature of the media these days.
“I never really get caught up in all that stuff. I’m going to hear it from Kevin when the time is right. I’m going to talk to Sean. I’m going to talk to all the parties involved. You just work through it step by step. You don’t overreact. You stay calm and work on communication and facts and here we are.”
Nash also said he wasn’t “overly concerned” when reports surfaced that Durant wanted him fired.
“It was something I thought we would address in time and we did and here we are and we’re looking forward,” said Nash. “There’s something in this we can all grow from as well. Sometimes when things like that happen the outside world makes a big deal of it. From the inside, we take it as an opportunity for growth. I think we’re in a really good position to start the season.”
Nash did admit that some air-clearing needed to occur, especially after a second season with championship expectations came to an end via a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
The Nets started as one of the most promising teams in all of basketball last season, even claiming the East’s No. 1 seed with an early 27-15 record. Then Durant suffered an MCL sprain that sidelined him for a month and a half. At the time, Joe Harris was already out for the season with an ankle injury, and with Kyrie Irving’s limited availability due to the pre-existing vaccine mandate for professional athletes, the Nets went into a tailspin and lost 11 straight games while James Harden orchestrated his way out of Brooklyn in the midseason trade for Ben Simmons.
Durant used that 11-game losing streak as one of the reasons why he requested a trade, suggesting the team relied on him too much and didn’t hold players accountable during his absence.
Nash said there wasn’t any more “kicking and screaming” he could do to change the course of events during that streak. He pointed to the depleted roster and the landscape of the NBA when the Nets went on the losing streak that unraveled their season.
“Oh, I did plenty of that [kicking and screaming]. I think the biggest thing was we had a group of guys that were playing way outside of what their roles should be,” Nash said. “So we knew going into that period, we’re not going to win many games here. … When you’re playing three or four non-shooters in the NBA, most teams have none or one on the floor. There’s challenges and we knew that we could see that coming.”
Now with a roster touting a mostly clean bill of health, with clean air wafting about the franchise, and with Irving projecting to be full-time with no vaccine mandate keeping him off the court, Nash doesn’t foresee the same amount of adversity his team faced last season. And he doesn’t foresee any hiccups with Durant, because no one wins when the family feuds.
Morris believes Durant and the Nets will work things out because he can speak from personal experience with his own relationship.
“Yeah, I mean, broke up with my wife a couple [of] times. We’re still married,” he said. “S—t works. Sometimes you need space to figure some things out. S—t works. It is what it is.”
()
News
Why Casinos and Gambling Are So Addictive
Gambling has existed since the dawn of civilization, from the cast of bones to spinning wheels and rolling dice. But what exactly is casinos and gambling? And why do we find it so addictive? The answer lies in our brain chemistry. Within each of us, there are chemical messengers called neurotransmitters that help relay messages between neurons and regulate most of our body’s functions. Including thought, mood, and movement. Neurotransmitters has two categories. Inhibitory and Excitatory. Which determine whether they send messages that slow or speed up activity within the brain, respectively.
Also Read: Hospitality Industry: How to Start Your Career
Reasons Why Casinos and Gambling Are So Addictive
1. The adrenaline rush
Casinos made to elicit a fight or flight response. The lights, the noise, the quick action – it’s all about getting your heart rate up and pumping more adrenaline. This is what makes casinos so addictive, but you can resist the temptation by staying on your toes.
2. Triggered Memories in Casinos and Gambling
A study by researchers at the University of British Columbia, Harvard Medical School, and Massachusetts General Hospital has found that the brains of problem gamblers react differently to rewards than non-gamblers. They also found that problem gamblers are more sensitive to losses than non-gamblers. This is likely due to increased dopamine release in response to a reward among gamblers, with a corresponding decrease in dopamine during a loss.
3. They take care of you from the moment you walk in
Casinos designed to make you feel comfortable. They take care of you from the moment you walk in, with free drinks, food, and slot machines so you can have a little fun while you’re there. It’s no wonder that many people who gamble for the first time end up gambling for hours on end.
4. Other people’s money is involved in Casinos and Gambling
The main reason that casinos are so addictive is that people are always using other people’s money. This can be everything from credit cards to personal loans. Persons who is gambling has no stake in the game, but they will put as much of their own money into it as possible. Because there is no risk for the gambler, they will continue with their addiction until they run out of money or hit a jackpot.
5. The distraction from everyday life
For many people, the reason they gamble is that they are trying to escape from their daily lives. The allure of the sound of coins dropping into a slot machine or roulette wheel is just too much to resist for someone who’s feeling lonely or stressed. People will often go to casinos for a break from their problems, but find themselves coming back again and again.
6. The novelty factor in Casinos and Gambling
Casinos designed to appeal to all your senses. They’re designed to be exciting places with lots of lights, sounds, colors, and other sensory stimuli. When you enter a casino for the first time, it’s likely that you’ll experience a heightened level of excitement because you don’t know what will happen next. You might see people hitting jackpots or winning lotteries which can make the whole experience seem like one big party.
7. The consequences are unknown until it’s too late
There is a reason why people who gamble at casinos hooked, even if it means going into debt. The consequences of gambling addiction can be dire, but many people don’t know that until they’re in too deep. If you’re struggling with addiction to gambling or just want to stay on the right side of things, here are some ways to avoid getting caught up in the moment
It’s not just the lights, the sounds, the slot machines, and the games. This is not just the free drinks or all-you-can-eat buffets. It’s not even just that casinos are designed to make you lose money. The problem is that people who gamble often become addicted to it because it changes their brain chemistry in a way that reinforces addictive behaviors.
The post Why Casinos and Gambling Are So Addictive appeared first on MEWS.
News
Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling — just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
Instead of throwing away or composting the bottoms (or tops) of vegetables when preparing them, you can grow them into leafy greens and other tasty tidbits right on your windowsill.
Before I go any further, it’s important to point out that these methods aren’t likely to produce plants that will grow well in your garden, so I don’t recommend replacing your seedlings in this manner. But they are likely to yield a side dish or two, and you can never underestimate the value of a fun project.
General tips:
- Scraps will grow best in a sunny spot.
- Use lukewarm water, and replace it every day or two to avoid the growth of bacteria.
- Don’t worry if the submerged portion of your cuttings becomes a bit slimy, but if the whole thing starts to turn brown, toss it in the compost pile and start over.
BEETS
My favorite thing about beets is that one plant provides two sides dishes – the tuberous root and the tasty greens. Although you can’t regrow a beetroot indoors from a cutting, you can certainly generate more leafy greens: Cut off the top 1 1/2 inches from a beetroot and place it cut-side down in a dish that contains just enough water to keep the sliced end submerged. New leaves will sprout from the top within a few days, and you can start harvesting them in a couple of weeks. (This method also works with parsnips and turnips).
CELERY
Cut 3 inches off the bottom of a head of celery, then slice a sliver off the very bottom of the 3-inch segment. Place it right-side up in a shallow container and pour in 2 inches of water. New growth will sprout from the center in just a few days.
SCALLIONS AND LEEKS
Trim the entire white portion off the bottom of a leek or scallion stalk, then place it root-side-down in a jar or glass holding an inch of water. If the stalk outgrows the jar, move it to a larger one. New growth will be harvestable in a couple of weeks.
ROMAINE LETTUCE
Cut 3 inches off the bottom of a head of romaine lettuce, then remove its outermost leaves. Place the 3-inch “heart” in a shallow container to which you’ve added one-half inch of water. Within a week, a sprout will emerge from its center. As it grows, it’s normal for some of the heart’s outer leaves to turn brown. Remove them. When the center growth is large enough for a salad (or sandwich), trim it off and enjoy – then wait for more to grow.
Sign up for weekly gardening tips at jessicadamiano.substack.com.
