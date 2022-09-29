News
A deep dive into Yankee Slugger’s unforgettable season… with more to come – The Denver Post
Aaron Judge is having a life-changing season. This had been evident since around mid-May, and his decision to turn down the Yankees contract extension to bet on himself will be included in books on self-confidence for years to come.
Tying the Yankee and American League record for home runs is one thing. His first MVP will also be a nice icing on the cake. But to fully appreciate the magnitude of Judge’s unforgettable 2022 season, you really have to dig deep into the weeds.
Let’s start with the basics. Judge is in only his eighth 60 home run season. Gaming titans like Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez never did that.
His 11 multi-HR games are tied for the most in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).
Judge is the only player in Major League Baseball history to record a season with 60 home runs, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
The judge runs all MLB players in homers, runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits, and times on base.
If traditional stats aren’t really your thing, take comfort in knowing that Judge also leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement, OPS+, wRC+, wOBA, Offensive Runs Above Average, Isolated Power, and Win Probability Added.
The judge has 61 circuits. Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each have under 61 hits for the Yankees this year.
Seven MLB players have made 300 or more plate appearances this season and have fewer hits than the judge has home runs.
Judge hit 55 different pitchers this year, setting a new AL record. Nick Pivetta, Jordan Lyles, Matt Swarmer and Tyler Wells have the honor of being the only pitchers to have yielded more than one. Lyles, Swarmer and Wells were dunked twice in the same game. The Rangers are the only AL team to keep Judge on the court this season, and the Yankees close out the season with four games in Texas.
After hitting his 61st homer on Wednesday, Judge now has a second-half OPS of 1.327. It posted an OPS of 1,253 in July, 1,091 in August and is currently running a 1,437 in September. The only players to finish a season with better second-half OPS are Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The only players with better OPS in a single month in September were Bonds, Greenberg and…former Astros outfielder Richard Hidalgo.
Judge has better batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.715), OPS (1.153) and wRC+ (216) on the road than at Yankee Stadium (average .312, .412 on-base percentage, .677 slugging percentage, 1.089 OPS, 202 wRC+).
From April 22 to June 4, one of his most dominant streaks of the season, Judge hit 20 homers. It’s also the number of home runs the Oakland Athletics have hit in the same period.
From July 16 to August 12, he hit 0.436/0.573/1.077 (1.650 OPS) with 15 homers. That’s more home runs than the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers have hit in the same span.
Since integration, the only qualified hitters to finish a season with a better wRC+ than Judge’s 209 are Bonds, Williams and Mickey Mantle. Mantle is also the only Yankee in a post-integration season to compile a single-season slugging percentage higher than Judge’s .696. The Mick displayed a .705 SLG in 1956.
Judge has a .313/.425/.696 slash line. Ruth, Mantle and Lou Gehrig are the only other Yankees with .310/.420/.690 seasons. The same goes for a season with an OPS+ above 200.
With 11.0 wins over substitution (per FanGraphs), Judge is now the owner of the 10th-best season by a position player in Yankee history. Only Ruth, Gehrig and Mantle have had a higher WAR in a single season. It’s now also a top-25 season of all time – the eighth best since onboarding – and Judge is the first player to post 11 WARS in a season since Bonds in 2004. Mike Trout (2012- 13) and Mookie Betts (2018) are the only other active players with a 10-win season.
Converting WAR to a dollar scale based on the amount Win Above Replacement typically commands in free agency, FanGraphs calculated that Judge’s season should be worth $88.2 million.
His longest non-homer streak of the season lasted from the Yankees’ fifth inning of game on August 12 through the third inning of their game on August 22, a span of 41 plate appearances. He responded with nine in his next 60.
Judge ranks in the 99th percentile or better (!!!) in Statcast Average Out Speed, Max Out Speed, Hit Percentage, and Barrel Percentage. He’s also in the 99th percentile of walk rate, which means he gets walked more than anyone, and when he has pitches to hit, he hits them harder than anyone.
Finally, Judge has six games this season with more homers than outs made.
St. Paul City Council approves $5 million tax incentive for deeply affordable senior housing at Highland Bridge
The St. Paul City Council this week approved financing for 60 units of deeply affordable rental housing for seniors age 55 and older at Highland Bridge, the new development in Highland Park.
The Lumin, a five-story apartment building to be developed by CommonBond Communities at 830 Cretin Ave., will be targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent of the Twin Cities area median income. That income limit would equate this year to about $24,000 for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.
The Lumin will span 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Seven apartments will be reserved for high-priority homeless residents.
The $22.3 million project relies on a variety of funding sources, including a $10.6 million first mortgage loan from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority will contribute up to $5.4 million in tax increment financing, which will take the form of a “pay as you go” financial note to help fund the first mortgage loan. That translates to about $400,000 in payments on an annualized basis.
To fund deeply affordable housing, the city has organized a series of tax increment financing districts, or TIF districts, that pair affordable projects with market-rate projects, somewhat like Russian nesting dolls. In the case of the Lumin, “Ford Site Housing
TIF District No. 2” relies on tax revenues from a 118-unit market-rate senior housing project to be developed by Presbyterian Homes.
To maintain long-term affordability, every apartment in the Lumin will also rely on project-based federal Section 8 housing vouchers, which are expected to cover the majority of rents.
Other funding sources for the Lumin include tax credits, tax-exempt revenue bonds provided through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, a $4.5 million Ramsey County capital improvement loan that defers both principal and interest for 40 years, a deferred developer’s fee, a sales tax rebate and energy rebate.
The city, through an agreement with master developer the Ryan Cos., expects that at least 20 percent of all the housing units built at Highland Bridge will qualify as affordable housing at a variety of income tiers, including a mix of rental and owner-occupied housing. At full build-out, that would translate to 760 affordable units.
Withdrawal from Russia: Swedish H&M loses 89% of its net profit
The Swedish clothing giant H&M recorded an 89% drop in net profit in the third quarter on September 29, weighed down by a provision linked to its gradual withdrawal from Russia, a consequence of the conflict in Ukraine.
The world number 2 in the sector also announced a new plan aimed at annual savings of 2 billion crowns (181 million euros), the effects of which should be visible from the second half of 2023.
Between July and September, H&M’s quarterly net profit was divided by nine to 531 million crowns (about 49 million euros) in the third quarter, well below the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg and Factset.
“The third quarter was largely affected by our decision to put our activities in Russia on hold and then to withdraw from them,” commented CEO Helena Helmersson in the group’s financial report quoted by AFP. “It had a significant effect on our sales and profitability, which explains half of the decline in profits,” she added. H&M’s turnover reached 57.5 billion crowns, an increase of 3%, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Factset.
“Just over 30” stores permanently closed
The Swedish giant did not detail the measures of its savings plan which will include measures of “cost reductions and efficiency improvements”.
After shutting down all of its sales in Russia in March, the group announced in July that it would withdraw from Russia, thus generating a cost of 2.1 billion crowns (190 million euros). The amount turned out to be higher than expected due to the decline in the value of the Swedish krona on the foreign exchange market.
To date, the group has “a little more than 30” stores permanently closed out of the 172 H&M brands in Russia, of which only a part belongs to H&M, many being franchised. H&M will also close its three stores in Belarus.
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
Police identified a man Thursday who died at a downtown St. Paul construction site as a 61-year-old from Stillwater.
The driver of a work truck struck Peter M. Davis at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Wabasha and Seventh streets, according to police. Davis was working at a roadwork construction site.
Officers working a traffic safety detail nearby were redirected to the incident and paramedics pronounced Davis dead at the scene.
“The department and the city mourn this tragic loss of life in St. Paul,” said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman, on Thursday. “The investigation into this incident continues.”
Planned Parenthood shooting suspect Robert Dear will not be forcibly medicated at this time
A mental patient accused of killing three people in 2015 at a Colorado family planning clinic because it offered abortion services will not be forcibly medicated as he appeals a federal judge’s order authorizing involuntary processing.
Earlier this month, US District Judge Robert Blackburn ruled that involuntary medication was the only realistic approach with a substantial chance of rendering 64-year-old Robert Dear fit to stand trial and was also in the best interests of his overall health, both mental and physical.
Dear’s attorneys appealed the order to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and on Monday Blackburn ruled that Dear would not be medicated against her will while the appeal is considered, which could take several months . Federal prosecutors did not object to the order being stayed, according to court records.
Dear’s federal public defenders challenged the involuntary medication order in part because it also permits the use of force to cause Dear to take medication or undergo monitoring for any potential side effects to her physical health.
Dear’s lawyers argued that forcing Dear to be treated for her delusional disorder could worsen conditions such as untreated high blood pressure and high cholesterol. However, in the appeal, they say Blackburn’s decision to grant prison doctors the right to coerce the treatment or monitoring of other ailments is “miles away” from the limited uses of coercive medication authorized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
The appeal noted that the last forced drug order reviewed by the 10th Circuit took three months to resolve.
Lawsuits against Dear have stalled, first in state court and then in federal court, as he has been repeatedly declared mentally incapable to stand trial since his arrest and has refused to take medication. .
During a three-day hearing this summer on whether he should be forcibly medicated, prosecutors argued that the drugs had a substantial likelihood, based on the research and experience of government experts, to make Dear well enough to meet the legal standard of mental capacity – to be able to understand the proceedings and to assist in his defence.
Gophers football vs. Purdue: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
PURDUE AT MINNESOTA
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 61 degrees, partly sunny, 6 mph northwest wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-12.6
Records: Minnesota is 4-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten after a dominating 34-7 win at Michigan State last Saturday. The U has outscored all opponents 183-24 and climbed into the AP poll at No. 21 this week. Purdue is 2-2, 0-1 Big Ten. They lost the season opener to now-No. 11 Penn State, 35-31, and fell 32-29 at Syracuse in Week 3. They beat Indiana State and Florida Atlantic.
History: At Minnesota, P.J. Fleck is 4-1 against Purdue and a win Saturday would be the first time he’s beaten an opponent five times in his head-coaching career. The U has won eight of nine games to take a 41-33-3 lead in the all-time series against the Boilermakers.
Key matchup: Gophers secondary vs. Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. Minnesota might have faced the best receiver corps of the season last week with the Spartans, but Jones is the best No. 1 option. The Iowa transfer leads the nation with 41 receptions and seven touchdowns, along with 533 yards. He will, of course, be the focal point for U defensive backs.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Purdue defense: Tanner Morgan has been rolling and Purdue’s pass D gave up 308 yards through air in the loss to Penn Sate. Morgan won Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for completing 88 percent of his passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns vs. Spartans. Morgan feasted on Purdue in 2019 the same way he did Michigan State last week. He currently is the highest-graded QB in the nation (95.2), according to Pro Football Focus College. … The remade Gophers offensive line hasn’t had an issue integrating four new starters. Minnesota has allowed Morgan to be sacked only once in 79 passing attempts this season. Purdue lost top pass rusher George Karlaftis to the NFL and don’t have a player with more than one sack through four games. RT Quinn Carroll has allowed a team-high four pressures in four games. … LB Jalen Graham, all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, hasn’t played in the last three games. … Without Chris Autman-Bell (season-ending knee injury), the Gophers’ by-committee approach had 10 pass catchers, including six with two receptions and four with at least three grabs. … Back from an ankle injury, WR Daniel Jackson had his first career two TD game, and backup TE Nick Kallerup had his first career TD. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Purdue offense: QB Aidan O’Connell did not play in the 28-26 win over FAU last week with a reported rib injury suffered in the Syracuse loss. Head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday it was too early to discuss O’Connell’s status for Saturday. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pegged O’Connell as a “top five quarterback in the country.” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him in the top 10 in the 2023 draft class. If O’Connell doesn’t play, Austin Burton is most likely to step in. He completed 72 percent of passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Conference USA opponent last week. … Brohm is credited with vast offensive creativity, but hasn’t gotten much out of the ground game. Boilers were dead last in nation in rushing efficiency last season. Before Dylan Downing rushed for 113 yards against FAU, the Boilers hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since massive RB Zander Horvath in 2020. No. 1 RB King Doerue has missed last two games.… The Gophers starting defense has yet to give up a touchdown this season and forced a season-high three takeaways against Michigan State. … LB Mariano Sori-Marin leads team with 25 total tackles. CB Terell Smith (84.1) and Thomas Rush (82.0) are the two highest-graded defensive players, per PFF. Eight defensive lineman have played at least 40 of the 192 snaps this season; this keeps them fresher longer. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Charlie Jones is also a fearless kick and punt returner, but Minnesota has been stingy in both areas this season. Mitchell Fineran is 2 for 4 on field goals with two misses in the 40-50-yard range. K Matthew Trickett is 5 for 5, with a long of 46. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: Brohm called the Gophers the “best team we’ve played to date,” and that includes a Penn State squad now in the top 15 in the nation. Minnesota’s is well-oiled machine and will continue to grind opponents to dust. Gophers, 31-13
Meta officials cite security concerns for not publishing comprehensive study on hate speech in India
frames to Metaplatforms privately told rights groups that security concerns prevented them from releasing details of his hate speech investigation of his services in India, according to audio recordings heard by The Wall Street Journal.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in July published a four-page summary of a human rights impact assessment in India, its largest user market, where it was accused of failing to failed to properly monitor hate speech against religious minorities. India’s summary was part of the company’s first global human rights report. The 83-page global report presents the detailed results of some previous surveys; it only included general descriptions of its assessment of India, which disappointed some rights advocates.
