News
Aaron Judge not taking day off from home run chase, back in lineup Wednesday against Blue Jays
Apparently, there are no days off when you are chasing history. Despite Tuesday night’s champagne showers celebrating an AL East division title, Aaron Judge is back in the lineup Wednesday as the DH with home run No. 61 in his sights.
Judge will bat lead off for Aaron Boone’s Bombers. Since mashing home run No. 60 on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge has gone seven straight games without a home run.
Despite the mini power outage, the Yankees’ superstar is still leading in all AL Triple Crown categories entering Wednesday. There are just eight regular season games remaining for Judge to pass Roger Maris’ AL single-season record of 61 home runs.
After playing the final game of this three-game series in Toronto, the Bombers will head back to the Bronx to play the Baltimore Orioles for their final homestand of the regular season.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
News
3 Times Divorcee, Kim Kardashian, Says She Sees Herself Dating “Absolutely No One” At The Moment
Kim Kardashian — ex-wife of Kanye West and ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson claims she has lost interest in dating and looking forward to dating “absolutely no one” at the moment. She’s tired!
Kim is a 3 times divorcee, Ye (2014-2022), Kris Humphries (2011-2013) Damon Thomas (2000-2004). Also, she was recently involved with Pete Davidson after her split with rapper Kanye West. They broke up in August this year, sharing little to no detail about their split.
It seemed the mother of three has had her fair share of terrible relationships hence her decision to stay off and focus on her kids and her businesses.
Looking back at her marriages which involved musicians and footballers. The Instagram model said she opted to date specifically, doctors, scientists, and lawyers at a point. She had lots of proposals but later decided she is not ready to be committed to “absolutely no one at the moment”. Here is what Kim has to say about her “no dating rule” Via Media Take Out:
“Wasn’t even an option [to be on dating apps]. You know what I did say before? Maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist or something so a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors all reached out. I’m just not ready.”
Kim continued, “I don’t think so [that I can go out on a casual date]. t would have to be something set up at a friend’s house, something really chill, nowhere out in public. I just want chill. I’m not looking for anything. I think I just really need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [take care of] my kids.”
Kim Kardashian is damn tired of relationships and she’s stepping on the breaks for now. Kanye West is probably jubilating now over this ‘good news’.
Here is the interview with Kim Kardashian pulling the breaks on relationships:
The post 3 Times Divorcee, Kim Kardashian, Says She Sees Herself Dating “Absolutely No One” At The Moment appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers: ‘I’m 100%, I’m ready to go’
It has been a long wait for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to return from injury. Now, the moment is here.
Wilson, barring any setbacks, will start Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’m 100 percent, I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “Of course, the biggest thing is that I haven’t played ball in a little bit. You can replicate it as much as possible. I’m just going to have fun with this process and get back in and give it my best.”
In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear that caused him to get arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Aug. 16. The procedure was done in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
The timeline for Wilson’s return was initially thought to be a two to four-week recovery. However, four days before the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced that Wilson wouldn’t return at the earliest against the Steelers in Week 4.
“It’s frustrating,” Wilson said. “But I think everyone deals with injury. It is kind of how you handle it and get back and prepare yourself to come back and still play well with missing some time.”
Wilson has been preparing for his return for the last couple of weeks as the Jets have gradually increased his practice regime. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so that allowed Wilson to participate in drills, walkthroughs and some seven-on-seven work, even if it was on a limited basis. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was officially cleared to practice full-time for the first time since training camp.
“It’s exciting to get him back on the football field,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “It’s been six weeks and there’s a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of making sure that we run an efficient offense.
“From us as coaches to the O-line to receivers running routes — everyone’s involved. It’s exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it is not all about Zach. It is about making sure we are executing on all cylinders as we should.”
Wilson will return to a Jets team still searching for their offensive identity. Outside of the fourth quarter comeback victory against the Browns in Week 2, Gang Green has had issues moving the football down the field effectively.
Joe Flacco, who started the first three games of the season, has struggled with decision-making and holding on to the football. In the 27-12 loss to the Bengals Sunday, Flacco completed 28-of-52 passes for 285 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball twice.
With it being his first start of the season, Wilson says he doesn’t have to remind himself not to try and do too much.
“Nah, that’s thinking too much,” Wilson said. “My mind right now is I’m going to give this everything that I have and I’m going to have fun with it and let the result kind of take care of itself.
“If I go out there and play my game like how I’m supposed to and have that short-term memory after plays and move on, I think things are going to go well.”
Although Flacco has thrown for 901 yards in three games, the Jets only have five offensive touchdowns during that span. With Wilson back, this should give the Jets more mobility at the quarterback position with a Steelers team that loves to send blitzes from various positions on the field.
While Pittsburgh will be without pass rusher T.J. Watt (torn pectoral muscle), it is still averaging three sacks per game, tied for eighth in the league.
Not only will the Jets offensive line have to contend with five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, but they also will need to be mindful of where defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has 4.5 sacks, is at all times.
“We’ve never been in the stadium against him,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Wilson. “So it’s some unknown there.
“But that’s life this time of the year, that happens particularly the early portion of the season in terms of first time exposure of a guy. The things that are important to us in terms of in his mobility, obviously. We will weigh in how that could factor into play, whether it’s schematics or the things that he’s capable of doing and extending plays or create plays.
“We expect them to maintain their personality.”
()
News
Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, And Marren Morren Dragged To Court For Participating In Goat Yoga
Nashville singer Chezney McGoat claims she had sleepless nights after seeing videos of celebrities using defenseless goats as entertainment props. Talk about a Karen!
The singer/self-acclaimed animal activist is demanding $5K each from Kevin Hart, Khloe Kardashian, Marren Morren, and Sophie Turner in her four separate lawsuits. He filed the lawsuit on Friday, 23 Sept, in Cheatham County, Tennesee.
According to country music singer Chezney McGoat, she feels disgusted looking at how these personalities are using the animals for their joy and also promoting Goat Yoga. Though the goats were not subjected to any physical harm in the video, Chezney is still adamant that all goats trained for this entertainment are “disbudded” which can be regarded as animal cruelty.
She has demanded an apology from the celebrities in addition to the $5K settlement from each of them which she intends to donate to save other goats undergoing the same treatment.
Via Media Take Out:
Chezney also told the website, “After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat yoga for their own gain, I cannot get over knowing what these animals have gone through just for entertainment purposes. All goats employed for these purposes are disbudded.”
“A hot iron between 900 and 1000 degrees Fahrenheit is taken to young baby goats’ heads to prevent the growth of horns. The pain they must go through doesn’t even compare to the distress seeing/knowing that all has caused me emotionally. It disgusts me and needs to stop! I call on these ‘celebs’ to apologize and pay up, where I will then donate the funds to help save more goats from suffering,” he continued.
Khloé made headlines when she took a goat yoga class with Kevin for his unscripted series on Peacock called What The Fit.
The post Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, And Marren Morren Dragged To Court For Participating In Goat Yoga appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
A house destroyed, two damaged in fire at Woodbury development
A fire destroyed one house and damaged two in the new Arbor Ridge development in Woodbury Tuesday night.
Chris Klein, the assistant public safety director and EMS fire chief of Woodbury Fire Department, said that the fire started overnight. Two of the homes were under construction, including the one destroyed. The family living in the finished house was able to get out safely.
Fire crews responded to the 4300 block of Arbor Drive at 10:45 p.m. Thirty firefighters responded from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport, and Oakdale.
Officers said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but do not think it was suspicious. Klein said that Woodbury’s fire investigator is handling the matter.
The fire department was still tending to hotspots Wednesday morning.
News
50 Cent Trolls BabyMama, Daphne Joy, Over Her New Relationship With Diddy
50 Cent and baby mama Daphne Joy are currently dragging each other on social media after the relationship rumor between Daphne and Sean Diddy Combs hit the web. What is the deal with 50 Cent when their relationship ended over a decade ago?
Daphne was Sean Diddy’s date at the iHeart Radio Awards. After “intimate images” started circulating about the supposed new couple online, 50 couldn’t hold it and resorted to his Instagram to post an image of himself and Daphne’s son Sire Jackson with the caption;
“Oh sh*t that’s your mommy over there with puffy.”
The post was to make fun of his baby mama’s newly reported affair. Daphne responded immediately, pleading with the rapper to stop ridiculing her on social media as she has been an excellent mother to their son and hasn’t caused him any problems.
50 Cent continued with the trolling by adding more to Daphne’s seeming pain by posting;
“Lol (crying emoji) Remember what I told you the other day, bitches be crazy. SMH!
Daphne is over it at this point and decided to respond to her baby father’s mockery. In a post directed at 50 Cent, she detailed how his constant jabs at her affect her. It looks like 50 Cent is being a pain Daphne’s a**!
Via Media Take Out:
Rumors began swirling that Daphne was with Sean “Diddy” Combs at the iHeart Radio Awards, and after photos circulated, Fif couldn’t help but poke the bear. “Oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy,” he wrote on Instagram.
Daphne decided to respond to her babys farther’s trolling in an IG post.
“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed,” she began. “I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between.”
She said she’s dealt with her healing “privately,” and all she wants is “to be happy and be left alone.”
“When I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I’m attacked for on it,” she continued. “I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized.”
The post 50 Cent Trolls BabyMama, Daphne Joy, Over Her New Relationship With Diddy appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
No minute restriction expected for Ben Simmons: ‘I’m good to go’
After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season and undergoing a procedure on his lower back this summer, Nets star Ben Simmons says there are no limitations to his game.
Simmons, who missed all of last season due to both mental health issues and a herniated disk in his lower back, was a full participant in Nets practice for the second day in a row for Day 2 of Nets training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Wednesday. For reference, Simmons’ lingering back issues prevented him from ever playing five-on-five after his midseason trade to the Nets last season.
Those issues, however, appear to be behind him. Simmons said he blocked teammate David Duke Jr. at the rim during Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m getting used to the up and down play, but I feel great,” he said. “It’s good to be here with the guys.”
Simmons said he can do everything now after the surgery that he could before he missed all of last season. When asked if there’s anything he’s not cleared for, Simmons said: “Pretty sure I’m good to go.”
The Nets, however, have been down this road before: thinking a player is fully healed before a setback occurs. It happened last season with Joe Harris and the season prior with James Harden.
Head coach Steve Nash is optimistic Simmons can handle his normal load of around 34 minutes per game, but the Nets aren’t going to rush the process.
“I don’t want to get too carried away,” Nash said. “We’ve had a few wobbles in the last two years. Nothing’s set in stone. That would be the plan, that he’s in a great place now where he can be ready (to play a full load of minutes), but to build back into NBA rhythm, the demands, the travel, that’s the last adaptation process for him. But he’s in a great spot and there’s no reason to feel like he can’t get there.”
Nash said the team plans to use Simmons at any and every one of the five positions on the floor, but there has been an emphasis on using him as both a point guard and a center.
“I think if he’s the quote-unquote lone big [on the floor], that’s a role we’ll definitely play him at,” he said. “But he’s also our playmaker and point guard.”
Simmons added he can play anywhere on the floor.
“I’ll play wherever the team needs me to play. Whatever helps,” he said. “I can guard one through five, play one through five. I think it’s just one of those things where we have so many different talents on this team to where you put me anywhere to help get points, get stops, whatever it is.”
Simmons said one of the biggest changes for him will be preparation before games.
“I think the older I get the more I know I need to take care of my body,” he said. “So food wise, nutrition, and then everyday massage therapy, pilates I’m staying on top of my body this year. So it’s a lot, but it’s a must.”
It doesn’t appear he’s worried about a minute restriction, though. Asked if he can shoulder his normal load of 34-plus minutes, Simmons said: “If you need me to, I got you.”
()
Aaron Judge not taking day off from home run chase, back in lineup Wednesday against Blue Jays
Bitcoin Reclaims $19k As Dollar Falls, Will BTC See More Upside?
3 Times Divorcee, Kim Kardashian, Says She Sees Herself Dating “Absolutely No One” At The Moment
Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers: ‘I’m 100%, I’m ready to go’
Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, And Marren Morren Dragged To Court For Participating In Goat Yoga
The Year Extreme Fear Took Over The Crypto Market
A house destroyed, two damaged in fire at Woodbury development
50 Cent Trolls BabyMama, Daphne Joy, Over Her New Relationship With Diddy
Chainlink Price Struggles To Break Above, Can Price Hit 10?
No minute restriction expected for Ben Simmons: ‘I’m good to go’
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops