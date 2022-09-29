Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key

Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.

Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses.

The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Remains Strong

Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level after a strong decline. ETH traded as low as $1,253 and started a fresh increase. There was a steady increase and the price was able to clear the $1,300 resistance.

The bulls were active above the $1,300 level. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,350 and $1,355 levels.

The next major resistance is near $1,365 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. A clear break above $1,365 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance, above which the bulls could aim a move to $1,500.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,355 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,340 level and the triangle lower trend line.

The next major support is near the $1,315 level. A downside break below the $1,315 level might send the price towards the $1,280 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,315

Major Resistance Level – $1,355