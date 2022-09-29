News
Chicago Bears ‘debate’ draws skepticism of public funding and infrastructure changes for team’s redevelopment of Arlington Park
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical Wednesday about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Chicago Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
The event, advertised as a debate and titled “Don’t Feed the Bears…?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
Many of the 20 attendees who spoke to the Tribune were regular eventgoers at the hosting Heartland Institute and said they arrived opposed to the use of public money for the stadium and accompanying mixed-use commercial and residential district the Bears have pitched.
Jim Lakely, the Vice President and Director of Communications for Heartland Institute, said the group had invited Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes and other village leaders to participate in the debate Aug. 29, but that Hayes had declined.
Most people who came out to the Heartland Institute’s Andrew Breitbart Freedom Center were not from Arlington Heights but nearby communities like Palatine, Wilmette or Rolling Meadows. Americans for Prosperity Illinois Deputy State Director Brian Costin later said they hoped to reach more residents of Arlington Heights via the event’s livestream, but noted that the Bears’ possible redevelopment of Arlington Park would make an impact on the entire region.
Jean Link, 73, of Arlington Heights, came ready to learn, knowing she’d be directly affected if the Bears finalize their $197.2 million purchase agreement for the site.
Link said she’d been to Heartland Institute functions before but attended Wednesday because she was “interested in the tax situation.”
“I understand that the Bears organization will be funding the stadium,” she said.
But, she added, she expected Arlington Heights taxpayers would end up on the hook for at least some of the redevelopment costs at the 326-acre site.
Bears leadership has said the team will only seek public funding for the mixed-use development they have proposed building beside the stadium.
At a Sept. 8 public meeting coordinated by the team, Team President George Halas McCaskey said without public support on infrastructure, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
“I want to understand what participation is expected of the people who reside in Arlington Heights,” she said.
For Link, of Arlington Heights, the event “confirmed that the Bears do plan to subsidize their own stadium, but all the other buildings in the area would be subject to taxes in the community.”
Link said she disagreed with that approach.
She was also concerned with some of the traffic and infrastructure concerns other event goers had raised.
“I live north of where the stadium would be built,” she said. “I will be impacted by the traffic.”
Specifically, Link said, she was worried about what would happen to Route 53 if the Bears land in Arlington Heights.
That was the prime concern of Anthony Ciani, 45, of Palatine. He said he lives near Route 53 and that he anticipated the Bears’ arrival in the area would necessitate an expansion for that road.
Ciani said he feared the Illinois Department of Transportation would make an expanded Route 53 into a tollway.
“All of these communities around here will become toll locked, so you really won’t be able to go anywhere without using the tollway,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest concern right there.”
Ciani said he saw some appeal to having the Bears redevelop Arlington Park. But “think about it this way,” he continued. “They’re going to need to redo the sewer. They’re gonna need to do some roadway, some on-ramps. It might come out to $500 million.”
Ciani estimated that the Bears would spend around $4 billion on the project overall.
Compared with the overall cost of the project, Ciani said he thought “the Bears can easily include [infrastructure] in any plan that they’ve got.”
Terry Przybylski, 66, of Des Plaines, said his main takeaway from the event was that “pro football is an exceedingly big business,” though he said he understood the motivation for a team to seek public financial assistance for a project like Arlington Park.
“They must feel they’re in a very unsatisfactory situation in Chicago right now,” he said.
But Przybylski left the presentation unsympathetic to the Bears’ request.
“I really don’t think the use of public funds is really justified for a business that is going to be dealing billions of dollars, when there are other very pressing concerns that state local governments have,” he said.
Hayes has said that using taxpayer funds to bring the team to the village is a “last resort.”
Without representatives from the village in attendance, Heartland Institute President James Taylor made what he called a “devil’s advocate” argument for publicly funding the project while Costin, of Americans for Prosperity, ran through arguments against public subsidies for the project.
Costin’s presentation focused on the possible impact of a tax increment financing, or TIF district, that Arlington Heights could establish as a way to help fund the infrastructure associated with the mixed-use commercial and residential development the Bears have proposed.
TIF districts work by freezing property taxes in a given year and using tax revenue that comes in over that set level to pay for infrastructure improvements to the area. Usually, a TIF district has an expiration date after which point tax revenue would flow as usual to different taxing bodies.
Costin clsuch a setup might funnel $erty taxes that they pay would come out of their left pocket, go into the TIF district, and then go back into their right hand pocket for thclae infrastructure costs that they were supposed to pay,” Costin said.
Costin claimed such a setup might funnel $220 million worth of property tax revenue to the Bears over a ten-year period. He also warned about the impact that this kind of property tax diversion could have on local school districts and other public goods that run on taxpayer money.
When Taylor took the podium, he told the audience he agreed with Costin’s point of view and would not make a financial argument for why public money should help fund the redevelopment at Arlington Park. Instead, he suggested that audience members consider that public money helps fund a range of cultural attractions, particularly the arts.
“Arlington Heights, [according to] publicly available numbers, spends a little more than $200,000 each year for its Metropolis Performing Arts Center,” Taylor said. “That facility draws approximately 50,000 attendees per year, that amounts to a subsidy of about $4 per attendee.”
Taylor said that based on projected attendance levels at a potential Bears stadium, the subsidy per Bears fan would actually be lower — about $3 per attendee.
“If you’re not going to oppose those other subsidies, I think you need to come up with a good reason why you would be opposed to subsidizing the Bears,” Taylor said.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois has kept up the pressure on the village to not offer the Bears public money for the stadium and surrounding development over protests from village leaders that the group’s proposal would kneecap Arlington Heights’ ability to bring businesses to the village.
They have circulated a petition, which Costin first submitted last month, that would bar the village from extending any kind of financial assistance to any corporation seeking to open there.
The petition has gotten signatures from at least 1% of the registered voting population of the village, allowing Americans for Prosperity to submit it to the Village Board for consideration as an ordinance.
If the village rejects the ordinance and Americans for Prosperity gathers signatures representing 12% of the voting population, then the proposal would appear on the ballot at the next village election as a referendum.
The group also released a poll that said 72% of respondents supported the Bears’ move to the village but that 68% opposed the use of public money to bring them to Arlington Heights.
Hayes has hit back at the group, calling them outsiders who are using the village to advance a political agenda and questioning the slant of the questions in the poll that found opposition to the use of public money for Bears-related development.
The Village has taken some few preliminary steps regarding the redevelopment, including hiring two consultants for economic impact and traffic analysis at the site. Earlier this month, village leaders hosted a Committee of the Whole meeting for residents to air concerns about the redevelopment and discuss the team’s presentation.
America’s safest college is in the Midwest, new rankings show – NBC Chicago
In a new ranking of America’s safest college campuses, a school in the Midwest has been named top of its class.
According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the United States is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The ranking was based on statistics such as campus crime rates, residence hall violence rates, and alcohol or drug-related arrests, as well as student reviews.
“Top-ranked colleges provide a safe and healthy environment with little to no on-campus crime, drug or alcohol use,” the rating society said.
According to Niche, Concordia St. Paul is an “above-average private Christian university located in St. Paul, Minnesota.”
It has just under 2,400 undergraduate students, but admission is “somewhat competitive”.
Another Midwestern campus, the University of Rochester in Michigan, also made the top 10 on the list. Grace Christian University in Michigan and Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin also made the top 20.
Here are the top 10 safest campuses, according to the ranking:
- Concordia University – Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Bay Path University – Longmeadow, Massachusetts
- Geneva College – Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
- Penn State Lehigh Valley – Center Valley, Pennsylvania
- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences – Draper, Utah
- Penn State Scranton – Dunmore, Pennsylvania
- University of Rochester – Rochester Hills, Michigan
- UMass Global – Irvine, CA
- Mount Olive University – Mount Olive, North Carolina
- Ohio Christian University – Circleville, Ohio
See the complete list here.
NBC Chicago
12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears used a late interception by Roquan Smith and a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired to beat the Houston Texans 23-20 last Sunday. Now they’re moving on to a Week 4 road clash with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Both teams underwent full reboots in January, hiring new general managers and head coaches. Both teams will also be fighting to improve to 3-1, with the winner likely to receive widespread praise as one of the surprise success stories of the season’s first month.
In the lead up to Sunday’s game, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
2-1
The Bears record so far this season. After three weeks, they are one of 13 NFL teams with a 2-1 mark. The Giants are also in that club. Amazingly, only two undefeated teams remain: the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears, for what it’s worth, have started 2-1 seven times over the past 25 years. Their most common record after three games over that span is 1-2 (eight times).
8-8
The Bears’ average record at the end of a season when they’ve started 2-1 in seven campaigns since 1997. In three of those seasons, they have later advanced to the postseason. They did so with a 13-3 mark in 2001, 12-4 in 2018, and at 8-8 in 2019.
317
Rushing yards by Giants running back Saquon Barkley through three games, tops in the NFC and second only to Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (351). Barkley is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and is the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, turning 66 touches into 408 yards.
560
Rushing yards by the Bears through three games, the best in the NFC and second only to the Browns (572). The Bears have been dominant in the running game with a 5.4 yards per rush average (fourth in the league). Khalil Herbert leads the Bears in rushing with 240 yards through three games. Herbert’s 7.3 yards per carry average is second in the NFL among qualifying leaders, behind only D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions (8.6 ypc).
297
Passing yards by Bears quarterback Justin Fields through three games, 717 yards behind the league leader, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Among qualifying leaders, Fields ranks 32nd in the NFL in passing yards after Week 3. Perhaps even more notably, he is 68 yards behind the 31st-ranked passer (Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers) and 217 yards behind the 30th-ranked passer (Cooper Rush of the Dallas Cowboys). Garoppolo has made one start this season; Rush has made two.
5
Quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 297 yards in multiple games this season, including Allen who has done it in all three starts. Also on the list: Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco. Fields has only 23 completions over his first three outings. Twenty-four quarterbacks have had at least 23 completions in a game this year and eight have done it in all three of their games.
0.7
Completions per possession for the Bears through three games. They had only one drive out of 12 in last Sunday’s win over the Texans in which Fields completed multiple passes. For the season, the Bears have completed at least two passes on only four of 32 possessions. For comparison, the Bills — the league’s passing leaders — average 3.1 completions per possession.
5
Consecutive seasons, including this year, in which the Bears and Giants have played each other. The Bears have won the last three meetings, including last season’s 29-3 blowout at Soldier Field in Week 17. The Bears got a turnover on the game’s opening play — a fumble forced by Trevis Gipson and recovered by Bilal Nichols — and scored on the next snap with David Montgomery contributing a 2-yard TD run. The Bears defense contributed four takeaways and a safety in the win.
0
Touchdowns allowed after halftime by the Bears this season. The defense has shown impressive stinginess late thus far. On 14 opponent possessions in the second half, the Bears have allowed only four field goals, while forcing four punts, creating three takeaways and getting two turnovers on downs. (The Packers also killed the clock on the final series of the Week 2 game.)
0
Touchdowns scored before halftime by the Giants in their first three games. Their offense has had 15 total possessions in the first halves of games this month and wound up with only three field goals while punting seven times, turning the ball over once, turning it over on downs another time, missing a field goal and having the half expire twice.
2
Seasons spent coaching together by new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and new Giants coach Brian Daboll. Eberflus was the linebackers coach under Eric Mangini with the Browns in 2009 and 2010 while Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator. Notably, Daboll was one of 11 coaching candidates to interview for the Bears job in January. Giants GM Joe Schoen was one of 14 candidates the Bears spoke to for their front office opening. Bears GM Ryan Poles, meanwhile, was also a candidate for the Giants GM job.
4
Road games for the Bears in October, starting with Sunday’s game in New Jersey. The Bears will go to Minneapolis to face the Vikings in Week 5, then travel to Foxboro, Mass., to face the Patriots in Week 7 and will close the month in Dallas against the Cowboys. The team’s only game at Soldier Field in October is a Thursday night contest against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13. This will be only the second time in the Super Bowl era the Bears have played four road games in a calendar month. The last time it happened was in 1981 when they faced road trips to Tampa, Kansas City, Green Bay and Dallas in November. The 1994 Bears, meanwhile, played four road games in a 26-day stretch from Nov. 6 through Dec. 1.
Get €50 bonus when you bet €10 with BetVictor!
Chelsea make the short trip through London to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to face Crystal Palace.
BetVictor are offering new customers a £50 bonus when they bet £10 on tonight’s game.
Neither team has started the season the way they would have liked so far, which means both teams will be desperate to come away with three points on Saturday in a bid to kick off their season.
Chelsea followed last season’s third place by spending over £250m in the summer transfer window, to find themselves seventh in the league, on a negative goal difference and have already sacked their manager.
Thomas Tuchel lasted just seven games this season before defeat at Zagreb in the Champions League cost him his job, with former Brighton boss Graham Potter seen as the chosen one to take charge.
Potter has only played one game in charge of the Blues so far, in the Champions League in a 1-1 draw at home to Salzburg.
Patrick Vieira’s Palace side were given a tricky fixture list to start the season, playing Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening four games, so they would have been happy with the four points they picked up from those games.
However, the Eagles have since only managed to pick up two points in their subsequent games against Brentford and Newcastle, leaving them in 16th place, just two points above the bottom three.
Recent history does not favor the home side on Saturday, with Palace having lost the last nine meetings between the two teams.
Both previous meetings between Vieira and Potter have ended in draws, coming last season when the latter was in charge of Brighton.
Vieira lost all three games he managed against the Blues, although Potter never won against the Eagles in seven attempts.
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose.
Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland, as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.
“It crushed us,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said roads and bridges remained impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers. “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died in Cuba after Ian struck there.
Marceno said that while he lacked any details, he believed the death toll would be “in the hundreds.” Gov. Ron DeSantis later said that toll was not confirmed and was likely an estimate based on 911 calls.
President Joe Biden formally issued a disaster declaration Thursday, and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the agency is supporting search and rescue efforts. The U.S. Coast Guard also began rescues on southwest Florida’s barrier islands early Thursday, as soon as winds died down, DeSantis said.
“The Coast Guard had people who were in their attics and got saved off their rooftops,” DeSantis said. “We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude … The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders before the storm surge washed over the island wasn’t known.
South of Sanibel, towering waves destroyed the historic beachfront pier in Naples, tearing out even the pilings underneath. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a commissioner in Collier County, which includes Naples.
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach flooded homes, but with no electricity and virtually no cell service, it was impossible for many people to call for help when the surge filled their living rooms.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
In Fort Myers, Valerie Bartley was terrified as her family spent desperate hours holding a dining room table against their patio door as debris slammed into their house.
“We just assumed that it was tearing our house apart,” she said. As the storm raged outside, she said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.”
Ian made landfall Wednesday near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.
Ian’s center came ashore more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing them their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. Water drained from Tampa Bay as it approached, then returned with a surge.
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near Cape Canaveral, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall on Friday.
NASA’s Kennedy Space Center remained closed and off-limits, except for a small ride-out team that spent the night there. SpaceX’s next astronaut launch to the International Space Station, meanwhile, was delayed until at least Oct. 5, two days late because of Ian.
Ocean waters were receding after a storm surge brought destructive waves to downtown areas from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor and Fort Myers. Cities from Orlando to Daytona Beach in northwest Florida got their turn for severe flooding before Ian moved out to sea.
Paramedics rolled residents out of the Avante Orlando nursing home on stretchers and wheelchairs through floodwaters to ambulances and waiting buses Thursday morning. A hospital system in southwest Florida was evacuating at least 1,200 patients for lack of safe drinking water. And in Port Charlotte, staff crowded patients into the middle two floors after the emergency room flooded and winds tore off the roof over the intensive care unit.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area due to significant flooding and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives flooded 911 lines. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of their homes.
Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.
“We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled,” Hailer said. “Her only way out is on a boat.”
Another boat, carrying Cuban migrants, sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the Florida Keys, officials said. Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
The storm previously killed two people in Cuba, and brought down the country’s electrical grid.
More than 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us site. Most of the homes and businesses in 12 counties were without power.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles (70 km) east of Orlando and 10 miles (15 kilometers) southwest of Cape Canaveral, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and moving toward the cape at 8 mph (13 kmh), the center said.
Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain forecast for parts of Northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) could fall in southern Virginia as the storm moves inland over the Carolinas, and the center said landslides were possible in the southern Appalachian mountains.
The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia all preemptively declared states of emergency.
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona.
Firefighter rescues man trapped in Hurricane Ian flood: video
Heart-pounding video shows a heroic Florida firefighter rescuing a motorist trapped in rising floodwaters in Naples on Wednesday.
The desperate man can be seen sitting inside a nearly submerged white sedan as the firefighter walks towards him in floods up to the waist.
He then smashes a driver’s side rear window before reaching inside the vehicle and partially opening the rear door.
The first responder is then able to communicate with the driver, and assists him in opening the door on the driver’s side to allow him to be extracted.
A man filming the incident – presumably another firefighter – can be heard warning the rescuer that the car was moving as he tried to get the man out of the vehicle.
The Naples Fire Department – which posted the clip on its Instagram page – saw at least one of its post houses flooded during Hurricane Ian’s assault on the city.
The coastal city of 85,000 was hit particularly hard by the historic hurricane after massive storm surges filled its streets with raging floodwaters.
Footage shows homes in the city breaking loose from their foundations and floating.
Overwhelmed officials imposed a curfew to prevent looting and urged residents to boil their water after the storm destroyed a water treatment facility.
New York Post
Aaron Judge by the numbers: A deep dive into Yankee slugger’s unforgettable season … with more to come
Aaron Judge is having himself a life-changing season. That much was evident since about mid-May, and his decision to turn down the Yankees’ contract extension to bet on himself will be included for years to come in self-confidence books.
Tying the Yankee and American League record for home runs is one thing. His first MVP will be a nice cherry on top too. But to fully appreciate the magnitude of Judge’s unforgettable 2022 season, one really has to dig deep into the weeds.
Let’s start with the basics. Judge is enjoying just the eighth 60-homer season ever. Titans of the game like Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez never did that.
His 11 multi-HR games are tied for the most in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).
Judge is the only player in the history of Major League Baseball to post a season with 60 homers, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
Judge leads all MLB players in home runs, runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits and times on base.
If traditional stats aren’t really your thing, rest easy knowing Judge also leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement, OPS+, wRC+, wOBA, Offensive Runs Above Average, Isolated Power and Win Probability Added.
Judge has 61 home runs. Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each have fewer than 61 hits for the Yankees this year.
Seven MLB players have made 300 or more plate appearances this season and have fewer hits than Judge has home runs.
Judge has homered off 55 different pitchers this year, setting a new AL record. Nick Pivetta, Jordan Lyles, Matt Swarmer and Tyler Wells have the honor of being the only pitchers to surrender more than one. Lyles, Swarmer and Wells were taken deep twice in the same game. The Rangers are the AL only team to keep Judge in the yard this season, and the Yankees close out the season with four games in Texas.
After hitting his 61st homer on Wednesday, Judge now has a 1.327 OPS in the second half. He posted a 1.253 OPS in July, 1.091 in August, and is currently running a 1.437 in September. The only players to finish a season with a better second half OPS are Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The only players with a better OPS in a single September were Bonds, Greenberg and … former Astros’ outfielder Richard Hidalgo.
Judge has a better batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.715), OPS (1.153) and wRC+ (216) on the road than he does at Yankee Stadium (.312 average, .412 on-base percentage, .677 slugging percentage, 1.089 OPS, 202 wRC+).
From April 22 to June 4, one of his more dominant stretches of the season, Judge hit 20 home runs. That is also how many home runs the Oakland Athletics hit during the same time frame.
From July 16 to Aug. 12, he hit .436/.573/1.077 (1.650 OPS) with 15 home runs. That is more home runs than the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers hit during the same time frame.
Since integration, the only qualified hitters to finish a season with a better wRC+ than Judge’s 209 are Bonds, Williams and Mickey Mantle. Mantle is also the only Yankee in a post-integration season to compile a higher single-season slugging percentage than Judge’s .696. The Mick posted a .705 SLG in 1956.
Judge has a .313/.425/.696 slash line. Ruth, Mantle and Lou Gehrig are the only other Yankees with a .310/.420/.690 season. The same goes for a season with an OPS+ above 200.
With 11.0 Wins Above Replacement (per FanGraphs), Judge is now the owner of the 10th-best season by a position player in Yankee history. Only Ruth, Gehrig and Mantle ever had a higher WAR in a single season. This is now also a top 25 season of all-time — eighth-best since integration — and Judge is the first player to post 11 WAR in a season since Bonds in 2004. Mike Trout (2012-13) and Mookie Betts (2018) are the only other active players with a 10-win season.
By converting WAR to a dollar scale based on how much one Win Above Replacement typically commands in free agency, FanGraphs calculated that Judge’s season should be worth $88.2 million.
His longest homerless streak of the season lasted from the fifth inning of the Yankees’ game on Aug. 12 to the third inning of their game on Aug. 22, a span of 41 plate appearances. He responded with nine in his next 60.
Judge ranks in the 99th percentile or better (!!!) in Statcast’s average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard hit percentage and barrel percentage metrics. He’s also in the 99th percentile of walk rate, meaning he gets walked more than anybody, and when he does get pitches to hit, he hits them harder than anybody.
Finally, Judge has six games this season with more home runs than outs made.
