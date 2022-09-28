The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer Drama, Explained

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve no doubt seen tweets and posts about the drama surrounding YouTube group The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer. The former BuzzFeed group has nearly 8 million subscribers on YouTube, but you might not know what they are and who Ned Fulmer is.

Let’s start at the beginning.

Who are the Try Guys?

The Try Guys, a group made up of Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned Fulmer, are YouTubers who basically “try” things. Strange things, from eating strange foods to trying to fake labor pain.

Some of their most popular videos focus on topics like trying on nail extensions, eating every food at Taco Bell, or wearing a corset for 72 hours.

The Try Guys was originally a Buzzfeed series when it launched in 2014, but they eventually went independent. A YouTube channel created in 2018 has become extremely popular and currently has 7.8 million subscribers.

Who is Ned Fulmer?

Fulmer is a member of The Try Guys, well known for being a “wife guy” in that he regularly spoke about his wife, Ariel Fulmer, in Try Guys videos and other media. He and his wife co-wrote a cookbook together and both appeared regularly on the You Can Sit With Us podcast. That’s important for what’s next.

So what happened?

In short, Fulmer was caught cheating on his wife online. He is no longer a member of The Try Guys.

After some old-fashioned online research on Reddit, a now-deleted video of Fulmer cheating on his wife has surfaced online. This very detailed twitter feed does a great job of explaining the details if you want to get into it. Essentially, the band’s fans noticed that Fulmer was absent from recent Try Guys content and began to dig deeper into the ramifications of that. The end result, a video of Fulmer kissing another woman, was found and shared on the internet.

Why is this important? This follows multiple public cheating incidents that have surfaced online and gone viral, most recently involving singer Adam Levine. In this case, the schadenfreude of a “wife guy” — an online term for someone who constantly speaks publicly about their love for their wife — being caught cheating caught fire online.

Amid the drama, The Try Guys released an official statement saying they had parted ways with Fulmer.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the statement read. “Following a thorough internal review, we do not see a way forward together.”

Fulmer himself also released a statement online.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual working relationship,” he said. “I’m sorry for any pain my actions may have caused the guys and the fans, but especially Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my kids, and that’s where I’m going. focus my attention.”

Ariel Fulmer also released a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me – it means a lot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we ask at this time is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”