Tom Thibodeau on vetting of ass’t coach Rick Brunson: ‘Very comfortable with who he is’
Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks vetted Rick Brunson like any other employee but wouldn’t disclose if the team investigated allegations of harassment and sexual abuse levied against the assistant coach.
“I would say in general — our organization is going to vet everyone,” Thibodeau said Tuesday. “That’s normal protocol now. I’m not exactly sure everything that was done. When they hire anyone, they’re going to vet him. That’s corporate America.”
Thibodeau added that Brunson, who was hired in the offseason, is a longtime friend and, “I’m very comfortable with who he is. …I feel very strongly about him.”
Pressed further about whether the team investigated specific accusations, Thibodeau redirected the question to team president Leon Rose, who wasn’t made available by the Knicks. Rose hasn’t addressed independent media in over a year and wasn’t asked about Brunson’s past in an interview with MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan.
In 2014, Brunson, now 50, was charged with sexual assault of a masseuse in Illinois after allegedly using the name of his former Knicks teammate, Patrick Ewing, to book the appointment. Brunson testified it was a consensual sexual act as part of an ongoing extramarital relationship. He was found not guilty.
Four years later, Brunson resigned as assistant coach of the Timberwolves amid allegations of “improper interactions” toward women while he was on the job, according to The Athletic.
Brunson was then out of the NBA for four years until taking a spot on Thibodeau’s bench. In between, he coached Camden High School to a State championship in New Jersey.
“With all their employees they’re going to do the same thing. That’s part of getting hired here,” Thibodeau said. “You have to remember — he was hired in Minnesota. He was in high school. He’s here. I’m comfortable. I know who he is.”
Brunson’s connections to the Knicks are deep. He played for the franchise as a backup point guard under Jeff Van Gundy. He was the first NBA client of Leon Rose, who was a longtime agent before heading the Knicks front office. Brunson served as an assistant under Thibodeau at two previous spots – Chicago and Minnesota. His son, Jalen, is now the Knicks’ starting point guard after signing a four-year, $104 million deal in free agency.
A Knicks representative said the team has nothing to add about Brunson’s hiring beyond Thibodeau’s statements.
Earlier this week, the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for one season amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee.
Tim Anderson won’t return to the Chicago White Sox in 2022: ‘He needs to get 100% for next year’
Acting manager Miguel Cairo envisioned a Chicago White Sox lineup featuring both Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus.
That won’t happen this season. Cairo said Tuesday the Sox will “shut it down” for the remainder of 2022 with Anderson, who has been recovering from a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger.
“I think it’s the best thing for him,” Cairo said before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “You don’t want him to re-injure that. He’s still doing a lot of work on the treatment and stuff like that. He needs to get 100% for next year.”
The All-Star shortstop hasn’t played since Aug. 6, when he suffered the injury on a checked swing during a ninth-inning at-bat against the Texas Rangers.
Anderson briefly grimaced after checking his swing on the second pitch of the at-bat and looked at his left hand before grounding out to third on the next pitch. He went on the injured list Aug. 9.
He received clearance Sept. 13 to ramp up baseball activities and had been taking batting and fielding practice.
“It’s running out of time and it would be different if we were in the hunt for (the) playoffs, of course,” Cairo said. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
The Sox were eliminated from contention for the American League Central title Sunday, with the Cleveland Guardians clinching the division. They entered Tuesday trailing the Seattle Mariners by 7½ games for the final AL wild-card spot with an elimination number of three.
Anderson slashed .301/.339/.395 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 79 games this season. He made his second All-Star appearance in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after being voted a starter for the first time.
“You see his numbers, he was dealing, he was hitting good, he was playing good defense,” Cairo said. “He was the guy that got us going in the leadoff spot. He really got us going. We miss that.
“It would have been nice to see him (leading off) and Elvis hitting second. Two guys who can run with the big boys in the back. It would’ve been nice.”
Andrus, who signed with the Sox on Aug. 19 after the Oakland Athletics released him, entered Tuesday slashing .292/.329/.465 in 34 games since he began filling in for Anderson.
“Elvis did an excellent job bringing leadership, bringing that energy to the field, to the leadoff spot,” Cairo said. “Something that we’ve been missing since Tim got hurt. It was good to have him.”
Asked about right-hander Michael Kopech possibly making another start this season, Cairo said, “As of right now, I don’t think so.”
Kopech has been on the IL since Sept. 17 with right shoulder inflammation.
“The shoulder is doing well,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Kopech on Saturday. “Everything is progressing nicely. He obviously had an issue with the (right) knee (earlier), which was caused by a baker’s cyst, some sort of cyst in the knee. There has been some discussion about the appropriate time to have that cyst removed so in the future it’s not going to flare up as it did unexpectedly this year.
“That’s where conversations are right now. The shoulder is good. At some point we are probably going to address the knee and send him into the offseason ready for next year without restrictions.”
Kopech is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts as he returned to the rotation this season after spending most of last season as a reliever.
“He pitched well,” Cairo said. “(To) give us five, six innings. He shut down, if you remember the games against the Yankees (allowing three runs on two hits in 13 innings during two May starts). He threw seven (in the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the Yankees) and it was like they couldn’t even touch him.
“If you see Michael like that for a season, the season growth from last year to this year, you can see it next year from Kopech.”
Before Tuesday’s game, the Sox placed catcher Seby Zavala on the seven-day concussion list and recalled catcher Carlos Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte. The Zavala move is retroactive to Monday.
“(Sunday’s) game, right after the game, he was feeling a little dizzy and went to the trainer, did all the protocol,” Cairo said. “We’re better to be safe.”
Shakira And Gerard Pique Watch Son Milan’s Baseball Game While Sitting In An Awkward Distance
Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique appeared to be giving each other cold shoulders at their son’s baseball game. Looks like co-parenting is gonna be tough for the singer and her ex-husband.
The ex-couple appeared at their 9-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game but wouldn’t let their eyes meet. The footballer together with his mother sat at one side while Shakira sat in the opposite direction to Gerard.
Considering the circumstances surrounding their break-up. It is clear, the two are still at loggerheads and couldn’t even pretend at their son’s big day. And oh, Shakira wore a shirt with the inscription “Keep Back” boldly written, a definite message to the ex-husband to stay off!
According to Shakira, she is still dealing with their split from Gerard Pique and was quiet about it to protect their kids. Co-parenting won’t be easy huh?
According to TMZ:
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are still practicing social distancing, at least when it comes to co-parenting — they both showed up to their kid’s baseball game, but sat pretty far away from each other.
The exes were out supporting their 9-year-old son, Milan, Saturday in Barcelona … Gerard was with his mom on one side of the stands, while Shakira came with some of her pals and her mom, sitting on the other side.
The singer even spent some alone time in the dugout, too.
We’re told they didn’t look at each other the entire game … it wasn’t until their son was saying his goodbyes after the game that they got close.
The icy environment definitely gives “unresolved issues” vibes … and Shakira’s Off-White “keep back” jacket certainly backed that up. She broke her silence on their split last week — telling Elle she kept quiet on purpose ever since rumors started swirling in June, partially to protect her kids.
Shakira and Gerard are having a hard time co-parenting as they did in their marriage and it’s obvious they will raise the kids in this messy situation.
Here are the photos of the ex-couple sitting apart during their son’s baseball game:
The post Shakira And Gerard Pique Watch Son Milan’s Baseball Game While Sitting In An Awkward Distance appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Markieff Morris said the Nets were soft last year — and he’s here to change that
New Nets forward and self-proclaimed “very tough guy,” Markieff Morris said the perception about the Nets last season was that they were “soft.”
He also said that he has the solution to the team’s problem.
Morris, one-half of the Morris Twins including his brother, L.A. Clipper Marcus Morris, has kept a longstanding and steady reputation as one of the league’s top enforcers. In fact, he was tossed from a game for shoving another vaunted tough guy, DeMarcus Cousins, during a game in 2021.
Morris, however, said the Nets lacked that toughness and teams around the league knew it. He pointed to the time last season when the Heat were without both All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry and still beat the Nets thoroughly.
After Kevin Durant said the Nets didn’t get any respect from opponents last season, Morris agreed.
“They were soft. Just point-blank period,” said the veteran forward, who won an NBA championship as a member of LeBron James’ 2020 Los Angeles Lakers team. “When we played up against them, they were soft. Just go right up in their chest, and that’s what we did.
“Miami actually beat them without their best players. There was a bunch of two-way guys and a bunch of guys that came up from COVID. Just more so go in their chest. That’s just what it was. That’s what they were saying, anyway. I only played one game against Brooklyn last year.”
Morris made it a point to clarify that he didn’t think the Nets thought they were soft, but said it was the perception about them from other teams.
How does he plan to fix that perception? Morris credited his toughness to growing up in Philadelphia. He’s going to fix this problem with his hands.
“S—t, you go out there just play hard, knock somebody on the ground,” he said. “Kick ‘em in their ass, see if they get up. Then you’ll know.”
Morris will be able to do that especially since head coach Steve Nash plans to use him as a center. The two have a relationship that dates back to Morris’ status as a rookie on the Phoenix Suns one season before Nash’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris said he doesn’t consider himself a center, but also said, “if Steve wants to call me a center, I’m a center.”
Morris said he’s taller than his former teammate and All-Star center Bam Adebayo, even though both are listed on the NBA’s website as 6′10″. Regardless of his height or position, he fills a need the Nets have. He will provide toughness where they once lacked it.
“I think Markieff is a need for us and just his presence, his personality. He has a voice, he has an experience, he has an understanding of the game,” Nash said. “That’s a need. We need guys that can speak to the group and work with their teammates in a way that you know they have a great understanding of what they’re doing. They understand the game. They’ve been there before. Those tools are not easy to come by. I think he has all those things.
“Before we even talk about him playing and what his role is and how he can affect us on the floor, his impact off the floor is really important for us.”
Nets Notebook: Ben Simmons ‘strong as hell’ in Day 1 of training camp
Nets head coach Steve Nash said All-Star forward Ben Simmons “looked great” on the first day of training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Tuesday.
Simmons, who missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a combination of mental health issues and a herniated disc that ultimately required offseason surgery, completed his first official Nets practice as a full participant on Tuesday. Last season, he was a limited participant in team practice and never advanced to playing five-on-five before the season ended.
“Ben looked great. He’s looking really well,” Nash said. “He put in the time this summer and he’s continually getting better every week. It looks to me like he’s pretty close to the player we envisioned. He’s going to make a big impact for us.”
Veteran forward Markieff Morris also said that Simmons looks “great. Good, in-shape. He looked good the past couple weeks before training camp.”
Morris added Simmons looks like he was before the back surgery, noting he’s “strong as hell, too.”
Nash said the biggest hurdle for Simmons after his yearlong absence is “familiarity with his teammates.” Nash called Simmons “incredible” physically and noted his cardio level is so high that it doesn’t take him long to get in game shape.
“When he turned a corner from skill work to getting up and down, it was impressive how quickly he could manage the cardiovascular demands of playing full-court basketball,” Nash said. “For him, I think it’s just time — time with his teammates, time playing the game. It’s been a long [layoff] for him. I think just that time to get his sharpness back and an understanding with his teammates.”
Nash maintained Simmons is a position-less player and wouldn’t pencil him into any position on the floor.
“He can play point guard, he can play center,” he said. “Very versatile player.”
ROSTER IMPROVED
It’s only Day 1 of training camp, but with the weapons at his disposal, Nash is “excited by [the Nets’] potential offensively.”
And for good reason.
The Nets have seven rotation players not named Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving who can be classified as shooters and three new players at least 6-8 in T.J. Warren, Morris and Simmons, who will make his Nets debut this season.
“We’ve got lots of playmakers and shooters, so this year I think we’ve got way more depth to shoot and space the floor,” Nash said. “Last year obviously when Joe [Harris] was out for the year and Kyrie wasn’t playing, especially when Kevin got hurt, we started to run out of shooters and other teams were just sitting two, three guys in the lane. So hopefully that’s not a situation we’re gonna face this year. Optionality should be a lot better.”
Durant was complimentary of the additions GM Sean Marks made to the roster during the summer, including the addition of Royce O’Neale, whose reputation as a three-and-D wing preceded his arrival. Nash also agreed the roster filled gaps from last season.
“Yeah, I think the roster’s improved,” he said. “I think we have some great characters, which is going to be very helpful for our group. We have more shooting versatility, the size of the wing. So a lot, a lot of positives. You know, we think we’ve done a great job with the roster.”
Why Knicks’ Evan Fournier will probably start at shooting guard again
We can already stop speculating about the Knicks starting shooting guard.
Incumbent Evan Fournier was revealed as the frontrunner by Tom Thibodeau, who said Tuesday the lineup requires the Frenchman’s specialty.
“We need shooting,” Thibodeau said. “The one thing I know with [other starters Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson], we have to put shooting around them. [Center Mitchell Robinson] will give pressure around the rim. That’s what will force the defense to collapse. Evan’s proven — I thought the second half of last year he played really well. I like the depth we have at that position.”
So does that mean Fournier is the frontrunner?
“Yup,” Thibodeau replied.
It was a somewhat surprising development on the first day of training camp. Second-year guard Quentin Grimes is a Thibodeau favorite and considered a better defensive option than Fournier, especially with offensive-minded Jalen Brunson as the other starter in the backcourt.
But the Knicks plan to play at a faster pace this season and launch even more 3-pointers, as Thibodeau plans to continue to follow the NBA offensive trends.
“We became a top-10 in 3-point attempts last year. We went from [averaging] 30 to 37 per game,” Thibodeau said. “When you look at the playoffs, you look at the two teams that took biggest jumps in those areas — Dallas was one, they took more 3-pointers in the playoffs. And Boston as well. I think that’s the way the game is going. Continues to go that way.”
Thibodeau showed in his first season with the Knicks he can coach a stout defense without individual elite defenders. But they took a step back last season and Fournier acknowledged he struggled early.
“Last year, it took me a moment to really understand, ‘OK, what’s my role gonna be with this team? How can I help the guys and how can I be myself?” Fournier said. “I started the year very poorly defensively because I let my offense really impact my defense. I thought the end of the season was much better on both sides of the court. And I think it’s really gonna help me just knowing the guys. I’m gonna be myself. I’m gonna compete as hard as I can. I’m gonna be a good teammate.
“Because I was thinking about the offense and stuff, I played bad defense to start the year,” Fournier added. “That’s honestly a big mistake to make. It’s not this year at all. But once I found my place within the team, I thought everything was aligned and I started to play a lot better.”
Fournier, who is entering the second season of a three-year, $54 million contract, isn’t making predictions about chemistry with the new Knicks backcourt.
“We’re about to find out,” he said. “I mean, I’m serious. It’s so hard to predict anything. [Brunson’s] obviously a good player. He can really drive the ball. He’s strong and physical. He’s another weapon offensively, so that’s good. But finishing games, especially you talked about being organized — it’s not necessarily about talent. It’s more about being on the same page.”
Newest Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Gets Mad After She Was Told To Tell Nick Cannon To Hire A Night Nurse To Help Their Baby
Bre Tiesi got mad and had to clap back at a concerned fan who suggested she hires a night nurse following her complaint on Instagram that she had sleepless nights because of her and Nick Cannon‘s newborn child. Why go mad for being told the plain truth?
According to her, she is not taking any advice from any of you! So y”all keep them to your damn selves!
Bre Tiesi took to her Instagram to share with total strangers who do not give sh** about her that she had no sleep in three days because of her baby and that’s when one bold follower suggested she gets a night nurse to help her out but that free advice didn’t go down well with her and had to ask the concerned stranger to pay for the services of the night nurse.
That was when the fan aka total stranger told her to tell her baby daddy Nick Cannon to pay for it. Knowing how these followers can be a pain in the a**, she further issued a strong message warning them to keep her family out of their f***ing mouths!
Via E! News:
Bre Tiesi does not want anyone’s advice when it comes to her family.
The model—who shares son Legendary, 2 months, with Nick Cannon—is standing by her parenting decisions after sharing a screenshot of her DMs with a fan who suggested that the Wild ‘N Out host hire her a night nurse.
On Sept. 19, Bre posted a video message on social media sharing that she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan replied to her message, suggesting that she employ a night nurse to help her out with the newborn. When Bre asked the fan if they wanted to pay for it, the fan responded, “Tell Nick!!”
That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Bre replied, “I don’t need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f–king nerve.”
She then sent a message to anyone who had advice regarding her and her family. “KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY’S NAME OUT UR MOUTH,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F–KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f–kin mouth when you speak on mine!”
Bre’s posts sparked backlash on social media by those who criticized her response to the fan as being harsh and also questioned why Nick wasn’t present to help her out with their son.
Following the criticism, Bre—who is set to star in the upcoming 6th season of Selling Sunset—shared a message clarifying her reaction.
“No one was venting I took nothing ‘left,’” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sept. 25. “I was talking about how I haven’t slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am.”
Has Bre Tiesi regretted having a baby with serial womanizer Nick Cannon? It seems so because why would you get angry over such a piece of free advice? Nick Cannon probably doesn’t give a hoot about her and their baby. Man has got other babies to take care of.
Here are Bre Tiesi’s rants:
The post Newest Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Gets Mad After She Was Told To Tell Nick Cannon To Hire A Night Nurse To Help Their Baby appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
