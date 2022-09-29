A deep dive into Yankee Slugger’s unforgettable season… with more to come – The Denver Post

Aaron Judge is having a life-changing season. This had been evident since around mid-May, and his decision to turn down the Yankees contract extension to bet on himself will be included in books on self-confidence for years to come.

Tying the Yankee and American League record for home runs is one thing. His first MVP will also be a nice icing on the cake. But to fully appreciate the magnitude of Judge’s unforgettable 2022 season, you really have to dig deep into the weeds.

Let’s start with the basics. Judge is in only his eighth 60 home run season. Gaming titans like Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez never did that.

His 11 multi-HR games are tied for the most in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).

Judge is the only player in Major League Baseball history to record a season with 60 home runs, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases.

The judge runs all MLB players in homers, runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits, and times on base.

If traditional stats aren’t really your thing, take comfort in knowing that Judge also leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement, OPS+, wRC+, wOBA, Offensive Runs Above Average, Isolated Power, and Win Probability Added.

The judge has 61 circuits. Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each have under 61 hits for the Yankees this year.

Seven MLB players have made 300 or more plate appearances this season and have fewer hits than the judge has home runs.

Judge hit 55 different pitchers this year, setting a new AL record. Nick Pivetta, Jordan Lyles, Matt Swarmer and Tyler Wells have the honor of being the only pitchers to have yielded more than one. Lyles, Swarmer and Wells were dunked twice in the same game. The Rangers are the only AL team to keep Judge on the court this season, and the Yankees close out the season with four games in Texas.

After hitting his 61st homer on Wednesday, Judge now has a second-half OPS of 1.327. It posted an OPS of 1,253 in July, 1,091 in August and is currently running a 1,437 in September. The only players to finish a season with better second-half OPS are Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The only players with better OPS in a single month in September were Bonds, Greenberg and…former Astros outfielder Richard Hidalgo.

Judge has better batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.715), OPS (1.153) and wRC+ (216) on the road than at Yankee Stadium (average .312, .412 on-base percentage, .677 slugging percentage, 1.089 OPS, 202 wRC+).

From April 22 to June 4, one of his most dominant streaks of the season, Judge hit 20 homers. It’s also the number of home runs the Oakland Athletics have hit in the same period.

From July 16 to August 12, he hit 0.436/0.573/1.077 (1.650 OPS) with 15 homers. That’s more home runs than the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers have hit in the same span.

Since integration, the only qualified hitters to finish a season with a better wRC+ than Judge’s 209 are Bonds, Williams and Mickey Mantle. Mantle is also the only Yankee in a post-integration season to compile a single-season slugging percentage higher than Judge’s .696. The Mick displayed a .705 SLG in 1956.

Judge has a .313/.425/.696 slash line. Ruth, Mantle and Lou Gehrig are the only other Yankees with .310/.420/.690 seasons. The same goes for a season with an OPS+ above 200.

With 11.0 wins over substitution (per FanGraphs), Judge is now the owner of the 10th-best season by a position player in Yankee history. Only Ruth, Gehrig and Mantle have had a higher WAR in a single season. It’s now also a top-25 season of all time – the eighth best since onboarding – and Judge is the first player to post 11 WARS in a season since Bonds in 2004. Mike Trout (2012- 13) and Mookie Betts (2018) are the only other active players with a 10-win season.

Converting WAR to a dollar scale based on the amount Win Above Replacement typically commands in free agency, FanGraphs calculated that Judge’s season should be worth $88.2 million.

His longest non-homer streak of the season lasted from the Yankees’ fifth inning of game on August 12 through the third inning of their game on August 22, a span of 41 plate appearances. He responded with nine in his next 60.

Judge ranks in the 99th percentile or better (!!!) in Statcast Average Out Speed, Max Out Speed, Hit Percentage, and Barrel Percentage. He’s also in the 99th percentile of walk rate, which means he gets walked more than anyone, and when he has pitches to hit, he hits them harder than anyone.

Finally, Judge has six games this season with more homers than outs made.

