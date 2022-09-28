With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

Get the latest Boston sports news
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant.
But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that’s not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Sept. 22 shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
“We’re seeing very, very dry conditions,” said Luigi Romolo, a state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The region of severe drought stretches from the seven-county Twin Cities metro area southwest to Pipestone County, Romolo said, with some areas anywhere from 4 to 8 inches below normal in precipitation.
So far, this September has been the driest on record in the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport all month.
One exception to the dry spell is northern Minnesota, which received more rain this summer and so far is avoiding the drought.
While the water levels of some lakes and rivers have dropped, the dry conditions are not yet having widespread, serious impacts across the state.
Farmers are mostly past the growing season, so the dry conditions shouldn’t affect their crops, said Brad Carlson, a University of Minnesota Extension educator in Mankato.
“Really, farmers would prefer that it’s dry from here on out, so that they don’t have to worry about muddy conditions and messing up fields during the harvest season,” he said.
Carlson said the dry conditions also bring environmental benefits. Nitrates from fertilizer are less likely to wash off fields and pollute water bodies when it doesn’t rain.
“When we don’t have excess water, they just sit in place in the fields,” he said. “So from that standpoint, it’s actually good for water quality.”
Farmers also won’t need to use as much energy in the form of natural gas and propane to dry their corn — a positive given the current high fuel prices right now, Carlson said.
Whether the drought continues into the spring planting season depends on what kind of winter Minnesota has this year. Romolo said two factors are important: how much snow we get, and whether we retain that snow throughout the winter.
A heavy snowfall that sticks around all winter would be just what Minnesota needs to replenish dry soil before next year’s growing season, Romolo said.
“Maybe even just an average snowfall might be enough to help us out, if we get some rains in the spring to top it all off,” he said.
An early snowfall also could have an impact, Carlson said, by insulating the soil and preventing frost from getting too deep. Then, after the spring thaw, water from melting snow could seep into the soil, he said.
“However, if we get a hard freeze, and a deep freeze, then most of that snowfall is going to melt and run off, and so that probably won’t help a lot,” Carlson said.
The return of Jeffrey Dahmer to the front of the stage does not please everyone.
Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix’s “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the gruesome story of Dahmer’s slaughter from 1978 to 1991, when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
The series instantly rose to the top of the streamer’s charts and has dominated social media discussions since its September 21 release, but not everyone is a fan.
Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, said she was never even told Netflix was making a series about the murders.
“I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or what we think about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Isbell told Insider. “But I’m not hungry for money, and that’s what it’s all about, Netflix trying to get paid.”
True crime documentaries to watch this summer
Isbell suggested the streamer should have donated some of its profits to the children of Dahmer’s victims.
“If the show somehow benefited them, it wouldn’t be so tough and reckless,” Isbell said. “It’s sad that they’re just making money from this tragedy. It’s just greed.”
Isbell gave a victim impact statement during Dahmer’s 1992 trial, which is retconned on the show, but her cousin Eric Perry, who is also a relative of Lindsey, wondered why the show even had to exist in the first place. .
“I don’t tell anyone what to watch, I know real crime media is huge, but if you’re really curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed off about this show,” he wrote on Twitter on September 22. “It retraumatizes again and again, and why? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”
Perry posted her message above a side-by-side comparison of Isbell’s statement and how she was portrayed on the show, and questioned“Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court facing the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD. WIIIIIILD.”
With Dahmer’s story back in the minds of the general public, Isbell vowed to never stop standing up for the brother she tragically lost.
“When I think of my brother, I think of what such an idiot he was, and I think he’s going to appreciate that I’m supporting him until my last breath,” she said. “He knows I’m always there for him.”
E ! News reached out to reps for Netflix and Murphy and did not hear back.
All ten episodes of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are available to stream on Netflix.
The news that Columbia University filed fraudulent data to rise in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings has again raised the question of what these rankings mean. Does anyone imagine that as Columbia “plunged” from No. 2 to No. 18 (as its ranking was reassessed by U.S. News on its own estimated data) that the Columbia students sitting in their classrooms in Upper Manhattan felt the quality of their education slipping away?
Columbia is exactly the same university at No. 18 as it was at No. 2. Nothing real in any student experience is different. Nor will it change if Columbia manages to claw its way back up. Is the University of Chicago (No. 6) a tiny bit better than University of Pennsylvania at No. 7? Or objectively 10 places superior to lowly Cornell, way down at No. 17? These rankings have zero to do with what is real about a college or university, and it is time to once again declare them bunk and encourage families, prospective college students and all media folks everywhere to ignore them.
Schools are not, in some holistic, abstract way, “better” or “worse.” They are different and serve different students. Some schools are wealthy and prestigious, and others are huge with diverse, niche programs or are small and focused on the liberal arts. Some may have emphases like study abroad or interdisciplinary majors, while others provide a strong sense of belonging for specific students. These things can shape your experience, but does that make one objectively “better”? No question, schools such as the California Institute of Technology, which choose only 6.4% of applicants, can fill their classes with highly motivated, accomplished students. They have multibillion-dollar endowments and therefore some extraordinary facilities. But will every student thrive at Cal Tech, even if they are admitted? My own college, Wheaton College, is an excellent school. I believe strongly in the quality of the education we offer here. It also has a very specific mission of Christian education that would not work for every person.
Plenty of research has demonstrated that prestigious names can make a difference in earnings and opportunities for some students — first-generation or low-income — but make no appreciable difference for others. (Holding other variables constant, most white males get no salary bump by going to Harvard over the University of West Virginia.) And no student is served well if they choose a school where they don’t succeed academically, socially and emotionally.
The U.S. News rankings emerged in a time when information about specific colleges and universities was harder to find. They provided a guide for those unfamiliar with the many options out there. Today, there is perhaps too much information, so the rankings may serve as a simple way to sort universities, perhaps to make a choice among several good options. But as someone who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, I would like to encourage every college-bound student to ignore these numbers and instead borrow a technique from my own discipline of cultural anthropology.
Over time, schools create a culture. In a smaller college, that culture may extend to virtually every part of campus. In a large university, there may be many “subcultures,” in the engineering school or in Greek life or among the theater students. Going to the campus, spending the night (not only taking in the pre-formed admissions presentation), sitting in a class and talking to students can reveal what is really happening in the parts of the school you care about. (Anthropologists call this ethnography.)
This sort of research might not be an option for every student, given the time and cost involved, but every student can find alumni from that school (the more recent the better), write to current students and join a social media account run by students there. Figure out the culture — the vibe — of the classrooms, dorms, groups or communities within the college where you would likely spend your time.
There’s no doubt that the prestige of the Dartmouths and Stanfords of the world can matter. But does the prestige of the school shape campus culture in ways you would like? Is it more creative or competitive? Is this a place where people support one another, or does it emphasize independence? The ranking won’t answer any of those questions.
Choosing the No. 51 school (Lehigh University) over the No. 62 school (University of Pittsburgh) won’t mean anything to you as you study sociology or biology, as you work out with the football team or play in the marching band. Your life will be much more specific than this arbitrary number assigned by some publication. Getting the life you want in and beyond college will be far more influenced by how you thrive in college — your success in classes, extracurriculars, in your social connections — and, it should be mentioned, by avoiding excessive debt, than in the ranking.
So ditch the “research” of comparing lists and rankings, but delve into the qualitative data you collect yourself. Explore the reality of life at the school, in the places where you think you’ll go, and find the place where you can thrive. That’s the only ranking that ultimately matters.
Brian Howell is a professor of anthropology at Wheaton College. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
In a new feature, Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Fresh off Baltimore’s 37-26 Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, plenty of questions remain with the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, coming to town Sunday.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity)
Can we just write off now Ronnie Stanley playing this year?
— Robert Scheerer
Mike Preston: It’s way too early to write Stanley off, but he is definitely needed after Ja’Wuan James went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 and Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. Mekari’s replacement, rookie Daniel Faalele, started slowly against New England on Sunday but got better as the game went on to turn in a solid effort. However, Faalele, a fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, will struggle most of the season with speed rushers if he isn’t given help, and that hurts the passing game.
Sunday’s game against Buffalo is the ideal time for Stanley to return, not just because of Mekari’s injury, but also because the Bills have a strong, aggressive defensive line.
Coming out of Notre Dame, Stanley was criticized for not having a strong work ethic and there have been times in his seven seasons in Baltimore when he didn’t practice even though he should have been on the field. There are some within the organization who believe he didn’t work hard enough during rehabilitation last offseason, which led to him only playing one game in 2021.
With all that said, he’s reportedly had multiple surgeries on his ankle. Because of his weight (315 pounds) and the nature of his position, which puts a lot of pressure on the ankles, it’s going to take him longer to return to the field than most players at other positions.
But the perfect time is now with the Bills coming to town.
How does [Eric DeCosta] escape criticism for the team’s glaring roster weaknesses? Ronnie Stanley has been injured since 2020 and they haven’t brought anyone in to fill his spot through the draft, trades or free agency. They’ve had no pass rush since 2019 and EDC’s [outside linebacker] draft picks have been [Odafe] Oweh, who doesn’t register sacks, [Daelin] Hayes, who was injured and is now gone, and [David] Ojabo, who won’t play until 2023. As for his No. 1 picks, [Marquise] “Hollywood” Brown wasn’t great and is now gone, [Patrick] Queen can’t shed blocks, tackle in the open field, or cover, [Rashod] Bateman looks like an average NFL receiver. The jury is still out on [Kyle] Hamilton and [Tyler] Linderbaum, but the last Pro Bowl-caliber player the Ravens drafted in the first round was Lamar, and that was Ozzie [Newsome]’s call. What other GM could get away with this?
— Jesse D. Marr
Preston: Wow, Jesse, that really isn’t a question but a statement and your opinion. But I wrote about this being a key year for DeCosta back in February and that he needed to add some impact players.
Since becoming general manager four years ago, DeCosta’s drafts have been average at best, with some of the notable disappointments you mentioned. But at the same time, I am giving him ample time to improve, just like the players he selects in the draft who get three to four years, and in some cases five (see outside linebacker Tyus Bowser).
DeCosta’s critics will say he doesn’t deserve that amount of time because he worked under former general manager Ozzie Newsome since the team moved here from Cleveland in 1996, but it’s one thing to provide input on players and another to be the guy who makes the decisions.
Of course, there have been some things that I would have done differently, like select a pass rusher in the first round, a problem area for this team the last four years. I would have beefed up the interior of the offensive and defensive lines in the draft, because that’s where games are won and lost in the NFL, and certainly added more “tough guys,” which this team lacks.
But this year’s draft class appears promising with Linderbaum, Hamilton, defensive tackle Travis Jones, tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams.
DeCosta deserves some criticism but the Ravens have been to the playoffs every year but one since he became general manager. So, to put it in perspective, consider him a draft pick who deserves another year or two before some try to run him out of town.
Should the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023 be a left tackle or middle linebacker? Also, do you think Lamar is the front-runner for MVP right now?
— @Royce90246855 on Twitter
Preston: It’s way too early to speculate about the draft, but the Ravens have a lot of glaring needs on defense, particularly at edge rusher and inside linebacker. As far as left tackle, it remains to be seen when or if Stanley plays and how effective he is on the field. Ask me that same question about two months from now.
As far as Jackson, the front-runner for the MVP changes week to week, but it really doesn’t matter because Jackson is always in that class.
All the talking eggheads on these 24/7 sports channels hype up this MVP race after every game. It’s almost as bad as someone stating every week that Jackson can win a game with his arm, or that he can spark a comeback win.
Really.
One of the things I like best about Jackson is that he doesn’t talk about the accolades or awards. He just keeps focusing on winning a Super Bowl.
In Year 5, Jackson is a proven talent. The only questions that remain about him are, can he lead the Ravens deep into the playoffs, and can he win a Super Bowl?
Front-runner for MVP? It depends on the week and which teams won and lost.
My question is: do you think the past three games, defensively speaking, is cause for concern over the Ravens’ hire of Mike Macdonald? A follow-up question is do you believe Odafe Oweh is being properly utilized in this scheme?
— William Kang
Preston: I would not point the finger at Macdonald, but the lack of success means the Ravens are still adjusting their philosophy, scheme and personnel.
That’s normal under these trying circumstances after the team invested so much money and brought in top talent during the offseason. One problem was that the majority of the starters never got on the field together during preseason games because coach John Harbaugh feared injuries.
If you combine that with a new defensive coordinator and several new defensive assistants, there is going to be an adjustment period, especially with communication.
Harbaugh was a defensive backs coach when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, so I assume he has been huddling with Macdonald and secondary coach Chris Hewitt to work some things out.
I don’t think the Ravens are concerned about Macdonald at this point, but that might change if they keep allowing receivers like the New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker to put up big numbers like he’s Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.
As far as Oweh, what else can the Ravens do with him? He’s been on the strong side and weak side and still can’t get pressure, and he’s had problems holding the edge against the run. Oweh had a strong training camp, which led a lot of us to believe he would have a strong season. But in retrospect, the second-year player was considered a project when the Ravens drafted him in the first round.
What do you make of Jerry Rosburg now coaching with the Broncos? Surprised to see him unretire and not come back to Ravens?
— David Jacob
Preston: No David, not really. I’ve seen a lot of assistant coaches come back from retirement, such as former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who is now in that same capacity with the Atlanta Falcons. These guys are passionate, and they miss that competition on Sunday afternoons. Rosburg was well-liked and respected here in Baltimore. If he wanted to return, some team was going to find a position for him, which Denver did as its senior assistant this season.
With the potential of getting pass rush help back at some point this season with the return of Bowser and Ojabo, if you were DeCosta, would you put a higher priority on acquiring some middle linebacker help? Or bring in more pass rushing help? I was a little surprised they didn’t sign Blake Martinez when he visited.
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: It’s all based on need. The return of Bowser and Ojabo would be an upgrade, but probably not significant since both are returning from Achilles tendon injuries.
In the words of Newsome, it all depends on right player, right price. For instance, the Ravens recently signed Jason Pierre-Paul. At age 33, his best years are behind him, but the Ravens need pass rushers. If Pierre-Paul were that good, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, respected for putting together top defenses, certainly would have signed him to a new deal. Instead, the Ravens are willing to take a chance with Pierre-Paul, hoping he has enough left in the tank.
It’s a gamble, but I like the move. If a veteran linebacker similar to Martinez becomes available, I assume the Ravens will not hesitate in signing him.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
Q: What is Kyle Lowry’s contract status after this year? After hearing his comments regarding him getting in better shape as per Pat Riley’s directive, do the Heat have to renew him next year if his 2022-23 season is similar to last year’s? – Bob, Davie.
A: First, until the hamstring injury in the playoffs, Kyle Lowry had a solid first season with the Heat, especially in light of the time that a family matter took him away from the team. When he was on the court in 2021-22, he was good and the Heat were good. As for his contract, it is for $28.3 million this season and $29.7 million in 2023-24 in the final year of his three-year, $85 million deal. And as for Kyle downplaying Pat Riley’s conditioning questions, that is nothing more than pride. It is similar to how Tim Hardaway bristled at such Riley concerns when Riley included a weight clause in Tim’s contract. Comments don’t matter; actions do. And Kyle clearly has arrived at Heat camp in season-ready shape.
Q: I’m very optimistic for this Heat season, but I think it’s reasonable to expect a little bit of a dropoff from Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. The Heat always find a way to mine undrafted talent, but it seems those same players take a step back once they hit the scouting report. – John, Ocala.
A: I’m not sure if it is a case of taking a step back or the challenge increasing. With great expectations come greater responsibilities. Ultimately, that becomes too great a challenge for some, with that now a concern with Duncan Robinson, after the Heat perhaps assumed too much about what he could sustain on his plate. One thing about Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent is they all are well-grounded, appreciative of what it took to get here and what it will take to make the next step. I do not see any of those three regressing. What I cannot be as certain about is how much further they can raise their games. That’s what will make this season, particularly the early stages, intriguing.
Q: My “Ask Ira” question today: In the upcoming season, do you see the Miami Heat getting Bam Adebayo out more in the open court on the fastbreak? Tape from last season shows he is really hard to stop when he is running. – Stuart.
A: A couple of things there. First, the best way to bust out in transition for a big man is to secure the rebound. So Bam Adebayo’s transition opportunities could well be a factor of his defensive rebounding. But you also have to be careful of carrying too much of such a mindset. Too many players get so caught up in going end to end that they get lost, so to speak, in the red zone. That sort of was the case with KZ Okpala, who would get into the paint and then all bets were off. Going further back, Billy Owens was so caught up in pushing the ball as a bigger man that the defense would set up at midcourt to pick his pocket off the dribble, knowing he was headed there with his head down. So even if Bam picks up his pace, it also has to be done in moderation and with purpose.
Bruins
The first cuts are fast approaching and the Boston Bruins’ season opener is slowly taking shape.
Tuesday’s preseason home opener against the New York Rangers marked Anton Stralman’s first appearance in game action after the veteran defenseman came on a power take-off late in the game. last week. Other notable early exhibits include Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Craig Smith, Hampus Lindholm, Mike Reilly, Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Swayman, to name a few.
It also caused another preseason tilt for Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka. Both young forwards provided the Providence Bruins with timely offensive production in their first seasons of professional hockey. However, neither was able to get a full-time job in Boston after his stints with the big club.
Yet as Tuesday’s tilt with Rangers reached its final act, an unheralded name found itself center stage with a decisive exit.
A two-goal performance from veteran forward AJ Greer, capped by its overtime winner, further bolstered his case for one of the fourth-line vacancies.
From Greer to Steen and Studnicka, here’s what we learned from the Bruins’ 3-2 triumph over the Rangers.
The Montreal-born Greer came in as one of the more low-key candidates for a potential fourth-line job.
The former Boston University product spent his first five seasons in the league between the Avalanche and Devils organizations. At this point, he has just 47 career NHL games under his belt.
He fits every description for a fourth-line role: forceful, uncompromising and authoritarian. An opportunistic Greer showed those traits on Tuesday and added an offensive touch with his second-period equalizer and overtime winner, both with help from Studnicka.
“I always saw myself playing the type of hockey the Bruins play,” Greer said after the game. “Being here is a dream come true. I’m lucky to be in the position I’m in and I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities.
Greer’s performance throughout camp made a competitive battle for the final six spots all the more intriguing. He finds himself in the mix with Studnicka, Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno and Marc McLaughlin. Another solid week could take Greer from a dark horse candidate to a favorite to appear on Boston’s line of control in two weeks.
Like Greer, Studnicka and Steen will have to approve the waivers if general manager Don Sweeney decides to send them to Providence. Unlike Greer, Studnicka and Steen don’t necessarily have definitive roles in the final six. According to Montgomery’s staff, they could appear on the third or fourth lines and possibly add secondary special teams minutes.
Either way, they need a solid run of pre-season performances to establish themselves as potential contenders.
“It’s something I’m fully aware of,” Studnicka said. “I just don’t try to dwell on assumptions and show up every day hoping things will go well.”
After a top-to-bottom preseason debut on Saturday in Philadelphia, Studnicka maintained his solid forecheck, generating several quality looks on the fourth line with Greer and Marc McLaughlin.
Steen had a relatively comparable night…until the third period.
The Bruins found themselves shorthanded with a 2-1 deficit early in the final stanza. It didn’t take long for them to strike shorthanded as Steen converted on Joona Koopanen’s wire in a 2-on-1 to level things at 2-2.
“I think I’m going into this year with more confidence. And I just try to be good every day and fight for the last spots in the team,” Steen said of his pre-season approach. “It’s huge for me to come to the rink every day and do a good job.
More roster decisions await new head coach Jim Montgomery and the coaching staff after the looming first round of cups. Assuming Studnicka and Steen stay on board, they’ll likely stay in the final six similar roles as veterans like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk get more playing reps toward the end of the preseason.
Half of Boston’s best defensive pairing on Tuesday hopes to impress the brass enough to land another NHL contract. The other half will be in high demand at the start of the year with Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy absent.
However, the Lindholm-Stralman couple is not necessarily unique. Ideally, the Bruins could replicate that same duo when they face Alex Ovechkin and company in 14 days.
Against a solid core of Rangers veterans, the Swedes made a solid first impression as a duo, leading the Bruins in transition play while providing a solid defensive hand. The Bruins had a 17-5 advantage on 5-on-5 attempts in 14:43 of the Lindholm-Stralman duo.
“Calm, cool and collective,” Montgomery said of Lindholm and Stralman. “They had some great escapes…they were really good.”
Lindholm will likely skate with McAvoy or Carlo with a perfectly healthy D core. Considering all the other options, a stable veteran like Stralman offers an intriguing right shot option on third pair shots.
The shorthanded Bruins will have their hands full to start the year. Still, they may have landed on a pair of reliable Swedish defenders ahead of their season opener.
The cast changes were far from the only discordant element of HBO The House of the Dragon, episode 6. Sunday’s episode of game of thrones The prequel series ended with a gunshot for one character. It was unexpected and not in a good way for some. Let’s discuss that in the spoiler-filled section below.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Two big choices present themselves at the end of episode 6.
Similar to Aemma Targaryen, Laena Velaryon suffers from a difficult delivery, unable to push the baby. The maester suggests to Laena’s husband, Daemon Targaryen, that he could “open the womb, try to pull the child out using the blade”. But there is no guarantee that the baby or the mother will survive.
Unlike Aemma — who dies after King Viserys allows his surgeon to operate on him — Laena realizes what’s going on soon enough to take matters into her own hands. Before Daemon can have a say, Laena escapes the delivery room and limps outside, begging her dragon Vhagar to breathe fire on her. “Dracaries!” she commands – the High Valyrian (language of the ancient Valyrian Freehold) word for “Dragonfire”. Vhagar hesitates, visibly confused by his rider’s shocking request. But eventually, he seems to understand her pain and helps end it, incinerating her in a mighty inferno.
Unfortunately, before giving birth, Laena was already in bad shape.
We first meet Laena when she was 12 years old, having been transported to King’s Landing as a bride offered to King Viserys. More than three years after Viserys rejected her, Laena is reunited with the king’s younger brother, Daemon. Daemon, childless, had just murdered his wife. He immediately takes a shard from Laena in episode 5.
Ten years later, the couple is married with two daughters. But as House of the Dragon never fails to remind us, threads are what everyone is looking for. In a scene before Laena’s death, she and Daemon talk about the struggles of their marriage. Daemon is restless, unable to sleep. They also discuss Rhaenyra, Daemon’s ex-lover, giving birth to another son. Laena clearly laments that she didn’t produce any for Daemon.
“Perhaps I, too, am not the woman you would have wanted for yourself… It doesn’t bother me. I have made my peace.”
This scene seems to foreshadow what is to come. Even the scene in which Laena talks to her youngest daughter Rhaena seems to provide a needed touch of exposition, making it clear that Laena is related to Vhagar, “the greatest [dragon] in the world.”
In the delivery room, Laena overhears the maester telling Daemon that she won’t survive a C-section to remove the baby. Unable to see Daemon’s reaction or hear what decision he is making, Laena immediately flees. This suggests that she knows Daemon will undergo the operation, sacrificing her for the slightest chance of their child surviving. She thinks Daemon will make the same choice as his brother Viserys.
It seems Laena, stuck in an unhappy marriage, thinks she’s going to die no matter what. Rather than undergo the operation and bleed to death, she has the power to choose her end, one that no prince or king decides for her. Although it suggests she sacrifices any chance, however small, for her son to survive.
Laena’s childbirth scene mirrors the same situation King Viserys encountered with Queen Aemma. However, in this case, the maester does not present Daemon with a strong chance of his son surviving a C-section. After Daemon finds out that his wife would die from such an operation, he seems to shake his head slightly, indicating that he doesn’t wish to go through with it. Unlike Viserys, Daemon does not want to risk his wife’s life.
Hearing about the complications of childbirth, Laena is potentially ashamed of not being able to, once again, make Daemon a male heir. She decides to end her life, after failing to fulfill the purpose for which she was raised from a young age.
Laena also seems to want the best for Daemon. They discuss Daemon who wastes all his time reading tales of “the same dead dragonlords”. Laena says, “But you are more than that Demon. The man I married was more than that.” Laena seems to have accepted the idea that she disappointed Daemon. By stepping out of the picture, she allows Daemon to be free to find a new wife and have another chance to produce the male heir he desires.
In George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, Daemon is not forced to choose to subject Laena to a life-threatening C-section. Instead, Laena endures a difficult birth and delivers a boy who, like Aemma’s son Baelon, dies soon after. Laena falls seriously ill from grief and fever. Daemon orders a renowned maester to save her, but he arrives too late. Laena attempts to fly Vhagar one last time before dying but, tired and sick, she dies before she can reach the dragon.
