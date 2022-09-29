Blockchain
Bitcoin Sells-Off Amid Strong Economic Data, Can $18,600 Hold?
Bitcoin has been unable to break above or below its current rage, and price action remains undecided. During yesterday’s trading session, the cryptocurrency saw upside volatility, but gains were surrounded once more today as macroeconomic forces took over BTC.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,200 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and 4% profits in the last 7 days. While large cryptocurrencies have been able to preserve some of their gains from the past week, most are following the general sentiment in the market.
U.S. Economy Report Tumbles Bitcoin Price
As Bitcoin was moving into its upcoming resistance level at around $20,500, the U.S. published its recent economic report on the job sector. The initial jobless claims for September’s last job came in at 193,000, the lowest level since April 2022, according to a report from CNBC.
This represents a 16,000 decline from the previous week when the jobless claims stood at 215,000. This data indicates that the U.S. economy has continued to see a spike in its job force, with fewer people reporting unemployment.
The Jobless continuing claims also saw a decline of 29,000 for a total of 1.3 million. This data has relevance as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is set at stopping inflation from rising, as measured by the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The latter metric is currently at a multi-decade high which forced the financial institution to hike their interest rates. However, the Fed’s monetary policy seems to be having no impact on U.S. economic growth. The report stated:
The strong labor numbers come amid Fed efforts to cool the economy and bring down inflation, which is running near its highest levels since the early 1980s. Central bank officials specifically have pointed to the tight labor market and its upward pressure on salaries as a target of the policy tightening.
Bitcoin Far From Seeing A Price Bottom?
As a result of this data, the legacy financial markets and Bitcoin traded to the downside. Market participants must be pricing in further interest rate hikes and more aggressive measures from the Fed as it attempts to cool down inflation.
As the data went public, President of the Cleveland Federal Reserve Lorretta Mester spoke about doing “what we must do to get back to price stability”. Other members of the financial institution are likely to adopt a similar stand. This will translate into more pain for Bitcoin and risk-on assets.
Commenting on the data, an analyst for Material Indicators said the following, while sharing the chart below showing the crypto market’s reaction to the jobless report:
FireCharts shows how BTC traders responded to the economic news. Strong economic report means FED tightening hasn’t had much if any impact yet. Translation: More aggressive rate hikes through Q4 and into 2023. Macro Analysis: THE BOTTOM is not in.
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, Bitcoin must stay above $18,700 to $18,600 to sustain any potential bullish momentum. If bulls can defend these levels, the cryptocurrency could see a relief that will push its price north of $20,000 ahead of more economic announcements from the Fed.
Blockchain
Metabloqs – First XDC based Metaverse Launched its Successful Beta Testing
The first Swiss-based metaverse Metabloqs launched its successful beta testing for the first 5,000 registered users in September 2022. MetaParis, the first metacity, is presented as the perfect blend of the awe-inspiring landscape of Paris, the City of Light & Art on the metaverse.
The reality-inspired metaverse was soft-launched by Megha Shrestha, CEO, and Co-founder of Metabloqs, during the MetaWeek 2022, a prominent metaverse conference, in Dubai. Now, the beta-launch has fueled the hype of the Metabloqs community to immerse in the metaverse. Through the beta version, the first 5k users have become the pioneer metacitizens of Metabloqs to explore MetaParis. They get to experience the richness of the city’s culture, lights, and elegant fashion.
Metacitizens wandered in the streets around the 7th arrondissement that encompasses the Eiffel Tower and Champs de Mars. What is more noteworthy is that the users got to have a fun experience riding luxury cars and even take up an adventure on the water bodies. Currently, this version of the metaverse is compatible with Windows PC and the compatibility will expand to other device configurations sooner in the future. The team feeds in every significant update to the community via their social handles.
Adding to this, Megha Shrestha, CEO and Co-founder of Metabloqs stated:
“The prime purpose of the beta testing is to receive feedback from our users to enhance the platform features. We are grateful for the comments from our community, and it’ll be counted during the conclusion phase. Following the culmination of beta testing, our platform will be accessible to 300,000 users of the community.”
Moreover, Metabloqs, a metaverse built on the XDC Network, is aimed to create magnificent “Metacities”, the virtual twins of the world’s most iconic cities. The project is all set to immerse its users in a virtual world that incorporates the finest touch of reality.
With realistic graphics, real-world cities, and true identities, Metabloqs is positioned to become the trusted metaverse of choice for business, finance, education, and entertainment.
The platform will be based in real-world locations, beginning with one of the most iconic cities of all: Paris. Participants are encouraged to use their real identities, while an efficient KYC process and clear code of conduct will ensure a safe and compliant environment for everyone.
Metabloqs enables collaboration, learning, interaction, and networking in an environment of trust for users. For brands, businesses, and educational bodies, it offers a one-stop solution to build a presence in the metaverse.
For any enquiries, please reach out to [email protected]
Blockchain
Solana Price Fails To Break $34 Again, What Could This Mean?
- SOL price trades below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe despite showing some relief strength.
- SOL rally caught short as BTC price continued to range.
- The price must hold $30 support or face a drop-down to a weekly low.
The price of Solana (SOL) has recently shown some bullish strength, but it has struggled to break above key daily resistance against tether (USDT). Solana (SOL) prices have continued to fluctuate as bulls and bears play chess with SOL. SOL’s lack of bullish strength has left many traders and investors perplexed as to where it might go next. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After bouncing from its weekly low of $30 as a price rally to a high of $45 before facing a stip rejection, the price of SOL has recently declined, and the price has continued to struggle to rejuvenate its bullish trend.
The price of SOL remains marginally above a key support level of $30; this level of support is acting as a good demand zone for buy orders. For SOL to have a chance to trend higher, the price must break through its weekly resistance of $35.
To restore a relief bounce, the price of SOL must break and hold above the $35 resistance with good volume. This area of resistance has kept the price of SOL from rising. If the price of SOL continues to reject $35, we could see a retest of $30 support and possibly a lower support area of $24 on the weekly chart if there is a sell-off.
If the price of SOL breaks and holds above $35, it could spark a major rally to a region of $45-$58, which has historically been a difficult area for SOL price to break out of.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $35.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL remains below key resistance as it attempts to break above higher levels.
After forming a downtrend line that acts as a resistance for SOL price, the price of SOL has shown strength as it faced rejection in an attempt to break out of its downtrend range.
SOL’s price is $33 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the prices of $35 and $55 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for SOL.
A break and close above $35 could see the price of SOL rally high to a high of $45 and higher.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $35-$45.
Daily support for the SO price – $30.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development
Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon.
Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix Engine, the first programmable “DeFi Engine” with native asset capabilities, and Scrypto, a Rust-based language focused on developing assets, will also be included in the Babylon release. An asset-oriented transaction architecture, modifications to wallet-network interactions, and a component-based account model will all be part of the revamp. These improvements will benefit end users in the long run.
Since the first preview release of Scrypto, dubbed Alexandria, in December 2021, Babylon Alphanet has been the most significant achievement in the development of the protocol.
The purpose of Babylon Alphanet, the second stage of a staggered release schedule, is to give programmers a chance to try out the newest features of Babylon DeFi and ensure a seamless transition to mainnet by testing the interoperability of a wide range of technologies, protocols, and user interfaces. It gives the rapidly expanding community of 3,000+ developers who have begun working with Scrypto time to plan and test their own decentralized application launches and help bootstrap the wider Radix DeFi ecosystem when Babylon launches, ensuring a smooth migration for those currently building on Radix.
Moreover, the introduction of Babylon Alphanet highlights the increasing momentum and increased enthusiasm produced by Radix as it clearly moves closer to its objective of being the home for the next generation of DeFi apps. While the cryptocurrency market has been in a bearish trend, the Radix network has experienced a 7X rise in transaction volume and a 52% increase of wallets with over 2000 XRD since the beginning of the year. The number of Radix wallets has increased from 11,600 to over 81,300 in the same time period.
Piers Ridyard, CEO of RDX Works said:
“After the $3 billion lost in DeFi hacks of the $50 billion market cap, more and more people are starting to realize the difficulty associated with building. I would call it ‘demo DeFi.’” With the launch of Alphanet, developers and the rest of the world can see that there’s a path to 100x DeFi coming. Even through a bear market, our momentum is growing.”
Following the release of Alphanet, Babylon Betanet will be released in Q4 with stable APIs and polished Scrypto and network capabilities, allowing developers to begin production testing of the first generation of Scrypto dApps and the migration of third-party integrations. The entire transfer to the Radix Public Network mainnet is expected to occur in the first half of 2023, marking the end of the deployment to Babylon.
Blockchain
MEV Crypto Bot Gains $1M But Loses Same To Hack Same Day
Hacks and exploits are increasingly taking more root in the crypto space. With the acceptance of digital assets globally, crimes also grow. The criminals use more technological approaches to aid their exploitation and hacks on protocols and platforms. A slight and negligible loophole is enough to result in these exploits.
MEV bot, an Ethereum arbitrage trading bot, amassed a whopping $1 million as a jackpot prize. However, the joy of its gains was short-lived as events turned out negatively for it some hours later. Before adequately reflecting on the tremendous value, a hack wiped the gains.
MEV Bot’s Crypto Gains Came Through Arbitrage Trading Opportunity
Robert Miller, an employee of Flashbots, a research firm, took to Twitter to report the attack. He noted that the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) bot with the prefix 0xbadc0de earned Ether through arbitrage trades. He said the bot gained up to 800 ETH worth about 1 million in the works.
The bot leveraged a considerable arbitrage opportunity from trader sales from Miller’s explanation. The transaction involved about $1.8 million in cUSDC via Uniswap v2, a decentralized exchange (DEX). The trading yielded just $500 assets in return. Upon detecting the advantage, the bot immediately utilized its availability to obtain a huge earning.
But the bot’s gain could not stay much longer when a hacker discovered a vulnerability in its lousy code. The bad actor used the lapse to trick it into authorizing a transaction. The hacker wiped the bot’s balance, about 1,101 ETH.
PeckShield, a blockchain security company, revealed that the bug is traceable to the bot’s callback routine. This served as the loophole for the exploit through which the hacker approved an arbitrary address for spending.
Similar Vulnerability Attack
Vulnerability attacks on the crypto space are skyrocketing. For example, an Ethereum vanity address generator, Profanity, recorded a vulnerability exploit on September 18. The attack ended with a loss of $3.3 million worth of funds from different wallets.
1Inch Network, a DEX aggregator, investigated the exploit. The DEX discovered some ambiguity in the creation of the compromised wallets. It warned the wallet users to move their funds due to the risk associated with their use.
There was another exploit on a vanity wallet address just a week after that of Profanity. The attack resulted in the loss of some Ether valued at approximately $1 million. The hackers moved their proceeds to Tornado cash, the crypto mixer which was recently sanctioned.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token
- Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT.
- The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet.
Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
Radix is a smart contract platform for DeFi-oriented assets. The listings are another significant turning point for Radix, the project that is working to power the future gen of decentralized applications which is using a fundamentally different strategy than the current DeFi.
Andy Jarrett, CEO of Radix Tokens Jersey, Limited said;
I’m thrilled to see how the project is accelerating, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. We spent the last 8 years building and refining a complete stack to support a $400 trillion economy, so it’s rewarding to see so many in the crypto community experience the Radix Revelation and join the movement.
Rapid Growth of Radix
The listing of XRD on major cryptocurrency exchanges follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet, the most recent significant step on the road to Babylon Mainnet when Scrypto-written smart contracts would be operational and in use.
The newly listed exchange partners anticipate a sharp increase in demand for XRD as Radix passes another significant breakpoint on the path to the Babylon mainnet, now that the Babylon Alphanet is live. Stage two of a staggered Babylon Alphanet is intended to get developers to engage with the new Babylon DeFi features.
Radix began in the midst of one of the worst cryptocurrency winters to date, but since then, the network has experienced a more than 7X surge in transaction volume, and the number of active wallets holding at least 2,000 XRD has increased by 52%. Additionally, compared to 11,600 at the beginning of the year, there are currently over 81,300 active wallets running on the network.
Blockchain
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours.
- APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume
- ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth
- APE price up by 1.46%
The Bored Ape Yacht Club isn’t running out of cards to play with the integration of a new staking rewards program that caught the attention of many ETH whales. The developments surrounding the BAYC token could be the main culprit for its recent popularity.
The buoyancy experienced with the increase in whale interest is just one of the many impressive developments happening for APE.
ApeCoin Bullish Technical Indicators
For one, ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth and doing tremendously well over the past month. With all of these positive indicators flashing, investors will see this as a bullish streak for APE.
Additionally, APE’s market capitalization has also surged from $1.46 billion to as much as $1.65 billion as of this writing.
According to CoinMarketCap, the APE price has skyrocketed by 1.46% or trading at $5.40 as of this writing.
However, APE’s trading volume has seen a massive reduction from 590.45 million to 141.08 million. ApeCoin also registered a drop in terms of activity which shows the limited wallet transactions.
Based on this scenario, the APE price could sink below the $5.135 key support line in the coming days. Moreover, the altcoin’s RSI at 39.64 and CMF at -0.03 also demonstrate a bearish movement.
Based on the APE chart, there really isn’t much traction noted since its launch in March. Notably, APE has plunged by as much as 80% from its ATH with NFT demand going down; the demand for APE also dwindled down.
There is really so much going on in the NFT market that is causing the sideways motion of ApeCoin.
BAYC Innovates With Rewards Staking Program
If there’s one thing really impressive about the BAYC, it is the creators who continuously reinvent themselves and innovate their brand to be more relevant to their target market. Its staking rewards program is one of its huge developments so far.
With a rewards staking program, the crypto is locked up for a certain period at which you’re not allowed to trade it but it generates passive income for you as the owner. By letting someone gain access to your crypto for a prescribed time, you earn rewards.
Staking rewards are extremely popular with investors because you gain more revenue by staking your altcoin especially if it’s relatively going up in value.
The sneak peeks of the ApeCoin rewards staking program were rolled out on September 3. Recently, on September 22, Apecoin revealed that the rewards staking program will go live on October 31.
APE total market cap at $1.65 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from MakeUseOf, Chart: TradingView.com
