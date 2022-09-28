Youtube Shorts Adds Narration Voiceovers, A Popular Tiktok Feature • Techcrunch

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The Nuggets made a $179 million bet they can’t afford to lose.

Will Michael Porter Jr. ever justify the money Denver bet on him?

At 24, after undergoing three back operations, MPJ no longer takes a doctor’s word as gospel.

“I don’t really get my insurance from doctors,” Porter said. While grateful for the positive feedback from the team’s medical staff, he relies on religious faith to cope with the uncertainty of what his future may hold.

Entering his fifth NBA season, having been physically able to splash his sweet jump shot in just 40% of the games Denver has played since 2018, there’s a big question about Porter beyond whether his back can hold out.

Is MPJ ready to grow up and make a serious commitment to playing championship basketball?

While I’m not afraid to ask that tough question, only coach Michael Malone can demand better from Porter.

He’s an artist who paints beautiful rainbow sweaters, but doesn’t show as much enthusiasm for getting dirty to rebound or play defense.

Here’s hoping his back is strong enough to handle the weight of a tough love, because critical time can smell weakness, and the Nuggets are paying way too much money to MPJ to hide his defensive shortcomings on the bench with a game on. game in the fourth quarter. .

“We can’t hide guys. When you watch the NBA championship, there is no one on the floor that you have to hide. There are pit bulls out there, tough guys. (Porter) is going to have to show that ‘Hey, I can be on the field at the end of games, in big games,’” Malone said on Tuesday, after his team opened training camp at the University of California-San Diego.

Since health issues knocked Porter out midway through the first round in 2018, he’s been healthy enough to dress for 154 of the Nuggets’ 367 games.

Denver has gone to great lengths to give Porter the best chance to succeed and justify the $30.9 million salary owed to him this season. New general manager Calvin Booth traded for veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to provide defensive cover on the wing for MPJ.

While the Nuggets can’t keep Porter in bubble wrap, given his history of breaking down, it might be worth considering limiting his playing time to 25-28 minutes per game, as well as scheduling regular nights. .

“I don’t think taking the cautious route with the players is the way to go,” Porter said.

“I don’t think skipping games is the way to save your body. You have to respect the game. You should play when you can play and help your team win as many games as possible. »

The main point Malone emphasizes in training camp is defense; he insists the Nuggets need to be among the five hardest-to-score teams in the NBA if they’re going to do more than talk about being champions.

With MVP Nikola Jokic hailing the return of guard Jamal Murray after a long recovery from a knee injury, getting the ball in the basket shouldn’t be a concern for Denver. If Porter is the team’s third-leading scorer, he has to be more than a one-trick pony to justify the Nuggets’ huge outlay on him.

“In Michael’s case, if he’s healthy, is he running as he should? Does it bounce like it should bounce? Does he make efforts in defense? Booth said. “He’s a tough shooter and a tough shooter, but every now and then do you move the ball instead of taking that tough shot? We want Michael to be himself, but there are definitely areas where he can improve.

The Nuggets took care of his back with tenderness. When I asked Malone if there was an action plan to keep MPJ healthy from now until the NBA playoffs, the coach said the team would be flexible and stressed the importance of giving Porter a voice to take care of her body and manage her workload.

But what MPJ needs most now isn’t TLC.

If Denver wants a real shot at a championship, Porter must be held accountable, with a claim that he must be more than one of the nicest shooters on earth.

“Either you’re good enough to be here and help us on both ends of the court, or you’re a situational player,” Malone said. “I know Michael doesn’t want that. I don’t want that for him. I want Michael Porter to be a guy who closes the big games for us. It will be up to him and me to help him get there.

Tough love can be defined: HI’s contract is a rock-solid guarantee of $179 million, but should guarantee nothing to MPJ at the critical moment, when even an artist needs to get dirty.