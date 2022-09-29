Chinese electric vehicle maker Leapmotor Leapmotor debuts in Hong Kong market

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has criticized Kwasi Kwarteng for ‘undermining the UK’s financial institutions’ after the Chancellor’s ‘partial budget’ caused the pound to fall this week.

Mr Carney said Friday’s mini budget – which promised £45billion in tax cuts – came ‘without the usual forecasts’, before warning that it will be the British public who will pay the price. price.

It comes as a number of lenders have withdrawn hundreds of mortgage products over fears the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates further to 6% to counter the fall in the pound sterling.

Yesterday the institution was forced to step in and dramatically said it would buy long-term government debt in a bid to ease market chaos threatening to trigger a financial meltdown, which Mr Carney declared to be the right decision.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Carney said: ‘The message from financial markets is that there is a limit to unfunded spending and unfunded tax cuts in this environment, and the price of these is much higher borrowing costs for the government and mortgage holders and borrowers across the country.

Mr Carney, who is currently the UN special envoy for climate action and finance, has accused Liz Truss’ government of working cross-purposes with the country’s financial institutions, sparking the ongoing unrest in ne producing no complete and quantified budget.

Mr Carney said the system took a big hit, but the BoE made the right move by intervening yesterday to calm the markets.

He said it was concerning that the Treasury chose to announce a partial budget without numbers, or forecast at a time of financial instability.

He added: ‘There was an undercutting of some of the institutions that underpin the comprehensive approach so not having OBR forecasts is very common to the plan and the government accepted the need for it, but that was important.

“Working cross-purpose with the bank in terms of short-term support to the economy.”

It comes as ministers draw up plans for billions of pounds of spending cuts to reassure panicked markets that public finances are in check – as Prime Minister Truss is set to break his silence this morning .

The UK’s giant social bill is facing a cut following a turbulent day in which the Bank of England took the shocking and highly unusual decision to say it would buy gilts in response to the “significant revaluation of UK and global financial assets” since Mr Kwarteng’s decision. Announcement of the mini-budget on Friday.

It appeared that the extraordinary intervention was triggered by fears that otherwise the institutions would have been crushed within hours – putting the whole system at risk.

Meanwhile, City Minister Andrew Griffith said the £45billion package was “the right plan…to make our economy competitive”.

But Cabinet ministers have reportedly raised concerns privately with Mr Kwarteng over the tax cuts package.

A member of Ms Truss’s new cabinet told The Times the government got the timing wrong in announcing the spending cuts and reforms while inflation remained so high, adding that the ‘jury is still out’ for whether the Prime Minister can create a “strong narrative”. and vision’ to sell the measures.

Unease is growing within the party, with MPs including former minister Julian Smith and Northern Ireland select committee chairman Simon Hoare both calling for changes to the economic plan.

But despite signs of Tory nerves, Downing Street and the Treasury remain defiant, saying there is no prospect of a change in approach.

And the Prime Minister will break his silence in a series of local BBC radio stations later this morning.

Earlier, Mr Griffith denied that last week’s mini-budget triggered the pound’s plunge and the turmoil in the UK government bond market that pushed pension funds to the brink.

He said: “What’s unprecedented is the level of volatility we’ve seen across all developed markets.”

The Treasury has confirmed government departments will be asked to identify billions of pounds in savings to help convince markets that ministers are serious about bringing the UK’s debt under control.

There was also speculation that the Treasury could cut the UK’s giant social bill to save money. Ministers will also accelerate “supply-side reforms” designed to reduce regulation and boost growth.

A Downing Street source expressed frustration with the market reaction, saying 90% of the cost of recent interventions was attributable to energy price freeze programs for households and businesses.

The moves followed an unprecedented intervention by the Bank of England to buy UK government debt ‘on whatever scale necessary’ in an attempt to restore calm as market turmoil threatened the plans’ financial health. pension to final salary.

It comes as borrowers may have to prove they can afford interest rates of up to 7% to secure a mortgage offer, as lenders continue to withdraw offers to sell amid a volatile market.

The base rate is expected to peak at 5.5% next spring, which will impact potential homeowners as banks are required to check whether borrowers can afford a mortgage at a percentage point higher than future expectations of the rate.

This would mean that borrowers would have to prove they can afford mortgage rates of 6.5 or 7%.

Repayments at seven per cent interest on a £200,000 mortgage would work out to £1,331 a month, or £2,661 for £400,000 – assuming a 30-year mortgage.