News
Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape
Cardi B has leaked a s** tape of her enemy Akbar V during a Twitter exchange. The female rapper recently got away with prosecution but may be dealt with this time under the new Georgia Law.
The new Law in Georgia makes revenge p*rn a serious crime punishable by law. Revenge p*rn includes posting s*xually explicit images or videos of someone online to cause them pain or embarrassment. Why would a mother think of embarrassing her fellow woman by posting explicit videos of her? Baffles me! But looking at Cardi B and Akbar V‘s history, it is no surprise!
If you will remember, rapper Akbar, a close friend of Nicki Minaj, also Cardi B’s enemy beat up Cardi B at the NY Fashion Week party 2 years ago which led to Card B suffering a huge knot on her head. Yes, they have a history that has resulted in physical assault and is now a likely felony!
The drama between the two rappers started when Cardi B started celebrating the success of her music video Tomorrow 2. Akbar in a subtweet suggested Cardi’s song is nothing worthy of celebration. Cardi B tried to solve the issue by calling Akbar to resolve their feud. However, the beef escalated when Akbar alleged Offset cheated on Cardi B a while back.
Here is what transpired between the two female rappers via Media Take Out:
Cardi appeared to leak an explicit video of her rival – reality star and rapper Akbar V – which is a serious felony under a new Georgia law.
Akbar and Cardi have a long history of beefing. You’ll recall that Akbar, who is a close friend to Cardi’a rival Nicki Minaj, is the woman who beat Cardi up at a NY Fashion Week party two years ago. As a result of the beating Cardi suffered, she had a huge knot on her head.
Yesterday Akbar posted a sneak diss of Cardi – suggesting that her new songs were not performing well on the charts, and Cardi responded – the two then went back and forth on Twitter.
Cardi then reportedly took the drama off Twitter, and called Akbar on the phone – and threatened her. Akbar returned to Twitter to tell fans what happened.
Then Cardi did the unthinkable – she posted a graphic video of Akbar and her ex-boyfriend in an intimate encounter.
Akbar responded, saying that Cardi’s leak is causing her “anxiety” and that her kids were seeing the video for the first time. Akbar currently has 5 children – two of which are at the age where they go online.
Shortly after the incident, Media Take Out confirmed that Akbar V’s attorneys reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. Fani – who has a reputation of locking up rappers – is the prosecutor in Cardi’s home jurisdiction.
And Cardi may be in serious trouble.
Cardi B may not be able to escape the law if it turns out she indeed leaked Akbar V’s s** tape. It’s getting interesting!
Here is all the DRAMA!
The post Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency.
But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the reason for his late arrival, after Monday’s arrival of daughter Ruby Grace.
“It’s been pretty hectic,” he said with a smile of the birth of his third child, after coaching his team on the makeshift courts in the resort’s convention center. “But it’s obviously a beautiful time for our family and [we] feel very blessed.
“I spent a lot of time with the family the last couple of days. And then able to take a flight here and spend today with my Heat family, it’s the best of all worlds. I appreciate everything. And both mommy and daughter are doing great.”
Having also missed Monday’s media day at FTX Arena, it allowed Spoelstra to digest his players’ thoughts entering the season.
That included Butler expressing a desire not to be cast as the team’s starting power forward in light of Tucker leaving in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I don’t think it would have worked for me just to say we’re doing it positionless,” Spoelstra said of his catchall for most questions regarding roles. “Jimmy’s too smart; he’ll figure that out. My thing with that is I would love to be able to, at some point, in Jimmy’s career, just start him at all five positions. . . .
“I’ve definitely played him at the four, and he’ll play some four this year, not likely starting him there. But, man, that’d be cool to start him at the four at some point, whether it’s this year or the future. And then, for sure, start him at the five.”
Also on Monday, Lowry bristled at Heat President Pat Riley having questioned Lowry’s conditioning last season.
Spoelstra said it was important to appreciate the time Lowry was away from the team last season tending to a family emergency.
“I love where Kyle is in camp right now. He’s ready to go,” Spoelstra said. “He’s leading. He’s in great shape. He’s in a great frame of mind, and I think it’s important for all of us to have a little bit of grace and empathy for everything that Kyle went through last year. But that’s last year.
“The most important thing for me is we have our Hall of Fame quarterback. He and I are really going to probably feel it the most this season. Myself and the coaching staff devising a system where we can take advantage of all the strengths of our players; our Hall of Fame quarterback distributing the basketball and keeping everybody happy and keeping everybody feeling like they’re eating. That’s why I’m so grateful that we have Kyle Lowry. That guy can do it.”
As for moving forward without Tucker, Spoelstra said it would have to be replacement by committee, with the only newcomer added to the primary roster being lithe first-round pick Nikola Jovic, the neophyte 19-year-old forward.
“I feel like we have the versatility to go a lot of different ways,” Spoelstra said. “We can go big, we can go small, we can go fast. Tuck brought a very unique skill set defensively with his size and his IQ. But it may have to look a little bit different.
“That’s where we want to be open to the possibilities and different lineups, different fits for that. Then, also, the voice and leadership piece defensively. Different guys are going to have to step up and fill in those gaps.”
Foremost, with 14 returning players, Spoelstra said there can’t be an attitude of picking up where the team left off with its loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, that, instead, what is old has to become new again.
“I think one of the most important things that we have to think about is to start with a blank sheet of paper, to be open to how guys can be different, how rhythm can be different, based on different combinations,” he said. “I don’t want to assume anything.
“The connection piece and guys familiar, and there’s a continuity already in place, that certainly helps when you’re in practice. We’re not stopping quite as frequently to teach and go over the system. But each year is different. Last year was last year. And even though we’re bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how it can be different.”
()
News
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank.
The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign said in a statement Wednesday that it was a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.
The Walz campaign said it raised $1.73 million in the same period, which ended Sept. 20, for a grand total for the election cycle of $4.4 million.
In other statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison’s campaign reported that it had $923,000 in cash on hand after raising $996,000 since Jan. 1. GOP candidate Jim Schultz reported raising $775,000 this year and had $321,000 left.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had $967,000 in cash on hand after raising $799,000 this year, while Republican challenger Kim Crockett had $119,000 left after collecting $286,000.
Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha had $75,000 left after raising $197,000 since Jan. 1, compared with $162,000 in cash on hand and a total take of $351,000 for GOP candidate Ryan Wilson.
___
The story has been corrected to show that the Jensen campaign reported to the state Campaign Finance Board that it has $864,000 in cash on hand, not $916,000 as the campaign originally said.
News
Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year
Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson needed to sign just his first name under the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Tuesday because there are few like him — in several senses. For one, he’s the only “Gunnar” he knows, and he joked that if another comes along, they can sign their last name next to their shared first name.
But in another way, Henderson is rapidly becoming the sort of player who needs just one name to be known. The 21-year-old has quickly taken to Major League Baseball since his promotion Aug. 31, but his reputation precedes even the gaudy numbers posted for the Orioles. Henderson was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year on Wednesday, and for good reason.
Henderson, the youngest position player to make his Baltimore debut since Manny Machado in 2012 and youngest to debut in MLB this season, has experienced a rapid rise. He entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 57 overall prospect but is now listed No. 1 after posting a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts in 112 games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this year.
The groundwork began with Double-A Bowie, where he hit .312/.452/.573 — good for an OPS of 1.025 — with more walks than strikeouts. Those numbers earned him a promotion in June to Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .288 with an OPS of .894 in 65 games.
Since arriving in the majors at the end of August, Henderson holds a .269 average with four homers and an .830 OPS. In his first appearance at Fenway Park on Monday, Henderson clobbered the hardest hit ball of his career (111.1 mph) 428 feet to center field to break out of the first minor slump of his career.
Henderson, a Selma, Alabama, native, was selected by Baltimore in the second round of the 2019 draft. He joins catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Kyle Stowers in the majors this year — the first- and third-round selections in that draft — and represents a strong pillar for the future of the Orioles.
Henderson is the second Orioles player to win the top honor from Baseball America, joining catcher Matt Wieters in 2008. Since 1981, the award has been given to one minor league player judged by a Baseball America panel of experts as having had the most outstanding season.
This story may be updated.
()
News
How it started, how it’s going for Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow ahead of Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
Two football games 43 days apart in 2019 led to Tua Tagovailoa becoming the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and Joe Burrow ending up with the Cincinnati Bengals.
One was a clash of two of the best college teams that season and the other a laugher between two of the worst NFL teams: The epic 2019 LSU-Alabama showdown on Nov. 9, 2019 and then the Dolphins-Bengals “Tank Bowl” on Dec. 22 that year.
Three years later, it’s a full-circle moment. Tagovailoa and Burrow are set to face off for the first time since they dueled for a path through the SEC West and to the national title game — if Tagovailoa is able to play through his back injury — when the Dolphins take on the Bengals in an 8:15 p.m. prime-time kickoff on Thursday night at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
The trajectory for both the Dolphins and Bengals looks much more promising now than it did when they met on that penultimate Sunday of the 2019 season. Cincinnati is coming off a surprise run to the Super Bowl last season and is certain it has its franchise quarterback in Burrow.
Miami is one of two teams off to a 3-0 start and has defeated some heavyweights to earn that record. Tagovailoa is beginning to answer questions as to whether he can be the long-term solution for the Dolphins. Through three weeks, he’s second in the NFL in passing yards (925), tied for third in passing touchdowns (eight) and fourth among passers who qualify in completion percentage.
In that 2019 late December meeting, the quarterbacks were Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton. The teams were long eliminated from playoff contention, and all that was left was to determine their NFL draft position. The Bengals were 1-13 and the Dolphins 3-11. A Miami loss to Cincinnati could make it so the Dolphins could pick ahead of the Bengals with another loss the following week, coupled with a Cincinnati win to close the season.
It appeared that possibility was completely out of the question when the Dolphins, in Brian Flores’ first of three seasons as coach, took a 35-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. Dalton then threw three touchdown passes in the final 6:11 with two of the scores followed by two-point conversions, the last with time expired in regulation. In overtime, though, a Jason Sanders field goal sealed it for Miami.
The Bengals clinched the No. 1 pick. The Dolphins, winning again in New England to close the regular season, picked fifth, but they still ended up as the second team to select a quarterback in the 2020 draft.
Who those quarterback selections would be was shaped largely by that November afternoon in Tuscaloosa. No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama were both 8-0. The winner had the inside track into the SEC title game, the College Football Playoff and then a national championship.
For much of 2019, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Tagovailoa was the top quarterback prospect for the ensuing draft, but Burrow’s surge that year catapulted him to the top. Burrow, en route to a 46-41 road win and eventually a Heisman Trophy, outdueled Tagovailoa. He was 31 of 39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa, playing from behind early, was 21 of 40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
The following week, Tagovailoa suffered the hip injury that cut his college career short, but he was nonetheless the second quarterback selected when the Dolphins chose him over Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick.
Many believe that hip injury was still affecting Tagovailoa’s throwing ability as recently as last season. In that same 2021 campaign, Burrow bounced back from his own devastating injury, to his knee, as a rookie. He led the Bengals to an AFC North crown and playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
“He came off an injury and led his team to the Super Bowl,” Tagovailoa said. “I mean, that should tell you a lot about his character, that should tell you a lot about his leadership and the belief that the organization has with him.”
Maybe Tagovailoa could be on a similar path this season with the Dolphins’ unbeaten start.
What impresses Miami coach Mike McDaniel, aside from Burrow’s swag, which he noted first, is that Burrow delivered on the expectations that come with being a top pick.
“That is a burden for some,” said McDaniel, who last postseason, as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, was one win away from meeting Burrow in the Super Bowl. “It was a blessing for him, and I really respect guys that come out, take all that hype and do justice by it or exceed it.”
McDaniel spoke highly of Burrow’s vision, awareness, mobility, touch and accuracy on his throws and ability to make teammates better. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer sees a stark competitor with a strong command of the offense.
“When the reads are there, he makes the throws,” Boyer said. “When the reads aren’t there, he can make things happen and improvise and make the throws. If you open up running lanes, he can take those.”
Before Burrow found his true college success at LSU, he was at Ohio State, where he was teammates with Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. Even then, as Burrow was finding his footing at that level, Baker saw the potential.
“Just his whole personality, the way he goes about his business, it’s kind of hard not to see that,” Baker said. “He will do whatever to win. He plays with swagger. When you just play with him, you can just feel that we’re good. He’s going to get us there.”
The Dolphins on Thursday will have to keep up with Burrow, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals’ playmakers with a secondary that is still without cornerback Byron Jones (PUP list) and has cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou and safety Brandon Jones dealing with injuries.
The Miami defense, traveling on a short week after playing 92 snaps against the Bills’ high-powered offense on Sunday, will look to get a consistent pass rush on Burrow against an offensive line that’s susceptible to allowing pressure.
McDaniel deemed Tagovailoa questionable on Tuesday for the Thursday night game. Tagovailoa responded, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he is expecting to play through his back and ankle injuries. He was also evaluated in last Sunday’s win over Buffalo for a concussion. If Tagovailoa is unable to play, backup Teddy Bridgewater will lead the offense.
The last time the Dolphins and Bengals met, in 2020, the rookie seasons for Tagovailoa and Burrow, Burrow was injured and didn’t play.
()
News
Rapper Kee Riches Killed In A Triple Shooting In Compton
Kee Riches, a 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper was fatally shot dead over the weekend in a triple shooting that killed one other individual — a young man identified as 29 years old Robert Leflore Jr., and an unidentified woman who’s currently listed as stable.
Kia Nellum known best in the rap world as Kee Riches together with Robert were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The unidentified woman was in terrible condition and was rushed to a local hospital and currently receiving treatment.
Los Angeles is known for such fatal incidents involving the lives of other young rappers. On September 12, 2022, PNB Rock was tragically shot dead at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. In the wake of his death, Ice T took to his Twitter account to lament the terrible shootings causing the lives of the youth in L.A.
Via Vlad:
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Kee Riches, 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kee Riches and Leflore were both pronounced dead at the scene while the unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.
This fatal shooting comes on the heels of PNB Rock being fatally shot at the South Central location of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. In the wake of PNB Rock’s death, Ice T tweeted, “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry, […] Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.” While it’s not clear what brought about the shooting in the Kee Riches case, Ice T’s sentiment remains true that LA is just a dangerous place.
Kee Riches died on Saturday 24 September at exactly 10 PM. We are all in awe as to what is making young ones kill each other in the States. Money or Jealousy?
The post Rapper Kee Riches Killed In A Triple Shooting In Compton appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
What would Peter do? Hearing today on dueling Angelos family lawsuits over control of Orioles, law firm
Five years ago, at age 88 and recovering from heart surgery, the powerhouse attorney began considering the inevitable: a time when The Law Offices of Peter Angelos would be left without Peter Angelos.
Angelos — who operated the firm without partners — considered, then rejected leaving 49% of it to three long-serving lawyers. But as he weighed what to do with the downtown Baltimore practice, renowned for winning billions of dollars in awards and settlements for victims of asbestos and tobacco, the clock ran out.
“The man who had built a legal empire was suddenly incapable of managing it,” according to a new court filing by one of his sons, Louis Angelos. “His disability created a vacuum which threatened not only his plan for the future of the firm but also the interests of thousands of clients.”
Filling that vacuum is an intense family fight playing out in Baltimore County Circuit Court over what to do with the ailing family patriarch’s assets, among them, two institutions in town: the law firm that became a hero to steel mill and shipyard workers, and the city’s Major League team, the Orioles.
On Wednesday afternoon, lawyers representing Peter Angelos’ wife and two sons will meet for a status and scheduling conference to sort through the multiple lawsuits, motions and demands that have been filed in their dispute over his vast fortune.
The battle within the prominent yet private family erupted in June, when Louis Angelos, 53, sued his brother and mother. He claimed John Angelos, 55, the Orioles CEO, was “plotting” to take over his father’s assets and was confusing and intimidating their mother, Georgia Angelos, 80, into going along with him.
Georgia Angelos responded with a suit against her younger son, saying he had sold the law firm to himself in an act of “financial elder abuse” against his now 93-year-old father.
In a response filed Tuesday, Louis Angelos, who had been managing the firm, dismissed that claim, saying that he acted to save the practice. With Peter Angelos incapacitated, the law firm needed to be transferred to licensed attorney and as the only lawyer among the three of them, that would be him, Louis Angelos’ filing argued.
According to her suit, Georgia Angelos wants to sell both the Orioles and the law firm. And in fact, she has retained Goldman Sachs and Jones Day for investment banking and legal services, respectively, in connection with selling the Os, her suit revealed.
Louis Angelos’ suit intimated that should his brother succeed in consolidating his power over the team, he could move it to Tennessee where he and his wife have a home and music management company — something John Angelos has repeatedly denied.
Louis Angelos’ suit also said that his brother had thwarted efforts for a sale of the Orioles, which had drawn the interest of “one highly credible group of buyers.” Sources have since told The Baltimore Sun that while John Angelos is open to selling part of the team, he would like the family to keep a majority stake in it. A document filed as part of the legal proceedings says the family has about a 61% interest in the Baltimore Orioles Limited Partnership.
Georgia Angelos’ suit also claimed her husband never intended for his law firm to outlive him, and that she was working with family friend Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw the distribution of more than $7 billion to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, to sell the practice. Feinberg had identified a potential buyer, according to her suit.
In his filing, Louis Angelos disputes that his father wanted to dissolve the firm, calling it his “greatest achievement” and saying they had discussed plans for what the firm would do as the litigation it was best known for, asbestos, wound down.
As Louis Angelos relayed in a text in May 2020 to his mother, quoting his father, “You can make money ($1Mbucks a year he would often say), and when he was in a good mood, which he usually was, relatively speaking, when discussing this subject, he would give me a knowing look, raise his eyebrows, and say, ‘and not have to do very much.’ Dad said this to me maybe hundreds of times.”
While the filing is directed against Georgia Angelos’ suit, Louis Angelos targets his brother in much of the response, characterizing him as someone obsessed with “hoarding” wealth, unlike their father. Peter Angelos, according to his younger son, often kept people on the payroll of the Orioles or the law firm even if they only offered marginal benefits.
Louis Angelos quoted a message his brother sent him in September 2019, saying he needed to “stop concerning yourself and the business with which poor employees are terminated, which vendors are paid, and other items wholly unimportant to the bottom line.”
The legal turmoil comes at a critical time on both personal and public fronts. Long one of the state’s most prominent and powerful figures, Peter Angelo has been incapacitated by failing health for several years.
The Orioles, who have not had a winning season since 2016, are in the midst of a surprising run for a playoff slot as a yearslong rebuild is finally paying off. The team is approaching the final year of its current lease on Camden Yards and continues negotiations with the Maryland Stadium Authority with much at stake — including up to $600 million in state bonds to upgrade the 30-year park.
Much of the back-and-forth in court documents has dealt with what the family patriarch himself intended — or at least, what family members say he intended — for his assets. How that will be settled remains to be seen.
As Louis Angelos’ filing noted, “Disease has silenced Mr. Angelos.”
This article will be updated.
()
Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
Top 20 Crypto Platforms You Were Desperately Searching For
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year
How it started, how it’s going for Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow ahead of Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game
Rapper Kee Riches Killed In A Triple Shooting In Compton
What would Peter do? Hearing today on dueling Angelos family lawsuits over control of Orioles, law firm
Stephen A. Smith goes on rant about Aaron Judge being walked: ‘Pitchers, could you have some heart please?’
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops