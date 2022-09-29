Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for NFL’s Week 4

My good friend and Fantasy expert Owen M., says, “Practice early ‘catch and release.’ I don’t care how high the draft pick, if a player is not producing in the first three weeks, release him, and catch another on the waiver wire. That’s how champions are built.” Sound advice from a young pro as we look at our Giddy Ups! and W hoa Downs! for Week 4. Make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.

GIDDY UP!

Tom Brady, QB — Old Tom has posted putrid Fantasy totals of 14, 13 and 16 points to open the season. But he faced three of the best secondaries in the league (Cowboys, Saints, Packers). Play him at home against Kansas City. He gets Mike Evans and possibly Chris Godwin and Julio Jones back against the Chiefs’ 25th-ranked pass defense.

Geno Smith, QB — Don’t look now Jet fans, but Geno is playing pretty good ball. It only took nine years. His passer rating of 100.3 is a far cry from his 66.5 in 2013, the year he was Gang Green’s 2nd round pick. Detroit gives up the fifth most fantasy points to QBs. Giddy up.

Khalil Herbert, RB — The Bears have abandoned the passing game, so I’m starting Herbert even if teammate David Montgomery (listed as questionable) is playing. Herbert ran roughshod over Houston for 157 yards and two TDs last week. He gets another soft spot against the G-Men, who surrendered 105 yards to Tony Pollard on just 13 carries Monday night.

Breece “City” Hall, RB — I hope you started him against the Bengals, as Breece finished in the top 15 RBs for the week. Pittsburgh is middle of the road against the pass, but they cannot stop the run. Keep stumping for Breece. He’s got my vote. Remember, you can’t fight City Hall!

Gabe Davis, WR — The Bills melted in the blistering Miami heat last Sunday. An angry Josh Allen and his Thundering Herd should rack up points at will in the cooler climes of Baltimore. The Ravens surrendered over 1,000 passing yards in three games. It’s time for Davis to live up to his preseason hype, or it’s catch and release for him.

Curtis Samuel, WR — It seems like Samuel has been around forever, but he’s only 26 years old. Washington gave him a three-year, $34 million contract in 2021. Currently 12th in PPR scoring for WRs, he averages 10 targets per game. How long can we keep this guy out of our lineups?

T.J. Hockenson, TE — Seattle struggles covering TEs, and it should be a high-scoring game. With WR Amon-Ra St. Brown nicked up, T.J. will benefit in this dumpster fire year for TEs.

WHOA DOWN!

Aaron Rodgers, QB — With Pats QB Mac Jones out and Brian Hoyer in, I don’t see Rodgers having to do much this week. The inevitable turnovers by Hoyer will provide many a short field, keeping Rodgers’ yardage totals down. He should throw for two TDs, but I see bigger games for RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. By the way, pick up and start the Packer D.

Trevor Lawrence, QB — The kid with the golden locks is a breath of fresh hair and combing on strong. His buzzcuts over the wispy pass defenses of the Commanders, Colts and Chargers were blowouts. But Trevor won’t want to tangle with a tough Eagle D that has allowed three passing TDs, four interceptions and 12 sacks all year.

Alexander Mattison, RB — Usually I sing the praises of Dalvin Cook’s understudy “Alexander Hamilton” when he gets a chance to upstage him in the spotlight. But the Saints held Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey in check and out of the end zone the last two games. If Mattison does well against this D, he deserves a standing ovation.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB — Seven carries, zero yards. Those were the stats CEH put up last week against the Colts. He is sharing the backfield with Jerick McKinnon and has become a part-time player. He sits for me against Tampa’s second-best run D.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR — QB Patrick Mahomes warned us in September: “I’m sorry to all you Fantasy Football guys, but it’s going to be someone different every week.” He wasn’t kidding. Six different Chiefs have a TD reception. JuJu is not one of them.

DeVante Parker, WR — Five catches for 156 yards last week. Prior to that he had one catch all year. Now Brian Hoyer’s at QB? No thanks.

Tyler Higbee, TE — Higbee has done well vs. the 49ers, but they’ve yielded only five receptions against some decent TEs this year. Temper your expectations.

* * *

Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.

()