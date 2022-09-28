News
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
By ASHRAF KHALIL
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030.
President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years.
The conference hosted by Nixon, a Republican, led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.
This year’s conference hosted by Biden, a Democrat, focuses on his goal of essentially ending food insecurity for all Americans by decade’s end. It also seeks to promote healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases.
Before the conference, Biden’s administration released a list of more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups. They range from outright donations to in-kind contributions of services and include:
—A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.
—A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.
—$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.”
—A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10% discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.
Some of the conference’s goals sound reminiscent of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative to tackle childhood obesity and promote healthy eating, highlighting the need for access to better, healthier food and exercise.
While Biden is touting the successful buy-in campaign from the private sector, some of the strongest potential obstacles to his proposals lie in the increasingly partisan Congress.
Proposed policy changes include an expansion of SNAP eligibility, expanding access to free meals in schools and extending summer meal benefits to more schoolchildren. All of those changes would require congressional approval.
News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime
For those who consider the Miami Heat to have an older roster, with Kyle Lowry 36 and Jimmy Butler having turned 33 two weeks ago, Butler takes exception.
Instead, he said he believes he is in his prime.
“I think so. I’m comfortable,” he said, with the Heat continuing training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “Like, I’ve got a group around me that allow me to just not worry about nothing on any given day.
“I’m fortunate I got shooters. We got defenders around me. We’ve got also some really good players that can put the ball in the basket.”
But he also added for the doubters, now that he is 13 seasons in, “So prime or not, I think we can do something special.”
That, he said, keeps him from sweating the small stuff, including coming in at No. 17 in ESPN’s latest annual NBA ratings, behind players such as Trae Young, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Asked if the ranking was reasonable, Butler said, “Probably so. There’s probably about 25 of ‘em. So I get in where I fit in. I’m not worried about it. Seventeen, that’s a good number for me. From where I come from, 17? I’ll take it.”
In many ways, it is as if Butler has taken to the relaxed vibe of this time on New Providence.
“Right now, it’s about getting back in a groove, in a rhythm and having fun,” he said of this five-day camp being conducted on makeshift courts in a convention-center ballroom. “I think these first couple of days are about having fun, getting around the guys and the basketball stuff.”
Because, Butler said, the Heat enter aware of what – and who – matters, including however coach Erik Spoelstra chooses to round out the starting lineup beyond himself, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
“It’s all about helping the team, who’s going to be the least selfish,” he said of the open competition for the remaining starting roles. “I’m not saying anybody’s selfish, but you gotta understand where the ball’s got to go.
“Bam has to get the ball. I have to get the ball. Kyle’s going to have the ball. And those other two spots, get in where you fit in.”
With those comments coming while reiterating his media-day preference of not having to play power forward, a vacant starting role that came open with P.J. Tucker’s free-agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“There’s like five competing for the four, so they can all five, all four beat me out so I don’t have to play the four. That’s my hope,” he said of competition that seemingly includes Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and perhaps Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven. “We have some guys, they should be thinking, ‘This is my spot. I deserve to start.’ But if you think you deserve to start, you’re going to have to go out there and prove it.”
Minor details
Former Heat forward Kasib Powell will return for a second season as coach of the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The Heat also announced that Ronald Allen, a former Powell teammate with the Skyforce, will serve as a Sioux Falls assistant coach, after holding a similar role last season with the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate.
The Skyforce staff is assisting the Heat during training camp, with Heat camp prospects Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith expected to move on to the Skyforce after the preseason.
News
Yankees skipper Aaron Boone after clinching AL East: ‘Now we’ll start to be strategic’
The champagne was still in the plastic flute and Aaron Boone was already looking ahead to how to navigate these final eight games after clinching the 2022 American League East division title Tuesday night. There are guys that need rest, there are guys who need reps. There are guys who still need to make themselves a part of the playoff roster.
The Yankees have eight games left and then with one of the two byes under the new MLB playoff structure, Boone has time to map things out.
“Now we’ll start to be strategic with obviously, I think we’re gonna have five days off in between the last game and the start of the Division Series. So, we’ll probably take a day off mostly as a group after that last day and then probably have some form or shape of some intrasquad, live BP, simulated type of stuff for at least a couple of those days,” Boone said after Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over the Blue Jays that clinched the title.
“Obviously want to get [Zack Britton] and [Aroldis Chapman] throwing. Be a little mindful of starting pitchers and how far we want to push them and things like that. Those will be all things that we kind of talk about here and trying to be strategic and strike that balance of wanting to be really competitive with and also wanting to be smart with guys.”
Britton and Chapman are guys who could be on the playoff roster bubble. Britton just returned from Tommy John surgery last week and needs to show he can contribute. Chapman has been inconsistent all year and needs to prove he can consistently get outs without blowing up.
While the Yankees need to figure out their bullpen, it was clear Lou Trivino locked up a spot Tuesday night. After a tremendous 1-run, 7.1-inning performance from Jameson Taillon, Trivino closed it out, allowing one hit over 1.2 innings of work.
“I love him against right-handed hitters, you know he’s a tough matchup on righties, especially, he’s got experience at the back end and he’s a guy that wants the ball,” Boone said. “So him having established himself as the guy that you can hand the ball to and a big spot is big and tonight was huge coming in with the game on the line there in the eighth to get the double play ball and then finish in an off was big.”
The Yankees also need to test out DJ LeMahieu, who hasn’t played since Sept. 5 and is dealing with inflammation and pain in his big/second toe area on his right foot. He could play as soon as Wednesday to test out if he can play effectively through this pain. The Yankees are hopeful that Andrew Benintendi (coming off surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand) could return for the playoffs, as well as Frankie Montas, who is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.
The Bombers also need to get some players going. Giancarlo Stanton has struggled since coming back from missing 28 games with a leg injury. Stanton went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Tuesday night and is 14-for-96 in the 25 games since his return. They would also like to see Gerrit Cole revert back to the form of the ace that they signed him to a $324 million contract to be. He’s the only pitcher in the big leagues this season that has allowed four earned runs and at least two home runs in three consecutive starts. They happen to be his last three starts. He’s allowed a career-high tying 31 home runs this season, 10 in his last six starts.
“We’re obviously racking up wins and we’re finding ways to win games doing it in some different ways. Still gotta get some guys going,” Boone said. “Hopefully get more guys back in the mix. Of course, you want to go into that tournament hot and peaking or catching fire. So we’ll try and handle this next week or so the right way; getting guys rest but also trying to keep guys sharp and hopefully getting a few guys back in the mix.”
Among those who could use some rest is Aaron Judge. The slugger who is one home run shy of the American League single-season record of 61, has played every game since August 5. Judge said that he wasn’t taking a day off until the Yankees clinched and put themselves in a good spot for the postseason.
Boone wouldn’t say if he plans to rest him on Wednesday for the series finale in Toronto, but he will be getting guys off their feet down the stretch.
“You can pick your spots obviously where a lot of these guys have been through the grind in the season. Everyone’s a little nicked up, but it’s more about getting guys healthy and strong and fresh while also keeping them sharp,” Boone said. “So we’re trying to strike that balance every day. So it’s really nice to get this done today and not have this linger on.”
News
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett, a deal maker who tried to lure Vikings to Arden Hills, dies
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett, a bipartisan dealmaker and instrumental voice in both the acquisition of surplus military land in Arden Hills and the countywide consolidation of 911 emergency dispatch, has died. He was 82.
Prior to being elected to the county board in 1996, Bennett’s colorful career included years as a St. Paul Police officer, a U.S. Marshal and a state lawmaker. He served on the county board through 2012, when he was defeated in a four-way political primary that centered heavily on his failed efforts to lure a $1 billion Minnesota Vikings stadium to Arden Hills.
Bennett’s death was announced by County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo during a county board meeting on Tuesday.
“He was truly a great gentleman and full of life, always up to some great mischief, trying to get the deal done,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, addressing the board. “If you were riding with Tony in a car, you just kind of held your breath, because he knew his way around St. Paul, and he knew how to get there fast.”
Bennett was born on March 11, 1940, in St. Paul and attended Johnson High School, St. Thomas College and the University of Minnesota. In addition to his career in law enforcement, he served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1971 to 1974 and from 1983 to 1990. During his time on the county board, he lived in Shoreview and represented Arden Hills and the county’s northern suburbs.
Bennett, a moderate Republican, created close alliances across the political aisle, working with entrenched members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party to get the county to acquire the 427-acre Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills from the federal government. The land had languished after years of failed efforts to draw interest from the private sector in light of pollution concerns. The county finalized its purchase in 2013, a year after Bennett left office.
“He loved to deal,” said County Commissioner Jim McDonough. “You couldn’t always get him on policy, but if you could talk to him about the deal, then you got his attention. We did a lot of good work together. … Whenever I needed the deal, I called Tony, because he could get the deal done.”
Development plans for the TCAAP site, now cleaned to residential standards and dubbed Rice Creek Commons, have been mired for years in a legal dispute between the city and county over infrastructure costs.
Bennett was also a supporter of a combined Ramsey County-St. Paul 911 communications center, which opened in 2007 after years of negotiations between the city and the county’s suburbs over financing.
In 2011, then-St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and the city council fervently opposed a proposal to institute a half-cent sales tax in Ramsey County to fund a new football stadium for the Minnesota Vikings in Arden Hills.
The plan, heavily promoted by Bennett and fellow Ramsey County Commissioner Rafael Ortega, fizzled when the Vikings brokered a deal with Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota to build U.S. Bank Stadium in the same site as the old Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
“Tony was a character, to say the least,” said Ortega, who told the county board Wednesday he had been in touch with Bennett’s family during his final two weeks. “The newspapers wrote an article about us and called us the odd couple, because he was maybe three times the size I was, he was a Republican and I was the Democrat, and we argued like hell. When we went on trips, he was a lot of fun. … He drove like a police officer, all the time.”
Reinhardt said Bennett’s longtime wife, Pat, also was receiving care for health issues. Bennett is survived by three children, Chris, Steve, and Pam.
Services will be announced at a later date.
News
Dolphins-Bengals predictions: Will Miami pull off upset on short week at defending AFC champs?
Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2), Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime and WSFL, Paycor Stadium
Latest line: Bengals are favored by 4 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 2-1): Bengals 27, Dolphins 24
The Dolphins just had a heavyweight fight against Buffalo where the defense was on the field for 90 plays and the quarterback is nursing an injury there’s no shame losing a close game in Cincinnati and emerging a heady 3-1 from this tough schedule on the first month
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-2): Dolphins 24, Bengals 20
It seems a bit unlikely the Dolphins, who are physically beaten down after the Buffalo game, would go on the road on a short week and emerge victorious. But the 3-0 start also seemed unlikely. The victories haven’t been textbook from a style standpoint, but they’re victories. That matters. Put me down for another victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 2-1): Bengals 24, Dolphins 23
Coming off a game that just had to be so brutal on the bodies of the Miami defenders, playing 92 snaps against Buffalo’s high-powered offense in South Florida’s heat and humidity, I find the quick turnaround and travel to be too much to overcome. Miami is also dealing with uncertainty around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability, so it will either be Teddy Bridgewater starting or a hobbled version of Tua.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 2-1): Bengals 27, Dolphins 24
This would be an easier game to pick if it was Sunday, since the short rest, travel and injured quarterback will make it hard on the Dolphins. The Bengals haven’t been playing like a team that went to the Super Bowl earlier this year, and their only win this season was against the Jets. That alone makes it hard to pick against the Dolphins, although Miami just barely managed to get past the Ravens and the Bills. (I mean, really, the butt punt?) The Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrows will find a way to take advantage of home field and more rest to earn their second victory.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 0-3): Bengals 27, Dolphins 20
Tua Tagovailoa and the suddenly high-powered Dolphins offense should keep the game fairly close, but road teams are in an unenviable spot for Thursday night games. It also doesn’t bode well for Miami that Dolphins defenders played a whopping 92 snaps against Buffalo. With Tagovailoa ailing, the Dolphins will be hard-pressed to pull off another improbable win. The defending AFC champion Bengals also are desperate after getting off to a 1-2 start.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 1-2): Bengals 23, Dolphins 19
The Dolphins are coming off consecutive national-narrative-changing games, and I don’t believe the franchise has ever seen that in a seven-day span in a regular season. If they can pull off a road win on four days of rest against the defending AFC champion Bengals, then they head into a much softer portion of the schedule on fire. The defense somehow has to catch its breath after chasing Josh Allen and the Bills offense for 90 plays on Sunday, and the Bengals are in that rare position of coming off an impressive road win and yet still being a desperate team (at 1-2). One positive for the gassed defense is that their run of playing elite-mobility quarterbacks gets snapped by facing lead-footed Joe Burrow. Jaelen Phillips hasn’t had an impact game in September in six career outings. The Dolphins need a pass rush so they can sack Burrow a handful of times and force some turnovers. Mike McDaniel also has his eye on his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who appeared as staggered as Trevor Berbick against Mike Tyson when the back of the head slammed against the turf after a late hit by the Bills. No Dolphins coach other than Don Shula has ever had a 4-0 start to a season.
News
“He’s someone I grew to respect for” – The Denver Post
News
Aaron Boone knew Aaron Judge was special since his rookie year: ‘He’s been somebody that I’ve grown in respect for’
TORONTO — Even just watching him for a few minutes in spring training his rookie year, Aaron Boone knew Aaron Judge was special. So when he was named the manager of the Yankees, Judge was one of the first people he sought out.
“I was actually with ESPN in 2017 in spring training,” Boone said before Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays. “I was in Tampa, just there to play a day with the Yankees and I just remembered that I wanted to take him in a little bit so I paid attention to him and watched how he interacted with people. Watched how he treated people. And then, I’ve got to live that experience. That’s been the way he is when you see him with fans or kids, he’s that everyday. He’s very consistent with who he is. I remember I had a long conversation with him on my first day of spring training in 2018. Before camp had opened. We came in really my first time meeting them on an extended level. We had a long conversation. Just you know and since that point, he’s just been somebody that I’ve grown in respect for and and appreciate who he is and how he goes about things.”
Judge has earned his place in the clubhouse and on the field. He went into Tuesday night’s game still looking to hit his 61st home run of the season, which would tie Roger Maris’ 61-year old American League and Yankee single-season home run record.
The slugger has now gone 26 plate appearances since hitting No. 60 a week ago against the Pirates. He has had just two streaks of 30-plus plate appearances without a homer this season. There was a 41-plate appearance drought in August and a 30-plate appearance drought in April. It is the second longest game drought of the season for Judge, who went nine games without a homer this season. He’s reached base safely in 13 of those 26 plate appearances with eight walks.
Judge has reached base in 25 consecutive games, hitting .430/.561/.907 during that streak.
And with a .314 batting average, Judge still holds a narrow lead over Xander Bogaerts (.313) and Luis Arraez (.313). He is vying to be the first Triple Crown winner since 2012. Judge’s 128 RBI are 11 more than Jose Ramirez’s 117 for the most in the AL.
Judge has just three homers in 66 at-bats against the Blue Jays this season.
There is a little less pressure on Judge here at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays looking to clinch a playoff spot, the Yankees’ fans who traveled here hoping to see history are outnumbered. Back in the Bronx last week, Judge had roars every time he went to the plate and the stadium went eerie quiet as each pitch was delivered. Fans groaned every time he did not hit a homer — including when he doubled. Monday night, there were boos when he was walked, but it was almost normal when he struck out and Blue Jays fans went crazy.
Judge has been downplaying the intense spotlight on him.
“Well, nothing’s like Yankee Stadium. That’s for sure,” Judge said. “I know the Roger Centre here gets pretty loud and pretty packed, but nothing like Yankee Stadium. But it felt just like a normal game. For me. That’s like the past couple days.”
Boone isn’t surprised how Judge has handled this. He’s seen him develop into a confident big leaguer and leader.
“I’ve seen him grow….Even in 2018, he was a significant voice in the room,” Boone said. “Guys look to him and obviously that was a year where [Brett Gardner and CC Sabathia] were established leaders of the team. But, think even they realized who Aaron was not only as a player, but as a person and that they were going to be handing over sort of the team to him. I’ve seen that evolve over the years and, and I think this year took on an even greater voice than last year, year before.”
