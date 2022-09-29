Connect with us

Bitcoin Notches Highest Trading Volume In Over 3 Months, Binance Data Shows

16 seconds ago

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume is on the rise, as the cryptocurrency market shows some signs of improvement.

As of this writing, BTC is trading at $19,326, up 3.2 percent in the last 24 hours, data from Coingecko show, Thursday.

Today is one of the busiest trading days for Bitcoin since mid-June. CryptoQuant attributes the recent surge in BTC trading volume to Binance.

CoinGecko also reveals a dramatic increase in Bitcoin trade volume over the past three days. Total trade volume for the coin is $142.5 billion, a massive rise from $81.6 billion, or a 42.5% gain.

However, recent charts reveal that the market is still prone to volatility, especially when it comes to the BTC/BUSD pair.

Despite this possibility, Binance’s recent measures could aid Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market in recovering from the recent massive liquidations.

Bitcoin Whales In Aggressive Mode

Binance made the decision to remove trading fees for a number of Bitcoin pairs on July 7. Included in this are trading pairs involving Bitcoin and their native stablecoin, the Bitcoin Dollar (BUSD).

As a result, the amount of daily trades in BTC/BUSD spiked almost immediately. The current price of the pair is $19,369. There has been an increase in value due to BTC being purchased by “whales” using BUSD.

Futures contracts on BTC/BUSD have likewise followed this pattern. As of today, the total number of BTC/BUSD transactions has reached 8.9 million. But does this whale frenzy portend future success for Bitcoin? Quite possibly.

Chart: TradingView.com

Potential Breakout? Or A Dip In The Offing?

The unexpected spike in Bitcoin transactions and trade volume is remarkable. This simple fluctuation can prompt traders to initiate profitable positions. At this time, Bitcoin long holdings are realistic.

However, the likelihood of a breakout is still quite remote. Currently, the Stoch RSI and CCI numbers are on the rise, which can provide sell signals to day traders seeking a rapid profit.

However, the tapering end of a descending triangle formation can make it difficult for bulls to break.

Currently, the pair is hovering at the 78.60 Fibonacci level, with immediate resistance at the $19,792 price range. With support at $18,137.58, a continuation of the rise is feasible if the bulls maintain their strength.

Bitcoin Notches Highest Trading Volume In Over 3 Months Binance

BTCUSD pair showing signs of vigor, trading at $19,417 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from The Market Periodical, Chart: TradingView.com

