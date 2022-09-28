News
UN official warns of conflict and more poverty in Afghanistan
THE UNITED NATIONS — A senior UN official warned on Tuesday of possible internal conflict and deepening poverty in Afghanistan if the Taliban do not quickly address the needs of all elements of society, saying their crackdown on girls’ rights and Women signals the indifference of more than 50% of the Afghan population and the willingness to risk international isolation.
Markus Potzel, the UN deputy representative for Afghanistan, told the Security Council that some of the Taliban’s “claimed and acknowledged achievements” are also eroding.
He pointed to a steady increase in armed clashes, criminal activity and high-profile terrorist attacks, particularly by the extremist group Islamic State which has demonstrated in recent months that it can assassinate figures close to the Taliban, attack foreign embassies, fire rockets into neighboring Afghanistan – and continue their long-running campaign against Shia Muslims and ethnic minorities.
Potzel said the economic situation “also remains precarious,” with food security deteriorating and winter approaching.
The UN’s humanitarian appeal for $4.4 billion has only received $1.9 billion, which is “alarming”, he said, urging donors to provide $614 million immediately. dollars to support winter preparations and an additional $154 million to pre-position essential supplies before locations are cut off by winter conditions.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in late August that more than half of Afghanistan’s population – some 24 million people – needed help and nearly 19 million were facing acute levels of illness. food insecurity. And “we fear” the numbers will soon worsen as wintry conditions will send already high fuel and food prices skyrocketing, he said.
While there have been positive developments in Afghanistan in recent months, Potzel said, they have been too few, too slow, “and are outweighed by the negatives,” in particular, the continued ban on secondary education for girls – unique in the world – and growing restrictions on women’s rights.
When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were subject to crushing restrictions – no education, no participation in public life and women were required to wear the burqa universal.
After the ousting of the Taliban by US forces in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and for the next 20 years, Afghan girls were not only enrolled in school, but in university, and many women have become doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and business owners, traveling without face coverings.
After the Taliban invaded the capital on August 15, 2021, as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years, they promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule, in particular by allowing women to continue their studies and work. outside the house.
They initially announced no dress code, although they also vowed to enforce Sharia, or Islamic law. But the Taliban’s hardliners have since backtracked on their harsh former rule, confirming the worst fears of human rights activists and further complicating the Taliban’s relationship with an already wary international community.
Potzel said that in UN talks with Taliban officials, leaders say the decision was made and stands by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, “supported by hardliners around from him, but questioned by most of the other members of the movement who are either unable or unwilling to change course.
The result, he said, is that women and girls are relegated to their homes, disenfranchised, and “Afghanistan as a whole is denied the benefit of the important contributions that women and girls have to offer”.
“If the Taliban fails to meet the needs of all elements of Afghan society and constructively engage in the very limited window of opportunity with the international community, it is unclear what will happen next,” Potzel said.
“Fragmentation, isolation, poverty and internal conflict are scenarios, leading to potential mass migration and a domestic environment conducive to terrorist organizations, as well as greater misery for the Afghan people,” he said. he declared.
Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
The Heartland family has lost one of its stars.
Actor Robert Cormierwho played Finn Cotter in the Canadian family drama, died at age 33 on September 23. A cause of death not yet revealed.
“Robert was an athlete, an actor and a big brother,” read his obituary. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to do more.”
“He enjoyed movie nights with his family and greatly admired his father,” he continues. “He impacted many people throughout his life, be it his family, teammates and friends.”
The obituary addressed how Cormier’s legacy will be commemorated.
He adds: “Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film, as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
12 stocks that underline the carnage in the IPO market
CNBC’s Jim Cramer presented his list of “dirty dozen” companies on Tuesday that illustrate the losses suffered by investors who funneled their money into initial public offerings and other risky stocks.
“Some of the most egregious offenders were the dirty dozen who hit you with repeated unsportsmanlike conduct…and ultimately hoarded your wallet,” he said.
Here’s the dirty dozen:
- Reached
- GoodRx
- To affirm
- Curevac
- Speed of light
- Asana
- oatly
- Unit Software
- Compass
- RLX Technology
- TuSimple
- Coinbase
Cramer made his list by running a screen on the 2020 and 2021 initial public offerings which are now down 50% or more from their 52-week highs.
This year’s market slowdown, spurred by persistent inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has hit the IPO market hard, with investors turning away risky growth stocks for more stable stocks.
US-listed companies raised just $4.8 billion from IPOs in the first half of this year, compared to more than $155 billion in 2021, according to EY and Dealogic.
Cramer added that the decline of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is reminiscent of the collapse of dotcoms.
“Just like in the dotcom era, Wall Street has brought a new group of investors into the pool – millions of them – and they’re collapsing because the pool is now poisoned,” he said. declared.
Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, with some residents fleeing to Illinois – NBC Chicago
Hurricane Ian hit Cuba on Tuesday, leaving the island nation without power, and is now targeting the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds of over 120 miles per hour.
The hurricane, slowly heading north, is expected to make landfall Wednesday and could strike just south of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The path of the storm has left Florida residents with tough decisions about whether to stay or flee, and for Catherine and Ellie Bergerson, who are linked to NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, the decision was taken to come to Chicago.
“We live two and a half miles from the water,” Catherine said. “So, as the saying goes: you prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
The Bergersons fled Naples and traveled to Miami to catch a flight to Chicago. The hurricane could potentially bring storm surges of up to 12 feet to some coastal areas, and more than a foot of rain could fall in the hardest hit areas.
Even areas far from the storm, including Miami, could be buffeted by tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain, leaving residents to seek inland areas.
“It’s really a relief that we’ve gone further inland and away from water and flooding, but you also don’t know why you’re coming home,” said Ellie Bergerson-Knupp.
Teri Jacobs was one of the last people to leave Sarasota before the storm hit.
“I’m very happy to be home,” she said.
The Velazquez family also left Orlando before the storm arrived. There, theme parks including SeaWorld and Disney World have made the decision to close.
“We were like the last ones out,” Melvin Velazquez said.
“Schools are already closed in Orlando, and you see them in grocery stores getting water and all the necessities,” Jenny Velazquez added.
Life-threatening storm surges are expected along Florida’s west coast, with the worst of the storm expected to hit between Naples and Sarasota, according to the National Hurricane Center. If the storm makes landfall in the southern part of this area, it could make it as a Category 3 hurricane, but wind shear could reduce its ferocity a bit if it drifts north, NWS officials said.
Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit starting Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected to arrive before dawn.
Heavy rain is likely to continue through Thursday, causing “catastrophic flooding” in central Florida. Some places may see 15 inches or more of rain.
Severe flooding is expected in the rest of the peninsula.
Later in the week, the storm will affect Georgia and other parts of the Southeast this weekend. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to hit his state on Friday.
Affordable housing debate heats up in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) — Drive along the quiet streets of Hillsborough and you may never know a battle was brewing.
Thanks to state law, every city and town in California will soon be required to build a certain amount of affordable housing.
While many places are building multiple forms of housing, Hillsborough wants to meet most of its needs with secondary suites, or ADUs.
ADUs are typically small spaces built on private property.
“We don’t want to put the lives of our citizens at risk for what I would call misguided high-density housing,” Hillsborough Mayor Al Royse said.
RELATED: Woodside Says Mountain Lions Are Exempting Wealthy Town From Building Affordable Housing
Royse says the city’s hilly landscape and lack of land available for development make it difficult to build other types of housing.
Royse tells ABC7 News that in addition to these concerns, many people in Hillsborough also want to preserve the town’s unique character.
That view appeared to be echoed by many who showed up for public comment at a town meeting on Monday evening.
“Please don’t give in to pressure to have a gun held to your head by the state or by activists,” a man in attendance said.
But not everyone agrees with Hillsborough’s proposal. Some housing advocates say they don’t think it will be approved by state regulators.
RELATED: In one of the Bay Area’s wealthiest towns, residents push back on mixed-income housing proposal
“To my knowledge, no municipality in California has yet had a plan that is so overwhelmingly comprised of state-approved ADUs,” Jordan Grimes said.
Grimes is a housing advocate on the peninsula.
He thinks that, as it stands, the Hillsborough proposal does little to solve the housing crisis in the area and says most homes are likely to be difficult to rent.
“There’s no way to guarantee their affordability. Unfortunately, it’s really just a way to try to get around those state requirements,” Grimes said.
Hillsborough has until January 30 to submit its proposals and make any changes required by the state.
If they don’t meet that deadline, the city could face fines of thousands of dollars every day.
Tyson Jost scores pair of goals to lead Wild past Avalanche
Wild winger Tyson Jost is making the most of his opportunity in an elevated role. He’s been filling in for the injured Jordan Greenway and it seems likely he’ll start the regular season alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Marcus Foligno.
Though he wasn’t playing with those linemates in Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver, Jost still found a way to stand out, netting a pair of goals to lead the Wild to a 5-2 win over the rival Colorado Avalanche. He set the tone early with both of his goals in the opening frame.
Meanwhile, goaltender Filip Gustavsson played half the game for the Wild, keeping them in it early on with some solid play between the pipes. It was a good first impression from Gustavsson as he establishes himself as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup.
Aside from Jost, the Wild got goals from winger Nic Petan, winger Vladislav Firstov, and winger Brandon Duhaime. That was more than enough for goaltender Zane McIntyre, who did not allow a goal after relieving Gustavsson midway through the game.
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus continues to tweet from the team’s Twitter account
A familiar face took over the Chicago Bears’ Twitter account on Tuesday night. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus went on a tweeting spree that is pure gold.
The Bears legend enjoyed his time with the team’s account keys. What started as a simple “helloThe tweet turned into polls, videos and ‘accidental’ photos posted to the Bears’ 1.9 million followers.
In one of the videos posted by Butkus, he talks about his favorite game, which was against the San Francisco 49ers on December 12, 1965. It was the day his teammate and future Hall of Famer Gale Sayers scored a record the NFL with six touchdowns. in a muddy Wrigley Field. He also found head coach Matt Eberflus and took a picture with him.
Here is a story. pic.twitter.com/cDWykYMfvQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
I found it. pic.twitter.com/0HBwWgCXjy
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Butkus is no stranger to Twitter. He joined the platform in September 2020 and has over 203,000 subscribers. He often tweets his support for the Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini, his alma mater.
Butkus played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL First Team six times during his career and made eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.
Here are some other highlights from Butkus’ night on Bears Twitter:
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Look at this photo of me. pic.twitter.com/hnn59ZLdCQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
What’s the trend?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
How did you get this photo of me?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Well they just asked me to do a TickTock so I’m leaving.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
