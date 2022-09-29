News
Coolio, iconic rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, dies at 59
Los Angeles rapper Coolio, who rose to fame in the 1990s with his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday, his longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed to ABC News. He was 59 years old.
Coolio, whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found unresponsive on Wednesday afternoon while visiting a friend’s house, and emergency personnel were called after he failed to come out of the bathroom, according to Posey. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but an investigation is ongoing.
“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Coolio’s representative, Sheila Finegan, executive partner of Trinity Artists International, told ABC News in a statement late Wednesday. . “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and he will be deeply missed. Thank you to everyone around the world who listened to his music and to everyone who reached out about his passing. Please have the loved ones of Coolio in your thoughts and prayers. .
As news of Coolio’s death spread, tributes poured in on social media from fans, friends and other hip-hop stars.
“Rest in power my brother @Coolio. Love & Respect”, LL Cool J wrote on Twitter. Both rappers were featured on the popular song “Hit ’em High (The Monstars’ Anthem)” from the “Space Jam” soundtrack.
“This is sad news”, Ice Cube tweeted. “Witnessing this man’s rise to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio.”
“One of the nicest guys I know. Good people. RIP Coolio”, MC Hammer tweeted.
Coolio became a household name in the 1990s and was nominated for six Grammys, winning Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996 for his best-selling single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, featuring singer LV
The song, which interpolates Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise,” is on Billboard’s list of the 100 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Coolio and LV were joined by Stevie Wonder in a legendary performance of “Gangsta’s Paradise” at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.
After the performance, Coolio reflected on the song’s success and thanked his fans, Stevie Wonder and others who supported him along the way.
“First of all, I’d like to thank God, you know, because I know what’s going on — I wouldn’t be here without him,” Coolio said after the performance. “And I’d like to thank my family, you know, for being behind me all the way, and I’d like to thank my kids, my sisters, my brothers, and my dad.”
Coolio, who was born in Pennsylvania and later moved to Compton, Calif., first rose to prominence in hip-hop as part of the WC group and the Los Angeles-based Maad Circle in the early 90s, alongside of WC, Big Gee and DJ. Crazy toons.
He became a household name in the 90s and was known for hits like “Fantastic Voyage”, “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “CU When U Get There”.
He also became known as an actor who appeared in several movies and TV shows over the past two decades, including “Judgment Day”, “Daredevil”, “The Green Hornet” and “Pain & Gain.” He also wrote and performed “Aw, Here It Goes”, the theme song to “Kenan & Kel”, the popular sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000.
ABC News’ Andrea Amiel contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Saints beat Storm Chasers 3-1 in season finale for fifth straight victory
The St. Paul Saints wrapped up their season on a high note Wednesday, beating the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 at CHS Field to close their second season as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate on a five-game winning streak.
The Saints finished 74-75 in the International League West Division, tied with Indianapolis for fourth place. They finished 17 games behind division winner Nashville (91-58).
Randy Dobnak started for the Saints and pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while walking three and striking out seven.
Nash Knight went 2 for 3 for the Saints with a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, and he scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Cole Sturgeon added a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Attendance at CHS Field was 4,904.
News
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge evokes memory of Babe Ruth as he finally catches Roger Maris with homer No. 61
So now all the home run magic that had begun over 100 years ago with Babe Ruth, that had once run through the magical home run summer of 1961 with Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle, had found its way to the Rogers Centre in Toronto because of Aaron Judge. Ruth had hit 60 and Maris had come along much later to hit 61. Now Aaron Judge had gotten to 61, because the ball he’d just hit off a Toronto reliever named Tim Mayza was out of the Rogers Centre and into Yankee history and into baseball history.
Roger Maris Jr. hugged Judge’s mother in the first row of the stands then, in this moment when we all felt as if we had a front row seat to history, rose up to celebrate the season All Rise Judge is having.
It had taken Maris 34 years to catch The Babe and pass him, to get to 60 and then to 61 in ‘61. It had taken so much more time for somebody to catch Maris the way Judge finally did on Wednesday night. But this is a ballplayer, because of his size and because of the size of his accomplishments — even because of the size of that number 99 — who truly evokes the memory and size of Ruth, who towered above baseball once he got to New York and the Yankees the way Judge has towered over baseball in 2022.
There had been some discussion on Tuesday night as the Yankees were celebrating their American League East division title about whether Judge would sit or play this game in Toronto, that maybe he needed a night off to regroup before the Yankees came back to Yankee Stadium to play the Orioles.
“I want to play,” Judge told Aaron Boone, his manager. “Let’s go.”
Judge played on Wednesday night. He walked his first time up, after all the times he had walked since No. 60 at the Stadium last week against the Pirates. Finally Judge was up in the seventh inning against Mayza, who is 8-0 for the Blue Jays this season. Judge fouled a couple of balls off late in the count, he stepped out of the box and walked around, something he rarely does. Usually he gets into the batter’s box and stays in the box, until another ball leaves another ballpark.
Then the ball he hit off Mayza was out of the Rogers Centre in a blink in the top of the seventh, on the eighth pitch of this at-bat, and now Aaron Judge had hit as many as Maris; had hit more home runs than any American League hitter ever had; was still in line to win a Triple Crown the way Mantle once had, all the way back in 1956. Mantle was the face of the Yankees for so long. Now Judge is the face of the Yankees, and the face of baseball.
He hit No. 61 in Toronto and a visiting crowd rose up now for All Rise Judge and his teammates embraced him one after another after he had touched home plate. His mother blew him a kiss. Roger Maris’ son pointed at him and smiled. So this was about Patty Judge’s son and Maris’ father, and about The Babe, and about the Yankees. It was about this great baseball night and great sports night in Toronto, and it was very much about the past. Judge connected all of that with one swing of the bat.
It wasn’t like this when Maris got to 61 on the last day of the regular season in ‘61, in a world when only 23,000-plus had shown up to see him pass Ruth, making his own historic swing against Tracy Stallard and the Red Sox as Phil Rizzuto “Holy Cow”-ed the ball into the right field seats at the old Stadium, and into the hands of a fan named Sal Durante.
What Judge does, and keeps doing, happens in the modern world of sports and the modern world of baseball. It happens in a world where everybody can watch every pitch and every swing, on television and on their phones and on their laptops; where we all felt over the last week after Judge did get to 60 as if we were hanging on every pitch and every swing and waiting for Judge to make more history of his own.
We were all watching baseball this closely and this passionately because Judge is playing it the way he is playing it and having a season that will be discussed 100 years from now. This was what baseball was like when baseball, and The Babe, ruled the world. It became No. 99′s world over this past week. While everybody waited for him to get to Roger Maris and get to 61 and then keep going from there.
“You just don’t hit ‘em every day,” Boone said the other day. “As long as he gets good swings and quality at-bats, it’ll come sooner or later.”
It came in the seventh inning on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays. It came on that bullet to left field. Judge had hit them everywhere this season, one of the great offensive seasons any Yankee has had, all the way back to Ruth and Lou Gehrig. He made the late summer about him once he became the hottest guy in the world and now had made the early days of autumn about him.
“He has been chasing history and now he’s made it,” Michael Kay said on television.
Now Judge looks to make more history. Now he’s chasing 62. Holy Cow.
News
Orioles’ offense comes up short in 3-1 loss to Red Sox, dimming already faint wild-card hopes
Robinson Chirinos could tell early, during the pregame bullpen session, that right-hander Dean Kremer wouldn’t pitch the way he did last week against the Houston Astros. In that last performance, Kremer hurled a shutout, establishing himself as a breakout starter for the Orioles and setting himself up for a place in the 2023 rotation.
But a pitcher won’t have their best stuff every game, and Chirinos knew this was going to be one of those games. So the catcher approached the 26-year-old before Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox to remind him that these days happen.
“Today’s the day you have to compete and grind and try to give this team a chance to win a game,” Chirinos said.
Kremer has a competitive streak that doesn’t allow him to see the bright side very often; if an outing isn’t up to his standards, he’s not shy in vocalizing his disappointment. But there had to be credit where it was due for the starting pitcher, who overcame
remer has a competitive streak that doesn’t allow him to see the bright side very often; if an outing isn’t up to his standards, he’s not shy in vocalizing his disappointment. But there had to be credit where it was due for the starting pitcher, who overcame his lack of command to keep Baltimore in the game.
“He battled through the first couple innings without his best command, just giving up minimal damage,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
As the clock ticks down on the Orioles season, there are fewer opportunities to bounce back from performances such as Wednesday night’s.
Left-handed pitchers, such as Red Sox starter Rich Hill, have been a kryptonite of sorts for the Orioles of late, and without Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in the starting lineup, there was a noticeable lack of production. There was a momentary opportunity after Chirinos’ homer, his first since Aug. 3. And the tying run came to the plate in the form of Rutschman in the ninth inning after a Henderson walk. But Rutschman struck out to end the contest, sealing a loss that dims already faint postseason hopes.
With seven games remaining, the Orioles’ (80-75) magic number for elimination is down to four. The Seattle Mariners, who played later Wednesday night, hold the tiebreaker, complicating a push for the final American League wild-card spot.
“Last couple losses [have] been hard,” Chirinos said. “If you’re looking back to spring training and where we started the season, I think everybody in that clubhouse should be proud of what we accomplished this year. We still have a chance, and that’s the only thing you can ask for.”
In Kremer’s shutout of the Astros, his curveball and cutter were dominant, and he threw the breaking ball 25% of the time — about 13 percentage points above his season average. Kremer hardly needed to use his four-seam fastball in that outing.
But against the Red Sox, Kremer’s curveball hardly made an appearance; he used it 11% of the time and drew one whiff with it compared to the seven he recorded last week.
“I think everything, including the curveball, cutter, fastball, all of it, just weren’t coming out as crisp as last outing,” Kremer said. “It was just a grind.”
The initial breakthrough came in the first inning, when Alex Verdugo’s single scored Rafael Devers. A well-timed double play eliminated further damage in that frame, but Abraham Almonte and Verdugo later homered off Kremer before left-hander Keegan Akin came in two batters into the sixth inning.
Akin, who had been optioned Monday, returned Wednesday to offer a fresh arm for the bullpen. He was pivotal for the Orioles in his return, covering the final three innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. That saved the rest of a taxed bullpen for Thursday afternoon’s series finale against Boston, with right-hander Mike Baumann on the mound.
“With where our bullpen is right now,” Hyde said, “for Akin to do that, it was big for us tomorrow.”
The number of tomorrows are dwindling for this team, as another loss in Boston — and the Orioles’ fourth in five games — leaves them teetering. Until it’s over, though, Baltimore will hold tight to the concept that there are still a few tomorrows at all.
“You never know,” Chirinos said. “You never know in this game what’s gonna happen.”
A season over
The season ended for infielder Ramón Urías between second and third base Tuesday night, when he suffered a right knee sprain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list. In the clubhouse, his right leg was wrapped in a soft cast.
In more of an everyday role, the 28-year-old put together a solid year in his third season with the Orioles. He hit .248 with 16 homers and a .720 OPS. Hyde said Urías’ ability at third base was also impressive.
“In batting practice, he’s got a lot of power to right-center, right field, and that’s what we’ve seen for the last couple years,” Hyde said. “He can back side a ball as well as anybody. But for me this year, taking the next step, being able to pull the ball with a little more authority.”
Hyde said in the long term, Urías “will be fine.” But the injury is an “unfortunate” way to end his season.
Around the horn
- Akin, right-hander Beau Sulser and infielder Tyler Nevin were recalled to the Orioles on Wednesday while right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed were optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Norfolk finished its season Wednesday with a loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Tides ended the year at 74-76.
- Ryan Mountcastle was moved late from first base to designated hitter Wednesday, then struck out four times. Asked whether everything’s OK with Mountcastle, Hyde said “it was just a late switch, and he should be fine.”
Thursday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Middle of the order comes through as Twins beat White Sox
The Twins trailed ever so briefly on Wednesday.
Ever so briefly — until White Sox pitchers had to face the middle of the Twins’ order.
After the Twins fell behind in the second inning, Jose Miranda started a rally that would eventually lead to three runs, and those runs put the Twins up for good in their 8-4 win over the White Sox on Wednesday night at Target Field.
Miranda, who hit fourth, combined with Gio Urshela, Jake Cave and rookie Matt Wallner, who hit fifth, sixth and seventh to go 10 for 14 with a pair of walks, pulverizing White Sox pitchers and providing nearly all of the Twins’ offense. That quartet scored six runs — three from Urshela alone — and drove in five — three from Wallner.
Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 and is hitting .313, essentially tied with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the two vie for the American League batting title.
The offensive outburst — the Twins finished with 12 hits — was enough on a day where starter Josh Winder didn’t make it through five innings.
Winder gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, allowing three straight hits to produce the first Chicago run and a sacrifice fly for the second. Winder would go on to give up another run in the fifth inning, knocked out of the game after 4 2/3 innings.
News
Orlando Magic cancel 2nd consecutive practice because of Hurricane Ian
The Orlando Magic’s training camp schedule took another hit because of Hurricane Ian.
The Magic, who didn’t practice Wednesday because the storm was looming, canceled Thursday’s practice in light of the hurricane making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.
Ian, which was down to a Category 2 storm as it was making its way to Central Florida, was located about 40 miles northeast of Punta Gorda and 85 miles south-southwest of Orlando as of 9 p.m.
The Magic opened training camp with two sessions on Tuesday but haven’t been able to practice since.
As of Wednesday evening, it wasn’t known if the Magic will practice Friday — three days before playing their first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis Monday.
“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on Tuesday. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families.
“We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
China’s central bank PBOC warns against yuan speculation
The Chinese yuan weakened past the closely watched 7.2 level against the greenback this week.
Getty Images
BEIJING — The People’s Bank of China has warned against betting on the yuan, following its rapid decline against the US dollar this week.
“Do not bet on a unilateral appreciation or depreciation of the renminbi exchange rate,” the central bank said in a Chinese statement on its website on Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.
investment related news
This is based on reading a speech by Vice Governor Liu Guoqiang at a video conference meeting on foreign exchange that day.
The renminbi, or yuan, broke above the 7.2 level against the greenback on Wednesday, falling to its weakest level since 2008. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the dollar against major world currencies, hit two-decade highs as the US Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates this year.
The PBOC statement, with its requirement for banks to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market, is “verbal advice against the recent rapid currency depreciation,” Goldman Sachs analyst Maggie Wei and a team said. in a note.
However, the yuan’s breach of the 7.2 mark “suggests that Chinese policymakers are not necessarily defending a particular level of the exchange rate,” the report said. The “PBOC statement may slow the pace of CNY depreciation on the margin.”
The onshore-traded yuan has weakened 1.9% against the dollar so far this week, according to Wind Information.
China’s central bank took other steps to support the yuan this month, including reducing the amount of foreign currency banks must hold.
cnbc
Coolio, iconic rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, dies at 59
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
Saints beat Storm Chasers 3-1 in season finale for fifth straight victory
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge evokes memory of Babe Ruth as he finally catches Roger Maris with homer No. 61
Orioles’ offense comes up short in 3-1 loss to Red Sox, dimming already faint wild-card hopes
Middle of the order comes through as Twins beat White Sox
Orlando Magic cancel 2nd consecutive practice because of Hurricane Ian
China’s central bank PBOC warns against yuan speculation
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Police uncertain if girl killed in California shootout was abducted
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes