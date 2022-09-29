News
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for NFL’s Week 4
My good friend and Fantasy expert Owen M., says, “Practice early ‘catch and release.’ I don’t care how high the draft pick, if a player is not producing in the first three weeks, release him, and catch another on the waiver wire. That’s how champions are built.” Sound advice from a young pro as we look at our Giddy Ups! and W hoa Downs! for Week 4. Make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Tom Brady, QB — Old Tom has posted putrid Fantasy totals of 14, 13 and 16 points to open the season. But he faced three of the best secondaries in the league (Cowboys, Saints, Packers). Play him at home against Kansas City. He gets Mike Evans and possibly Chris Godwin and Julio Jones back against the Chiefs’ 25th-ranked pass defense.
Geno Smith, QB — Don’t look now Jet fans, but Geno is playing pretty good ball. It only took nine years. His passer rating of 100.3 is a far cry from his 66.5 in 2013, the year he was Gang Green’s 2nd round pick. Detroit gives up the fifth most fantasy points to QBs. Giddy up.
Khalil Herbert, RB — The Bears have abandoned the passing game, so I’m starting Herbert even if teammate David Montgomery (listed as questionable) is playing. Herbert ran roughshod over Houston for 157 yards and two TDs last week. He gets another soft spot against the G-Men, who surrendered 105 yards to Tony Pollard on just 13 carries Monday night.
Breece “City” Hall, RB — I hope you started him against the Bengals, as Breece finished in the top 15 RBs for the week. Pittsburgh is middle of the road against the pass, but they cannot stop the run. Keep stumping for Breece. He’s got my vote. Remember, you can’t fight City Hall!
Gabe Davis, WR — The Bills melted in the blistering Miami heat last Sunday. An angry Josh Allen and his Thundering Herd should rack up points at will in the cooler climes of Baltimore. The Ravens surrendered over 1,000 passing yards in three games. It’s time for Davis to live up to his preseason hype, or it’s catch and release for him.
Curtis Samuel, WR — It seems like Samuel has been around forever, but he’s only 26 years old. Washington gave him a three-year, $34 million contract in 2021. Currently 12th in PPR scoring for WRs, he averages 10 targets per game. How long can we keep this guy out of our lineups?
T.J. Hockenson, TE — Seattle struggles covering TEs, and it should be a high-scoring game. With WR Amon-Ra St. Brown nicked up, T.J. will benefit in this dumpster fire year for TEs.
WHOA DOWN!
Aaron Rodgers, QB — With Pats QB Mac Jones out and Brian Hoyer in, I don’t see Rodgers having to do much this week. The inevitable turnovers by Hoyer will provide many a short field, keeping Rodgers’ yardage totals down. He should throw for two TDs, but I see bigger games for RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. By the way, pick up and start the Packer D.
Trevor Lawrence, QB — The kid with the golden locks is a breath of fresh hair and combing on strong. His buzzcuts over the wispy pass defenses of the Commanders, Colts and Chargers were blowouts. But Trevor won’t want to tangle with a tough Eagle D that has allowed three passing TDs, four interceptions and 12 sacks all year.
Alexander Mattison, RB — Usually I sing the praises of Dalvin Cook’s understudy “Alexander Hamilton” when he gets a chance to upstage him in the spotlight. But the Saints held Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey in check and out of the end zone the last two games. If Mattison does well against this D, he deserves a standing ovation.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB — Seven carries, zero yards. Those were the stats CEH put up last week against the Colts. He is sharing the backfield with Jerick McKinnon and has become a part-time player. He sits for me against Tampa’s second-best run D.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR — QB Patrick Mahomes warned us in September: “I’m sorry to all you Fantasy Football guys, but it’s going to be someone different every week.” He wasn’t kidding. Six different Chiefs have a TD reception. JuJu is not one of them.
DeVante Parker, WR — Five catches for 156 yards last week. Prior to that he had one catch all year. Now Brian Hoyer’s at QB? No thanks.
Tyler Higbee, TE — Higbee has done well vs. the 49ers, but they’ve yielded only five receptions against some decent TEs this year. Temper your expectations.
* * *
News
Two men sentenced to life in prison for double shooting at RTD bus stop
DENVER — Two men were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in connection with a 2021 double shooting at an RTD bus stop in Denver.
After being found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez were sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the two counts of murder, with 48 additional sentences. one-year sentence for the attempted murder charge.
denverpost
News
Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa expected to play against Bengals, along with Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. Now, it is reportedly indeed happening.
Tagovailoa, officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, is ready to go and expected to play against the Bengals, along with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead, according to NFL Network.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
He said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
Tagovailoa’s availability means he will get to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks face off for the first time in the NFL and first since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons.
Armstead is set to start again while nursing a toe injury in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s four other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations is cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also have wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable on Thursday.
News
NFL Week 4 Thursday Bettors Guide: Too many Tua Tagovailoa questions
DOLPHINS at BENGALS
8:15 p.m., Bengals by 3 1/2, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: The Dolphins figure to be a bit too full of themselves after defeating the shorthanded Bills in that incredible game last week. They probably could use a few more days to get over it, and, more importantly to give Tua Tagovailoa more time to nurse his back injury. If Tua can’t go or is limited, there isn’t a lot of balance in what has been an exclusively big-play offense. Miami’s backs are averaging only 3.3 yards per carry.
The Bengals finally got off the schneid against the Jets, giving Joe Burrow the time he needed to play a clean game. Miami has only six sacks on the season and will not be able to exploit Cincy’s pass protection as the Steelers and Cowboys did. With the Fins allowing opposing QBs to complete 68% of their passes, Burrow has enough weapons around him to keep the chains moving and wear down a Dolphin defense that was on the field for over 40 minutes four days earlier. It would be wise to hold off on betting the total until Tagovailoa’s status is ascertained. If he’s out, lean toward the under.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the under.
News
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gives His Mom A Baseball Record: ‘She’s Been With Me Through It All’
Aaron Judge finally tied Roger Maris’ home run on Wednesday night and managed to return the ball to his mother, Patty.
Patty was with Roger Maris Jr. throughout the home run chase waiting for her son to finally hit the home run that tied the game. Judge did it in the middle of a 3-3 game and put the New York Yankees above the Toronto Blue Jays. New York would win the game 8-3.
According to MLB.com, Yankees reliever Zack Britton has negotiated a trade for baseball. He was picked up first by Blue Jays pitching coach Matt Buschmann and given to reliever Jordan Romano.
“She’s been with me through it all,” Judge said. “From the days of Little League, getting ready for school, taking me to my first practices and games, being there for my first professional game, my debut and now having the chance to be here for this – c It’s something special, and we’re not done yet.”
Maris Jr. and Patty Judge hugged after the home run and met the outfielder after the game was over.
“To sit at 60 for a while there with ‘The Babe’ was nice. To have the chance to sit at 61 now with another Yankee right fielder who hit 61 homers, [won] MVP, world champions, that’s pretty cool,” he said.
Judge is the sixth player to hit at least 60 home runs in a season and is now aiming for the American League Triple Crown. He leads the American League in RBI (130) and batting average (.313).
The judge could pass Maris in future games and could even potentially surpass Sammy Sosa’s 63 home run mark set in 1999 and his 64 home run mark in 2001.
New York opens a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
News
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles, drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach people in flooded homes, but with no electricity and virtually no cell service, it was impossible for many people to call for help from the hardest hit coastal areas where the surge came in.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
In Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, just south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the sheriff’s Office posted a phone number family and friends can call for welfare checks, and said “If the line is busy, keep trying.”
The National Hurricane Center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall.
A stretch of the Gulf Coast remained inundated by ocean water, pushed ashore by the massive storm. “Severe and life-threatening storm surge inundation of 8 to 10 feet above ground level along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor,” the Miami-based hurricane center said.
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders was impossible to know in the storm’s immediate aftermath.
In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital’s emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.
Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients — some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients crowded into two because of the damage, and more were expected with people injured from the storm needing help.
“As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters,” Bodine said.
Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of their homes.
Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.
“We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled,” Hailer said. “Her only way out is on a boat.”
Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Ian’s strength at landfall was Category 4, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.
Ian’s center came ashore more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Ian dropped to a tropical storm early Thursday over land, but was expected to intensify again once its center moves over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast Friday at near-hurricane strength before moving inland.
At 5 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles (70 km) southeast of Orlando and 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Cape Canaveral, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and moving toward the cape at 8 mph (13 kmh), the center said.
Hurricane warnings were lowered to tropical storm warnings across the Florida peninsula, with widespread, catastrophic flooding remaining likely, the hurricane center said. Storm surges as high as 6 feet (2 meters) were still forecast for both coasts.
“It doesn’t matter what the intensity of the storm is. We’re still expecting quite a bit of rainfall,” Robbie Berg, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain forecast for parts of Northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) could fall in southern Virginia as the storm moves inland over the Carolinas, and the center said landslides were possible in the southern Appalachian mountains.
No deaths were reported in the United States from Ian by late Wednesday. But a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the Florida Keys, officials said. Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
The hurricane’s eye made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay.
More than 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us site. Most of the homes and businesses in 12 counties were without power.
Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanor charges.
“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County,” Prummell said.
Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane conditions were possible on Thursday and Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, where Ian was expected to move inland, dumping more rain well in from the coast, the hurricane center said.
The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia all preemptively declared states of emergency.
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona.
News
ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar finds footing, bonds on edge
Securities:
Markets:
- USD leads, CAD lags the day
- European equities down; S&P 500 futures down 0.7%
- US 10-year rates up 12 basis points to 3.825%
- Gold down 0.6% to $1,650.23
- WTI Crude up 0.3% to $82.38
- Bitcoin down 0.5% to $19,467
After a broad relief in the markets yesterday, we are seeing a return to old habits, with bonds selling off a bit as the dollar rises and equities fall. British Prime Minister Liz Truss came out to defend the government’s policy plans and pushed back on any suggestion of a budget reversal.
Despite some nervous ticking upwards in bond yields, 30-year gilt yields moved little around 3.93% on the day. However, there is a noticeable sell-off in Treasuries across the curve with 2-year yields up 11 basis points to 4.20% and 10-year yields up 12 basis points to 3, 82%.
That kept pressure on stocks, with US futures pushing lower after a strong rebound yesterday. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% while European indices are also coming under downward pressure, with German inflation expected to top 10% in September.
The dollar remains in a decent position, recouping yesterday’s losses as GBP/USD was pushed down 1% to 1.0765 initially before paring that loss and holding levels around 1.0840 -70 at the moment.
USD/JPY continues to hold momentum just below 145.00 as buyers slowly target the level again despite intervention fears. Meanwhile, EUR/USD was initially dragged to a low of 0.9635 before holding at its 100 hourly moving average and now bouncing back to almost unchanged levels at 0.9730.
Commodity currencies continue to remain under pressure with USD/CAD up 0.4% at 1.3660, albeit far from previous highs of 1.3755. Next, AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6500, but has at least cleared its previous low also at 0.6435 as the USD pulls back a bit.
A report of potential PBOC intervention is also something to consider, taking away some of the dollar tailwind with month-end trading also in focus.
cnbctv18-forexlive
