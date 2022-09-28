Will the Collaboration Bring Needed Respite to AVAX and LINK?

The DeFi space was one of the main areas of growth as per Avalanche Labs.
AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month.
Avalanche Labs tweeted on September 27th about its latest collaboration with Chainlink [LINK]. Chainlink, according to the post, aided AVAX’s growth in the NFT, GameFI, and DeFi sectors. Avalanche labs claimed that the Avalanche network grew dramatically as a result of the integrations of Chainlink’s price feed, VRF, and Keepers into their mainnet. Furthermore, the blockchain secured approximately $550 million in value.
Growth Of DeFi Space
According to Avalanche Labs, one of the main areas of growth was the DeFi space. The Avalanche team could improve their DeFI growth in terms of liquid staking and DEXs with the help of Chainlink’s price feed. In addition, projects like Aave, BenqiFinance, and Trader Joe used the Chainlink systems to improve the Avalanche protocol. This development, however, had little effect on their TVL.
AAVE’s TVL had remained flat throughout September, standing at $1.1 billion. AVAX has performed well in the NFT space. Chainlink’s VRF tools had been used by the NFT community to help them grow. AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month.
Furthermore, on September 24, NFT sales volume peaked at $1.62 million, the highest level of the month. As a result, it is safe to say that Chainlink played a significant role in increasing AVAX volume. On September 24, NFT sales volume peaked at $1.62 million, the highest level of the month. As a result, it is safe to say that Chainlink played a significant role in increasing AVAX volume.
Christie has collaborated with blockchain firms to add new features to its marketplace.
Christie’s 3.0 technology allows NFTs to operate totally within the ETH network.
Christie’s has already made a significant impact in the NFT field. The legendary auction house is now completely adopting Web3’s decentralized concept by introducing a new marketplace where auctions are held on the public Ethereum blockchain.
The 256-year-old British auction house, which is also the world’s second-largest auction house by fine-art auction revenue, claimed that its “Christie’s 3.0” technology enables NFT auctions. To be perform entirely on the ETH network from start to finish. And that all transactions, including post-sales, are automatically record on the blockchain.
Christie’s Partnerships and NFTs Auction
Christie’s new platform was develop in partnership with Manifold, a firm specializing in smart contracts, or the code that enables NFTs and other decentralized apps. Christie’s has also collaborated with blockchain analytics startup Chainalysis and metaverse platform Spatial to provide new features to its marketplace.
The announcement was accompanied by the launch of a single project by artist Diana Sinclair that is exclusive to the new marketplace and features only nine NFTs. That can view in an online virtual gallery constructed by Spatial.
Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s director of digital art sales, said that the purpose of shifting the entire process to on-chain is to prevent money laundering and sales tax. They have devised this solution for both seasoned and new collectors to feel confident in interacting with Christie’s 3.0.
Christie’s has had significant success in the last NFT auction, which is Beeple’s “Every day’s – The First 5000 Days.” Which was mint and sold in March 2021 for an all-time high of $69.3 million. Sotheby’s, a rival auction house, is also interest in Web3 and NFTs, launching its metaverse in October 2021. And selling a series of high-priced NFTs.
Space and Time to support the growth of businesses through smart contract technology.
The funds will be utilized to speed up engineering and product development.
Space and Time, the decentralized data platform has recently announced that it has acquired $20 million in strategic funding from marquee investors led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The Web3 platform, Space and Time, focuses on aiding the growth of businesses through smart contract technology, with strategic funding.
Nate Holiday, co-founder and CEO of Space and Time stated:
We are committed to automating the business logic of the world by directly connecting smart contracts to Space and Time’s data warehouse in order to enable new and advanced use cases in Web3.
Framework Ventures, HashKey, SevenX Ventures, Foresight Ventures, Polygon, and Avalanche’s ecosystem fund Blizzard were among the investors who participated in the capital raise, which was spearheaded by Microsoft’s venture fund M12. At the end of July, Space and Time received $10 million in a venture round headed by Framework Ventures.
Connected to “Smart Contracts”
According to Holiday, the firm will employ its “Proof-of-SQL” cryptography to enable the automation of business logic in conventional centralized systems and its direct connection to smart contracts. Additionally, it will link the platform with Microsoft Azure to give consumers a way to access and utilize the blockchain data on that platform.
In a trustless environment, the firm combines on-chain and off-chain data to provide low-latency transactions and enterprise-scale analytics. Within Space and Time’s cutting-edge data platform, the protocol’s decentralized data warehousing features enable the building, joining, and querying of immutable and modifiable tables with cryptographic guarantees.
Moreover, the funding will be utilized to hasten product development and engineering. The product and consumer adoption of the platform will receive more than 90% of the funds.
Space and Time is also a participant in the Startup with Chainlink program and will collaborate closely with the Oracle network to expand the capabilities of smart contracts.
Space and Time paves the way for establishing a decentralized data warehouse with tremendous Web3 implications. The project secured an additional $20 million in funding to make smart contracts more robust.
A Big Step For Space and Time
The new $20 million in strategic funding is a big deal for the Space and Time team. It signifies the importance of taking a decentralized approach to business logic. More importantly, the investors, including M12, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, Fellows Fund, Mysten Labs, MarketAcross and Stratos, see merit in the Proof of SQL cryptographic approach. Bridging the gap between enterprise database data and smart contracts can lead to many new potential use cases.
Under the hood, Space and Time combines on-chain and off-chain information in a trustless environment to enable enterprise-scale analytics at minimal cost and low latency. Additionally, mutable and immutable tables can be created, joined, and queried with cryptographic guarantees through the next-generation data platform.
Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov adds:
“We’re proud to support Space and Time through the Startup with Chainlink program in their mission to build a decentralized data warehouse and bridge the on-chain and off-chain worlds with Chainlink oracles. With the total addressable market for trust-minimized applications in the trillions of dollars, providing core infrastructure to Web3 developers is crucial for scaling and meeting this global demand.”
Chainlink has been a crucial partner for Space and Time. Through future collaboration, Space and Time will extend the functionality of its hybrid smart contracts to drive the future trustless web or Web3. Moreover, developers can build multi-chain applications and access analytical insights in a decentralized and secure manner. Chainlink’s oracles are a crucial cog in that machine.
Coming To Azure Soon
The fundraising enables Space and Time to accelerate its engineering and product development. More importantly, the team wants to build familiar enterprise-grade solutions processing tremendous data volumes. That is an essential aspect in connecting smart contracts with enterprise database capabilities. Moreover, it will automate business logic in centralized systems.
Space and Time is coming to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform shortly. That integration serves as an on-ramp for customers looking to access and analyze blockchain-native datasets.
Moreover, Azure provides the necessary tools and services to build and deploy Web3 applications, unlocking the decentralized web of the future. Partnering with Microsoft ensures future support and paves the way for broader Web3 use cases and mainstream adoption.
Recently, an early blockchain sandbox game project was officially launched. Although the current crypto market has been hit hard, it still attracts a lot of attention. The so-called blockchain sandbox game actually means that players build their own world by purchasing land and basic buildings, which is similar to Lego Die Lego in traditional games. The most popular blockchain sandbox game at present is Sandbox, and the recently launched blockchain sandbox game project is RobotEra.
RobotEra is building a sandbox-like planetary reconstruction metaverse. Players will become a robot, manage their own land, and participate in the construction of the world. Players can also obtain resources from the land to create robot companions. In RobotEra, players can create freely according to their own imagination, and start a new era with other robots. Additionally, Robotera offers a shared multiverse connected to other worlds, opening theme parks, concerts, museums, and more. Create, share, operate, explore and trade in Robotera with many NFT communities.
RobotEra aims to provide players with a powerful multi-dimensional metaverse platform that integrates entertainment, creation, management, exploration and interaction, making RobotEra not only a colorful game, but a second world that can benefit from crypto currencies and digital assets.
Background
The world that RobotEra players live in is a planet of Tero that has just experienced a catastrophe, in which the aborigines and old robots have been killed in the war between the two sides. There are only 10,000 robots of various shapes hidden in the depths of the planet, who wake up after the big bang with humanized thoughts and emotions. This group of robots with human minds became the masters of this beautiful planet. Facing the ruined planet after the war, they will use their expertise to restore the planet’s past prosperity and create a more brilliant civilization and future.
Gameplay
The gameplay settings of blockchain sandbox games are more or less similar, and RobotEra adds a lot of entertainment to traditional sandbox games.
1. Similar to many blockchain sandbox games, RobotEra players get their avatars in the metaverse through Robot NFT. Robot NFT is the incarnation of players in the metaverse, through which players can interact in the game and mine , construct etc.
The difference is that although Robot NFTs cannot be created at will, players can freely edit and replace their Robot NFTs through the Robot Editor. There are a total of 10,000 Robot NFTs and are divided into seven camps, the camps are Guardian Song, Ω, Justice League, Trailblazers, War College, Lava and Desire for Paradise. These seven camps have different characteristics and attributes, and the number is also different. This setting not only increases the entertainment, but also create more room for Robot NFT appreciation.
2. In addition, RobotEra has added a lot of novel gameplay. For example, in RobotEra, Robot NFT does not have any combat attributes, it will not die nor directly participate in combat. If the player wants to take part in the battle, they must send their robot partners to do so.
Robot partners require players to assemble themselves by collecting resources. Players can assemble robot partners with different attributes and skills. Each robot partner will be a unique NFT, which can be sold in exchange for income, or can be earned while playing. Actually robot partner is a helper for the defense of the land and plundering resources, and does not appear in the game at first sight.
3. Furthermore, every blockchain sandbox game has a platform that players can build at will, and RobotEra is no exception. The planet Tero where RobotEra players live is divided into seven continents, each of which has its own unique resources for making unique robot of their own faction. Players can get a piece of their own land through airdrops or purchase by themselves. Players have absolute autonomy on their own land, they can build as they want, and trade in the market to gain profits.
If the player lacks some resources during construction, they can go to the public continent to get it. The public continent is randomly generated by the system and has a wealth of renewable resources for players to collect. In addition, it is worth noting that players who hold Robot NFT will have the opportunity to receive official land airdrops in various activities. Players who have not received the airdrop can also wait for the next wave of airdrops or purchase directly.
Technical Advantages
RobotEra not only has a complete background story and wonderful gameplay design, but also technically realizes the original development of the editor. There are currently two in-game editors in the project, the land editor and the robot editor.
Robot Editor: Players can edit their own robot protagonist (Robot NFT), or robot partners. After entering the game, players will get an officially provided robot NFT, which can be replaced later by using the robot editor to create a more personalized robot protagonist. Robot Editor is a unique utility in Planet Taro.
Land editor: After players have their own land, they can do anything in their land, such as mining and gathering resources, building houses, and making friends with robots. Obviously, the land editor can make it easier for players to create freely.
The development of the editor can enable RobotEra to have more scenarios, and the editor is currently preparing to be tested and launched.
Summary
To sum up, from the background story and the world view of the project, RobotEra’s design is complete and wonderful, and it might create a more active Web 3 scene. From the perspective of gameplay design, RobotEra is similar to the design concept of many sandbox games, but has its own uniqueness. From the technical point of view, two unique editors prove the strength of the technical team.
In addition, it is worth mentioning that RobotEra is still an early blockchain sandbox game project. Although the vision and goals of the project party are very ambitious, how to develop the project in the future still needs time to witness. The greater the opportunity, the greater the challenge also.
Contact Details:
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Ethereum started a major decline from the $1,400 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might even slide towards the $1,200 level.
Ethereum gained bearish momentum below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels.
The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could extend its decline towards the $1,220 and $1,200 support levels.
Ethereum Price Dips Again
Ethereum attempted a decent increase above the $1,350 level. ETH even broke the $1,380, similar to bitcoin. However, the bulls failed to clear the $1,400 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $1,399 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. There was a clear move below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,269 swing low to $1,399 high.
Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price is also trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,290 and $1,300 levels. The next major resistance is near $1,325 level and the 100 hourly SMA. A clear break above $1,325 might start a decent increase towards the $1,380 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,400 resistance, above which the bulls could aim a strong increase.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,325 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,270.
The next major support is near the $1,240 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the upward move from the $1,269 swing low to $1,399 high. A downside break below the $1,240 level might send the price towards the $1,200 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,150.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart.
Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time.
The Polkadot price was making a recovery over the last two days as it had declined before that. Buyers had stepped in during the recovery period.
At the time of writing, however, buyers had exited the market again. The technical outlook for the coin was bearish, with sellers taking over the market.
The support zone for Polkadot price stood between $6.16 and $5.52. A fall below the $5.52 mark could bring DOT down below the $5 mark.
As Bitcoin’s bulls fizzled out in the market, most altcoins that registered gains also started to lose their bullish momentum.
If demand for DOT increases on its chart, the coin can attempt to revisit its immediate resistance mark. If buying power continues to fall, DOT will return to its local price support line.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart
DOT was trading at $6.29 at the time of writing. The bulls tried hard to defend the price of the altcoin at $8, but buying strength fell, and it caused the altcoin to fall on its chart.
The Polkadot price will witness a tough price ceiling at the $6.80 mark as the coin has been rejected at that level a couple of times in the past.
A move past the $6.80 level will help DOT inch near the $7.73 price mark. On the flip side, the local support level for the coin stood at $6.17 and a fall from that mark would push Polkadot near the $5.52 level.
Over the last trading session, the amount of Polkadot traded fell, signalling declining buying strength.
Technical Analysis
DOT was displaying that there was a fall in buying strength on the one-day chart. For most of this month, Polkadot price witnessed increased selling pressure, which has caused the bears to eventually gain more strength.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, and that meant sellers were out in force compared to buyers in the market.
Polkadot was below the 20-SMA line, and that can be interpreted as less demand. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum on the one-day chart.
DOT’s technical indicators displayed that selling strength had taken over the chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price action of the coin.
The MACD continued to display red signal bars, which were also sell signal for the coin. Bollinger Bands measure price volatility and price fluctuation.
The bands had widened as they reflected incoming price fluctuations for the altcoin.