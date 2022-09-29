Disney’s Latest Web3 Move Highlights Importance of NFT Attorneys

In a move that underscores the importance of attorneys in the NFT space, The Walt Disney Company announced it is looking to hire a corporate attorney who will provide legal advice and support for global NFT products among other responsibilities listed in the job description. This is the latest sign that major corporations are taking notice of what Web3 offers. As the NFT and DeFi industry grows, it will become increasingly crucial for NFT companies to have skilled legal representation.

According to the recent job posting by the entertainment conglomerate – Disney is looking for someone who can help it navigate through legal risks and opportunities, and also ensure its NFT products are in compliance with current United States and International laws and regulations.

NFT attorneys to streamline how Web3 works

This move signals an aggressive push by Disney to stay ahead in the race of “emerging technologies” – NFTs and the Metaverse. Notably, Disney started exploring the NFTs segment last year when they started exploring these new technologies through experiments.

With soaring valuations of $11 billion and counting, the NFT market is a hotbed for fraudulent activity. It often involves scammers minting a fake digital image that does not belong to them. Selling these ‘non-authentic’ coins breaches copyright laws as well contravenes multiple other local regulations.

Hiring the best NFT attorney will help protect company assets and brands from trademark squatters or pirates looking for a chance to make quick bucks through fake NFTs. The lawyers will also best advise the Web3 companies on ways to avoid expensive lawsuits.

GemSet’s panel of NFT attorneys

With the same objective, GemSet, a premium NFT company, recently onboarded a team of NFT attorneys in their advisory panel. Attorneys Gai Sher and Eric Galen will be the pillars to hold the legal framework of GemSet. Both the attorneys have impeccable records and belong to the reputed law firm Greenspoon Marder LLC.

Gai was recently recognized on The National Law Journal’s 2022 Trailblazers list for Cryptocurrency/Blockchain/Fintech Law. She is well-versed in business law and has successfully handled multiple NFT cases.

Law veteran Mr. Eric Galen leads Greenspoon Marder’s innovation & Technology Group. He leverages his unique corporate, Web3, media, and entertainment law background to help clients succeed.

His diverse clientele and collaborators include giants like Intel, Microsoft, Doodles, E11even Crypto, Fullscreen, Route, Calm, GameSquare Esports, OPI, Jaunt VR, Baccarat, Blo Dry Bar, Awesomeness TV, Tik Tok, Imagine Entertainment, Milk & Honey, Audiomack, and Haute Living.

For those uninitiated, GemSet is a group of 10,000 premier NFTs created by renowned South African artist Johnathan Schultz. He is reinventing contemporary art to merge it into digital art seamlessly.

Bottomline

