Blockchain
Disney’s Latest Web3 Move Highlights Importance of NFT Attorneys
In a move that underscores the importance of attorneys in the NFT space, The Walt Disney Company announced it is looking to hire a corporate attorney who will provide legal advice and support for global NFT products among other responsibilities listed in the job description. This is the latest sign that major corporations are taking notice of what Web3 offers. As the NFT and DeFi industry grows, it will become increasingly crucial for NFT companies to have skilled legal representation.
According to the recent job posting by the entertainment conglomerate – Disney is looking for someone who can help it navigate through legal risks and opportunities, and also ensure its NFT products are in compliance with current United States and International laws and regulations.
NFT attorneys to streamline how Web3 works
This move signals an aggressive push by Disney to stay ahead in the race of “emerging technologies” – NFTs and the Metaverse. Notably, Disney started exploring the NFTs segment last year when they started exploring these new technologies through experiments.
With soaring valuations of $11 billion and counting, the NFT market is a hotbed for fraudulent activity. It often involves scammers minting a fake digital image that does not belong to them. Selling these ‘non-authentic’ coins breaches copyright laws as well contravenes multiple other local regulations.
Hiring the best NFT attorney will help protect company assets and brands from trademark squatters or pirates looking for a chance to make quick bucks through fake NFTs. The lawyers will also best advise the Web3 companies on ways to avoid expensive lawsuits.
GemSet’s panel of NFT attorneys
With the same objective, GemSet, a premium NFT company, recently onboarded a team of NFT attorneys in their advisory panel. Attorneys Gai Sher and Eric Galen will be the pillars to hold the legal framework of GemSet. Both the attorneys have impeccable records and belong to the reputed law firm Greenspoon Marder LLC.
Gai was recently recognized on The National Law Journal’s 2022 Trailblazers list for Cryptocurrency/Blockchain/Fintech Law. She is well-versed in business law and has successfully handled multiple NFT cases.
Law veteran Mr. Eric Galen leads Greenspoon Marder’s innovation & Technology Group. He leverages his unique corporate, Web3, media, and entertainment law background to help clients succeed.
His diverse clientele and collaborators include giants like Intel, Microsoft, Doodles, E11even Crypto, Fullscreen, Route, Calm, GameSquare Esports, OPI, Jaunt VR, Baccarat, Blo Dry Bar, Awesomeness TV, Tik Tok, Imagine Entertainment, Milk & Honey, Audiomack, and Haute Living.
For those uninitiated, GemSet is a group of 10,000 premier NFTs created by renowned South African artist Johnathan Schultz. He is reinventing contemporary art to merge it into digital art seamlessly.
Bottomline
GemSet has shown that having a solid legal team is one key factor that gives buyers confidence that they are getting authentic NFTs. Hence, companies should not underestimate the importance of an excellent legal team for companies in the blockchain space. To stay updated on the GemSet NFT collection, visit its website and social media pages for more details and information on upcoming sales.
Blockchain
Top French Fashion House Introduces NFT Membership on XRP Ledger
- A total of 10,000 Balmain NFT memberships will be available.
- Their holders will be able to access real and virtual fashion house events.
Balmain, the luxury fashion house, has launched a Web3 hub with an NFT membership programme. Members would have access to exclusive events, designs, and experiences through the hub, which was created in collaboration with MINTNFT, an NFT studio and marketplace hosted on the XRP Ledger.
MINTNFT created the membership program known as The Balmain Thread on the XRP Ledger. According to the press release, it was critical that the platform for developing the NFT be carbon neutral and environmentally friendly, which XRPL’s capabilities were perfectly suited for. This was certainly important for Balmain, given the latest fashion trends that emphasize sustainability, environmental, social, and corporate responsibility.
There will be a total of 10,000 Balmain NFT memberships available. Their holders will have access to the fashion house’s real and virtual events. MINTNFT and Balmain’s global collaboration was first announced in May 2022.
James Sun, CEO and Co-founder of MINTNFT stated :
We believe Web3 will drive a new wave in engagement, enabling companies to unlock access and provide richer experiences for their communities like never before,” said James Sun, CEO and Co-founder of MINTNFT.
The Fashion World in to Web3 Technology
In recent months, a slew of other luxury brands, including Gucci and Tag Heuer, have announced that they will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for their products. At Milan Fashion Week, well-known fashion designer John Richmond co-launched a virtual asset-themed collection inspired by the super-hyped cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu has previously interacted with the fashion world. It occurred as a result of the adoption of cryptocurrencies by brands and venues such as Gucci, Tag Heuer, and Farfetch, which allowed customers to pay with SHIB.
Blockchain
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “Once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
This is the first step of many and it’s mainly aimed at developers. According to Lightning Labs, “this initial release is only designed for testnet usage as a way for developers to start using the code.” That means, no real value is flowing through Taro at the moment. But… what is Taro anyway. The blog post defines it as a “Taproot-powered protocol for issuing assets that can be transferred over bitcoin and in the future, the Lightning Network for instant, high volume, low fee transactions.”
Taro Will Enable Stablecoins To Travel Through Lightning
This is a multifaceted protocol that allows many things, but the feature everyone is excited about is the fusion of stablecoins with the Lightning Network. It’s controversial because you have to trust the issuer of stablecoins, which means they come with counterparty risk. Bitcoin doesn’t have that problem. In any case, in the subsection titled “The First Step Towards Bitcoinizing the Dollar,” Lightning Labs tries to convince us that stablecoins over Lightning are a good idea:
“With Taro and the incredible developer community, we can build a world where users have USD-denominated balances and BTC-denominated balances (or other assets) in the same wallet, trivially sending value across the Lightning Network just as they do today. This leap forward will accelerate the path to bringing bitcoin to billions.”
If that sounds too much like Galoy’s stablesats, that’s because both implementations are trying to solve the same problem. They use vastly different methods, though. And place the counterparty risk in different places.
BTC price chart for 09/29/2022 on Fx | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Does Taro Work And What Else Does It Do?
Don’t worry, these brand-new protocols are hard to master, or even understand. Luckily for us, Lightning Labs gave us a technical-but-easy-to-understand explanation as a refresher:
“Taro assets are embedded within existing bitcoin outputs, or UTXOs. Think of these assets as “UTXOs within a UTXO.” A developer mints a new Taro asset by making an on-chain transaction that commits to special metadata in a Tapoot output. When minting a new asset, the Taro daemon will generate the relevant witness data, assign the asset to a private key held by the minter, and broadcast the newly created bitcoin UTXO to the bitcoin network. This new outpoint becomes the genesis point of the newly minted asset, acting as its unique identifier.”
When Lightning Speed first tackled the Taro subject, we explained what a Taro asset can be:
“What is a “Taro asset”? Whatever you want, your BTC can be “converted into different assets such as USD to EUR or USD to BTC.” Or, as Bitrefil’s Sergej Kotliar puts it, “Pay in currency of sender’s choice, receive in currency of recipient’s choice. This means that every wallet can now have native Strike-type “USD balance” functionality for example. With no need to trust the wallet, the only trust lies in the issuer of the token.”
How To Get Started With The Novel Protocol
As previously stated, this Alpha release is mainly for developers. If you’re one or know of one, here are the protocol’s coordinates:
“To get started exploring Taro, download the daemon, check out the API documentation, and read the getting started guide. And for a more extensive explanation on how Taro works, take a deep dive into the Taro BIPs and our documentation.”
Have a blast, developers. And please report back to us with your findings.
Featured Image by Jennyrang from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key
Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.
- Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses.
- The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Strong
Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level after a strong decline. ETH traded as low as $1,253 and started a fresh increase. There was a steady increase and the price was able to clear the $1,300 resistance.
The bulls were active above the $1,300 level. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,350 and $1,355 levels.
The next major resistance is near $1,365 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. A clear break above $1,365 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance, above which the bulls could aim a move to $1,500.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,355 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,340 level and the triangle lower trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,315 level. A downside break below the $1,315 level might send the price towards the $1,280 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,315
Major Resistance Level – $1,355
Blockchain
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%.
The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
The bears were in charge of the altcoin, as indicated by the technical indicators. There is a significant immediate resistance for the Litecoin price to overcome.
The buyers were low in the market, and that has tired the bulls out consistently. At the moment, the coin has found support near the $51 price mark.
Because selling strength was greater than buyer strength in the market, the Litecoin price may not stay above that level for long.
On the other hand, if buying strength stabilises slightly, then there is a chance for LTC to move above $56. Broader market strength will be crucial for Litecoin over the next trading sessions.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
LTC was trading at $53 at the time of writing. Litecoin price will witness tough resistance at the $56 price mark.
The bulls have moved closer to that price mark each time, but it has met with selling strength. Moving above the $56 price mark could help Litecoin price invalidate the bearish thesis.
The coin could experience a price ceiling at the $61 price mark. On the other hand, the support line rested at $51 and then at $43, respectively.
The amount of Litecoin traded in the last session declined, which indicated that buying strength remained low on the 24-hour chart.
Technical Analysis
LTC’s indicators continued to display that the coin was in a downtrend. The sellers remained in control of the charts, which could potentially bring the coin down to $51.
If buying strength doesn’t recover soon, LTC could move to $51 before it recovers on the chart again. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant that sellers were more compared to buyers.
Litecoin price was below the half-line, which meant less demand for the coin. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin continued to paint a bearish picture, with sellers taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action.
MACD displayed red histograms, which were a sell signal for the coin. The Chaikin Money Flow measures the capital inflows and outflows in the market.
CMF was below the half-line, which meant that capital inflows were lower than outflows on the one-day chart.
Blockchain
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
This week, MANA showcased a slew of 2.5% gains. EMAs are also moving above Decentraland’s token’s price.
- MANA price tallies 2.5% gains
- MACD looks flat and not showing any bullish sign
- Decentraland market cap at $1.29 billion
At this point, MANA’s price is close to its lowest for 2022. The bears are eyeing a new low for the year while also trying to get on top of the costs below the range of $1.0.
Sometime in August, MANA’s price plunged which negatively impacted buyer expectations especially as the coin is still getting massive rejections resulting from the trend reversal.
MANA Price Down In Market Value
According to CoinMarktCap, MANA price has nosedived by 3.04% or trading at $0.6949 as of press time.
MANA price has depreciated in market value, prompting the bulls to wait for the next big wave or a confirmation of a trend reversal before moving to consolidate into long positions.
From July to August, MANA appeared to have allowed the bulls’ entry but has failed to offshoot above the $1.0 price level. With that being said, the key resistance level has been marked at $1.0 while the support zone is at $0.64. Evidently, MANA/BTC has also dropped by 2.9%.
After MANA’s price dipped below the 200-day EMA as seen on April 5, 2022, MANA has retreated further since then.
On the other hand, all the other EMAs such as 20, 50, 100, and 200 are doing great as they sprint above the current price. The buyers are trying to push the price near the 20-EMA.
MANA’s RSI shows a spike from the lower regions. This climb validates the optimistic outlook for the token. Meanwhile, the MACD is looking flat into the negative range as seen in the daily price chart.
MACD Shows No Trace Of Bullish Momentum
The MACD is not demonstrating any bullish momentum as both the trendlines are moving over the neutral range.
RSI is looking bullish as the MANA bulls shoot for a slight bounce above the 20 EMAs. On the other hand, the key support level is near the current levels which means the bears can attempt to short-cover at the earliest possible time.
Decentraland is said to be one of the few cryptos that buyers and traders should have on their active wallets, with its huge market cap of over $1.29 billion as of this writing and circulating supply that surpasses that of Bitcoin by at most 100 times.
Many blockchain-based or NFT games have aspired for decentralization but it seems Decentraland remains to be one of the few that are ambitious enough to make it happen.
BTCUSD pair breaks past $19K border, trading at $19,445 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Smart Valor, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone.
- The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $19,650 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support
Bitcoin price declined heavily from well above the $20,000 pivot level. BTC dropped below the $19,000 level, but the bulls were active near the $18,500 support zone.
It seems like the price is well supported near the $18,500 zone and there are multiple rejections visible around the same area. The price is now rising and there was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,650 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $19,650 level might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $20,000. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,280 zone and the channel trend line.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The main support is near $19,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,650, $20,000 and $20,500.
